Bella Italia Ristorante 3948 Legacy Dr Suite 105
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Thank You for being a part of Bella's
Location
3948 Legacy Dr Suite 105, Plano, TX 75023
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Saucys Thai and Pho - Plano - 4152 West Spring Creek Parkway, Suite, 144
No Reviews
4152 West Spring Creek Parkway, Suite, 144 Plano, TX 75024
View restaurant