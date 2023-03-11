  • Home
A map showing the location of Bella Italia Ristorante 3948 Legacy Dr Suite 105View gallery

Bella Italia Ristorante 3948 Legacy Dr Suite 105

review star

No reviews yet

3948 Legacy Dr Suite 105

Plano, TX 75023

Popular Items

Beef Lasagna
12" Cheese Pizza

Food

Appetizers

Mozz Caprese

$10.00

Mozz Sticks

$9.00

Calamari

$14.00

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$8.00

Bruschetta

$10.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Fried Ravioli

$9.00

Mussels Marinara 10 piece

$12.00

MeatBall Casserole

$11.00

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Soups & Salads

Minestrone Soup

$8.00

House Salad

$4.00

Greek Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Bella's Salad

$9.00

Small Caesar salad

$5.00

Mains/Baked Pastas

Spaghetti

$13.00

Beef Lasagna

$14.00

Tortellini Cremora

$13.00

Penne Alla Vodka

$13.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.00

Baked Ziti

$13.00

Gnocchi Piemontaise

$15.00

Manicotti

$13.00

Cheese Ravioli

$13.00

Pasta Bolognese

$14.00

Chicken/Veal

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.00

Chicken Piccata

$16.00

Chicken Marsala

$16.00

Chicken Murphy

$16.00

Chicken Cacciatore

$16.00

Chicken Bella

$18.00

Chicken Fett Alfredo

$16.00

Veal Parmigiana

$19.00

Veal Piccata

$19.00

Veal Marsala

$19.00

Veal Murphy

$19.00

Veal Cacciatore

$19.00

Chicken Francese

$18.00

Seafood

Frutti Di Mari

$19.00

Salmon Piccata

$21.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$17.00

Shrimp Scampi

$17.00

Lobster Ravioli

$17.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.00

Linguine Red Clam Sauce

$15.00

Linguine White Clam Sauce

$15.00

Shrimp Parmigiana With Linguine

$18.00

Baked Subs

Chicken Parm Sub

$12.00

Meatball Parm Sub

$12.00

Stromboli

$13.00

Calzone

$12.00

Veal Parm Sub

$15.00

Kids

Kids Spaghetti

$7.00

Kids Lasagna

$7.00

Kids Manicotti

$7.00

Kids Ravioli

$7.00

Kids Baked Ziti

$7.00

Kids-Fettucini Alfredo

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fett. Alf

$9.00

Side Orders

Side Of Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side Of Meatballs

$6.00

Side of Marinara

$1.50

Side of Alfredo Sauce

$4.00

Side of Meat Sauce

$5.00

Side Of Italian Sausage

$5.00

Side Of House

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side Of Shrimp (5)

$8.00

Garlic Oil Dip

$2.00

Side of Pink Sauce

$4.00

4 rolls extra

$2.00

20oz Salad Dressing

$5.00

Side of Broccoli

$4.00

Garlic Butter Toast

$4.00

Side of Lemon Butter Sauce

$4.00

Side of Veggies

$6.00

Side of Salmon

$9.00

Side of Marsala Sauce

$3.99

Side of Balsamic Glaze

$2.00

Small Dough

$3.99

Medium Dough

$4.99

Large Dough

$5.99

Large Side Of Marinara

$3.99

Desserts

NY Plain Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.00

Italian Cream Cake

$7.00

Cannoli

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Limoncello Mascarpone

$7.00

Daily Specials

Gnocchi Special (Creamy Pesto)

$18.99

Lobster Ravioli Special

$23.99

Florim Special

$18.99

Chicken & Shrimp Special

$18.99

Chicken & Veggies

$14.00

Buff Chicken Stromboli Special

$16.00

Shrimp Parmigiana

$18.00

Drinks

Drink

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr, Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Pellegrino

$3.00

Pizzas

Small

12" Cheese Pizza

$13.00

12" Supreme Pizza

$17.00

12" Margherita Pizza

$16.00

12" Meat Lovers

$16.00

12" Veggie Pizza

$15.00

12" White Pizza

$15.00

12" Alfredo Pizza

$15.00

Medium

14" Cheese Pizza

$14.00

14" Supreme Pizza

$18.00

14" Meat Lovers

$18.00

14" Margherita Pizza

$17.00

14" Veggie Pizza

$18.00

14" White Pizza

$16.00

14" Alfredo Pizza

$16.00

14" Gluten Free Cheese

$15.00

Large

16" Cheese Pizza

$16.00

16" Supreme

$20.00

16" Margherita Pizza

$20.00

16" Meat Lovers

$20.00

16" Veggie Pizza

$20.00

16" Alfredo Pizza

$18.00

16" White Pizza

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank You for being a part of Bella's

Location

3948 Legacy Dr Suite 105, Plano, TX 75023

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

