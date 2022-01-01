VERONA PIZZA HOUSE

Restaurant info

At Verona's Pizzeria Italian Restaurant we are proud to say we are a family owned pizzeria restaurant whit a commitment to service and value in the family tradition. We strive to provide you whit consistently Delicious Food at fair prices in a warm,inviting and friendly atmosphere. We use only the Finest and Freshest quality ingredients available in preparing each meal individually. It may take a few extra minutes, but we take great pride in providing you whit an outstanding dining experience.. Our reputation for Quality and Value has allowed as to generate a very loyal following. We thank you for your patronage and wish you Buon Appetito!