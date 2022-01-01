Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

VERONA PIZZA HOUSE

review star

No reviews yet

401 Mahoning St,

Lehighton, PA 18235

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

10” Steak Heroes

Steak Plain

$6.50

Steak (Sauce & Onions)

$7.50

Mushroom Steak

$7.50

Pizza Cheesesteak

$7.50

Garlic Bread Cheesesteak

$8.95

Garlic, Mushroom Cheesesteak

$8.95

Bbq Cheesesteak

$8.95

Sicilian Cheesesteak

$8.95

Cheesesteak (plain)

$6.95

Cheesesteak (Sauce & Onions)

$8.25

Cheesesteak (Everything)

$9.50

Cheesesteak (LTOM)

$9.50

Chicken Steak (Plain)

$6.95

Chicken Cheesesteak (Plain)

$7.95

Chicken Cheesesteak (Everything)

$9.50

Chicken Cheesesteak (LTOM)

$9.50

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.50

Bbq Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.50

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.95

California Burger

$6.50

California Cheeseburger

$7.95

Cheeseburger

$6.25

Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Double Cheeseburger

$8.50

Fish Sandwich

$7.50

Hamburger

$5.50

Island Cheeseburger

$7.95

Mushroom Cheeseburger

$6.95

Texas Cheeseburger

$7.95

Gyros & Wraps

Gyro

Gyro Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Tuna Wrap

Cheesesteak Wrap

California Cheesesteak Wrap

Steak Wrap

Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap

Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Wrap

Chicken Wrap

Eggplant Mozzarella Wrap

California CheeseBurger Wrap

B L T Wrap

10” Cold Heroes or Grinders

Cheese

$6.50

Ham & Cheese

$7.95

Salami & Cheese

$7.95

Capicola & Cheese

$7.95

Verona Special

$8.95

American

$8.95

Roast Beef & Cheese

$8.95

Turkey & Cheese

$8.95

Pepperoni & Cheese

$8.95

Prosciutto & Cheese

$8.95

Salami, Capicola & Cheese

$8.95

Tuna Hero

$8.95

Ham, Turkey & Cheese

$8.95

Chicken Hero

$8.95

Blt Hero

$8.95

Ham, Prosciutto & Cheese

$8.95

Veggie

$8.95

P.H.S.P Hero

$8.95

10” Hot Heroes

Meatball Parmigiana Hero

$8.95

Chicken Parmigiana Hero

$8.95

Sausage Parmigiana Hero

$8.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Hero

$8.95

Veal Parmigiana Hero

$9.25

Pizza Burger Hero

$8.95

California Cheeseburger Hero

$8.95

Grilled Balsamic Chicken Hero

$8.95

Cosmo

$8.95

Cajun Chicken Hero

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Italiano

$8.95

Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Chicken Cordon Blue

$8.95

Chicken Rosella

$8.95

Gizmo

$8.95

French Dip

$8.95

Club Sandwiches

Turkey Club

$9.95

Roast Beef Club

$9.95

Blt Club

$9.95

Ham Club

$9.95

Hamburger Club

$9.95

Tuna Club

$9.95

Chicken Club

$9.95

Reuben Sandwich

$9.95

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$9.95

Prosciutto Sandwich

$9.95

With Romaine Lettuce & Provolone Cheese

$9.95

Grilled Cheese With French Fries

$6.50

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Garlic Bread With Cheese

$4.75

French Fries

$3.65

French Fries With Cheese

$5.95

French Fries With Gravy

$5.50

Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.25

Pizza French Fries

$6.25

Onion Rings

$5.50

Pierogies (3)

$4.95

Pierogies Butter+Onion (5)

$6.95

Buffalo Pierogies (5)

$6.95

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$5.95

Garlic Knots (6)

$3.50

Fried Calamari

$8.95

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.95

Breaded Cauliflower

$5.95

Cream Cheese Poppers (5)

$5.95

Broccoli Cheddar Bites

$6.25

Shrimp Cocktail (7)

$8.95

Chicken Fries (14)

$5.95

Wings (12 Piece)

$13.99

Wings (6 Piece)

$10.95

Fried Pickles

$5.95

Macaroni & Cheese Bits

$5.95

Corn Nuggets

$5.95

Bonless Wings ( 12 Piece )

$12.95

Bonless Wings ( 6 Piece )

$7.95

Taco nuggets

$5.95Out of stock

Salads

Small Fresh Garden Salad

$6.25

Small Greek Salad

$7.25

Small Antipasto Salad

$7.25

Small Chef Salad

$7.25

Small Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.25

Small Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.25

Small Caesar Salad

$6.25

Small Tuna Salad

$7.25

Small Fresh Mozzarella Salad

$7.25

Small Shrimp Caesar Salad

$7.25

Small Cheesesteak Salad

$7.25

Small Cheese Salad

$7.25

Small Turkey & Ham Salad

$7.25

Small Buffalo Chicken Salad

$7.25

Large Fresh Garden Salad

$8.25

Large Greek Salad

$9.95

Large Antipasto Salad

$9.95

Large Chef Salad

$9.95

Large Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.95

Large Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.95

Large Caesar Salad

$8.25

Large Tuna Salad

$9.95

Large Fresh Mozzarella Salad

$9.95

Large Shrimp Caesar Salad

$9.95

Large Cheesesteak Salad

$9.95

Large Cheese Salad

$9.95

Large Turkey & Ham Salad

$9.95

Large Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.95

Soups

Italian Wedding

$5.99

Chicken Noodle

$5.99

Cream of Broccoli

$5.99

Soup Of The Day

$5.99

Sides

Broccoli (Garlic & Oil)

$5.95

Meatballs Side

$5.95

Sausage Side

$5.95

Pizza

Personal Regular Pie Pizza

$7.75

Glouten Free

$10.99

Personal Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$10.99

Medium Regular Pie Pizza

$10.99

Large Regular Pie Pizza

$12.99

Sicilian Pizza

$15.99

Gourmet Pizza

Med Baked Ziti

$15.99

Med Chicken Parmigiana

$15.99

Med Stuffed Pie (Vegetable Or Meat)

$17.99

Med Eggplant-RED-

$16.95

Med Hawaiian Red Or White

$16.95

Med Sauteed Meat

$16.95

Med German Pie

$16.95

Med Vegetarian Pie

$16.95

Med Bacon & American Cheese

$16.95

Med Barbecue Chicken

$16.95

Med Buffalo Chicken

$16.95

Med Chicken Ranch

$16.95

Med Blt Pizza

$16.95

Med Margarita Pizza

$16.95

Med Capricciosa Pizza

$16.95

Med Taco Pizza

$16.95

Med Mediterranean Pizza

$16.95

Med Eggplant Pizza

$16.95

Med Chicken Alfredo

$16.95

Med Chicken Penne With Vodka

$16.95

Med The Works

$16.95

Med White

$13.99

Med White w/ Broccoli

$14.99

Med White w/ Spinich

$14.99

Lg Baked Ziti

$18.99

Lg Chicken Parmigiana

$18.99

Lg Stuffed Pie (Vegetable Or Meat)

$19.99

Lg Eggplant- RED-

$18.95

Lg Hawaiian Red

$18.95

Lg Sauteed Meat

$18.95

Lg German Pie

$18.95

Lg Vegetarian Pie

$18.95

Lg Bacon & American Cheese

$18.95

Lg Barbecue Chicken

$18.95

Lg Buffalo Chicken

$18.95

Lg Chicken Ranch

$18.95

Lg Blt Pizza

$18.95

Lg Margarita Pizza

$18.95

Lg Capricciosa Pizza

$18.95

Lg Taco Pizza

$18.95

Lg Mediterranean Pizza

$18.95

Lg Eggplant Pizza

$18.95

Lg Chicken Alfredo

$18.95

Lg Chicken Penne With Vodka

$18.95

Lg The Works

$19.95

Lg White

$15.99

Lg White w/ Broccoli

$17.99

Lg White w/ Spinich

$17.99

Baked Ziti

$15.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.99

Stuffed Pie (Vegetable Or Meat)

$17.99

Eggplant

$16.95

Hawaiian Red Or White

$16.95

Sauteed Meat

$16.95

German Pie

$16.95

Vegetarian Pie

$16.95

Bacon & American Cheese

$16.95

Barbecue Chicken

$16.95

Buffalo Chicken

$16.95

Chicken Ranch

$16.95

Blt Pizza

$16.95

Margarita Pizza

$16.95

Capricciosa Pizza

$16.95

Taco Pizza

$16.95

Mediterranean Pizza

$16.95

Eggplant Pizza

$16.95

Chicken Alfredo

$16.95

Chicken Penne With Vodka

$16.95

The Works

$16.95

Calzones

Sm Cheese Calzone (Mozzarella & Ricotta)

$7.25

Sm Cheese Calzone w/One Additional Topping

$8.25

Sm Cheese Calzone w/ Toppings

$8.25

Lg Cheese Calzone (Mozzarella & Ricotta)

$16.99

Lg Cheese Calzones w/One Additional Topping

$18.95

Lg Cheese Calzon w/ Toppings

$17.99

Rolls

Sausage Roll

$8.25

Chicken Roll

$8.25

Chicken Roll With Broccoli

$8.25

Pepperoni Roll

$8.25

Stromboli

Sm Regular Stromboli

$8.25

Sm Cheesesteak Stromboli

$8.25

Sm Chicken Stromboli

$8.25

Sm Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$8.50

Sm Vegetable Stromboli

$8.25

Sm Meatlovers Stromboli

$8.25

Sm Italian Stromboli

$8.25

Sm Build Your Own Stromboli

$8.25

Lg Regular Stromboli

$19.50

Lg Cheesesteak Stromboli

$19.50

Lg Chicken Stromboli

$19.50

Lg Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$19.99

Lg Vegetable Stromboli

$19.50

Lg Meatlovers Stromboli

$19.50

Lg Italian Stromboli

$19.50

Lg Build Your Own Stromboli

$19.50

Baked Dishes

Baked Ziti

$10.99

Baked Lasagna

$11.99

Stuffed Shells

$10.99

Manicotti

$10.99

Vegetable Lasagna

$11.99

Ravioli

$11.99

Ravioli w/Alfredo Sauce

$13.99

Eggplant Rollatini

$12.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.99

Meatball Parmigiana

$12.99

Sausage Parmigiana

$12.99

Pasta

A La Vodka

$11.99

Tortellini with Red Sauce

$11.99

Tortellini with Alfredo Sauce

$13.99

Alfredo W/ Pasta

$11.99

Alfredo With Broccoli

$12.99

Meatballs

$11.99

Sausage

$11.99

Red Sauce

$8.99

Meat Sauce

$11.99

Garlic & Oil

$10.99

Veal

Veal Parmigiana

$16.95

Veal Francaise

$16.95

Veal Scarpielo

$16.95

Veal Marsala

$16.95

Veal Sorrento

$16.95

Seafood

Shrimp Scampi

$15.99

Shrimp Francaise

$15.99

Shrimp Parmigiana

$15.99

Seafood Combo

$19.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$16.99

Red Clam Sauce

$11.99

White Clam Sauce

$11.99

Combination Platters

Chicken Fingers

$10.99

4 Piece Honey Dipped Chicken

$10.99

Popcorn Chicken

$10.99

Fried Shrimp

$10.99

Chicken

Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

Chicken Alfredo with Broccoli

$15.99

Chicken with Vodka Sauce

$15.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$13.99

Chicken Scampi

$13.99

Chicken Francaise

$15.99

Chicken Anthony

$15.99

Chicken Marsala

$15.99

Chicken Sorrento

$15.99

Chicken Primavera

$15.99

Chicken Scarpielo

$15.99

Chicken Murphy

$15.99

Deserts

Cheese Cake

$3.99

Tiramisu

$3.99

Slices

Plain Slice

$2.00

Sleciallty Slice

$3.00

Sicilian Slice

$2.50

White Slice

$2.50

Chips

$1.25

Mini Roll

$3.75

Drinks

2L Soda

$3.50

20oz Soda

$2.25

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Pint Of Drinks

$1.00

Water

$1.25

Chocolate Milk

$1.25

Can Of Soda

$1.00

Coupons

Large Cheese Pizza & Order Of Garlic Knots

$14.99

Large Cheese Pizza Dozen Boneless Wings & 2-Liter Soda

$26.99

3 Cheesesteaks

$23.99

2 Large Cheese Pizzas Dozen Boneless Wings, French Fries & 2-Liter Soda

$39.99

Large Cheese Pizza Dozen Boneless Wings & 1 Verona Special

$33.99

2 Cheesesteaks, 2 Orders Of French Fries, Dozen Boneless Wings & 2-Liter Soda

$36.99

2 Cheesesteaks & 2 Orders Of French Fries

$22.99

2 Large Cheese Pizza

$22.99

3 Verona Specials

$23.99

Lunch Specials

#1 Small Greek Salad & Plain Slice

$6.95

#2 Cheese Burger & French Fries

$7.50

#3 Cheese Steak w/ Souce, Onion & French Fries

$8.75

#4 Cold hero & Frrench Fries

$8.75

#5 Gyro & French Fries

$8.75

#6 BLT Club or Hero & French Fries

$8.75

#7 Meatball Parm Hero & French Fries

$8.75

#8 2-Plain Slices & Small Drink

$5.95

#9 Chicken Cheese Steak & French Fries

$8.75

#10 Roastbeef or Turkey Hero & French Fries

$8.75

#11 Small Gardan Salad & Bowl Of Sup

$7.50

#12 Cheese Steak Wrap & French Fries

$8.75

#13 Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap & French Fries

$8.75

#13 Chicken Caesar Wrap & French Fries

$8.75

#14 Chicken Roll & Small Soda

$8.75

#15 Small Stromboli & French Fries

$9.75

6" Lunch Specials

6" Cheese Steak & French Fries

$5.99

6" Hamburger & French Fries

$5.99

6" Ham+Cheese Hero & French Fries

$5.99

6" Meatball Parm Hero & French Fries

$5.99

6" Chicken Cheese Steak & French Fries

$5.99

6" Grill Balsamick Chicken Hero & French Fries

$5.99

MINI Stromboli & French Fries

$5.99

6" Chicken Parm Hero & French Fries

$5.99

Plain Slice & Small Gardan Salad

$5.99

6" Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$5.99

Kids

Kid's Grilled Cheese w/Fries

$6.99

Kid's Chicken Fingers w/Fries

$6.99

Kid's Pasta w/Red Sauce

$6.99

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kid's Plain Slice w/Fries

$6.99

Kid's Cheese Ravioli

$6.99

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Kid's Cheese Burger W/ Fries

$6.99

Catering - Dinner

Baked Ziti

Manicotti

Stuffed Shells

Meat Lasagna

Ravioli

Sausage, Peppers & Onions

Eggplant Rollatini

Meatball Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Penne with Vodka Sauce

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Francaise

Veal Parmigiana

Veal Francaise

Veal Marsala

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Parmigiana

Baked Zidi

$35.00

Manicotti

$45.00

Staffed Shells

$45.00

Meat Lasagna

$45.00

Ravioli

$45.00

Sausage,Peppers&Onion

$45.00

Eggplan Rollatini

$45.00

MeatBall Parmigiana

$45.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$55.00

Chicken Alfredo

$55.00

Chicken Penna Ala Vodka

$55.00

Chicken Marsala

$55.00

Chicken Francaise

$55.00

Veal Parmigiana

$55.00

Veal Francaise

$60.00

Veal Marsala

$60.00

Shrimp Scampi

$75.00

Shrimp Parmigiana

$75.55

Catering - Salads

Chef Salad

Anitpasta Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Fresh Garden Salad

Catering - Appetizers

Chicken Fingers

Garlic Knots

Catering - Wraps

Wraps (10-12)

$80.00

Catering - Subs

1 Ft Sub

$20.00

2 Ft Sub

$40.00

3 Ft Sub

$60.00

4 Ft Sub

$80.00

5 Ft Sub

$100.00

6 Ft Sub

$120.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Verona's Pizzeria Italian Restaurant we are proud to say we are a family owned pizzeria restaurant whit a commitment to service and value in the family tradition. We strive to provide you whit consistently Delicious Food at fair prices in a warm,inviting and friendly atmosphere. We use only the Finest and Freshest quality ingredients available in preparing each meal individually. It may take a few extra minutes, but we take great pride in providing you whit an outstanding dining experience.. Our reputation for Quality and Value has allowed as to generate a very loyal following. We thank you for your patronage and wish you Buon Appetito!

Location

401 Mahoning St,, Lehighton, PA 18235

Directions

Gallery
VERONA PIZZA HOUSE image
VERONA PIZZA HOUSE image
VERONA PIZZA HOUSE image

Similar restaurants in your area

Basile's Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
401 Claremont Ave Tamaqua, PA 18252
View restaurantnext
The Brick Lounge & La Roma Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
3827 Route 115 Blakeslee, PA 18610
View restaurantnext
Vivo Italian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
4558 crackersport road allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
Bath Exchange
orange starNo Reviews
204 W Main St Bath, PA 18014
View restaurantnext
Pocono Brewery Company Lehigh Valley Taproom
orange starNo Reviews
938 Lifestyle Center Whitehall, PA 18052
View restaurantnext
Dominic's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
584 Route 940 Pocono Lake, PA 18347
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lehighton

The Gorge Eatery
orange star4.5 • 121
500 Bridge St Weissport, PA 18235
View restaurantnext
Big creek bar b q
orange star5.0 • 107
613 Blakeslee Blvd Dr east Lehighton, PA 18235
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lehighton
Jim Thorpe
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Palmerton
review star
No reviews yet
Fogelsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston