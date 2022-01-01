A map showing the location of Veronica Fish and OysterView gallery
Veronica Fish and Oyster

No reviews yet

1830 SOUTH OSPREY AVENUE

SARASOTA, FL 34239

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

STARTERS

Potato Rolls

$4.00

Steamed Black Mussels

$21.00

Grilled Octopus

$22.00

Mezze Plate

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Bibb Salad

$10.00

Gumbo

$10.00

Smoked Fish Dip

$12.00

Crab & Avocado

$19.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Chicken Liver Pate

$12.00

Plateau Fruits De Mer

$150.00

Six Oysters

$20.00

Dozen Oysters

$39.00

Eighteen Oysters

$58.00

Shooters

$10.00

Small Caesar

$10.00

ENTREES

Today's Catch

$46.00

Halibut

$45.00

Lobster Fra Diavolo

$36.00

Skirt Steak

$39.00

Pork Belly

$34.00

Tilefish

$35.00

Thai Crispy Whole Fish

$45.00

Wood Grilled Branzino

$50.00

Veronica Burger

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Blackened Mahi BLT

$22.00

Mussel Entrée

$23.00

Veggie Pasta

$17.00

Sal's Red Sauce Pasta

$15.00

Fried Chicken

$24.00

DESSERTS

Banana Foster Bread Pudding

$10.00

Chocolate Mousse

$7.00

Gelato

$8.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Yalumba Port

$13.00

Fonseca Port

$12.00

KIDS

Kids Burger

$14.00

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Kids Chicken And Veggies

$17.00

Kids Grilled Fish And Veggies

$18.00

Kids Pasta with Butter

$10.00

SIDES

Greens and Grits

$10.00

Veronica Fries

$8.00

Charred Veggies

$9.00

Mushrooms

$11.00

Sweet Potato

$9.00

Lobster Salad

$16.00

Crab Herb Salad

$15.00

Naan

$4.00

Sm Side Rice

$3.00

Lrg Side Rice

$5.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Wine Glass

$18.00

BTL Mignonette

$16.00

BTL Dragon Spit

$16.00

N/A BEV

Btl Sparkling Water

$8.00

Btl Still Water

$8.00

Btl Tonic Water

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Herbal Tea

$4.00

Water

Soda Water

$2.50

Milk

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.75

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

HOT BEVS

Americano

$4.00

Café Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Herbal Tea

$5.00

EMPLOYEE

Emp Burger

$9.00

Emp Chicken Sand

$9.00

Emp Sal Pasta

$8.00

Emp Chicken Alfredo

$8.00

Emp Caesar

$6.00

Emp Mezze

$7.00

Emp Mahi with Veg

$11.00

Emp Fish Sand

$11.00

Emp Fish Dip

$5.50

Employee Fries

$4.00

Waist Apron

$22.00

Bib Apron

$27.00

BTL BEER

Becks N.A.

$5.00

Bud Lite

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Duke's Cold Nose

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Hard Cider

$6.00

DRAFT BEER

Summer Draft

$6.00

Big Top Hazy Highwire

$6.00

Guiness Draft

$6.00

Pulp Friction Draft

$6.00

Vtwin Draft

$6.00

Postcard Pilsner

$6.00

Taste of Beer

WINE

Split Courtage

$11.00

Gls Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Gls Chablis

$18.00

Gls Ned

$11.00

Gls Foucher

$13.00

Gls Sancerre

$20.00

Gls Grayson Chardonnay

$9.00

Gls Burgundy

$11.00

Gls La Crema Chardonnay

$13.00

Gls Reisling

$11.00

Split Francois

$14.00

Prosecco Split

$11.00

Gls Figuiere Rose

$11.00

Gls Albarino

$12.00

Gls Mad Violets Riesling

$11.00

Taste White Wine

Promo Bubbles

Gls Figuiere Rose

$11.00

Gls Minuty Rose

$15.00

Split Courtage

$11.00

Gls Lola Noir

$14.00

Gls Shooter Noir

$14.00

Gls Auspicion

$9.00

Gls of F Bomb

$13.00

Gls of Malbec

$11.00

Gls Lost Chapter Cab

$13.00

Gls Beckstoffer Cab

$15.00

Taste Red Wine

Btl Jeeper Champagne

$165.00

Bottle Cava

$38.00

Btl Cremant

$40.00

Half Bottle Laurent

$39.00

Full Bottle Laurent

$85.00

Full Btl Courtage

$44.00

Btl Rosati Pinot Grigio

$44.00

Btl llena Pino Grigio

$45.00

Btl Gruner Verliner

$44.00

Btl Lola Chenin Blanc

$56.00

Bottle Albarino

$52.00

Btl Muscadet

$55.00

Btl Foucher Sav

$52.00

Btl Ned Sav

$44.00

Btl Goosecross

$50.00

Btl Fontenelles Sancerre

$82.00

Btl Henri Sancerre

$80.00

Btl Grayson Chardonnay

$36.00

Btl Bichot Chablis

$60.00

Btl Moreau Chablis

$72.00

Btl Talmard Burgundy

$44.00

Btl La Crema Chardonnay

$52.00

Btl Greffiere Chard

$82.00

Btl Garnatxa

$50.00

Btl Miner Viognier

$60.00

Btl Leewin Chardonnay

$60.00

Btl Chapelle Pouilly Fuisse

$70.00

Btl Crossbarn Chard

$72.00

Btl Selby Chard

$70.00

Btl Rombauer Chardonnay

$105.00

Btl Valk Reisling

$44.00

Corkage

$20.00

Bottle Figuiere Rose

$44.00

Btl Minuty Rose

$60.00

Full Btl Courtage

$44.00

Btl The Vice Rose

$42.00

Btl Hogwash Rose

$40.00

Btl Lola Noir

$56.00

Btl Shooter Noir

$56.00

Btl of Sojurn Noir

$72.00

Btl King Estate Noir

$64.00

Btl Zinfandoodle

$65.00

Btl Ponzi Pinot Noir

$155.00

Btl Amerone

$69.00

Btl Saint Emilion

$110.00

Btl F Bomb

$52.00

Btl Gigondas

$88.00

Btl Chateaneuf de Pape

$95.00

Btl Vincent Cote du Rhone

$52.00

Btl Chateau Gaby

$90.00

Btl Rombauer Merlot

$120.00

Btl Tetu Grenache

$45.00

Btl Malbec

$44.00

Btl Southern Belle

$45.00

Btl Chateaux

$177.00

Btl Auspicion

$36.00

Btl Lost Chapter Cab

$52.00

Btl Stringer Cabernet

$115.00

Btl Beckstoffer Cabernet

$60.00

Btl Stags Cabernet

$85.00

Btl Canard Cabernet

$110.00

Btl La Pich

$125.00

Btl Davis Esates Cabernet

$170.00

Btl Caymus

$350.00

Corkage

$20.00

LIQUOR

Early Times

$9.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Larceny

$14.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Woodford

$13.00

Woodford Dbl Oak

$15.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Elijah Craig

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Angels Envy

$15.00

Evan Williams

$10.00

Old Forrester

$13.00

Old Forrester 1870

$14.00

Michtners Bourbon

$12.00

Redwood Bourbon

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

House Brandy

$8.00

Amaretto Well

$9.00

Am.Disarano

$12.00

Aperol

$11.00

Amaro Averna

$13.00

Amaro Montenegro

$12.00

Absinthe

$12.00

Baileys

$10.00

Blue Curacao

$8.00

B&B

$12.00

Butterscotch Schnpps

$8.00

Chambord

$11.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Courvoisier vs

$11.00

Crm De Coco DRK

$9.00

Chartruese

$13.00

Crm De Menth DRK

$8.00

Crm De Menth WHT

$8.00

Crm De Banana

$8.00

Cachacha

$11.00

Campari

$12.00

Crème de Mure

$9.00

Chambord

$11.00

Crème de violet

$10.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Galiano

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Godiva

$12.00

Hennessey VS

$13.00

Fernet

$12.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Lillet Blanco

$11.00

Limoncello

$9.00

Midori

$10.00

Pama

$9.00

Pimms

$9.00

Razmataz

$9.00

Remy martin

$13.00

Pernod

$9.00

So.Co.

$11.00

Sambuca

$11.00

Sambuca Dk

$11.00

Sour Apple Schnps

$8.00

Sloe Gin

$8.00

Sfmato

$9.00

St Germain

$11.00

Tipplers

$9.00

Tuaca

$9.00

Peach Schnaps

$8.00

Triple Sec

$8.00

Dry Vermouth

$8.00

Sweet Vermouth

$8.00

Yalumba Port

$13.00

Fonseca Port

$12.00

Ashbys Well

$9.00

Bombay

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Bombay East

$14.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Tanquerey

$12.00

Uncle Vals

$13.00

Ransom

$13.00

Beefeater

$11.00

Malfy Citrus

$11.00

Malfy Pink Grapefruit

$11.00

Malfy Blood Orange

$11.00

Plymouth

$12.00

Monkey 47

$35.00

Rivi

$12.00

Rivi Grapefruit

$12.00

Rivi Raspberry Honey

$12.00

Askur

$12.00

Aviation

$13.00

WELL RUM

$8.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$9.00

MOUNT GAY

$10.00

MALIBU

$9.00

BACARDI SILVER

$10.00

MYERS

$9.00

TRADER VICS DARK

$10.00

AFROHEAD 7YR

$11.00

SIESTA KEY SILVER

$9.00

SIESTA KEY SPICED

$9.00

SIESTA KEY COCONUT

$9.00

BACARDI OAKHEART SPICED

$10.00

BACARDI 8YR

$11.00

KRAKEN

$11.00

BUMBU

$12.00

BUMBU 18

$14.00

GOSLINGS

$10.00

DIPLAMATICO

$11.00

APPLETON ESTATE

$10.00

ZAYA

$10.00

SAILOR JERRY

$10.00

COCKSPUR

$10.00

COCKSPUR FINE AGED

$13.00

SMITH & CROSS

$11.00

Grants Well

$9.00

Dewars

$11.00

Dewars 12

$12.00

Glennfiddich

$13.00

Chivas

$12.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

Johnny Walker Red

$11.00

Johnny Walker Black

$14.00

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

Balvenie Doublewood

$14.00

Abefeldy

$12.00

Laphroig

$14.00

Dalmore 12

$12.00

Jura 18

$15.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

El Jimador

$10.00

Lunazul

$9.00

Cuervo Gold

$10.00

Milagro Silver

$13.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$13.00

400 Mezcal

$11.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

XO Patron

$12.00

Patron Repasado

$13.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Hiatus Silver

$11.00

Hiatus Reposado

$12.00

Hiatus Anejo

$13.00

Dano Silver

$11.00

Dano Reposado

$12.00

Dano Anejo

$13.00

Dano Pine/Jap

$11.00

Don Julio 1942

$39.00

360 Vodka

$9.00

Absolut

$10.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Ketel

$12.00

Ketel Cucumber Mint

$12.00

Banyon

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Double cross

$12.00

Stoli

$11.00

Mermaid

$10.00

Chopin Potato Vodka

$12.00

Zu Bisongrass

$9.00

Figenza Fig

$9.00

Crop Cucumber

$11.00

Deep Eddy

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$10.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$10.00

Deep Eddy Tea

$10.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$10.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$10.00

360 Citrus

$8.00

360 Vanilla

$8.00

360 Orange

$8.00

360 Raspberry

$8.00

Cat Head

$10.00

Cat Head Bitter Orange

$10.00

Cat Head Honey Suckle

$10.00

Early Times

$10.00

Crown

$12.00

C.C.

$12.00

Seagram 7

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$13.00

Templeton Rye

$12.00

Peerless Rye

$22.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$12.00

Redwood Rye

$12.00

Michtners Rye

$13.00

Slane

$12.00

Bushmills

$11.00

Bushmills 12

$16.00

Jameson

$13.00

Tullamore Dew

$11.00

Screwball

$13.00

High West Dbl Rye

$14.00

Wild Turkey Honey

$13.00

V- COCKTAILS

Ajax

$14.00

Dreadnought

$14.00

Empress

$14.00

Esperanza

$14.00

Golden Hind

$14.00

Resolution

$14.00

Rum Ration

$14.00

Rum Runner

$11.00

Sangria

$9.00

Sexton

$14.00

Tasajera

$14.00

Topa Topa Tea

$14.00

Trinidad

$14.00

Vangaurd

$14.00

Durango Spicy Margarita

$14.00

Pineapple Durango

$14.00

Long Island

$15.00

VIRGIN COCKTAILS

Virgin Strawberry Daq

$7.50

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.50

Virgin Peach

$6.50

Virgin Mojito

$6.50

Virgin Juice Cocktail

$6.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.50

HH BAR

HH CHARD

$7.00

HH RED

$7.00

HH SPARKLING

$7.00

HH GOLDEN HIND

$10.00

HH RUM RUNNER

$10.00

HH TASAJERA

$10.00

HH BEER

$5.00

HH FOOD

Happy Hour Fries

$7.00

Happy Hour Gumbo

$9.00

Happy Hour Mezze

$14.00

Happy Hour Fish Dip

$10.00

Happy Hour Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1830 SOUTH OSPREY AVENUE, SARASOTA, FL 34239

Directions

Photos coming soon!

