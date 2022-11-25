  • Home
  • /
  • Dover
  • /
  • Veronicas Brick Oven Pizzeria - 50 DuPont Highway Building 1 Unit 11
A map showing the location of Veronicas Brick Oven Pizzeria 50 DuPont Highway Building 1 Unit 11View gallery

Veronicas Brick Oven Pizzeria 50 DuPont Highway Building 1 Unit 11

review star

No reviews yet

50 DuPont Highway Building 1 Unit 11

DOVER, DE 19905

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own (SM)
The Nana (SM)
The Carmen (SM)

Small Plates

Garlic Knots

$8.00

Pomodoro, Aglio E Olio, topped with pecorino Ramano & parsley

Tomato Mozzarella Caprese

$9.00

Fresh tomato slices and mozzarella, on a bed of arugula, topped with Balsamic glaze and basil

Pasta Salad

$9.00

Rotini Pasta, Red Onions, Black Olives, Diced Tomato, pecorino ramano in a Lemon Garlic Vinaigrette.

Roasted Meatballs

$12.00

Hand rolled meatballs with pomodoro sauce topped with parsley and pecorino romano

Roasted "Antipasto"

$13.00

Roasted Black Olives, Roasted Peppers, Tomato Slice, Zucchini, Artichokes, Fresh Mozzarella, and Prosciutto, topped with Aglio E Olio

VET DAY GARLIC KNOT

Out of stock

Pasta

The Polpette

$14.00

Spaghetti, Hand Rolled Meatballs, Pomodoro, Pecorino Romano

The Salsiccia

$15.00

Rotini, Sausage, Pomodoro and Cream Sauce, Roasted Peppers, Pecorino Romano, Hot Cherry Peppers

The Parma's

Eggplant Parma

$10.00

Hand breaded fresh eggplant, roasted in a brick oven with pomodoro, provolone topped with basil on fresh baked bread

Chicken Parma

$10.00

Hand breaded chicken, roasted in a brick oven with pomodoro, provolone topped with basil on fresh baked bread

Meatball Parma

$10.00

Hand rolled meatballs, roasted in a brick oven with pomodoro, provolone topped with basil on fresh baked bread

Sausage & Peppers Classico- Limited

$10.00

Sauteed sausage and peppers, roasted in a brick oven with pomodoro, provolone topped with basil on fresh baked bread

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Hand cut salad mix, chunk tomato, oven roasted olives, cucumber, grated parmesan with our house made balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Chop Salad

$10.00

Hand cut salad mix, egg, bacon, chopped tomato's, feta cheese, over roasted chickpeas, chopped red onions with our house made lemon garlic vinaigrette dressing

Kids

Kid Spaghetti and Meatball

$6.00

Kid Pizza

$6.00

Kid Rigatoni

$6.00

Dessert

Cannoli

$3.00
Homemade House Cheesecake

Homemade House Cheesecake

$4.00

Homemade classic cheesecake

Seasonal Cheesecake

$4.00Out of stock

Wings

Oven roasted bone in wings, with your choice of house made Hot Honey, or Garlic Buffalo topped with parsley and pecorino romano

(8) Wings

$12.00

Individual Pizza

The Margy (SM)

$8.00

Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Mozzarella, and Fresh Basil.

The Merri (SM)

$11.00

Garlic Cream, Pecorino Romano, Shredded Mozzarella, Bacon, Sliced Tomatoes, Egg, Cracked Black Pepper and parsley

The Bart (SM)

$12.00

Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Meatballs, and a Hot Honey Drizzle.

The Nana (SM)

$9.00

Garlic cream sauce, pecorino romano, shredded mozzarella, mushrooms, caramelized onions, feta topped with a balsamic drizzle and a lemon.

The Grey (SM)

$9.00

Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano, Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta, and Sausage.

The Wynn (SM)

$10.00

Garlic cream sauce, pecorino ramano, shredded mozzarella, hand breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, topped with bleu cheese crumbles and parsley.

The Maddie (SM)

$9.00

Garlic Cream Sauce, Pecorino Romano, Extra Mozzarella, and Ricotta cheese.

The Carmen (SM)

$10.00

Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano, Shredded Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, and Sausage.

The Hank (SM)

$10.00

Flat bread style crust, with Aglio E Olio, topped with arugula, prosciutto and a balsamic drizzle. **NOTE: this is a cheese less pizza. **

The Rocky (SM)

$11.00

Garlic Cream, Pecorino Romano, Shredded Mozzarella, Breaded Eggplant, and Roasted Cauliflower.

Create Your Own (SM)

$7.00

** Comes standard with red sauce and shredded mozzarella unless specified otherwise **

The Gritty SM

$14.00

**Named after Philadelphia's favorite mascot** Garlic cream sauce, pecorino ramano, provolone cheese, shaved steak, mushrooms garnished with cheez whiz.

Large Pizza

The Margy (LG)

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Mozzarella, and Fresh Basil.

The Merri (LG)

$21.00

Garlic Cream, Pecorino Romano, Shredded Mozzarella, Bacon, Sliced Tomatoes, Egg, Cracked Black Pepper and parsley

The Bart (LG)

$22.00

Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Meatballs, and a Hot Honey Drizzle.

The Nana (LG)

$19.00

Garlic Cream, pecorino ramano, shredded mozzarella, roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, feta Cheese, topped with balsamic drizzle and a fresh lemon.

The Grey (LG)

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano, Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta, and Sausage.

The Wynn (LG)

$20.00

Garlic cream, pecorino ramano, light shredded mozzarella, hand breaded chicken, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, buffalo sauce and parsley

The Maddie (LG)

$19.00

Garlic Cream Sauce, Pecorino Romano, Extra Mozzarella, and Ricotta cheese.

The Carmen (LG)

$20.00

Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano, Shredded Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, and Sausage.

The Hank (LG)

$20.00

Flat Bread Style Crust with Aglio E Olio, Pecorino Romano, Arugula, Prosciutto, and a Balsamic Glaze Drizzle. **NOTE: this is a cheese less pizza. **

The Rocky (LG)

$20.00

Garlic Cream, Pecorino Romano, Shredded Mozzarella, Breaded Eggplant, and Roasted Cauliflower.

Create Your Own (LG)

$14.00

** Comes standard with red sauce and shredded mozzarella unless specified otherwise **

The Gritty (LG)

$24.00

**Named after Philadelphia's favorite mascot** Garlic cream sauce, pecorino ramano, provolone cheese, shaved steak, mushrooms garnished with cheez whiz.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We strive to give you our best to surpass your expectations, serve you authentic, creative, and fresh food made with love, and value customer loyalty by remembering that your business is the blessing that makes ours possible.

Location

50 DuPont Highway Building 1 Unit 11, DOVER, DE 19905

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Poliseno's Pizzeria - South New St
orange star3.0 • 18
439 South New Street Dover, DE 19904
View restaurantnext
La Hacienda - Dover
orange star4.5 • 1,210
1171 South Bay Road Dover, DE 19901
View restaurantnext
Bavarian Bakery and Deli - Dover
orange star4.7 • 599
1819 South Dupont Highway Dover, DE 19901
View restaurantnext
POLISENO'S PIZZERIA - CHESWOLD-MAIN ST
orange starNo Reviews
761 Main St Dover, DE 19904
View restaurantnext
Smyrna Diner
orange star3.8 • 357
99 South Cory Lane Smyrna, DE 19977
View restaurantnext
Elizabeth Esther Café
orange star4.6 • 145
47 E Commerce St Smryna, DE 19977
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in DOVER

La Hacienda - Dover
orange star4.5 • 1,210
1171 South Bay Road Dover, DE 19901
View restaurantnext
Bavarian Bakery and Deli - Dover
orange star4.7 • 599
1819 South Dupont Highway Dover, DE 19901
View restaurantnext
The Boulevard Live Entertainment Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 253
1036 Lafferty Lane Dover, DE 19901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near DOVER
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Bridgeton
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Lewes
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Vineland
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Vineland
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Cape May
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston