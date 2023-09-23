Mama's Main Menu

Shrimp & Grits

$13.50Out of stock

Mama’s own Shrimp & Grits, try our stone-ground cheese grits top with shrimp and andouille sausage garnished with green onions and bacon.

Chicken Po' Boy

$13.50

Tender and perfectly seasoned chicken breast fried and served on a pistolet 8 inch French loaf and topped with freshly sliced tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and Mama’s own creamy buffalo sauce. (Allergens: Dairy, Eggs, Wheat, Soy)

Shrimp Po' Boy

$14.50

Crispy Cajun fried shrimp piled on a pistolet 8 inch french loaf and topped with freshly sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, pickles, and Mama’s own homemade Remoulade sauce. Allergens: (Dairy, Shellfish, Eggs, Wheat, Soy)

Something like Shrimp Po' Poy

$13.00

Try our No Shrimp something like Shrimp Po' Boy which is soy fee and dairy free. Marinated and fried to perfection served lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles and topped with Mama's homemade vegan remoulade sauce.

Fried Oyster Po' Boy

$16.00

Breaded Oysters piled high on a french style bread and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles and covered with our homemade remoulade sauce.

Salmon Po' Boy

$14.50Out of stock

Salmon Po Boy Crispy Cajun fried salmon piled on a pistolet 8 inch french loaf and topped with freshly sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, pickles, and Mama’s own homemade Remoulade sauce. (Allergens: Dairy, Shellfish, Eggs, Wheat, Soy)

Catfish Po' Boy

$13.00

Southern Fried Catfish served on a 8 inch hoagie roll and topped with coleslaw and our homemade remoulade sauce.

Fried Mushroom Po' Boy

$10.00

Tender and perfectly seasoned king oyster mushrooms fried and piled on a pistolet 8 inch French loaf and topped with freshly sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and Mama’s own vegan creamy buffalo sauce. (Allergens: Nuts, Wheat, Soy)

Salmon Cake Burger w/Blackeye Peas Salad

$12.50

Mama’s own Salmon Cake Burger which is a the perfect blend of pink salmon, green onions and seasoned to perfection topped with a spring mix, red onions, tomatoes served on a brioche bun and topped with our own homemade cucumber dill aioli sauce served with Mama’s own black eyed peas salad. (Allergens: Dairy, Shellfish, Eggs, Wheat, Soy)

Fried Smothered Catfish

$7.00

Try our fried catfish served over grits and smothered in gravy.

Fried Catfish Tenders

$6.00

Try our fried catfish tender served with a creole honey mustard sauce.

Mama's Specialties

Jambalaya Mac & Cheese

$12.50

Jambalaya Mac & Cheese Mama’ own creation creamy mac & cheese loaded with chicken, shrimp, and andouille sausage for a taste you won’t forget. (Allergens: Dairy, Shellfish, Eggs)

Salmon Nuggets

$10.50Out of stock

Crispy Cajun fried salmon chucks served with Mama’s own homemade cucumber dill sauce. (Allergens: Dairy)

Shrimp Creole

$12.50Out of stock

Try mama's play on Etouffee loaded with shrimp and chicken andouille sausage in a flavorful tomato based served over top of rice and garnished with green onions. (Allergens: Shellfish)

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$10.00

Try mama's hearty, rich Creole stew generously seasoned with chicken and andouille sausage served over white rice.

Crawfish Etouffee

$11.00

It is Crawfish season!!! Perfectly seasoned crawfish tails sauteed with onions, peppers, and celery and our homemade crawfish roux and served over white rice.

Cajun Pasta

$10.00

Creamy Cajun pasta made with your choice of Chicken, Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, or Salmon. (Allergens: Dairy, Shellfish)

Loaded Crawfish Fries

$14.00Out of stock

Waffles fries loaded with sauteed crawfish fries and topped with Mama's creamy cheese sauce.

Smashed Philly Steak Burger

$8.00Out of stock

try our smashed philly steak burger with green peppers & onions & provolone cheese.

Fried Pork Chop Plate

$15.00Out of stock

Crispy fried pork chop served with your choice of two sides.

Fried Pork Chop Sandwich

$9.50

Try our crispy pork chop sandwich with mama's special onion sauce, bacon, and lettuce.

What'z Cookin' ? - Southern Classics

Mama's Hot Dogs

$3.25

Your choice of a Bright Leaf Hot dog or Red Hot. Make it all the way with chili, onions, and mustard or customize your way. Beef options available

Mama's Burger

$6.00

Try our juicy 1/3 burger topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.

Mama's Sausage Dog

$4.75

Try our smoked sausage dog topped with grilled onions.

Flavored Fried Chicken Wing

$9.00+

Southern Fried Chicken Wings seasoned to perfection and tossed in a sauce of your choice.

Fried Fish plate

$15.00

Cajun fried fish(whiting) with your choice of two sides and a piece of cornbread

Chicken & Waffles

$12.50

Try Mama's southern fried chicken tenders paired with a fluffy Belgian waffle. Served with your choice of grits or sweet potato waffle fries.

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Try our crispy southern fried chicken sandwich seasoned and toss in a sauce of your choice.

Fried Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Crispy fried flounder loaded on hoagie roll with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with an order of fries.

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.50

Try our freshly grilled sirloin steak topped with sauteed green peppers & onions, smothered with cheese and piled on toasted hoagie bun.

Chicken Philly

$12.00

Try our freshly grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed green peppers & onions, smothered with cheese and piled on toasted hoagie bun.

Pizza Waffle Fries

$10.00

Crispy waffle fries covered with marinara sauce and smothered with mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings(cheese, pepperoni, or chicken).

Philly Cheese Steak Loaded Fries

$13.50

Try our freshly grilled sirloin steak topped with sauteed green peppers & onions, smothered with cheese and piled on fries.

Chicken Philly Loaded Fries

$12.00

Try our freshly grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed green peppers & onions, smothered with cheese and piled on fries.

NC BBQ Loaded Fries

$7.00

Our homemade Slow Cooked Carolina pulled Pork BBQ piled on fries and topped with or w/o our homemade slaw

Loaded Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Mama's Homemade Mac & Cheese loaded with your choice of BBQ, Philly Steak, Chicken Philly, Shrimp, Fried Chicken, Bacon, or Andouille Sausage.

Fried Chicken Livers and Gravy

$7.00

Try our fried chicken livers served over rice and smothered in a homemade gravy.

6 pc Chicken Meal

$8.00

Enjoy 6 perfectly season chicken wingettes. Enjoy either fried or BBQ with your choice of cajun cob on the cob or fries.

Kiddie Menu(10 & Under)

Grill Cheese

$5.25

An ooey gooey cheesy grill cheese sandwich served with your choice of one of our delicious sides.

Kiddie Tenders

$6.25

Three crispy tenders served with your choice of our delicious sides.

Kiddie Chicken Nuggets

$6.25

6 crispy nuggets served with your choice of one of our delicious sides.

Kiddie Chicken & Waffles

$6.50

Kiddie Waffle Pizza Fries

$6.25

The kids will love this one. Try our waffles fries topped with marinara sauce and cheese. You choice of cheese or pepperoni.

Sides

Enjoy one of our delicious side options
Fried Okra

$3.50

Crispy Fried Okra

Cajun Corn on Cob

$3.50

Yellow corn seasoned with cajun spices and smothered with butter and a mayo sauce and topped with cotija crumbles.

Blackeye Peas Salad

$4.00

Try Mama's homemade blackeye peas salad which is a blend of blackeye peas, red onions, green & red peppers seasoned and tossed in a red wine vinaigrette.

Flavored Fried Gizzards

$5.50

Seasoned Gizzards fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of four sauces(Honey BBQ, Bourbon Molasses, Buffalo, or Stingin' Honey Garlic) or enjoy 'em plain or cajun.

Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Mama's creamy Mac & Cheese.

Red Beans & Rice

$4.50

Mama's play on the classic Red Beans & Rice. Seasoned red beans and andouille sausage sauteed with the holy trinity(green peppers, onion, and celery) simmered and slow cooked. Served over white rice.

Sweet Potato Cornbread

$3.00

Try our homemade sweet potato cornbread glazed with our homemade honey butter.

Pumpkin Cornbread

$3.50

Enjoy Mama's pumpkin cornbread made from fresh pumpkin mixed with honey cornbread.

Fried Chicken Livers

$5.50

Crispy Fried Livers

Collard Greens

$3.50

Southern collard greens seasoned with smoked turkey necks.

Rice and Gravy

$3.00

Side of Grits

$3.00

Sweet Potato Waffles Fries

$4.00

Cajun Pinto Beans

$3.50

Enjoy our cajun seasoned pinto beans sauteed with andouille sausage and red peppers.

Southern Butter Beans

$3.50

Southern Butter Beans

Succotash

$3.50Out of stock

Try mama's play on a southern classic. Southern style lima beans, fried corn, and stew tomatoes cooked to perfection.

Mama's Desserts

Lil Cooking Mama's Homemade Banana Pudding

$7.00

Try Lil Cooking Mama play on a southern classic. This creamy, crunchy pudding is layered with buttery Chessmen cookies, french vanilla pudding, caramel, and pecans with a hint of almond flavor and topped with whip cream, caramel drizzle, and crushed Chessmen and pecans.

Drinks

Peach Apple Cider

$2.25