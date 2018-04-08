Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Verve Kombucha Kitchen and Bar - Waterloo

review star

No reviews yet

327 W 3rd St.

Waterloo, IA 50701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Kombucha Bottles

Bottle Lemon Verbena

$2.99

Bottle Passionfruit Pear Cayenne

$2.99

Bottle Blueberry Ginger Lemon

$2.99

Bottle Carrot Ginger Lime Turmeric

$2.99

Refill LV

$2.25

Seasonal Bottles

$3.99

Kombucha Growlers

Kombucha Growler

$20.00

To-Go Cocktails

Verve Gimlet

$8.00

Vodka - Lime - Simple Syrup -Elderberry Jasmine Kombucha

Ginger Blues

$8.00

London Dry Gin - Lemon - Simple Syrup - Blueberry Ginger Lemon Kombucha

Mojito

$8.00

White Rum - Mint - Lime - Simple Syrup - Blueberry Ginger Lemon Kombucha

Paloma

$8.00

Blanco Tequila - Grapefruit - Lime - Simple Syrup - Ginger Kombucha

Sierra Madre

$9.00

Destination Wedding

$9.00

Blended Scotch - Yellow Chartreuse - Lime - Pineapple - Passionfruit Pear Cayenne Kombucha

Verve Spritz

$5.00

Chardonnay - Lemon - Simple Syrup - Ginger Kombucha

Kombucha Starter Kits

Kombucha Starter Kit

$30.00

Includes: Gallon Jar, Organic Sencha Tea, Organic Cane Sugar, Starter Liquid, SCOBY

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

During the Covid-19 shutdown, we will operate as the Verve Victory Cafe. Use the dropdown menu to choose between lunch, dinner, kids menu and meal subscription and order for curbside pickup. Thank you!

Website

Location

327 W 3rd St., Waterloo, IA 50701

Directions

Gallery
Verve Kombucha Kitchen and Bar image
Verve Kombucha Kitchen and Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Urban Pie - Cedar Falls
orange star4.3 • 1,006
200 State St Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Cedar Falls IA
orange star4.6 • 717
421 Main Street Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
Whiskey Road Tavern & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
402 Main Street Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
Roxxy Cedar Falls
orange starNo Reviews
314 Main St Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
The Stuffed Olive Cedar Falls
orange starNo Reviews
314 Main St. Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
AllyCatz GrubHouse
orange starNo Reviews
107 S State St Denver, IA 50622
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Waterloo

Damon’s Sports Bar & Grill - 2122 Kimball Ave
orange star4.6 • 296
2122 Kimball Ave Waterloo, IA 50701
View restaurantnext
The Loft
orange star4.8 • 18
710 Jefferson St #4 Waterloo, IA 50701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Waterloo
Cedar Rapids
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Mason City
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
North Liberty
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Coralville
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Iowa City
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Ames
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Pella
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston