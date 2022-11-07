Very Juice - Avenue M 1815 Avenue M
No reviews yet
1815 Avenue M
Brooklyn, NY 11230
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Açaí Bowls
Peanut Butter Acai
Blended unsweetened açai berry, almond milk, and banana. Toppings peanut butter, granola, strawberries, blueberries and banana.
Almond Butter Acai
Blended unsweetened açai berry, Unsweetened almond milk, and banana. Toppings almond butter, chai seeds, granola, strawberries, blueberries, and banana.
Berries Supreme
Blended unsweetened açai berry, blueberries, raspberries, raw coconut water, banana and honey. Toppings coconut shavings, granola, strawberries, blueberries and banana.
Caramel Acai
Blended unsweetened açai berry, almond milk and banana. Toppings cacao nibs, granola, homemade caramel sauce, strawberries, blueberries and banana.
Protein Acai
Blended unsweetened açai berry, 20 g plant-based proteins, almond milk and banana. Toppings are chai seeds, hemp seeds, granola, banana, blueberries and strawberries.
Dragon Fruit
Blended Pitaya, almond milk and banana. Toppings granola shave coconut, strawberries, blueberries and banana.
Salads
Raw Falafel Mix Green Salad
Romain, cucumber, carrots, radish, tomato, olives, raw falafel with tahini dressing.
Veggie Burger Kale Salad
Kale, carrots, cabbage, avocado and a veggie burger (quinoa, brown rice, black beans), Peppers, dill, chai seeds, gluten-free oats, flour, onion, mustard, chili powder, nutritional yeast, black pepper and pink Himalayan salt. Citrus Balsamic Dressing: balsamic Vinegar, orange juice, lemon, apple cider vinegar, olive oil, mustard, garlic, pink Himalayan salt.
Veggie Burger Romaine Salad
Romain, carrots, cabbage, avocado, grape tomatoes and a veggie burger. Quinoa, brown rice, Black beans, peppers, dill, chai seeds, gluten-free oats, flour, onion, mustard, chili powder, nutritional yeast, black pepper and Himalayan salt.
Shuk Salad
Romain, radish, cucumber, carrots, parsley, tomato, cabbage and olives. Serve with lemon oil dressing, tahini, and zaatar Ezekiel crackers.
Mexican Taco Salad
Dressing: Lime, extra-virgin olive oil, chili powder, garlic powder, pink Himalayan salt, apple cider vinegar.
Detox Kale Salad
Kale, carrot, avocado, sweet potato, quinoa. Detox Dressing: Mustard, apple cider vinegar, filtered water, pink Himalayan salt, extra-virgin olive oil, herbs, coconut nectar, red onion, black pepper.
Detox Romaine Salad
Romain, carrot, avocado, sweet potato, quinoa. Detox Dressing: Mustard, apple cider vinegar, filtered water, pink Himalayan salt, extra-virgin olive oil, honey, onion, black pepper.
Protein Kale Salad Bowl
Kale, carrots, red cabbage, avocado, brown rice, black beans and raw hummus. Lime Cumin Dressing: Lime juice, extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, cumin powder, maple syrup, pink Himalayan salt.
Sweet and Spicy Tempeh
Marinated Tempeh, Jalapeño, mango, red peppers, carrots and kale. Orange Date Dressing: Apple cider vinegar, olive oil, orange juice, medjool dates, Pink Himalayan salt.
Roasted Vegetables Kale Salad
Kale, sweet potato, beets, chickpeas, olive oil and salt. Citrus Balsamic Dressing: Orange, lemon, apple cider vinegar, balsamic vinegar, mustard, garlic, olive oil, pink Himalayan salt.
Tuna Spring Mix Salad
Spring mix, tuna, tomatoes, corn, olives, avocado and balsamic dressing.
Tuna Quinoa Salad
Tuna, quinoa, Red cabbage, green peas, avocado, hard boiled egg and balsamic dressing.
Farro Salad
Farro, kale, fennel, carrots, avocado. Dressing: Mustard, vinegar, lemon, olive oil, honey, pink Himalayan salt.
Salmon summer roll
Grenada Salad
Mix greens, Apple,Celery, Almonds, Pomegranate seeds. Dressing; Mustard Vinaigrette
Paninis
Pesto Panini
Pesto, avocado, and tomato on spelt sourdough bread.
Kale Panini
Cashew cheese, pesto, kale and avocado on spelt sourdough bread.
Cashew Cheese Panini
Cashew cheese, tomato and avocado on spelt sourdough bread.
Spicy Avocado Panini
Avocado spread, pepitas, red pepper flakes and a drizzle of olive oil on spelt sourdough bread.
Spicy Avocado Toast
Avocado, lemon, red pepper flakes, pepitas and a drizzle of olive oil on toasted on Spelt sourdough bread.
Tuna Pesto Panini
Tuna, pesto, tomato and spicy pepper on spelt sourdough bread.
Almond Butter Fresh Fruit Toast
Almond butter, blueberries, strawberries, cinnamon and a drizzle of honey on toasted spelt sourdough bread.
Portobello Panini
Cashew cheese, pesto, avocado and portobello mushroom on spelt sourdough bread.
Volcano Toast
Roasted eight plants, tomato, tahini, hard-boiled egg and homemade Schug spicy on spelt sourdough toast.
Side Of Toasted Bread
Wraps
Avocado Summer Rolls
Rice paper, avocado, mango, carrots, cabbage, spring mix. Peanut Dressing: Peanuts, garlic, lemon, tamari, ginger, chili’s, paprika, filtered water.
Raw Falafel Wrap
Collar greens, raw falafel, raw hummus, carrot and alfalfa sprouts.
Veggie Burger Wrap
Collard green, carrots, cabbage, sprout veggie burger and raw hummus.
Raw Hummus Wrap
Collar greens, raw hummus, tomato, cabbage, carrots and alfalfa sprouts.
Soup
Moroccan Red Lentil Soup
Red lentils, chickpeas, onion, carrots, celery, tomato, lemon, parsley, cilantro, garlic and cumin.
Lentil Soup
Green lentils, carrots, onion, garlic, curry powder, pink Himalayan salt and filtered water.
Butternut Squash Soup
Spicy Vegetarian Chili Soup
Side Of Toasted Bread
Oatmeal
Hot Bowls and Warm Salads
Israeli Hot Bowl
Eggplant, Israeli salad, tahini, schug, hard-boiled eggs.
Butternut Squash Bowl
Wilted kale, roasted butternut, roasted chickpeas, tahini.
Warm Portabello Mushroom Salad
Portobello mushroom, quinao, tomatoes, spring mix, avocado, citrus balsamic dressing.
Vegan Mushroom Shawarma
Raw Falafel Hot Bowl
Gluten Free Waffle
Desserts
Mocha Cheesecake
Raw Almonds, Cacao Powder, Dates, Vanilla, Salt, Raw Cashews, Almond Milk, Coconut Oil, Lemon Juice, Lecithin, Honey, Espresso
Blueberry Cheesecake
Raw Almonds, Cacao Powder, Dates, Vanilla, Salt, Raw Cashews, Almond Milk, Coconut Oil, Lemon Juice, Lecithin, Blueberries
Lemon Cheesecake
Raw Almonds, Cacao Powder, Dates, Vanilla, Salt, Raw Cashews, Almond Milk, Coconut Oil, Lemon Juice, Lecithin, Honey
Raw Chocolate Brownies
Almond Flour, Gluten Free Flour, Raw Cacao Powder, Coconut Butter, Dates, Cacao Butter, Coconut Sugar
GF Cookie
GF Banana Muffin
GF Double Chocolate Muffin
GF Vanilla Muffin
GF Carrot Coconut Muffin
GF Blueberry Muffin
GF Zucchini Muffin
Zucchini,apples,maple syrup, organic eggs,gluten free oat flour, gluten free flour,spices,grape seed oil,vanilla,baking powder,baking soda,chocolate chips
Smoothies
Creamy Green
Almond milk, kale, spinach, almond butter, honey, banana, ice.
Minty Green
Apple juice base, spinach, pineapple, mint, banana.
Very Joy
Raw young Thai cocoa water, spirulina, kale, spinach, flax seeds, banana, ice.
Very Happy
Orange base, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, ice.
Very Berries
Raw young coconut water, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, bananas, honey, ice.
Very Tropical
Raw young coconut water, mango, pineapple, banana, honey, ice.
Strawberry Banana
Almond milk, strawberries, bananas, honey, ice.
Negrito
Pea protein, rock cacao powder, peanut butter, honey, almond milk, bananas, ice.
Vanilla Cream Protein
20 grams of plant-based vanilla protein, cinnamon, cashews banana, ice.
Very Protein
Pea protein, blueberries, raw cacao powder, dates, banana, ice.
P.B Time
Peanut butter, almond milk, bananas, honey, ice.
Very Almond
Almond butter, cacao names, almond milk, bananas, honey, ice.
Mucho Matcha
Matcha, raw cashews, dates, almond milk, banana, ice.
Coconut
Raw young Thai coco meat, shaved coconut, raw cashews, almond milk, banana, honey, ice.
Man Of The World
Raw cashews, Maca, cacao nibs, cinnamon, dates, almond milk, bananas, ice.
Chocolate Fix
Almond butter, raw cacao powder, cacao nibs, dates, almond milk, banana, ice.
Red Eye
Double shot espresso, almond milk, almond butter, Maca powder, cacao nibs, dates, banana, ice.
Very Coffee
Called drip coffee, raw cashews, Cacao nibs, almond milk, honey, banana, ice.
Fresh Juices
Cold Buster
Apple, lemon and ginger.
Spirit
Apple, celery, spinach, parsley, lemon and ginger.
C Citrus
Orange, grapefruit, pineapple, lemon and turmeric.
Inflammation Killer
Fennel, celery, carrots, ginger and turmeric.
Inspiring
Apple, spinach, pineapple and mint.
Detox
Parsley, kale, spinach, celery, apple and cucumber.
Energy
Apple, beets, carrots and ginger.
Green Power
Apple, fennel, kale, cucumber and lemon ginger.
Liver Cleanser
Apple, beets, kale, spinach, lemon and ginger.
Pineapple Juice
Fresh squeezed.
Carrot Juice
Carrot juice.
Celery Juice
Celery juice.
Orange Juice
Fresh squeezed.
Grapefruit Juice
Grapefruit juice.
Green Apple Juice
Green apple juice.
Lemon Bottle
Ginger Bottle
Beet Juice
Special Order Juice
DONT MAKE IT
Cold Press 100% Organic Juices
Caliente
Apple, lemon and ginger.
Hella of a lot of Greens
Apple, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery and lemon.
Captain C
Orange, grapefruit and pineapple.
The Dragon
Lemon, ginger, cayenne powder, orange and oil of oregano.
Very Immune
Very immune.
Coco Water
Essential Water
Essential water.
The Celia
Apple, carrot, pineapple, lemon and ginger.
Dr. Bisci’s Juice
Apple, kale, spinach, beets, carrots, lemon.
Immune Support
Wheatgrass
Grape Seltzer
Coffee and Teas
Hot Latte
Hot Cappuccino
Hot Americano
Drip Coffee
Hot Turmeric Tea
Iced Latte
Iced Cappuccino
Iced Americano
Iced Cold Brew Coffee
Iced Turmeric Tea
Hot Matcha Latte
Hot Turmeric Latte
Hot Chocolate
Turmeric Tea (Cold in a Bottle)
Turmeric, ginger, lemon and honey. Cold in a bottle.
Double Shot Espresso
Iced Matcha Latte
Ice Turmeric Latte
Hot Tea
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1815 Avenue M, Brooklyn, NY 11230