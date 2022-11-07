Main picView gallery

Very Juice - Avenue M 1815 Avenue M

1815 Avenue M

Brooklyn, NY 11230

Order Again

Açaí Bowls

Peanut Butter Acai

Peanut Butter Acai

$13.00

Blended unsweetened açai berry, almond milk, and banana. Toppings peanut butter, granola, strawberries, blueberries and banana.

Almond Butter Acai

Almond Butter Acai

$13.00

Blended unsweetened açai berry, Unsweetened almond milk, and banana. Toppings almond butter, chai seeds, granola, strawberries, blueberries, and banana.

Berries Supreme

Berries Supreme

$13.00

Blended unsweetened açai berry, blueberries, raspberries, raw coconut water, banana and honey. Toppings coconut shavings, granola, strawberries, blueberries and banana.

Caramel Acai

Caramel Acai

$13.00

Blended unsweetened açai berry, almond milk and banana. Toppings cacao nibs, granola, homemade caramel sauce, strawberries, blueberries and banana.

Protein Acai

Protein Acai

$15.00

Blended unsweetened açai berry, 20 g plant-based proteins, almond milk and banana. Toppings are chai seeds, hemp seeds, granola, banana, blueberries and strawberries.

Dragon Fruit

Dragon Fruit

$13.00

Blended Pitaya, almond milk and banana. Toppings granola shave coconut, strawberries, blueberries and banana.

Salads

Raw Falafel Mix Green Salad

Raw Falafel Mix Green Salad

$17.99

Romain, cucumber, carrots, radish, tomato, olives, raw falafel with tahini dressing.

Veggie Burger Kale Salad

Veggie Burger Kale Salad

$17.99

Kale, carrots, cabbage, avocado and a veggie burger (quinoa, brown rice, black beans), Peppers, dill, chai seeds, gluten-free oats, flour, onion, mustard, chili powder, nutritional yeast, black pepper and pink Himalayan salt. Citrus Balsamic Dressing: balsamic Vinegar, orange juice, lemon, apple cider vinegar, olive oil, mustard, garlic, pink Himalayan salt.

Veggie Burger Romaine Salad

Veggie Burger Romaine Salad

$17.99

Romain, carrots, cabbage, avocado, grape tomatoes and a veggie burger. Quinoa, brown rice, Black beans, peppers, dill, chai seeds, gluten-free oats, flour, onion, mustard, chili powder, nutritional yeast, black pepper and Himalayan salt.

Shuk Salad

Shuk Salad

$17.99

Romain, radish, cucumber, carrots, parsley, tomato, cabbage and olives. Serve with lemon oil dressing, tahini, and zaatar Ezekiel crackers.

Mexican Taco Salad

Mexican Taco Salad

$17.99

Dressing: Lime, extra-virgin olive oil, chili powder, garlic powder, pink Himalayan salt, apple cider vinegar.

Detox Kale Salad

Detox Kale Salad

$17.99

Kale, carrot, avocado, sweet potato, quinoa. Detox Dressing: Mustard, apple cider vinegar, filtered water, pink Himalayan salt, extra-virgin olive oil, herbs, coconut nectar, red onion, black pepper.

Detox Romaine Salad

Detox Romaine Salad

$17.99

Romain, carrot, avocado, sweet potato, quinoa. Detox Dressing: Mustard, apple cider vinegar, filtered water, pink Himalayan salt, extra-virgin olive oil, honey, onion, black pepper.

Protein Kale Salad Bowl

Protein Kale Salad Bowl

$17.99

Kale, carrots, red cabbage, avocado, brown rice, black beans and raw hummus. Lime Cumin Dressing: Lime juice, extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, cumin powder, maple syrup, pink Himalayan salt.

Sweet and Spicy Tempeh

Sweet and Spicy Tempeh

$17.99

Marinated Tempeh, Jalapeño, mango, red peppers, carrots and kale. Orange Date Dressing: Apple cider vinegar, olive oil, orange juice, medjool dates, Pink Himalayan salt.

Roasted Vegetables Kale Salad

Roasted Vegetables Kale Salad

$17.99

Kale, sweet potato, beets, chickpeas, olive oil and salt. Citrus Balsamic Dressing: Orange, lemon, apple cider vinegar, balsamic vinegar, mustard, garlic, olive oil, pink Himalayan salt.

Tuna Spring Mix Salad

Tuna Spring Mix Salad

$17.99Out of stock

Spring mix, tuna, tomatoes, corn, olives, avocado and balsamic dressing.

Tuna Quinoa Salad

Tuna Quinoa Salad

$13.99

Tuna, quinoa, Red cabbage, green peas, avocado, hard boiled egg and balsamic dressing.

Farro Salad

$17.99Out of stock

Farro, kale, fennel, carrots, avocado. Dressing: Mustard, vinegar, lemon, olive oil, honey, pink Himalayan salt.

Salmon summer roll

$18.00Out of stock
Grenada Salad

Grenada Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Mix greens, Apple,Celery, Almonds, Pomegranate seeds. Dressing; Mustard Vinaigrette

Paninis

Pesto Panini

Pesto Panini

$14.00

Pesto, avocado, and tomato on spelt sourdough bread.

Kale Panini

Kale Panini

$14.00

Cashew cheese, pesto, kale and avocado on spelt sourdough bread.

Cashew Cheese Panini

Cashew Cheese Panini

$14.00

Cashew cheese, tomato and avocado on spelt sourdough bread.

Spicy Avocado Panini

Spicy Avocado Panini

$14.00

Avocado spread, pepitas, red pepper flakes and a drizzle of olive oil on spelt sourdough bread.

Spicy Avocado Toast

Spicy Avocado Toast

$13.00

Avocado, lemon, red pepper flakes, pepitas and a drizzle of olive oil on toasted on Spelt sourdough bread.

Tuna Pesto Panini

Tuna Pesto Panini

$16.00

Tuna, pesto, tomato and spicy pepper on spelt sourdough bread.

Almond Butter Fresh Fruit Toast

Almond Butter Fresh Fruit Toast

$13.00

Almond butter, blueberries, strawberries, cinnamon and a drizzle of honey on toasted spelt sourdough bread.

Portobello Panini

Portobello Panini

$16.00

Cashew cheese, pesto, avocado and portobello mushroom on spelt sourdough bread.

Volcano Toast

Volcano Toast

$16.00

Roasted eight plants, tomato, tahini, hard-boiled egg and homemade Schug spicy on spelt sourdough toast.

Side Of Toasted Bread

$2.00

Wraps

Avocado Summer Rolls

Avocado Summer Rolls

$13.99

Rice paper, avocado, mango, carrots, cabbage, spring mix. Peanut Dressing: Peanuts, garlic, lemon, tamari, ginger, chili’s, paprika, filtered water.

Raw Falafel Wrap

Raw Falafel Wrap

$16.00

Collar greens, raw falafel, raw hummus, carrot and alfalfa sprouts.

Veggie Burger Wrap

Veggie Burger Wrap

$16.00

Collard green, carrots, cabbage, sprout veggie burger and raw hummus.

Raw Hummus Wrap

Raw Hummus Wrap

$13.00Out of stock

Collar greens, raw hummus, tomato, cabbage, carrots and alfalfa sprouts.

Soup

Moroccan Red Lentil Soup

Moroccan Red Lentil Soup

$9.00+

Red lentils, chickpeas, onion, carrots, celery, tomato, lemon, parsley, cilantro, garlic and cumin.

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$9.00+

Green lentils, carrots, onion, garlic, curry powder, pink Himalayan salt and filtered water.

Butternut Squash Soup

$9.00+

Spicy Vegetarian Chili Soup

$9.00+

Side Of Toasted Bread

$2.00

Oatmeal

Raw Oatmeal

Raw Oatmeal

$10.00Out of stock

Steel cut oats, raw cashews, dates, vanilla, pink Himalayan salt and raw almonds with added super foods.

Old Fashion Oatmeal 16oz

$8.00Out of stock

Hot Bowls and Warm Salads

Israeli Hot Bowl

Israeli Hot Bowl

$19.95

Eggplant, Israeli salad, tahini, schug, hard-boiled eggs.

Butternut Squash Bowl

Butternut Squash Bowl

$19.95

Wilted kale, roasted butternut, roasted chickpeas, tahini.

Warm Portabello Mushroom Salad

Warm Portabello Mushroom Salad

$19.95

Portobello mushroom, quinao, tomatoes, spring mix, avocado, citrus balsamic dressing.

Vegan Mushroom Shawarma

$19.95Out of stock

Raw Falafel Hot Bowl

$19.95Out of stock

Gluten Free Waffle

Oat flour. Comes with Maple syrup, Blueberries, Strawberries.

Gluten Free Waffle

$16.00

Desserts

Mocha Cheesecake

Mocha Cheesecake

$10.00

Raw Almonds, Cacao Powder, Dates, Vanilla, Salt, Raw Cashews, Almond Milk, Coconut Oil, Lemon Juice, Lecithin, Honey, Espresso

Blueberry Cheesecake

Blueberry Cheesecake

$10.00

Raw Almonds, Cacao Powder, Dates, Vanilla, Salt, Raw Cashews, Almond Milk, Coconut Oil, Lemon Juice, Lecithin, Blueberries

Lemon Cheesecake

Lemon Cheesecake

$10.00

Raw Almonds, Cacao Powder, Dates, Vanilla, Salt, Raw Cashews, Almond Milk, Coconut Oil, Lemon Juice, Lecithin, Honey

Raw Chocolate Brownies

Raw Chocolate Brownies

$6.00

Almond Flour, Gluten Free Flour, Raw Cacao Powder, Coconut Butter, Dates, Cacao Butter, Coconut Sugar

GF Cookie

GF Cookie

$5.00Out of stock
GF Banana Muffin

GF Banana Muffin

$5.00
GF Double Chocolate Muffin

GF Double Chocolate Muffin

$5.00Out of stock

GF Vanilla Muffin

$5.00Out of stock
GF Carrot Coconut Muffin

GF Carrot Coconut Muffin

$5.00
GF Blueberry Muffin

GF Blueberry Muffin

$5.00

GF Zucchini Muffin

$5.00

Zucchini,apples,maple syrup, organic eggs,gluten free oat flour, gluten free flour,spices,grape seed oil,vanilla,baking powder,baking soda,chocolate chips

Smoothies

Creamy Green

$11.50

Almond milk, kale, spinach, almond butter, honey, banana, ice.

Minty Green

$11.50

Apple juice base, spinach, pineapple, mint, banana.

Very Joy

$11.50

Raw young Thai cocoa water, spirulina, kale, spinach, flax seeds, banana, ice.

Very Happy

$10.95

Orange base, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, ice.

Very Berries

$10.95

Raw young coconut water, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, bananas, honey, ice.

Very Tropical

$10.95

Raw young coconut water, mango, pineapple, banana, honey, ice.

Strawberry Banana

$10.95

Almond milk, strawberries, bananas, honey, ice.

Negrito

$12.50

Pea protein, rock cacao powder, peanut butter, honey, almond milk, bananas, ice.

Vanilla Cream Protein

$12.50

20 grams of plant-based vanilla protein, cinnamon, cashews banana, ice.

Very Protein

$12.50

Pea protein, blueberries, raw cacao powder, dates, banana, ice.

P.B Time

$11.50

Peanut butter, almond milk, bananas, honey, ice.

Very Almond

$11.50

Almond butter, cacao names, almond milk, bananas, honey, ice.

Mucho Matcha

$11.50

Matcha, raw cashews, dates, almond milk, banana, ice.

Coconut

$11.50

Raw young Thai coco meat, shaved coconut, raw cashews, almond milk, banana, honey, ice.

Man Of The World

$11.50

Raw cashews, Maca, cacao nibs, cinnamon, dates, almond milk, bananas, ice.

Chocolate Fix

$11.50

Almond butter, raw cacao powder, cacao nibs, dates, almond milk, banana, ice.

Red Eye

$12.99

Double shot espresso, almond milk, almond butter, Maca powder, cacao nibs, dates, banana, ice.

Very Coffee

$11.50

Called drip coffee, raw cashews, Cacao nibs, almond milk, honey, banana, ice.

Fresh Juices

Cold Buster

$8.00+

Apple, lemon and ginger.

Spirit

$8.00+

Apple, celery, spinach, parsley, lemon and ginger.

C Citrus

$8.00+

Orange, grapefruit, pineapple, lemon and turmeric.

Inflammation Killer

Inflammation Killer

$8.00+

Fennel, celery, carrots, ginger and turmeric.

Inspiring

$8.00+

Apple, spinach, pineapple and mint.

Detox

Detox

$8.00+

Parsley, kale, spinach, celery, apple and cucumber.

Energy

Energy

$8.00+

Apple, beets, carrots and ginger.

Green Power

Green Power

$8.00+

Apple, fennel, kale, cucumber and lemon ginger.

Liver Cleanser

Liver Cleanser

$8.00+

Apple, beets, kale, spinach, lemon and ginger.

Pineapple Juice

$8.00+

Fresh squeezed.

Carrot Juice

$8.00+

Carrot juice.

Celery Juice

$8.00+

Celery juice.

Orange Juice

$8.00+

Fresh squeezed.

Grapefruit Juice

$8.00+

Grapefruit juice.

Green Apple Juice

$10.00+

Green apple juice.

Lemon Bottle

$14.00Out of stock

Ginger Bottle

$20.00Out of stock

Beet Juice

$8.00+

Special Order Juice

$10.00Out of stock

DONT MAKE IT

Cold Press 100% Organic Juices

Caliente

Caliente

$11.95

Apple, lemon and ginger.

Hella of a lot of Greens

Hella of a lot of Greens

$11.95

Apple, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery and lemon.

Captain C

Captain C

$11.95

Orange, grapefruit and pineapple.

The Dragon

The Dragon

$10.00Out of stock

Lemon, ginger, cayenne powder, orange and oil of oregano.

Very Immune

Very Immune

$11.95

Very immune.

Coco Water

Coco Water

$11.95

Essential Water

$3.00

Essential water.

The Celia

The Celia

$11.95

Apple, carrot, pineapple, lemon and ginger.

Dr. Bisci’s Juice

Dr. Bisci’s Juice

$11.95

Apple, kale, spinach, beets, carrots, lemon.

Immune Support

$6.00

Wheatgrass

$3.00+

Grape Seltzer

$3.00

Coffee and Teas

Hot Latte

$4.25

Hot Cappuccino

$4.25

Hot Americano

$3.75

Drip Coffee

$2.99

Hot Turmeric Tea

$5.45

Iced Latte

$4.75

Iced Cappuccino

$4.50

Iced Americano

$4.75

Iced Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

Iced Turmeric Tea

$7.50

Hot Matcha Latte

$5.50

Hot Turmeric Latte

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Turmeric Tea (Cold in a Bottle)

$12.00

Turmeric, ginger, lemon and honey. Cold in a bottle.

Double Shot Espresso

$2.75

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.50

Ice Turmeric Latte

$5.50

Hot Tea

$0.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1815 Avenue M, Brooklyn, NY 11230

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

