Very Juice - Avenue P 422 Avenue P
No reviews yet
422 Avenue P
Brooklyn, NY 11223
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Açaí Bowls
Peanut Butter Acai
Blended unsweetened açai berry, almond milk, and banana. Toppings peanut butter, granola, strawberries, blueberries and banana.
Almond Butter Acai
Blended unsweetened açai berry, almond milk, and banana. Toppings almond butter, chai seeds, granola, strawberries, blueberries, and banana.
Berries Supreme
Blended unsweetened açai berry, blueberries, raspberries, raw coconut water, banana and honey. Toppings coconut shavings, granola, strawberries, blueberries and banana.
Caramel Acai
Blended unsweetened açai berry, almond milk and banana. Toppings cacao nibs, granola, homemade caramel sauce, strawberries, blueberries and banana.
Protein Acai
Blended unsweetened açai berry, 20 g plant-based proteins, almond milk and banana. Toppings are chai seeds, hemp seeds, granola, banana, blueberries and strawberries.
Dragon Fruit
Blended Pitaya, almond milk and banana. Toppings granola shave coconut, strawberries, blueberries and banana.
Salads
Raw Falafel Mix Green Salad
Romain, cucumber, carrots, radish, tomato, olives, raw falafel with tahini dressing.
Veggie Burger Kale Salad
Kale, carrots, cabbage, avocado and a veggie burger (quinoa, brown rice, black beans), Peppers, dill, chai seeds, gluten-free oats, flour, onion, mustard, chili powder, nutritional yeast, black pepper and pink Himalayan salt. Citrus Balsamic Dressing: balsamic Vinegar, orange juice, lemon, apple cider vinegar, olive oil, mustard, garlic, pink Himalayan salt.
Veggie Burger Romaine Salad
Romain, carrots, cabbage, avocado, grape tomatoes and a veggie burger. Quinoa, brown rice, Black beans, peppers, dill, chai seeds, gluten-free oats, flour, onion, mustard, chili powder, nutritional yeast, black pepper and Himalayan salt.
Shuk Salad
Romain, radish, cucumber, carrots, parsley, tomato, cabbage and olives. Serve with lemon oil dressing, tahini, and zaatar Ezekiel crackers.
Mexican Taco Salad
Dressing: Lime, extra-virgin olive oil, chili powder, garlic powder, pink Himalayan salt, apple cider vinegar.
Detox Kale Salad
Kale, carrot, avocado, sweet potato, quinoa. Detox Dressing: Mustard, apple cider vinegar, filtered water, pink Himalayan salt, extra-virgin olive oil, herbs, coconut nectar, red onion, black pepper.
Detox Romaine Salad
Romain, carrot, avocado, sweet potato, quinoa. Detox Dressing: Mustard, apple cider vinegar, filtered water, pink Himalayan salt, extra-virgin olive oil, honey, onion, black pepper.
Protein Kale Salad Bowl
Kale, carrots, red cabbage, avocado, brown rice, black beans and raw hummus. Lime Cumin Dressing: Lime juice, extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, cumin powder, maple syrup, pink Himalayan salt.
Sweet and Spicy Tempeh
Marinated Tempeh, Jalapeño, mango, red peppers, carrots and kale. Orange Date Dressing: Apple cider vinegar, olive oil, orange juice, medjool dates, Pink Himalayan salt.
Roasted Vegetables Kale Salad
Kale, sweet potato, beets, chickpeas, olive oil and salt. Citrus Balsamic Dressing: Orange, lemon, apple cider vinegar, balsamic vinegar, mustard, garlic, olive oil, pink Himalayan salt.
Tuna Spring Mix Salad
Spring mix, tuna, tomatoes, corn, olives, avocado and balsamic dressing.
Tuna Quinoa Salad
Tuna, quinoa, Red cabbage, green peas, avocado, hard boiled egg and balsamic dressing.
Farro Salad
Farro, kale, fennel, carrots, avocado. Dressing: Mustard, vinegar, lemon, olive oil, honey, pink Himalayan salt.
Salmon summer roll
Paninis
Pesto Panini
Pesto, avocado, and tomato on spelt sourdough bread.
Kale Panini
Cashew cheese, pesto, kale and avocado on spelt sourdough bread.
Cashew Cheese Panini
Cashew cheese, tomato and avocado on spelt sourdough bread.
Spicy Avocado Panini
Avocado spread, pepitas, red pepper flakes and a drizzle of olive oil on spelt sourdough bread.
Spicy Avocado Toast
Avocado, lemon, red pepper flakes, pepitas and a drizzle of olive oil on toasted on Spelt sourdough bread.
Tuna Pesto Panini
Tuna, pesto, tomato and spicy pepper on spelt sourdough bread.
Almond Butter Fresh Fruit Toast
Almond butter, blueberries, strawberries, cinnamon and a drizzle of honey on toasted spelt sourdough bread.
Portobello Panini
Cashew cheese, pesto, avocado and portobello mushroom on spelt sourdough bread.
Volcano Toast
Roasted eight plants, tomato, tahini, hard-boiled egg and homemade Schug spicy on spelt sourdough toast.