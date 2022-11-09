A map showing the location of Very Juice - Avenue P 422 Avenue PView gallery

Very Juice - Avenue P 422 Avenue P

No reviews yet

422 Avenue P

Brooklyn, NY 11223

Açaí Bowls

Peanut Butter Acai

Peanut Butter Acai

$13.00

Blended unsweetened açai berry, almond milk, and banana. Toppings peanut butter, granola, strawberries, blueberries and banana.

Almond Butter Acai

Almond Butter Acai

$13.00

Blended unsweetened açai berry, almond milk, and banana. Toppings almond butter, chai seeds, granola, strawberries, blueberries, and banana.

Berries Supreme

Berries Supreme

$13.00

Blended unsweetened açai berry, blueberries, raspberries, raw coconut water, banana and honey. Toppings coconut shavings, granola, strawberries, blueberries and banana.

Caramel Acai

Caramel Acai

$13.00

Blended unsweetened açai berry, almond milk and banana. Toppings cacao nibs, granola, homemade caramel sauce, strawberries, blueberries and banana.

Protein Acai

Protein Acai

$15.00

Blended unsweetened açai berry, 20 g plant-based proteins, almond milk and banana. Toppings are chai seeds, hemp seeds, granola, banana, blueberries and strawberries.

Dragon Fruit

Dragon Fruit

$13.00

Blended Pitaya, almond milk and banana. Toppings granola shave coconut, strawberries, blueberries and banana.

Salads

Raw Falafel Mix Green Salad

Raw Falafel Mix Green Salad

$17.99

Romain, cucumber, carrots, radish, tomato, olives, raw falafel with tahini dressing.

Veggie Burger Kale Salad

Veggie Burger Kale Salad

$17.99

Kale, carrots, cabbage, avocado and a veggie burger (quinoa, brown rice, black beans), Peppers, dill, chai seeds, gluten-free oats, flour, onion, mustard, chili powder, nutritional yeast, black pepper and pink Himalayan salt. Citrus Balsamic Dressing: balsamic Vinegar, orange juice, lemon, apple cider vinegar, olive oil, mustard, garlic, pink Himalayan salt.

Veggie Burger Romaine Salad

Veggie Burger Romaine Salad

$17.99

Romain, carrots, cabbage, avocado, grape tomatoes and a veggie burger. Quinoa, brown rice, Black beans, peppers, dill, chai seeds, gluten-free oats, flour, onion, mustard, chili powder, nutritional yeast, black pepper and Himalayan salt.

Shuk Salad

Shuk Salad

$17.99

Romain, radish, cucumber, carrots, parsley, tomato, cabbage and olives. Serve with lemon oil dressing, tahini, and zaatar Ezekiel crackers.

Mexican Taco Salad

Mexican Taco Salad

$17.99

Dressing: Lime, extra-virgin olive oil, chili powder, garlic powder, pink Himalayan salt, apple cider vinegar.

Detox Kale Salad

Detox Kale Salad

$17.99

Kale, carrot, avocado, sweet potato, quinoa. Detox Dressing: Mustard, apple cider vinegar, filtered water, pink Himalayan salt, extra-virgin olive oil, herbs, coconut nectar, red onion, black pepper.

Detox Romaine Salad

Detox Romaine Salad

$17.99

Romain, carrot, avocado, sweet potato, quinoa. Detox Dressing: Mustard, apple cider vinegar, filtered water, pink Himalayan salt, extra-virgin olive oil, honey, onion, black pepper.

Protein Kale Salad Bowl

Protein Kale Salad Bowl

$17.99

Kale, carrots, red cabbage, avocado, brown rice, black beans and raw hummus. Lime Cumin Dressing: Lime juice, extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, cumin powder, maple syrup, pink Himalayan salt.

Sweet and Spicy Tempeh

Sweet and Spicy Tempeh

$17.99

Marinated Tempeh, Jalapeño, mango, red peppers, carrots and kale. Orange Date Dressing: Apple cider vinegar, olive oil, orange juice, medjool dates, Pink Himalayan salt.

Roasted Vegetables Kale Salad

Roasted Vegetables Kale Salad

$17.99

Kale, sweet potato, beets, chickpeas, olive oil and salt. Citrus Balsamic Dressing: Orange, lemon, apple cider vinegar, balsamic vinegar, mustard, garlic, olive oil, pink Himalayan salt.

Tuna Spring Mix Salad

Tuna Spring Mix Salad

$17.99

Spring mix, tuna, tomatoes, corn, olives, avocado and balsamic dressing.

Tuna Quinoa Salad

Tuna Quinoa Salad

$13.99

Tuna, quinoa, Red cabbage, green peas, avocado, hard boiled egg and balsamic dressing.

Farro Salad

$17.99

Farro, kale, fennel, carrots, avocado. Dressing: Mustard, vinegar, lemon, olive oil, honey, pink Himalayan salt.

Salmon summer roll

$18.00Out of stock

Paninis

Pesto Panini

Pesto Panini

$14.00

Pesto, avocado, and tomato on spelt sourdough bread.

Kale Panini

Kale Panini

$14.00

Cashew cheese, pesto, kale and avocado on spelt sourdough bread.

Cashew Cheese Panini

Cashew Cheese Panini

$14.00

Cashew cheese, tomato and avocado on spelt sourdough bread.

Spicy Avocado Panini

Spicy Avocado Panini

$14.00

Avocado spread, pepitas, red pepper flakes and a drizzle of olive oil on spelt sourdough bread.

Spicy Avocado Toast

Spicy Avocado Toast

$13.00

Avocado, lemon, red pepper flakes, pepitas and a drizzle of olive oil on toasted on Spelt sourdough bread.

Tuna Pesto Panini

Tuna Pesto Panini

$16.00

Tuna, pesto, tomato and spicy pepper on spelt sourdough bread.

Almond Butter Fresh Fruit Toast

Almond Butter Fresh Fruit Toast

$13.00

Almond butter, blueberries, strawberries, cinnamon and a drizzle of honey on toasted spelt sourdough bread.

Portobello Panini

Portobello Panini

$16.00

Cashew cheese, pesto, avocado and portobello mushroom on spelt sourdough bread.

Volcano Toast

Volcano Toast

$16.00

Roasted eight plants, tomato, tahini, hard-boiled egg and homemade Schug spicy on spelt sourdough toast.

Side Of Toasted Bread
$2.00

$2.00

Protein Hamburger Sandwich

$19.95Out of stock

Tempeh Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Paulina Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Wraps

Avocado Summer Rolls

Avocado Summer Rolls

$13.99

Rice paper, avocado, mango, carrots, cabbage, spring mix. Peanut Dressing: Peanuts, garlic, lemon, tamari, ginger, chili’s, paprika, filtered water.