FOOD

PIEROGI

Classic Pierogi (4)

Classic Pierogi (4)

$9.00

Ukrainian-style dumplings, handmade daily in our kitchen, served boiled or fried with sautéed onions & sour cream

Classic Pierogi (8)

Classic Pierogi (8)

$16.00

Ukrainian-style dumplings, handmade daily in our kitchen, served boiled or fried with sautéed onions & sour cream

SOUPS

Ukrainian Meat Borscht

Ukrainian Meat Borscht

$8.00

Traditional Ukrainian soup. Made with beet stock, roast pork, cabbage, potatoes and lima beans

Chicken Noodle

Chicken Noodle

$8.00

Rich chicken broth with shredded chicken, carrots, celery, onion, and fine egg noodles.

Matzoh Ball

Matzoh Ball

$8.00

Rich chicken stock with pulled chicken, vegetables and Matzoh dumplings

Vegetarian Borscht

Vegetarian Borscht

$8.00

Rich chicken broth with shredded chicken, carrots, celery, onion, and fine egg noodles.

CLASSICS

Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

$13.00

Sliced beef slow-simmered until tender in a rich mushroom sour cream sauce.

Stuffed Cabbage

Stuffed Cabbage

$13.00

Choice of meat or meatless stuffed-cabbage. Choice of mushroom or tomatoes gravy

Chicken Paprikash

Chicken Paprikash

$12.00

Boneless chicken & red peppers braised in an herb-cream sauce. Served over egg noodles.

Kielbasa & Sauerkraut

Kielbasa & Sauerkraut

$14.00

Smoked, grilled pork sausage from J. Baczynsky. Served on a bed of sauerkraut.

Single Blintz

Single Blintz

$9.00Out of stock

Our award-winning Ukrainian-style crepe filled with lightly sweetened farmer's cheese

Chicken Schnitzel Entree

$14.00

SANDWICHES & SALADS

BLT

BLT

$15.00

Choice of bread

Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich

Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich

$16.00

Panko crusted thinly pounded all natural chicken breast, served with lemon pepper mayo and sliced pickles on a seeded roll

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$16.00

Tuna salad served on choice of bread

Tuna Salad over Greens

$14.00
Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$13.00

With toasted walnuts and pumpkin seeds on greens with balsamic vinaigrette

BREAKFAST

Classic Fried Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Served on a challah bun. Choice of meat and cheese.

Bagel w/Schmear

Bagel w/Schmear

$4.00
Bagel w/Lox

Bagel w/Lox

$17.00
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Pierogi

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Pierogi

$10.00+
Muffin

Muffin

$4.00

Blueberry or Cranberry

Muffin - Split & Grilled

Muffin - Split & Grilled

$5.00

Blueberry or Cranberry

SIDES

Beet & Horseradish

Beet & Horseradish

$6.00
Sauerkraut

Sauerkraut

$6.00
Homemade Coleslaw

Homemade Coleslaw

$6.00
Potato Pancake

Potato Pancake

$7.00
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$6.00
Grilled Kielbasa

Grilled Kielbasa

$6.00
Bacon

Bacon

$6.00
Kasha

Kasha

$6.00

Egg Noodles

$6.00

DESSERTS

Brownie

Brownie

$5.00
Rice Krispie Treat

Rice Krispie Treat

$5.00
Poppy Seed Bread

Poppy Seed Bread

$5.00
Blue & Yellow Cookie

Blue & Yellow Cookie

$5.00
Muffin

Muffin

$4.00

Blueberry or Cranberry

Apple Crumb Cake

$7.00

M&M Cookie

$3.50

Choco Chip Cookie

$3.50

BEVERAGE

N/A Beverage

LIFE WTR

$3.50

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew - 16oz

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00
Dr. Browns Soda

Dr. Browns Soda

$3.00
Raspberry Lemonade

Raspberry Lemonade

$5.00

Beer

Obolon

$7.00

Lvivske

$7.00

Zywiec

$7.00

Montauk

$7.00

PACKAGED GOODS

SOUPS

Chicken Noodle - 1qt

Chicken Noodle - 1qt

$15.00

Nothing is homier than this classic, and our award-winning chicken noodle soup is kept customers coming back for years. We use the whole chicken when making our soup to help develop the richest flavor a soup can handle. With luscious broth, juicy chicken, and perfectly cooked vegetables this soup might just be better than your mom’s (but don’t tell her we said that). 32 oz.

Ukrainian Borscht - 1qt

Ukrainian Borscht - 1qt

$15.00

This legendary Ukrainian dish has become so popular that we make well over 5,000 gallons a year. Warm and savory, this soup is chock full of beets, beans, and pork. It's a must-have for any night. You can’t BEET our borscht! 32 oz.

Matzoh Ball - 1qt

Matzoh Ball - 1qt

$15.00

A chicken broth filled with delicious dumplings made out of matzo meal. The dumplings cook in the soup and soak up all the delicious flavor of the broth as they cook. Known as Jewish penicillin, a quart (or 2) of this will nurse you back to health in no time! 32 oz.

Vegetarian Borscht - 1qt

Vegetarian Borscht - 1qt

$15.00

Our beloved Borscht is so iconic and so delicious that our vegetarian friends needed to be in on all the beet-filled deliciousness. We simply cook it without the pork but make sure to leave in all the flavor. Truly, Ukrainian heaven in a bowl. 32 oz.

Mushroom Barley - 1qt

$15.00

STEWS

Beef Stroganoff - 1qt

Beef Stroganoff - 1qt

$40.00

We have to thank Count Alexander Grigorievich Stroganoff, who lived in the late 19th century in Odessa, Ukraine, for this one. Sliced pepper steak slow-simmered until tender in a rich, luscious mushroom cream sauce will have your mouth watering. While we can’t speak for the Count, we’re pretty sure he would agree our Beef Stroganoff is no joke. Includes 1 qt of stew and one bag of egg noodles

Chicken Paprikash - 1qt

Chicken Paprikash - 1qt

$37.00

As much of a mouthful it is to say, it’s also a mouthful you’ll love any day or night. Our boneless chicken with red peppers braised in a paprika herb-cream sauce makes this one of the most popular comfort foods in the world. Ours is just, shall we say, better? Includes 32oz of stew and 1 bag of egg noodles

PIEROGI

Cold Dozen Potato

Cold Dozen Potato

$21.00
Cold Dozen Cheese

Cold Dozen Cheese

$21.00
Cold Dozen Braised Beef

Cold Dozen Braised Beef

$21.00
Cold Dozen Sauerkraut

Cold Dozen Sauerkraut

$21.00
Cold Dozen Short Rib

Cold Dozen Short Rib

$24.00

Cold Dozen BEC

$24.00Out of stock

MERCHANDISE

RETAIL

COOKBOOK

$28.00

COFFEE MUG

$23.00

VESELKA COFFEE BLEND

$17.00