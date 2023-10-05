Chicken Noodle - 1qt

$15.00

Nothing is homier than this classic, and our award-winning chicken noodle soup is kept customers coming back for years. We use the whole chicken when making our soup to help develop the richest flavor a soup can handle. With luscious broth, juicy chicken, and perfectly cooked vegetables this soup might just be better than your mom’s (but don’t tell her we said that). 32 oz.