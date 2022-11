Vespa Italian Café

OLIVE OIL - ORGANIC (500 ml)

$25.00

For centuries the Italian population has loved extra virgin olive oil’s benefits, such as anti-inflammatory properties, protection against insulin resistance and reducing high blood pressure, among many others. Now you can too. Our Biologico (meaning "organic" in Italian) olive oil is 100% USDA organic Italian EVOO with an earthy taste. One of our bestsellers for our organic lovers out there, it's USDA organic certified and perfect for all types of use - including cooking and finishing. Being such a versatile condiment, this is a must-have ingredient, being both indulgent and useful on any dish.