Vespa Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

224 Seven Farms Dr.

Ste 101

Charleston, SC 29492

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
Full Greek Salad
Pepperoni Pizza

Starters

Arancini Fried Risotto Balls

$10.00

Calamari - CAL'S Sauteed

$18.00

Calamari - Crispy

$11.00

Chicken Wings

$11.00

Flat Bread

$7.00

Garlic Bread Appetizer

$8.00

Garlic Knots

$8.00

Chef Special Fries

$8.00

Lg House Pickled Vegetables

$5.00

Lg. Soup of Day

$9.00

Lg. Tomato Basil Soup

$8.00

Meatballs Ricotta

$11.00

Mozz Sticks

$8.00

Mussels “Basil”

$13.00

Mussels “Diavlo”

$13.00

Side of French Fries

$5.00

Sm. Soup Of The Day

$7.00

Sm. Tomato Basil Soup

$6.00

Salads

Full Arugula & Beet Salad

$8.00

Full Black & Bleu Salad

$8.00

Full Caesar Salad

$8.00

Full Caprese Salad

$8.00

Full Greek Salad

$8.00

Full Vespa Salad

$8.00

Side Arugula & Beet Salad

$4.00

Side Black & Bleu Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side Caprese Salad

$4.00

Side Greek Salad

$4.00

Side Vespa Salad

$4.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Pita

$14.00

Greek Chicken Pita

$14.00

Meatball Sub

$14.00

Parm Sandwich

$14.00

Sloppy Joe

$14.00

Turkey Pita

$14.00

Pasta Entrees

Bucatini Marinara

$10.00

Lasagna

$17.00

Chicken Parm Pasta

$18.00

Rigatoni Bolognese

$17.00

Roasted Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$17.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.00

Seafood Pasta

$19.00

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Bella Pizza

$15.00

Bianca Pizza

$13.00

Blt Pizza

$14.00

Chicken Caesar Pizza

$15.00

Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Crispy Prosciutto & Pineapple Pizza

$15.00

Fungi Pizza

$15.00

Margherita Pizza

$12.00

Margherita- Kids Style

$12.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon Pizza

$16.00

Prosciutto Pizza

$14.00

Sausage & Peppers Pizza

$15.00

Veggie Pizza

$15.00

Cheese Pizza - Kids Style

$12.00

Kid's

Kid's Tenders

$6.95

Kid's Pasta w/Butter

$6.95

Kid's Pasta w/Marinara

$6.95

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$6.95

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$6.95

Kids Double Order- Tenders

$13.90

Kid's Size Margerita

$7.95

Sides

Add 1 garlic bread

$2.00

Chicken Parmesan Breast

$8.00

Extra Mussel Bread

$3.00

Lg Marinara-To GO

$3.00

LG Side Of Jalapenos

$3.00

Pizza Dough Ball - Uncooked

$6.00

Sd Diavlo Sauce

$3.00

Sd Dressing

$0.50

Side bacon

$4.00

Side beets

$2.00

Side Butter

$0.50

Side Celery

$2.00

Side chicken

$5.00

Side Chicken Tenders(2)

$4.00

Side Fresh Garlic

$1.00

Side Grana Padano

$0.50

Side meatball

$3.00

Side of Alfredo

$3.00

Side Of Arugula/bolognese

$10.00

Side of Bolognese

$4.00

Side of Broccoli

$5.00

Side of French Fries

$5.00

Side Of Goat Cheese

$2.00

Side of Marinara

$1.00

Side Olive Oil

$0.50

Side Parm Spread

$1.50

Side Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Side Ricotta

$3.00

Side Shredded Mozz

$2.00

Side shrimp

$6.00

Sliced Apples

$2.00

Small Side Of Jalapenos

$1.00

Sub Butter Noodles

$2.00

Grilled Mushrooms

$2.00

Add Whole Egg

$1.00

Side 1 Chicken Tender

$2.00

Shellfish Allergy!!

Desserts

Tiramisu

$6.00

Zeppoles With Vanilla Sauce

$8.00

Smores

$5.00

Featured Flavor Gelato

$6.00

Daily Specials

Salad of the Day

$14.00

PIZZA Of The Day

$18.00

Pasta of the Day

$20.00

Special Calzone

$16.00

Sandwich Special

$14.00Out of stock

Chefs Special FF

$8.00

Mussels Special

$14.00Out of stock

Calzone

Online Order Calzone

$16.00

Tshirt

Tshirt

$15.00

Hat

$20.00

Crewneck Sweathsirt

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Pizza, Pasta, Sandwiches, Pastas, Soups and Salads

Website

Location

Directions

Vespa Pizza image
Vespa Pizza image

