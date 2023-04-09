Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vespino Pizza + Restaurant 525 Tunxis Hill Road

No reviews yet

525 Tunxis Hill Road

Fairfield, CT 06825

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
Mozzarella Sticks
Montauk Fried Calamari

Takeout / Online Ordering Menu

Pizza

True NY Style Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$11.50+

Tomato Sauce + Shredded Mozzarella

Personal 12 " Gluten Free Pizza

$13.50

Tomato Sauce + Shredded Mozzarella

Murgia Pizza

$20.00+

Mushrooms, sausage, cherry tomato, arugula, mozzarella, shaved parmigiana cheese

Diavolo Pizza

$18.00+

hot soppressata, drizzle hot honey, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Burrata Pizza

$20.00+

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, topped with fresh Burrata & EVO

The Works Pizza

$20.00+

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage, bacon.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.00+

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.00+

Shredded mozzarella, ricotta, breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce.

Alfredo & Speck Pizza

$18.00+

Shredded mozzarella, Alfredo sauce, smoked prosciutto.

Ananas e Cotto

$17.00+

Shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce, pineapple, ham

Pizza Salad

$16.00+

Shredded mozzarella, with arugula, tomato, red onions, cucumbers, carrots, olives, chickpeas, shaved parmigiana.

Truffle Mushroom

$18.00+

Shredded mozzarella, ricotta, mushrooms, caramelized onions, truffle oil.

Gourmet Pasta

Classic Pasta's

Penne Vodka

$18.00

pink vodka sauce.

Gnocchi Sorrentina

$20.00

ricotta house-made gnocchi with pomodoro sauce, fresh mozzarella.

Rigatoni Bolognese

$22.00

rigatoni pasta with old style bolognese meat ragu.

Burata Ravioli

$20.00

jumbo cheese ravioli in a tomato sauce, parmesan, burrata.

Fettuccine with Shrimp

$26.00

sautéed shrimp, asparagus, sun dried tomatoes in light cream sauce.

Mezzi Rigatoni Norma

$21.00

eggplant sautéed in fresh basil pomodoro sauce, shaved ricota salata.

Linguini with Clams

$24.00

fresh peperoncino, toasted bread crumbs, speck prosciutto.

Entrees

Housemade Specialty dishes

Chicken Parmigiana Vodka

$25.00

breaded chicken with vodka tomato sauce, served with pasta.

Chicken Francese

$22.00

pan seared chicken in a lemon white wine sauce, sautéed spinach.

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

pan seared chicken with mushrooms, marsala wine sauce, julienne vegetables.

Chicken with Speck

$24.00

pan seared chicken with smoked prosciutto, fresh tomato, fresh mozzarella, spinach.

Grilled Chicken & Broccoli

$22.00

lemon grilled chicken with sautéed broccoli garlic & oil.

Kicked Up Pork Milanese

$27.00

breaded pork topped with pesto, burrata cream, prosciutto, arugula.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$23.00

layers of eggplant with tomato sauce, served with pasta.

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

fresh tomatoes , cannellini beans, spinach, garlic &oil over capellini.

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

with lemon butter dill sauce over spinach roasted potato.

Appetizers

Italian Classic Bites

Montauk Fried Calamari

$15.00

fresh fried served with lightly spiced marinara sauce.

House Made Meatballs

$12.00

marinara sauce topped with grana padana cheese.

Stacked Eggplant

$14.00

stracciatella, marinara sauce, fresh basil.

Bruschetta

$9.00

tomatoes, garlic, onion, basil on toasted italian bread

Burrata & Prosciutto

$17.00

basil pesto, red roasted peppers, 18 months prosciutto.

Antipasto

$17.00

18 months prosciutto, finocchiona salame, sopressata, provolove.

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

fresh fried, served with honey mustard

Buffalo Wings

$11.00

hot or mild served with blue cheese.

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

fresh fried, served with marinara sauce

French Fries

$6.95

Garlic Bread

$6.50

Add Mozzarella + $2

Baked Garlic Knots

$5.50

topped with garlic butter

Fried Dough

$7.95

With powdered sugar. add nutella chocolate - $2

Soup of the day

$6.95

Changes Daily

Salads

Seasonal Greens

Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine lettuce, parmigiano cheese shaving, caesar dressing, garlic focaccia croutons.

House Salad GF

$11.00

romaine with carrots. tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, shallots vinaigrette.

Tri-Color Salad GF

$13.00

radicchio, endive, arugula, radishes, shaved parmesan cheese balsamic vinaigrette.

Roasted Beets & Goat Cheese GF

$13.00

crumble of goat cheese, parsley. toasted pistachio & orange vinaigrette

Buffalo Calamari Salad

$18.00

romaine, radiccio, frisee, topped with buffalo calamari lemon vinaigrette.

Greek Tomato Salad GF

$15.00

romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, feta extra virgin oil, touch of red vinegar, oregano.

Chopped Salad

$13.00

quinoa, chickpea, grilled chicken, red onions, romaine, radicchio, olives, pepperoncini, crumbled feta, shallot vinaigrette.

Antipasto Salad

$15.00

romaine, olives, pepperoncini, tomatoes, cucumber, ham, salami, provolone and house dressing.

Sandwiches / Wraps

Served on a homemade Semolina Grinder

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$12.00

breaded chicken with tomato sauce, mozzarella, on a italian bread.

Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich

$11.00

with tomato sauce, mozzarella, on a italian semolina bread.

Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich

$12.00

with tomato sauce, mozzarella, on a italian semolina bread.

Italian Combo Sandwich

$12.00

sopressata, prosciutto, italian ham, salami, peppers, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes.

Vespino Burger & Fries

$15.00

5oz burger patty, crispy pancetta, warm stracciatella cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, potato bun.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

hot spicy chicken with romaine lettuce, blue cheese dressing on whole wheat wrap.

"The Bronx" Chopped Cheese

$13.00

hamburger meat chopped, american cheese, onions, peppers, lettuce tomato, mayo, ketchup on a italian bread.

Grab & Go

Pesto Pasta

$6.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Italian Combo Wrap

$10.00

GF Brownie

$4.25

Eggplant Rollatini

$8.99

Panino Italian Combo

$10.00

Blt Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Tramezzino

$7.00

Stromboli

$9.50

Sm chips

$2.00

Lg chips

$3.00

Greek Yogurt

$8.00

Desserts (Copy)

Tiramisu

$10.00

zabaione cream is divided by three layers of espresso soaked sponge cake and dusted with cocoa powder.

Bomba

$10.00

classic vanilla and chocolate gelato separated by a cherry and sliced almonds covered in cinnamon, finished with a chocolate coating

Cannoli

$10.00

cannoli cream,chocolate chips, pistachios ,powdered sugar

Tentazione di Cioccolato

$10.00

layer of chocolate, filled with chocolate and hazelnut creams and a hazelnut crunch, covered with a chocolate glaze.

Gelato

$9.00

Sorbet

$9.00

Calzone

Classic calzone

$13.00

Build your calzone

$13.00

Add grilled chicken

$5.00

Add breaded chicken

$6.00

Drink Fridge

Takeout Drinks

Vitamin Water

$3.50

Sprite 20oz

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50+

Dr. Pepper 20oz

$3.50

Root Beer 20oz

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50+

Fanta

$3.50+

Coke Zero 20oz

$3.50

CocaCola

$3.50+

Diet Coke

$3.50

Minute Man Lemonade

$3.50

Powerade

$3.50

Gold Peak Ice Tea

$3.50

Smart Water

$3.50

Aqua Pana

$3.50
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
NY Style Pizzeria, with Italian Classic Bites, Pastas, & Entrees.

525 Tunxis Hill Road, Fairfield, CT 06825

