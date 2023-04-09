Vespino Pizza + Restaurant 525 Tunxis Hill Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
NY Style Pizzeria, with Italian Classic Bites, Pastas, & Entrees.
Location
525 Tunxis Hill Road, Fairfield, CT 06825
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ola Latin Kitchen - 694 Brooklawn Ave
No Reviews
694 Brooklawn Ave Bridgeport, CT 06825
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fairfield
More near Fairfield