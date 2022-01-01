Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vesta Iowa

276 Reviews

$$

849 Quarry Rd # 100

Coralville, IA 52241

Order Again

Appetizers

Ancho Steak Quesadilla

$15.00

Beef Wellington Bites

$14.00

Bread Basket

$4.00

Chips And Queso

$9.00

Chips Salsa & Queso

$13.00

Hummus Duo

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$15.00

Vulcan Shrimp

$15.00

To Go

$2.00

Side Of Ranch

$0.50

Split Check Fee

$2.00

Pretzel Bites

$15.00

Pound Chicken Wings

$20.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$15.00

Ranch

$0.50

Fries

$4.00

Salads

Early Beet

$3.00

Early Caesar

$7.00

Early Greek Salad

$3.00

Early Spinach Salad

$3.00

Early Wedge

$3.00

Greek

$8.00+

Caesar

$7.00

House Salad

$8.00

To Go

$2.00

Wraps

Lamb Wrap

$14.00

To Go

Falafel Wrap

$14.00

Caprese Salad

$8.00

Sandwiches

Chicago Beef

$15.00

Island Chicken Burger

$15.00

Pork Tenderloin

$15.00

Reuben

$15.00

Salmon BLT

$15.00

Sweet Potato Burger

$15.00

Cheese Burger

$15.00

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Sliders

$10.00

Entrees

Ahi Tuna Salad

$24.00

Anch Pork Tenderloin

$25.00

Beef Tenderloin

$43.00

Chicken Piccata

$24.00

Mahi Mahi

$27.00

Prime Rib

$41.00

Wagyu Sirloin

$40.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.00

Kids Fingers

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Apples

Fries

Kids Pizza

$6.00

Wines

GLS Crios Malbec

$11.00

GLS Decoy Cabernet

$15.00

GLS Elouan Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS William Hill Merlot

$9.00

Duckhorn Cabernet

$60.00

$25 Wine Rack

$25.00

BTL Argiano Non Confunditur

$40.00

BTL Adelsheim Pinot Noir

$54.00

BTL Allegrini Valpolicella

$37.00

BTL Amado Sur Malbec

$45.00

BTL Argiano "Non Confunditur" Red

$38.00

BTL Castello D'Alboa Chianti

$42.00

BTL Caymus Petite Sirah

$57.00

BTL Chateau Recougne Bordeaux

$36.00

BTL Chateau Recougne Bordeaux

$36.00

BTL Chateau Smith, Washington

$45.00

BTL Clos La Coutale Malbec

$44.00

BTL Copertino Negroamaro

$34.00

BTL Crios Malbec

$33.00

BTL Decoy "Limited"

$45.00

BTL Dona Paula Malbec

$37.00

BTL Duckhorn Cabernet

$77.00

BTL E Guigal Cotes Du Rhone

$38.00

BTL Educated Guess Cabernet

$57.00Out of stock

BTL Elderton Shiraz

$54.00Out of stock

BTL Elouan Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL Emmolo Merlot,

$50.00

BTL Fighting Chance Pinot Noir

$44.00

BTL Folie a Deux Cabernet

$43.00Out of stock

BTL Foppiano Petite Sirah

$40.00

BTL Frog’s Leap Cabernet

$97.00Out of stock

BTL Honoro Vera Rioja

$30.00

BTL IL Bruciato Bolgheri DG

$49.00

BTL Joel Gott Red

$34.00

BTL Justin Cabernet

$47.00

BTL La Posta Malbec

$31.00

BTL Luke Cabernet

$40.00

BTL Martino Malbec

$38.00

BTL Migration Pinot Noir

$52.00

BTL Mount Creek Gravity Red

$77.00

BTL Muriel Rioja Reserva

$34.00

BTL Peterson Sangiovese

$45.00

BTL Pine Ridge Cabernet

$67.00

BTL Ponzi Pinot Noir

$43.00

BTL Ponzi Tavola Pinot Noir

$43.00

BTL Quilt Cabernet

$52.00

BTL Ridge Geyserville Zinfandel

$81.00

BTL Rombauer Merlot

$54.00

BTL Spy Valley Pinot Noir

$56.00

BTL Stag’s Leap Oakville Cabernet

$89.00Out of stock

BTL Tait Ball Buster Proprietary Red

$42.00

BTL The Love Grass Shiraz,

$38.00

BTL The Prisoner Red Wine

$81.00

BTL Torcicoda Primitivo

$34.00

BTL Treana Cabernet

$36.00

BTL Trefethen Dragon’s Tooth Red

$52.00

BTL Twomey Merlot

$99.00

BTL Villa Pozzi Nero d’Avola

$32.00

BTL William Hill Merlot

$26.00

BTL Yangarra Shiraz

$48.00

1/2 BTL Frank Family Cabernet

$36.00Out of stock

1/2 BTL Frog’s Leap Cabernet

$28.00Out of stock

1/2 BTL Hess Allomi Cabernet

$36.00

Laely Napa Cabernet

$120.00

Champagne Special

$8.00Out of stock

GLS Alisia Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GLS Boen Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS J.J. Müller Riesling

$9.00

GLS Ponga Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

GLS Segura Viudas Brut Cava

$8.00

BTL Adelsheim Pinot Gris

$34.00Out of stock

BTL Alisia Pinot Grigio

$28.00

BTL Avissi Prosecco

$34.00

BTL Boen "Tri Appellation" Chardonnay

$36.00

BTL Dom Perignon

$280.00

BTL Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc

$49.00

BTL Groth Chardonnay

$56.00Out of stock

BTL Guntrum Dry Riesling

$30.00

BTL J Vineyards Pinot Gris

$32.00Out of stock

BTL J.J. Müller Riesling

$28.00

BTLDom Perignon

$282.00Out of stock

BTL Luca Chardonnay

$57.00Out of stock

BTL Luminus Chardonnay

$53.00

BTL Martin Codax Albarino

$34.00

BTL Mer Soleil Chardonnay

$39.00

BTL Neyers Chardonnay

$67.00

BTL Pazo Cilleiro Albarino

$32.00Out of stock

BTL Veuve Clicquot

$98.00

BTL Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc

$30.00

BTL Ponga Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

BTL Risata Moscato D’Asti

$27.00Out of stock

BTL Saint Claire

$40.00

BTL Sea Pearl Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

BTL Talbott Chardonnay

$42.00

1/2 BTL Fleur de Mer Rose

$23.00

1/2 BTL Rombauer Chardonnay

$38.00

1/2 BTL Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$25.00

BTL Casas Del Mar Blanc de Blancs

$27.00Out of stock

BTL Avissi Prosecco,

$32.00

BTL Ayala Brut Champagne

$72.00Out of stock

BTL Veuve Clicquot Brut Champagne

$96.00Out of stock

BTL Dom Perignon Champagne

$280.00Out of stock

Prosecco Rose

$9.00

Prosecco

$5.00

Prosecco Rose Bottle

$30.00

Prosecco Bottle

$30.00

BTL Robert Mondavi Moscato D’oro

$24.00

GLS Noval Tawny Port

$6.00

Cocktails

Mimosa

$7.00

$5 Mule

$5.00

$5 Marg

$5.00

Brunch Mimosa

$5.00

Brunch Bloody

$7.00

Mothers Day Rose

$5.00

Mediterranean Mule

$10.00

Apple Cider Mule

$9.00

Irish Mule

$9.00

Mexican Mule

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Backporch Mule

$8.00

Watermelon Mule

$8.00

Cucumber Basil Gimlet

$10.00

Vesper

$10.00

Strawberry

$8.00

Vanilla Pear

$8.00

Crown Apple Manhattan

$10.00

Perfect Patron Margarita

$11.00

Chocolate Martini

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Grasshopper Martini

$8.00

Apple Cider Sangria

$9.00Out of stock

Backporch Lemonade

$8.00

BB&J

$10.00

Blood Orange Old Fashion

$10.00

Cherry Limeade

$8.00

High Fashion

$10.00

Margarita

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Pomegranate Sangria

$9.00

White Peach Sangria

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

849 Quarry Rd # 100, Coralville, IA 52241

Directions

Gallery
Vesta image
Vesta image
Vesta image

Map
