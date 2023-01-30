VESTER at The Foundry 101 Rogers Street

Restaurant header imageView gallery

BREAKFAST

Egg + Cheese

Egg + Cheese

$7.00

Your choice of bread with melted havarti cheese + 1 egg your way. Add on additional choices for a lux breakfast sandwich!

Eggo Waffle Sandwich

$6.00

Toasted eggo waffles with scrambled eggs, maple syrup and your choice of bacon, ham, or both!

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Warm flour tortilla with soft scrambled eggs, melted cheese, bacon + sliced avocado. Fresh chive garnish.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.50

Half an avocado finely sliced over toasted sourdough bread. Garnished with Cyprus black salt, fresh chives + lemon zest.

SANDWICHES

Spicy Honey Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Havarti + sourdough grilled cheese with Mike's Hot Honey + fig jam. Add additional items for an upgrade!

ESPRESSO

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50
Americano

Americano

$3.50+
Cortado

Cortado

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Flat White

$4.00

Drip Kaffe

$3.75

LATTE

Latte

Latte

$4.50+

Double shot espresso, choice of milk.

Mocha

Mocha

$5.00+

Double shot espresso, house chocolate sauce, choice of milk.

Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$5.00+

Double shot espresso, house caramel sauce, sea salt, choice of milk.

Vanilla Bean Latte

$5.00+

Double shot espresso, house vanilla bean syrup. Made with Grade A Madagascar vanilla beans. Silky and smooth.

Honey Lavender Latte

$5.00+

Double shot espresso, house lavender + honey syrup. Made with Grade A Turkish lavender flowers + organic wildflower honey.

Cookie Butter Latte

$5.00+Out of stock

Double shot espresso, house cookie butter sauce, choice of milk.

HOUSE SPECIALTY

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

House chocolate sauce + choice of steamed milk.

TEA

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

House Matcha + choice of milk.

Spiced Chai Latte

$4.50+

MEM spiced chai tea + choice of milk.

London Fog

$4.50+

MEM earl grey tea packet, house vanilla bean syrup, topped with steamed milk of choice. Perfect for a cold day!

Organic MEM Hot Tea

$4.00+

MEM individual tea packet steeped in hot water.

GRAB N GO

Atomic Cold Brew

$4.50

Atomic Nitro Brew

$4.50

Boxed Water

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.00

Freshly squeezed orange juice cold-pressed + bottled exclusively for VESTER. Gluten free + vegan with no additives.

Juice Box - Apple

$1.50

Juice Box - Fruit Punch

$1.50

Spindrift

$3.00Out of stock

Juice Box - Verry Berry

$1.50

San Pellegrino Flavored Soda Can

$3.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water Bottle

$3.00

Almond Biscotti

$4.00

Bueno Bar

$3.88

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.50

Vanilla Cookies & Rainbow Chip Frosting DunkAroos

$2.00

Swedish Style Ginger Thins Cookies

$3.50

Hello Panda Cookies

$2.00

M&M Cookie

$3.50

Vanilla Meringues

$3.00

Mini Crispy Crunchy Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.75

Nutella & GO Breadsticks & Dip

$2.00

Pringles Cheddar Cheese

$2.00

Pringles Original

$2.00

Pringles Sour Cream & Onion

$2.00

Organic Raspberry Fruit Rolls

$2.00

Organic Strawberry Fruit Rolls

$2.00

Yogurt Covered Pretzels

$3.75

Big Trouble Beans

$15.00

Hologram Beans

$15.00

SWAG

Miir x VESTER camp cup (12oz) Grey

$30.00

Miir x VESTER tumbler (16oz) Black

$30.00

Miir x VESTER widemouth bottle (20oz) Black

$35.00

New Era x VESTER baseball hat

$24.00

VESTER unisex crewneck sweatshirt

$30.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

NOW OPEN! - VESTER At The Foundry. Our newest location features a more intimate menu of our hits and favorites, plus specialty items only available at The Foundry.

Location

101 Rogers Street, Cambridge, MA 02142

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

