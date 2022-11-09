VESTER
124 Reviews
$
73 Ames St
Cambridge, MA 02142
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
VESTER Swag
Miir x VESTER Camp Cup (12 oz) Grey
Thermo 3D vacuum insulation (keeps cold + hot temperatures), doesn't sweat, press on lid, stainless steel, BPA free!
Miir x VESTER Tumbler (16 oz) Black
Cup holder compatible, thermo 3D vacuum insulation (keeps cold + hot temperatures), doesn't sweat, snap on lid, stainless steel, BPA free!
Miir x VESTER Widemouth Bottle (20 oz) Black
Leak proof, thermo 3D vacuum insulation (keeps cold + hot temperatures), doesn't sweat, snap on lid, stainless steel, BPA free!
New Era x VESTER Baseball Hat
One size fits most!
VESTER Unisex Crewneck Sweatshirt
Please request for size upon pick up (small, medium, large + XL available).
Retail
House Infused Lavender Simple Syrup (8.5 oz)
So many of you have requested we bottle this house syrup- here it is! Sold in an air tight glass container, store in the refrigerator and it won't go bad. Add this to your coffee, tea, cocktails or dessert. Potent + refined lavender flavor.
House Madagascar Vanilla Bean Syrup (8.5 oz)
Our homemade vanilla bean syrup is soaked for over 48 hours with 100% Madagascar vanilla beans. A rich, creamy and aromatic, pure vanilla syrup. Ideal for coffee, teas, desserts, baking, cocktails + more!
VESTER Homemade Granola
Our classic house puffed millet organic granola. Enjoy with milk, over yogurt with fruit + honey or as a snack- it's all good. 7 oz.
Counter Culture Beans "Big Trouble" 12 oz Retail
Mike's Hot Honey EXTRA HOT (10 Oz)
Mike's Hot Honey Packet (1 Oz)
Squeeze packets are perfect when you just need a taste.
VESTER Lingonberry Preserve (14 oz)
Store this fruit preserve in the fridge for freshness. Enjoy this spread with anything from toast and sandwiches to meatballs!
House Caesar Dressing (16 oz)
Also referred to as our "PARMESAN PASTE"! Rich parmesan flavor without the creamy milky-ness of traditional caesar dressing. A little goes a long way. **Gluten free / vegetarian.**
House Lemon Poppy Citrus Dressing (16 oz)
Our clean, zesty + refined vinaigrette. Perfect accompaniment from mixed greens to a seafood dressing/sauce (salmon filet, scallops- you name it!). **Vegan + gluten free**
Sal de Ibiza
Salt + Sherry Vinegar
Gourmet "Agria" potato crisps fried in high quality sunflower oil, finished with hand harvested Ibizan sea salt and sherry vinegar sourced from golden Muscat grapes.
White Truffle
Gourmet "Agria" potato crisps fried in high quality sunflower oil, dusted with hand harvested Ibizan sea salt and elegant white truffle.
Fleur de Sel
Gourmet "Agria" potato crisps fried in high quality sunflower oil, dusted with hand harvested Ibizan sea salt. Pair it with our house truffle parm aioli!
Pastry
House Chia Pudding
Almond milk based chia pudding, fresh fruit, almond butter, organic strawberry preserve, coconut flakes. *contains nuts*
Cinnamon Brioche Braid
Brioche dough braided with brown sugar, vanilla custard + cinnamon, topped with toasted almonds. Our version of a "sophisticated cinnamon bun"!
Raspberry Danish
Traditional Danish with raspberry filling and sweet icing ring.
Blueberry Muffin
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin
Croissant
Chocolate Crossiant
Otherwise known as "pain au chocolat"- flakey buttery goodness with a chocolate center.
Almond Croissant
Almond paste filling inside, sliced toasted almonds sprinkled on top.
Pumpkin Muffin
Apple Danish
Captain Crunch Berries Rice Krispy
Gifflar Cinnamon Rolls
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Icing Snail
M&M Cookie
Banana Walnut Bread
Lucky Charm Rice Krispy
Lingonberry "Thumb Print" (3 Cookies)
Homemade sugar cookie base with lingonberry preserve make for these buttery delicious bites. 1 pack = 3 cookies.
Raspberry Cookie Crumble
Triple Chocolate Fudge Brownie
Rich, fudge brownies with chocolate chips. Made fresh daily.
Apple Bear Claw
Flakey croissant dough filled with apple jam topped with powder sugar + almonds.
Brown Butter Rice Krispy
Cinnamon Toast Rice Krispy
Fruity Pebbles Rice Krispy
Everything Bagel
Your choice of bagel. Select preparation and either (or both) accompaniments of your wish.
Coffee Cake Muffin
Tebirkes
Sticky Bun
Trix Rice Krispy
Cocoa Crisp Rice Krispy
Pumpkin Loaf With White Chocolate Frosting
Captain Crunch Rice Krispy
Blueberry Oatmeal Scone
Honey Nut Cheerio Marshmallow Treat
Sugar Cookie
Breakfast
VESTER Lux Lox
The luxurious lox you’ve been waiting for! Toasted Iggy’s everything bagel, whipped cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber, tomato, red onion, and capers. Garnished with dill, chives, and our house made cilantro and herb aioli.
Avocado Toast
Half a whole avocado finely sliced over toasted sourdough bread. Garnished with Cyprus black salt, fresh chives + lemon zest.
Breakfast Burrito
Warm flour tortilla with soft scrambled eggs, melted cheese, bacon + sliced avocado. Fresh chive garnish.
Veggie Breakfast Burrito
Flour tortilla, soft scrambled eggs, melted havarti, avocado, tomato, pickled onion, chives. Vegetarian!
Eggo Waffle Sandwich
Toasted eggo waffles with scrambled eggs, maple syrup and your choice of bacon or ham!
Avocado + Egg Breakfast Salad Bowl
2 over easy eggs + half an avocado over fresh arugula with homemade poppyseed citrus vinaigrette. Add on more items for a heavier protein bowl!
Egg + Cheese Sandwich
Your choice of bread with melted havarti cheese + 1 egg your way. Add on additional choices for a lux breakfast sandwich!
Swedish Burrito
ACME smoked salmon with soft scrambled eggs, fresh herbs + pickled red onion in a warm tortilla.
Croissant Prosciutto & Egg Sandwich
Melted cheese, 1 over easy egg, thinly sliced prosciutto di parma over warm croissant.
Greek & Granola
Organic Greek yogurt, homemade granola, fresh fruit, Mike's hot honey drizzled over make this a delicious, healthy + filling staple.
2 Eggs
2 eggs: scrambled or over easy/hard. Add avocado, bacon + more to compliment your protein!
Salads
Shaved Brussels
Shaved brussels sprouts, baby spinach, massaged with house parmesan "paste" dressing. Garnished with panko crumbs + parmesan reggiano. Vegetarian.
Salmon Arugula
ACME smoked salmon, fresh lemon zest, mustard seeds + radishes over arugula + homemade poppyseed citrus vinaigrette. (GF, Pescatarian).
Tomato Mozzarella Salad
Fresh mozzarella, ripe vine tomatoes with arugula, balsamic glaze + olive oil. Garnished with panko crumbs. Vegetarian.
Kendall Caesar
Chopped romaine massaged with house parmesan "paste" dressing, bacon bits, sourdough croutons + fresh dill garnish. Vegetarian optional without bacon. Gluten free optional without croutons.
Lemon-Dijon Baby Spinach Salad
Baby spinach with house lemon, honey dijon dressing, fresh sliced radishes, pickled red onion, lemon zest, parmesan, pickled mustard seeds. gluten free.
Tuna, Beet + Avo Salad
Half avocado, house tuna salad, pickles + roasted beets over arugula with house poppyseed citrus vinaigrette. (GF, Pescatarian).
Sandwiches
Chicken Pesto Caprese
Chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto, stuffed in a baguette. Finished with balsamic glaze drizzle. Also available on sourdough. *contains pine nuts*
Chicken Lingonberry Sandwich
House chicken salad, bacon, triple creme brie, lettuce, lingonberry preserve on sourdough.
Cranberry Walnut Grilled Cheese
Iggy's cranberry walnut sourdough, havarti, triple creme brie, pepper jam. Try it with chicken!
Mike's Hot Honey Grilled Cheese
Havarti + sourdough grilled cheese with Mike's Hot Honey + fig jam. Add additional items for an upgrade!
SPECIAL: TRUFFLE Turkey Club
The VESTER take on a Cali-inspired club: honey roasted turkey, melted havarti, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, + finished with our *NEW* house-made truffle parm aioli.
Prosciutto di Parma
Thinly sliced 36 month aged prosciutto di parma with freshly sliced mozzarella + ripe vine tomato. Finished with balsamic glaze, extra virgin olive oil on toasted French baguette or sourdough.
Caprese
Sliced fresh mozzarella, ripe vine tomato, arugula, balsamic glaze + extra virgin olive oil on toasted baguette.
VESTER Chicken Sandwich
House chicken salad, melted havarti, lettuce, tomato + spicy honey aioli on toasted sourdough.
Lingonberry Turkey Sandwich
Honey roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, avocado, bread + butter pickles, mayo and lingonberry preserve on sourdough.
Tuna Melt Sandwich
Our house tuna salad with fresh dill, melted cheese, toasted sourdough.
Turkey + Brie Sandwich
Honey roasted turkey, arugula, bacon, triple creme brie, mayo and Turkish fig jam on sourdough.
Brussels Sandwich
Our shaved brussels + spinach salad stuffed into a toasted baguette with Turkish fig jam + sliced triple creme brie. Vegetarian + filling! *If this item is sold out, you may also order this as a wrap under "wrap" section*
Croque Madame
Canadian maple smoked ham, havarti, over easy egg.
Wraps
Turkey Cheese BLAT Wrap
Honey smoked turkey, havarti, BLT + avocado on a whole wheat wrap.
Buttermilk Chicken + Avocado Wrap
Homemade buttermilk ranch with chicken, arugula, bacon + avocado on whole wheat wrap.
Caesar Salad Wrap
Chopped romaine massaged with homemade parmesan "paste" + bacon bits + homemade croutons in a whole wheat wrap.
Brussels + Brie Wrap
Shaved brussels salad, fig jam, triple creme brie on whole wheat wrap.
Farro Hummus + Veggie Wrap
Farro, hummus, lettuce, vine-ripe tomato + fresh mint on whole wheat wrap (vegan).
Toasts
Almond Banana Toast
Toasted vegan brioche, almond butter, wildflower honey, banana, housemade granola. *order without honey for vegan preparation*
Nutella Berry Toast
Toasted vegan brioche, nutella, fresh berries, coconut flakes. *nutella contains dairy*
Prosciutto Arugula Smorrebrod
Toasted sourdough with Turkish fig jam, arugula, prosciutto di parma + balsamic glaze.
Fig + Ricotta Toast
Whipped ricotta, Turkish dried figs, arugula, drizzled Mike's Hot Honey, balsamic glaze, pumpkin seeds.
Egg + Salmon Smorrebrod
Soft scrambled eggs, ACME smoked salmon, heavy chive + fresh dill garnish. Sourdough.
Beet + Salmon Smorrebrod
Horseradish cream, sliced roasted beets, ACME smoked salmon, mustard seeds, fresh chives + dill. Sourdough.
Ricotta Lingonberry Toast
Whipped ricotta topped with organic lingonberry preserve on toast.
Avocado + Tomato Smorrebrod
Half an avocado finely sliced, roasted tomatoes, herb oil, fresh chives on sourdough.
Espresso
Espresso
Hot Americano
Double shot espresso with hot water.
Iced Americano
Double shot espresso with iced water. 24 oz is a quadruple shot.
Cortado
Cappuccino
Flat White
Hot Latte
Iced Latte
Hot Mocha Latte
Iced Mocha Latte
Hot Salted Caramel Latte
Caramel sauce + espresso + milk of your choice. Sea salt garnish. Served hot. 12 oz.
Iced Salted Caramel Latte
Hot Camo
Our signature latte- a blend of matcha, espresso + white chocolate with milk of your choice. See the colors blend + "camo" come to life. Served hot.
Iced Camo
Our signature latte- a blend of matcha, espresso + white chocolate with milk of your choice. See the colors blend + "camo" come to life. Served iced.
Hot Mike's Hot Honey Latte
Mike's hot honey + espresso + your choice of milk make for a deliciously spicy latte.
Iced Mike's Hot Honey Latte
Mike's hot honey + espresso + your choice of milk make for a deliciously spicy latte.
Macchiato
Coffee
Drip Kaffe
Flash Brew "Iced Coffee"
Hot Vietnamese
Hot coffee with condensed milk.
Iced Vietnamese
Iced coffee + condensed milk.
Revival
Half coconut water + half iced coffee.
Hot Yinyang
1/2 hot coffee + 1/2 Hong Kong milk tea. Lightly sweetened.
Iced Yinyang
1/2 iced coffee + 1/2 Hong Kong milk tea. Lightly sweetened.
Hot Red-Eye
Iced Red-Eye
Tea
Matcha Cortado
Full intensity matcha with less milk than a latte. Meant for matcha fanatics who crave a matcha "bomb"!
Black Iced Tea
Freshly brewed traditional black iced tea by MEM Tea. Caffeinated, not sweetened.
Blood Orange Hibiscus Iced Tea
Freshly brewed blood orange hibiscus by MEM Tea. Not caffeinated, no sweetener.
London Fog
Hot earl grey tea with vanilla syrup + steamed milk.
Matcha Spritz
Sparkling water with house matcha mix. Clean + refreshing!
Iced Matcha Latte
Imported Japanese matcha mix with milk of your choice- ICED!
Hot Matcha
Turmeric Latte
Dried turmeric root, cinnamon + black peppercorn steamed with milk of your choice. Garnished with turmeric grind. Decaf. Served hot only.
Hot Spiced Chai Latte
Freshly brewed spiced chai by MEM Tea steamed with milk of your choice. Cinnamon garnish.
Iced Spiced Chai Latte
Freshly brewed spiced chai tea by MEM tea with your choice of chilled milk over ice.
Small Hot Tea
Large Hot Tea
Hot Hong Kong Milk Tea
Freshly brewed black tea steamed with cream. Lightly sweetened. Try it with lavender!
Iced Hong Kong Milk Tea
Freshly brewed black tea with cream, iced. Lightly sweetened. Try it with lavender!
Seasonal Drinks
Hot Pumpkin Latte
House pumpkin puree sauce blended with espresso and milk of your choice.
Iced Pumpkin Latte
Homemade pumpkin puree blended with espresso and your choice of milk.
Hot Chai-Der
Our seasonal fav is back! 1/2 apple cider + 1/2 spiced chai steamed hot with a garnish of cinnamon.
Cold Chai-Der
Our seasonal fav is back! 1/2 apple cider + 1/2 spiced chai poured over ice.
Hot Apple Cider
Steamed hot New England apple cider, touch of cinnamon.
Cold Apple Cider
New England apple cider. Served chilled.
Strawberry Cloud Iced Matcha
Our house matcha latte, with your choice of milk, poured over ice. Topped with strawberry foam!
Hot Coco Ube Hong Kong Milk Tea
Freshly brewed black tea + cream steamed with our homemade coconut Ube syrup. Tastes as good as it looks! [yes, it is PURPLE!]
Iced Coco Ube Hong Kong Milk Tea
Freshly brewed black tea + cream mixed with our homemade coconut Ube syrup, poured over ice. Tastes as good as it looks! [yes, it is PURPLE!]
Butterfly Pea Spirtz
Freshly brewed butterfly pea tea (caffeine free), house strawberry basil syrup, poured over pineapple seltzer + lemon. Clean + refreshing! Iced.
Hot Cookie Butter Latte
Homemade "cookie butter" sauce mixed with espresso and your choice of milk.
Iced Cookie Butter Latte
Fresh Mint Lemonade
House infused mint syrup with daily freshly squeezed lemons. Your nostalgic lemonade, elevated!
VESTER "Palmer"
VESTER's version of the classic Arnold Palmer: blood orange hibiscus tea with fresh mint lemonade. Refreshing + crisp.
Arnold Palmer
Freshly brewed unsweetened black tea with fresh mint lemonade (squeezed daily). Elevated approach on a classic!
Lavender Hong Kong Milk Tea
Freshly brewed black tea with a dash of cream + our homemade infused lavender syrup. Soothly, lightly aromatic + floral. Served warm.
Hot Chocolate
Oat Milk Steamer
Mike's hot honey steamed with oat milk, garnished with sea salt. Served hot. 12 oz.
Ginger Goji Berry Tea
Ginger, honey + goji berry make this a SUPERFOOD soothing hot tea. Goji berries are known to support the immune system, stabilizes blood sugar, improves depression, sleep, anxiety + digestion amongst other major health benefits.
Boxed Coffee + Tea
Box HOT Counter Culture Coffee
1 box serves approximately 12x 12 oz cups of coffee. Each box comes with an assortment of sugar, 1 cream + disposable cups. ***PLEASE ALLOW 20 MINUTES FOR PREPARATION FROM SUBMISSION TIME***
Box ICED Counter Culture Coffee
1 box serves approximately 12x 16 oz ICED cups of coffee. Each box comes with simple syrup, 1 cream + disposable cups (iced cups optional). ***PLEASE ALLOW 20 MINUTES FOR PREPARATION FROM SUBMISSION TIME***
Hot Water Box with MEM Tea Assortment
1 box of hot water serves approximately 12x 12 oz cups. Tea assortment includes English breakfast, Lemon Chamomile, Peppermint, Jasmine Green + Earl Grey. Cups, 1 cream + sugar are included. ***PLEASE ALLOW 20 MINUTES FOR PREPARATION FROM SUBMISSION TIME***
Grab + Go
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
73 Ames St, Cambridge, MA 02142