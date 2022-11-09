Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

VESTER

124 Reviews

$

73 Ames St

Cambridge, MA 02142

Popular Items

Hot Latte
Iced Latte
Breakfast Burrito

VESTER Swag

Miir x VESTER Camp Cup (12 oz) Grey

$30.00

Thermo 3D vacuum insulation (keeps cold + hot temperatures), doesn't sweat, press on lid, stainless steel, BPA free!

$30.00

Cup holder compatible, thermo 3D vacuum insulation (keeps cold + hot temperatures), doesn't sweat, snap on lid, stainless steel, BPA free!

$35.00

Leak proof, thermo 3D vacuum insulation (keeps cold + hot temperatures), doesn't sweat, snap on lid, stainless steel, BPA free!

$24.00

One size fits most!

$30.00

Please request for size upon pick up (small, medium, large + XL available).

Retail

$12.50

So many of you have requested we bottle this house syrup- here it is! Sold in an air tight glass container, store in the refrigerator and it won't go bad. Add this to your coffee, tea, cocktails or dessert. Potent + refined lavender flavor.

House Madagascar Vanilla Bean Syrup (8.5 oz)

$12.50

Our homemade vanilla bean syrup is soaked for over 48 hours with 100% Madagascar vanilla beans. A rich, creamy and aromatic, pure vanilla syrup. Ideal for coffee, teas, desserts, baking, cocktails + more!

$10.00Out of stock

Our classic house puffed millet organic granola. Enjoy with milk, over yogurt with fruit + honey or as a snack- it's all good. 7 oz.

Counter Culture Beans "Big Trouble" 12 oz Retail

$15.00

Mike's Hot Honey EXTRA HOT (10 Oz)

$8.00Out of stock
$1.00Out of stock

Squeeze packets are perfect when you just need a taste.

$7.00

Store this fruit preserve in the fridge for freshness. Enjoy this spread with anything from toast and sandwiches to meatballs!

$6.00

Also referred to as our "PARMESAN PASTE"! Rich parmesan flavor without the creamy milky-ness of traditional caesar dressing. A little goes a long way. **Gluten free / vegetarian.**

$6.00

Our clean, zesty + refined vinaigrette. Perfect accompaniment from mixed greens to a seafood dressing/sauce (salmon filet, scallops- you name it!). **Vegan + gluten free**

Sal de Ibiza

$4.00

Gourmet "Agria" potato crisps fried in high quality sunflower oil, finished with hand harvested Ibizan sea salt and sherry vinegar sourced from golden Muscat grapes.

$4.00Out of stock

Gourmet "Agria" potato crisps fried in high quality sunflower oil, dusted with hand harvested Ibizan sea salt and elegant white truffle.

$4.00Out of stock

Gourmet "Agria" potato crisps fried in high quality sunflower oil, dusted with hand harvested Ibizan sea salt. Pair it with our house truffle parm aioli!

Torres

$6.00

Our favorite chips, imported from Spain.

$4.00

Gourmet potato crisps packed with black truffle flavor, fried in high-quality sunflower oil. Gluten-free, made without any artificial colors or preservatives.

$4.00

Gourmet potato crisps baked in extra virgin olive oil with a buttery texture + pleasant salty finish. Gluten Free.

$4.00Out of stock

Gourmet potato crisps fried in high quality sunflower oil, finished with a punch of smokey paprika. Gluten free, no preservatives.

$4.00Out of stock

Gourmet potato crisps fried in high quality sunflower oil, flavored with Jamon Iberico. Gluten free and contain no preservatives.

$4.00Out of stock

Gourmet potato crisps fried in high quality sunflower oil, seasoned with rosemary, thyme + oregano. Gluten free, no preservatives.

$4.00Out of stock

Mediterranean Sea Salt

$4.00Out of stock
$4.00Out of stock

Our favorite chips, imported from Spain

Veggie Chips

$5.00

Pastry

$7.00Out of stock

Almond milk based chia pudding, fresh fruit, almond butter, organic strawberry preserve, coconut flakes. *contains nuts*

Cinnamon Brioche Braid

$4.00

Brioche dough braided with brown sugar, vanilla custard + cinnamon, topped with toasted almonds. Our version of a "sophisticated cinnamon bun"!

Raspberry Danish

$4.50

Traditional Danish with raspberry filling and sweet icing ring.

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin

$4.00Out of stock
$4.00Out of stock
$4.00

Otherwise known as "pain au chocolat"- flakey buttery goodness with a chocolate center.

$4.00

Almond paste filling inside, sliced toasted almonds sprinkled on top.

Pumpkin Muffin

$4.00

Apple Danish

$4.00

Captain Crunch Berries Rice Krispy

$4.00Out of stock

Gifflar Cinnamon Rolls

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Icing Snail

$4.00

M&M Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Banana Walnut Bread

$4.00Out of stock

Lucky Charm Rice Krispy

$4.00Out of stock
$4.50

Homemade sugar cookie base with lingonberry preserve make for these buttery delicious bites. 1 pack = 3 cookies.

Raspberry Cookie Crumble

$4.00Out of stock
$4.00Out of stock

Rich, fudge brownies with chocolate chips. Made fresh daily.

Apple Bear Claw

$4.50Out of stock

Flakey croissant dough filled with apple jam topped with powder sugar + almonds.

Brown Butter Rice Krispy

$4.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Toast Rice Krispy

$4.00Out of stock

Fruity Pebbles Rice Krispy

$4.00Out of stock

Everything Bagel

$4.00Out of stock

Your choice of bagel. Select preparation and either (or both) accompaniments of your wish.

Coffee Cake Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Tebirkes

$4.00Out of stock

Sticky Bun

$4.00Out of stock

Trix Rice Krispy

$4.00Out of stock

Cocoa Crisp Rice Krispy

$4.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Loaf With White Chocolate Frosting

$4.50Out of stock

Captain Crunch Rice Krispy

$4.00Out of stock

Blueberry Oatmeal Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Honey Nut Cheerio Marshmallow Treat

$3.00Out of stock

Sugar Cookie

$3.00

Breakfast

$12.00

The luxurious lox you’ve been waiting for! Toasted Iggy’s everything bagel, whipped cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber, tomato, red onion, and capers. Garnished with dill, chives, and our house made cilantro and herb aioli.

$9.50

Half a whole avocado finely sliced over toasted sourdough bread. Garnished with Cyprus black salt, fresh chives + lemon zest.

$10.00

Warm flour tortilla with soft scrambled eggs, melted cheese, bacon + sliced avocado. Fresh chive garnish.

$10.00

Flour tortilla, soft scrambled eggs, melted havarti, avocado, tomato, pickled onion, chives. Vegetarian!

$7.00

Toasted eggo waffles with scrambled eggs, maple syrup and your choice of bacon or ham!

$13.00

2 over easy eggs + half an avocado over fresh arugula with homemade poppyseed citrus vinaigrette. Add on more items for a heavier protein bowl!

$7.00

Your choice of bread with melted havarti cheese + 1 egg your way. Add on additional choices for a lux breakfast sandwich!

$11.00

ACME smoked salmon with soft scrambled eggs, fresh herbs + pickled red onion in a warm tortilla.

$9.50

Melted cheese, 1 over easy egg, thinly sliced prosciutto di parma over warm croissant.

$9.50

Organic Greek yogurt, homemade granola, fresh fruit, Mike's hot honey drizzled over make this a delicious, healthy + filling staple.

$4.00

2 eggs: scrambled or over easy/hard. Add avocado, bacon + more to compliment your protein!

Salads

$10.00

Shaved brussels sprouts, baby spinach, massaged with house parmesan "paste" dressing. Garnished with panko crumbs + parmesan reggiano. Vegetarian.

$12.00

ACME smoked salmon, fresh lemon zest, mustard seeds + radishes over arugula + homemade poppyseed citrus vinaigrette. (GF, Pescatarian).

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella, ripe vine tomatoes with arugula, balsamic glaze + olive oil. Garnished with panko crumbs. Vegetarian.

$10.00

Chopped romaine massaged with house parmesan "paste" dressing, bacon bits, sourdough croutons + fresh dill garnish. Vegetarian optional without bacon. Gluten free optional without croutons.

$10.00

Baby spinach with house lemon, honey dijon dressing, fresh sliced radishes, pickled red onion, lemon zest, parmesan, pickled mustard seeds. gluten free.

$14.00

Half avocado, house tuna salad, pickles + roasted beets over arugula with house poppyseed citrus vinaigrette. (GF, Pescatarian).

Sandwiches

$13.00

Chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto, stuffed in a baguette. Finished with balsamic glaze drizzle. Also available on sourdough. *contains pine nuts*

$12.50

House chicken salad, bacon, triple creme brie, lettuce, lingonberry preserve on sourdough.

Cranberry Walnut Grilled Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

Iggy's cranberry walnut sourdough, havarti, triple creme brie, pepper jam. Try it with chicken!

$9.00

Havarti + sourdough grilled cheese with Mike's Hot Honey + fig jam. Add additional items for an upgrade!

$13.50

The VESTER take on a Cali-inspired club: honey roasted turkey, melted havarti, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, + finished with our *NEW* house-made truffle parm aioli.

$13.00

Thinly sliced 36 month aged prosciutto di parma with freshly sliced mozzarella + ripe vine tomato. Finished with balsamic glaze, extra virgin olive oil on toasted French baguette or sourdough.

$11.50

Sliced fresh mozzarella, ripe vine tomato, arugula, balsamic glaze + extra virgin olive oil on toasted baguette.

$12.00

House chicken salad, melted havarti, lettuce, tomato + spicy honey aioli on toasted sourdough.

$13.00

Honey roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, avocado, bread + butter pickles, mayo and lingonberry preserve on sourdough.

$13.00

Our house tuna salad with fresh dill, melted cheese, toasted sourdough.

$13.00

Honey roasted turkey, arugula, bacon, triple creme brie, mayo and Turkish fig jam on sourdough.

$11.50

Our shaved brussels + spinach salad stuffed into a toasted baguette with Turkish fig jam + sliced triple creme brie. Vegetarian + filling! *If this item is sold out, you may also order this as a wrap under "wrap" section*

$12.50

Canadian maple smoked ham, havarti, over easy egg.

Wraps

$12.50

Honey smoked turkey, havarti, BLT + avocado on a whole wheat wrap.

$11.50

Homemade buttermilk ranch with chicken, arugula, bacon + avocado on whole wheat wrap.

$11.00

Chopped romaine massaged with homemade parmesan "paste" + bacon bits + homemade croutons in a whole wheat wrap.

$11.50

Shaved brussels salad, fig jam, triple creme brie on whole wheat wrap.

$11.50

Farro, hummus, lettuce, vine-ripe tomato + fresh mint on whole wheat wrap (vegan).

Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Roasted butternut squash soup, smooth and velvety. Vegan and gluten free.

$6.00Out of stock

$6.00

$6.00Out of stock

Toasts

$7.00Out of stock

Toasted vegan brioche, almond butter, wildflower honey, banana, housemade granola. *order without honey for vegan preparation*

$7.00

Toasted vegan brioche, nutella, fresh berries, coconut flakes. *nutella contains dairy*

$11.00

Toasted sourdough with Turkish fig jam, arugula, prosciutto di parma + balsamic glaze.

$10.00

Whipped ricotta, Turkish dried figs, arugula, drizzled Mike's Hot Honey, balsamic glaze, pumpkin seeds.

$11.00

Soft scrambled eggs, ACME smoked salmon, heavy chive + fresh dill garnish. Sourdough.

$12.00

Horseradish cream, sliced roasted beets, ACME smoked salmon, mustard seeds, fresh chives + dill. Sourdough.

$7.00

Whipped ricotta topped with organic lingonberry preserve on toast.

$10.00

Half an avocado finely sliced, roasted tomatoes, herb oil, fresh chives on sourdough.

$3.50

$3.50+

Double shot espresso with hot water.

$3.50+

Double shot espresso with iced water. 24 oz is a quadruple shot.

$3.50

$4.00

$4.00

$4.00+

$4.50+

$4.50+

$5.00+

$4.50+

Caramel sauce + espresso + milk of your choice. Sea salt garnish. Served hot. 12 oz.

$5.00+

$4.75+

Our signature latte- a blend of matcha, espresso + white chocolate with milk of your choice. See the colors blend + "camo" come to life. Served hot.

$5.00+

Our signature latte- a blend of matcha, espresso + white chocolate with milk of your choice. See the colors blend + "camo" come to life. Served iced.

$4.50+

Mike's hot honey + espresso + your choice of milk make for a deliciously spicy latte.

$5.00+

Mike's hot honey + espresso + your choice of milk make for a deliciously spicy latte.

$3.75

Coffee

$3.00+

$4.00+

$4.00+

Hot coffee with condensed milk.

$4.50+

Iced coffee + condensed milk.

$4.50+

Half coconut water + half iced coffee.

$4.00+

1/2 hot coffee + 1/2 Hong Kong milk tea. Lightly sweetened.

$4.50+

1/2 iced coffee + 1/2 Hong Kong milk tea. Lightly sweetened.

$4.00+

$5.00+

Tea

$3.50

Full intensity matcha with less milk than a latte. Meant for matcha fanatics who crave a matcha "bomb"!

$3.50+

Freshly brewed traditional black iced tea by MEM Tea. Caffeinated, not sweetened.

$3.50+

Freshly brewed blood orange hibiscus by MEM Tea. Not caffeinated, no sweetener.

$3.85+

Hot earl grey tea with vanilla syrup + steamed milk.

$4.50+

Sparkling water with house matcha mix. Clean + refreshing!

$4.50+

Imported Japanese matcha mix with milk of your choice- ICED!

$4.00+

$4.50+

Dried turmeric root, cinnamon + black peppercorn steamed with milk of your choice. Garnished with turmeric grind. Decaf. Served hot only.

$4.50+

Freshly brewed spiced chai by MEM Tea steamed with milk of your choice. Cinnamon garnish.

$5.00+

Freshly brewed spiced chai tea by MEM tea with your choice of chilled milk over ice.

$3.50

$3.50

$4.50+

Freshly brewed black tea steamed with cream. Lightly sweetened. Try it with lavender!

$5.00+

Freshly brewed black tea with cream, iced. Lightly sweetened. Try it with lavender!

Seasonal Drinks

$5.00+

House pumpkin puree sauce blended with espresso and milk of your choice.

$5.50+

Homemade pumpkin puree blended with espresso and your choice of milk.

$4.50+

Our seasonal fav is back! 1/2 apple cider + 1/2 spiced chai steamed hot with a garnish of cinnamon.

$5.00+

Our seasonal fav is back! 1/2 apple cider + 1/2 spiced chai poured over ice.

$4.00+

Steamed hot New England apple cider, touch of cinnamon.

$4.00+

New England apple cider. Served chilled.

$5.00+

Our house matcha latte, with your choice of milk, poured over ice. Topped with strawberry foam!

$5.00+

Freshly brewed black tea + cream steamed with our homemade coconut Ube syrup. Tastes as good as it looks! [yes, it is PURPLE!]

$5.50+

Freshly brewed black tea + cream mixed with our homemade coconut Ube syrup, poured over ice. Tastes as good as it looks! [yes, it is PURPLE!]

$5.00+Out of stock

Freshly brewed butterfly pea tea (caffeine free), house strawberry basil syrup, poured over pineapple seltzer + lemon. Clean + refreshing! Iced.

$5.00+

Homemade "cookie butter" sauce mixed with espresso and your choice of milk.

$5.50+
$4.50+Out of stock

House infused mint syrup with daily freshly squeezed lemons. Your nostalgic lemonade, elevated!

$4.50+Out of stock

VESTER's version of the classic Arnold Palmer: blood orange hibiscus tea with fresh mint lemonade. Refreshing + crisp.

$4.50+Out of stock

Freshly brewed unsweetened black tea with fresh mint lemonade (squeezed daily). Elevated approach on a classic!

$5.00+

Freshly brewed black tea with a dash of cream + our homemade infused lavender syrup. Soothly, lightly aromatic + floral. Served warm.

Oat Milk Steamer

$4.00

Mike's hot honey steamed with oat milk, garnished with sea salt. Served hot. 12 oz.

$4.50Out of stock

Ginger, honey + goji berry make this a SUPERFOOD soothing hot tea. Goji berries are known to support the immune system, stabilizes blood sugar, improves depression, sleep, anxiety + digestion amongst other major health benefits.

Boxed Coffee + Tea

$50.00

1 box serves approximately 12x 12 oz cups of coffee. Each box comes with an assortment of sugar, 1 cream + disposable cups. ***PLEASE ALLOW 20 MINUTES FOR PREPARATION FROM SUBMISSION TIME***

$50.00

1 box serves approximately 12x 16 oz ICED cups of coffee. Each box comes with simple syrup, 1 cream + disposable cups (iced cups optional). ***PLEASE ALLOW 20 MINUTES FOR PREPARATION FROM SUBMISSION TIME***

$50.00

1 box of hot water serves approximately 12x 12 oz cups. Tea assortment includes English breakfast, Lemon Chamomile, Peppermint, Jasmine Green + Earl Grey. Cups, 1 cream + sugar are included. ***PLEASE ALLOW 20 MINUTES FOR PREPARATION FROM SUBMISSION TIME***

Grab + Go

$2.75

$2.75

$3.00

$3.50
$6.00

Freshly squeezed orange juice cold-pressed + bottled exclusively for VESTER. Gluten free + vegan with no additives.

$3.00

$3.75
