Appetizers

6 Garlic Knots

$4.99

3 Garlic Knots

$2.99

Cheese Bread

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Bruschetta

$7.99

Antipasto Vesuvio

$10.99

Caprese

$8.99

4 Wings

$6.99

8 Wings

$10.99

Salads

Sm House Salad

$3.99

Lg House Salad

$6.99

Sm Caesar Salad

$3.99

Lg Caesar Salad

$6.99

Sm Greek Salad

$5.99

Lg Greek Salad

$9.99

Sm Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Lg Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Sm Caprese Salad

$5.99

Lg Caprese Salad

$7.99

Sm Vesuvio Salad

$8.99

Lg Vesuvio Salad

$10.99

Soups

Pasta Fagioli

$4.99

Tomato Basil

$4.99

Pizza Napolentana

Margherita

$11.99

Vesuvio

$14.99

Napoli

$14.99

Caprese

$11.99

Otranto Veggie

$14.99

Catania

$14.99

Pizza Custom

10" GF Pizza

$10.99

10" Pizza

$8.99

12" Pizza

$10.99

14" Pizza

$12.99

Specialty Pizza

10" GF Specialty Pizza

$14.99

10" Specialty Pizza

$14.99

12" Specialty Pizza

$15.99

14" Specialty Pizza

$16.99

14" Stuffed Vesuvio Pizza

$17.99

Specialty Slice

$3.25

Subs

Meatball Sub

$9.99

Caprese Sub

$9.99

Otranto Veggie Sub

$9.99

Montese Sub

$9.99

Chicken Parm Sub

$9.99

Napoli Sub

$9.99

Catania Sub

$9.99

Americano Sub

$9.99

Pasta

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.99

Mamma's Lasagna

$14.99

Baked Ziti

$12.99

Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

Ravioli Vodka

$13.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.99

Baked Ravioli

$13.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.99

Spaghetti Alle Vongole O Cozze

$16.99

Penne Amatriciana

$14.99

Shrimp Mama Donna

$16.95

Shrimp Mama Marie

Calzone/Stromboli

Vesuvio Calzone

$9.00

Vesuvio Stromboli

$9.00

Catania Calzone

$9.00

Catania Stromboli

$9.00

Montese Calzone

$9.00

Montese Stromboli

$9.00

Otranto Veggie Calzone

$9.00

Otranto Veggie Stromboli

$9.00

CYO Calzone

$9.00

CYO Stromboli

$9.00

Sides

Full Order Meatballs

$6.99

Sausage

$6.99

Mixed Veggies

$4.99

Fries

$3.99

Side Of Chicken

$2.50

Sm Alfredo Sauce

$1.99

Lg Alfredo Sauce

$5.50

Sm Bolognese Sauce

$1.99

Lg Bolognese Sauce

$5.50

Lg Marinara Sauce

$5.00

Order Of Bread&Oil

$4.99

Sm marinara

$0.50

Loaf Of Bread

$4.99

1/2 Order Meatballs

$3.99

Desserts

Canoli

$4.99

Chocolate Canoli

$4.99

Tiramisu

$4.99

Vesuvio Zeppole

$4.99

Gelato

Double Scoop

$6.00

Single Scoop

$4.00

Kids Meal

Kids Spaghetti Meatballs

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti Meatsauce

$6.99

Kids Slice

$5.99

Kids Penne Butter

$5.99

Kids Spaghetti Butter

$5.99

Kids Lasagna

$7.99

Kids Penne Alfredo

$7.99

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.99

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$6.99

Penne Marinara

$6.99

NA Beverages

Soda

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Pellegrino

$3.00

Bottle Soda

$2.50

2 Liter Soda

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Draft Beer

Peroni

$4.50

Summer Shandy

$4.50

Lagunitas

$4.50

Terrapin

$5.00

Bottle Beer

Stella Artois

$4.50

Dos XX

$3.50

Corona

$3.50

Yuengling

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Bluemoon

$3.50

Wine by the Glass

Gls Chianti

$4.25

Gls Cabernet

$4.25

Gls Pinot Grigio

$4.25

Gls Chardonnay

$4.25

Merlot

$4.25

Wine by the Bottle

Btl La Muro Nero D'Avola

$25.00

Btl La Muro Bianco

$25.00

Lamarca

$25.00

Half Pans

1/2 Garlic Knots

$20.00

1/2 Garden Salad

$20.00

1/2 Caesar Salad

$20.00

1/2 Greek Salad

$25.00

1/2 Caprese Salad

$25.00

1/2 Antipasto Vesuvio

$60.00

1/2 Baked Ziti

$40.00

1/2 Stuffed Shells

$40.00

1/2 Lasagna

$50.00

1/2 Spaghetti & Meatballs

$50.00

1/2 Penne & Meatballs

$50.00

1/2 Chicken Alfredo

$50.00

1/2 Chicken Parmigiano

$60.00

1/2 Eggplant Parmigiano

$60.00

1/2 Tortellini Bolognese

$60.00

1/2 Penne Amatriciana

$60.00

Full Pans

Full Garlic Knots

$40.00

Full Garden Salad

$40.00

Full Caesar Salad

$40.00

Full Greek Salad

$50.00

Full Caprese Salad

$50.00

Full Antipasto Vesuvio

$120.00

Full Baked Ziti

$80.00

Full Stuffed Shells

$80.00

Full Lasagna

$100.00

Full Spaghetti & Meatballs

$100.00

Full Penne & Meatballs

$100.00

Full Chicken Alfredo

$100.00

Full Chicken Parmigiano

$120.00

Full Eggplant Parmigiano

$120.00

Full Tortellini Bolognese

$120.00

Full Penne Amatriciana

$120.00

Meatballs

$70.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

39 E Main St, Buford, GA 30518

Directions

Gallery
Vesuvio Pizza image

