Vesuvios Pizza

13081 Southwest 88th Street

Miami, FL 33186

SUBS

Sub Toppings: Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mushrooms, Mayo, Salt, Pepper, Oil & Vinegar & Caesar Dressing. All subs are hot!

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Sub

$11.99

Italian Sub

$9.99

Ham, Salami, Mozzarella, and Pepperoni

Ham & Cheese Sub

$7.99

Tuna Sub

$8.99

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$11.99

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$11.99

SALADS

House Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, onions, roasted peppers & olives.

Garden Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, roasted peppers & olives.

Tuna Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, tuna, tomatoes, onions, roasted peppers & olives.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, cheese, onions, roasted peppers & olives.

Cesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan & croutons

Vesuvio Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, ham, salami, tomatoes, provolone, cheese, onions, roasted peppers & olives

Side Salad

$3.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions & dressing

Grilled Chicken Cesar Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, chicken & croutons

VESUVIO'S BEST

Calzone

$12.99

Ricotta cheese & parmesan Additional Toppings $2

Stromboli

$12.99

Cheese, pizza sauce & 4 toppings

Steak Stromboli

$13.99

PIZZA

SLICE CHEESE

$3.50

SMALL CHEESE

$12.99

LARGE CHEESE

$17.99

XL CHEESE

$19.99

SPECIALTY PIZZAS

SMALL SPECIALTY

$14.99

LARGE SPECIALTY

$21.99

XL SPECIALTY

$23.99

PASTAS

Cheese Raviolis

$11.99

Meat Raviolis

$12.99

Spaghetti & Ham

$13.99

Meat Lasagna

$14.99

Baked Ziti Ricotta & Cheese

$11.99

Stuffed Shells

$11.99

Spaghetti & Tomato Sauce

$11.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.99

Spaghetti & Chicken Parmesan

$13.99

Baked Ziti & Meatballs

$12.99

Baked Ziti & Chicken

$12.00

APPETIZERS

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$5.99

Meatballs w/ Mozzarella (8)

$12.99

Baked Mozzarella Sticks w/ side sauce (10)

$10.99

Half Dozen Rolls

$3.49

Dozen Rolls

$5.49

Three Rolls

$1.75

BEVERAGES

WATER BOTTLE

$1.75

CAN COKE

$1.75

CAN SPRITE

$1.75

CAN DIET COKE

$1.75

CAN COKE ZERO

$1.75

CAN ORANGE

$1.75

2 LT COKE

$3.50

2 LT SPRITE

$3.50

2 LT DIET COKE

$3.50

DESSERTS

TIRAMISU

$5.99

CANNOLI

$4.99

SIDE ITEMS

SIDE Parmesean

$0.50

SIDE Crushed Peppers

$0.50

SIDE Oregano

$0.50

SIDE Marinara

$0.50

SIDE Garlic Powder

$0.50

SIDE Garlic Sauce

$0.50

SIDE Of Dressing

$0.50

SIDE SMALL TOPPING

$2.00

SIDE LARGE TOPPING

$2.50

SIDE XL TOPIPING

$2.85
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
The best New York style pizza in west kendall

Location

13081 Southwest 88th Street, Miami, FL 33186

Directions

