Italian
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Vetranos

615 Reviews

$$

130 Granite St

Ste F

Westerly, RI 02891

Large 16"
Parmigiana
Medium 14"

Lunch House Grinders OO

Chicken Parmigiana Grinder

$10.00

Eggplant Grinder

$9.50

Genoa Grinder

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Grinder

$10.00

Ham Grinder

$9.50

Italian Grinder

$10.50

Meatball Grinder

$10.00

Philly Cheese Steak Grinder

$11.00

Philly Cheese w/ Works

$12.00

Prosciutto & Mozzarella Grinder

$11.00

Sausage Grinder

$10.00

Turkey Grinder

$9.50

Veal Cutlet Grinder

$12.00

Veal Parmigiana Grinder

$12.00

Pasta OO

Baked Ziti

$17.00

Fettucini Alfredo

$17.00

Fettucini Carbonara

$18.00

La Paesana

$18.00

Pasta al Pomodoro

$13.00

Pasta alla Bolognese

$17.00

Pasta Contadina

$16.00

Rigatoni alla Vodka

$18.00

Rigatoni Formaggi

$17.00

Spaghetti alla Bella Donna

$16.00

The Borbone

$17.00

Ziti alla ArrabIata

$15.00

Ziti con Broccoli

$16.00

Pasta and Meatballs

$16.00

Pasta and Sausage

$16.00

Pasta alla Bolognese (Copy)

$18.00Out of stock

Kids OO

Kids Ravioli

$7.00

Kids Stuffed Shells

$7.00

Kids Pasta Pomodoro

$7.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$7.00

Kids Pasta Meatballs

$7.00

Kids Chicken & Fries

$7.00

Kids Tubetti w Cheese

$7.00

Kids Alfredo

$7.00

Dal Forno OO

Baked Ziti

$18.00

Cheese Ravioli

$16.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.00

Lasagna della Casa

$17.00

Manicotti

$16.00

Stuffed Shells

$16.00

Seafood OO

Linguini alla Vongole White

$22.00

Ravioli alla Ferdinando

$24.00

Shrimp Riviera

$23.00

Shrimp Scampi

$23.00

Gamberi alla Fra Diavolo

$23.00

Zuppa di Pesce

$25.00

Linguini alla Vongole Red

$22.00

Veal & Chicken OO

Chicken Sopranos

$21.00

Chicken Vetrano

$23.00

Francese

$21.00

Marsala

$21.00

Parmigiana

$21.00

Piccata

$21.00

Veal Sorrentina

$25.00

BYO Pizza OO

Medium 14"

$14.00

Large 16"

$17.00

Sicilian Deep Dish 16"

$18.00

Gluten Free 12"

$12.00Out of stock

Plain Sicilian 16"

$18.00

Lg Grandma Pie

$20.00Out of stock

Medium OO

Med Baked Ziti Pizza

$18.00

Med BBQ Chicken

$20.00

Med Bianca Broccoli

$18.00

Med Bianca Spinach

$18.00

Med Buffalo Chicken

$20.00

Med Calabrese Style

$20.00

Med Calamari Fra Diavolo

$19.00

Med Chicken & Broccoli

$20.00

Med Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.00

Med Hawaiian

$19.00

Med King Nasone

$19.00

Med Margherita

$17.00

Med Meat Mania

$21.00

Med Napollmania

$20.00

Med Pizza Bianca

$17.00

Med Special Combination

$21.00

Med Vegetarian

$18.00

Med White Clam

$21.00

Med Eggplant Parm

$20.00

Med Chicken Parm

$20.00

Large OO

Lg Baked Ziti Pizza

$21.00

LG BBQ Chicken

$22.00

Lg Bianca Broccoli

$20.00

Lg Bianca Spinach

$20.00

Lg Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

Lg Calabrese Style

$22.00

Lg Calamari Fra Diavolo

$21.00

Lg Chicken & Broccoli

$22.00

Lg Chicken Ranch

$22.00

Lg Gorgonzola Grandma

$21.00

Lg Grandma Pie

$20.00

Lg Hawaiian

$21.00

Lg King Nasone

$21.00

Lg Marherita

$19.00

Lg Meat Mania

$23.00

Lg Napollmania

$22.00

Lg Pizza Bianca

$19.00

Lg Sicilian Gourmet

$25.00

Lg Special Combination

$23.00

Lg Vegetarian

$20.00

Lg White Clam

$23.00

Lg Eggplant Parmesan

$21.00

Lg Chicken Parm

$23.00

Sicilian OO

Sic Baked Ziti Pizza

$25.00

Sic BBQ Chicken

$25.00

Sic Blanca Broccoli

$25.00

Sic Blanca Spinach

$25.00

Sic Buffalo Chicken

$25.00

Sic Calabrese Style

$25.00

Sic Calamari Fra Diavolo

$25.00

Sic Chicken & Broccoli

$25.00

Sic Hawaiian

$25.00

Sic King Nagone

$25.00

Sic Margherita

$25.00

Sic Meat Mania

$25.00

Sic Napollmania

$25.00

Sic Pizza Blanca

$25.00

Sic Special Combination

$25.00

Sic Vegetarian

$25.00

Sic White Clam

$25.00

Sic CBR

$25.00

Sic Chicken Parm

$25.00

Salads OO

Small Tossed Salad

$5.00

Garden Salad w/ Mozzarella

$8.00

Mediterranean Salad

$9.00

Chef Salad

$11.00

Arugula Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
When it comes to food and hospitality there is no substitute for the passion it takes to create authentic, fresh and delicious cuisine. We have been fortunate to serve the Westerly, Rhode Island community since 2002 and take tremendous pride in being a local favorite for fresh Italian fare. Everything we offer is made to order and we take pride in sourcing as many of our ingredients from local purveyors as we possibly can. Creating a great guest experience simply requires great food and warm, hospitable service to match. We embrace our opportunity everyday to earn the tremendous support we receive from the Westerly community and beyond.

130 Granite St, Ste F, Westerly, RI 02891

Vetrano's Restaurant image

