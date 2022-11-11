Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vetropolitan 4561 Hardscrabble Rd Ste. 108

review star

No reviews yet

4561 Hardscrabble Rd Ste. 108

Columbia, SC 29229

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pancakes/ Waffle
Grits
Sausage

Build Your Own

Grits

$3.00

Adluh Grits

Skillet Potatoes

$3.00

Fried Potatoes

3 Eggs

$4.00

Eggs cooked to your style

Bacon

$4.00

Southern style bacon

Sausage

$4.00

Southern style sausage

Pancakes/ Waffle

$4.00

Sweet Battered pancakes or waffle

Honey Chicken n Waffles

Honey Chicken n Waffles

$16.00

Fish N Grits

Fish N Grits

$14.00

Shrimp N Grits

Shrimp N Grits

$18.00

Small Plates

Carolina Collard Dip

$10.00

Hot Blend of three cheeses mixed with Collard & Scallion

Crab Cakes

$16.00

Golden Crisp Crab served with Dijon & lemon

Stuffed Mushrooms

$8.00Out of stock

Button Mushrooms with Stuffing

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$6.00

Crispy House Fries smothered in Garlic Butter & Parmesan

Seafood Nachos

$16.00

Crisp Tortilla, layered with Shrimp, Crabmeat, Black Olives, Sour Cream, Tomatoes, and Jack Cheese

Flavorful Wings

$15.00

10 pc Wing

Salads

House

$8.00

Spring mix, Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Diced eggs, Croutons

Classic Caesar

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Artichokes, Croutons

The Vet

$10.00

Spring Mix, Strawberries, Blueberries, Cucumbers, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Cobb

$8.00

Handhelds

All American

$15.00

Our 1/2 lb Angus Beef Patty with American cheese

Mushroom Swiss

$15.00

1/2 lb Angus Beef Patty, Caramelized Onions & Mushrooms, & Melted Cheese

Bacon Blue

$15.00

1/2 lb Angus Beef Patty, Bacon, BBQ, Blue Cheese

PoBoy

$14.00

Plenty of Jumbo Shrimp, Garnished with Lettuce and Tomato

Chicken Club

$14.00

6oz. Blackened Chicken, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Bacon, Garlic Aioli

Southern Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Pork Chop Sandwich

$12.00

Entrees

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Adluh Grits, Jumbo Shrimp, Collard Greens, Green Peppers, Garnished w/ Scallions

Pork Chops

$18.00

Pork Chops served with your choice of two sides

Honey Chicken N Waffles

$16.00

Chicken Breast N Waffle

House Ribeye

$30.00

Hand-Cut & Aged 12 oz Choice Ribeye cooked to your preference with two sides of your choice

Salmon Griddled

$18.00

6 oz. Salmon served with two sides of your choice

Fettucine Alfredo

$10.00

Fried Lobster Tail

$34.00

Served with your choice of two sides

Lamb Chops

$32.00

Tender Lamb chops served with your choice of two sides

Tuesday Crab Boils

$35.99

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Baked Potato

$5.00Out of stock

Broccoli

$3.00

Gouda Mac

$5.00

Garlic Mash Potatoes

$3.00Out of stock

Collard Greens

$3.00

Asparagus

$3.00

Mixed Vegetable

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Meat

Side Fish ( 1 Piece)

$6.00

Side Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side LobsterTail

$12.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Lamb Chops

$18.00

Side Salmon

$8.00

Side Ribeye

$18.00

Side Porkchops

$10.00

Side Anduille

$4.00

Baskets

Wing Basket

$10.00

Fish Basket

$10.00

Shrimp Basket

$10.00

Burger Basket

$10.00

Dessert

Blueberry Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Milk Cake

$8.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$8.00

Ciroc Pinneapple

$10.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$10.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Ciroc Apple

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ciroc Peach

$10.00

Absolut Elderberry

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Smirnoff Red

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$7.00

Absolut Vanilla

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Vodquilla

$8.00

Stoli Elite

$15.00

Well Vodka DBL

$12.00

Absolut DBL

$16.00

Ciroc Pinneapple DBL

$20.00

Ciroc Red Berry DBL

$20.00

Ciroc DBL

$20.00

Ciroc Apple DBL

$20.00

Grey Goose DBL

$20.00

Ciroc Peach DBL

$20.00

Absolut Elderberry DBL

$16.00

Ketel One DBL

$16.00

Absolut Citron DBL

$16.00

Smirnoff Red DBL

$14.00

Deep Eddy Lime DBL

$16.00

Absolut Vanilla DBL

$16.00

Titos DBL

$16.00

Cocktails

Absolut Bloody

$9.00

Absolut Dirty

$9.00

Absolut Mule

$9.00

Absolut White Russian

$12.00

Alabama Slammer

$9.00

American Dream

$20.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Appletini

$8.00

ARCHIVED

$9.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$9.00

Blue Motorcycle

$12.00

Casamigo Ultra Premium Margarita

$13.00

Citron Cosmo

$9.00

Coconut Margarita

$10.00

Feeling Peachy Shot

$6.00Out of stock

French Mule

$10.00

German Mule

$9.00

Giant Memorial Day Mimosa

$25.00

Giant Mimoso

$20.00

Giant Mimoso w/Alcohol

$30.00

Grand Margarita

$13.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Gummy Bear Shot

$5.00

Irish Mule

$9.00

Knobb Creek Old Fashion

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Lime Mule

$9.00

Liquid Marijuana

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Long Island Top Shelf

$17.00

Makers 46 Manhattan

$10.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$6.00

Memorial Day Mimosa Glass

$8.00

Mimoso

$6.00

Mimoso w/Alcohol

$8.00

Orange Highball

$8.00

Pear & Elderberry Mule

$9.00

Pinneapple Express

$12.00

Red Berry Cosmo

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Strawberry Mule

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Traditional Gin Martini

$9.00

Vetropolitan Margarita

$13.00

Watermelon Cosmo

$9.00

Watermelon Margarita

$10.00

Watermelon Mule

$9.00

Beer

Budlight

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Budlight Lime

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Coors

$4.00

Bud Light Platinum

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Guinness Extra Stout

$5.00

Red Stripe

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

Sierra Nevada

$5.00

Bucket of Domestic Beer (5)

$15.00

Bucket of Beer Import (5)

$20.00

Miller Lite

$3.00Out of stock

Modela

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Alfredo Sauce

Alfredo Sauce

$3.00

Ranch

Ranch

$0.50

Remoulade Sauce

Remoulade Sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Bringing a metropolis of great American food and entertainment to the veterans and local community.

Location

4561 Hardscrabble Rd Ste. 108, Columbia, SC 29229

Directions

Gallery
Vetropolitan image
Vetropolitan image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Beef 'O' Brady's - Columbia SC (Hard Scrabble Road)
orange star4.3 • 1,734
4561 Hard Scrabble Road Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurantnext
Got to Be Jerk'n
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Clemson Road, Ste. 7 Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurantnext
Seven Sports Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Clemson Rd Ste 18 Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurantnext
Esther's Soul Food + Kitchen - Sandhills
orange star4.2 • 402
631 Promenade Place Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurantnext
Menkoi Ramen House Sandhills
orange starNo Reviews
493 Town Center PlaceSuite 1 Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Northeast Columbia
orange starNo Reviews
5 Lake Carolina Way Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbia

Cola's Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 4,611
1215 Assembly St Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Columbia SC (Hard Scrabble Road)
orange star4.3 • 1,734
4561 Hard Scrabble Road Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Columbia SC
orange star4.6 • 1,523
1410 Colonial Life Blvd W Columbia, SC 29210
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Devine St
orange star4.6 • 1,229
2930 Devine Street Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurantnext
My House Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,218
7205 Two Notch Rd Columbia, SC 29223
View restaurantnext
Home Team BBQ - COLA
orange star4.3 • 1,055
700 Harden Street Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbia
West Columbia
review star
No reviews yet
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Sumter
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Aiken
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
North Augusta
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Rock Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston