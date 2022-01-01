Restaurant header imageView gallery

VSPOT Hoboken NJ

review star

No reviews yet

464 Newark Street

Connected with VegBar

Hoboken, NJ 07030

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

VSPOT Burrito

Appetizers

Colombian Potato Empanada

Colombian Potato Empanada

$5.75

Colombian style empanada with potato and seitan (wheat protein) served with homemade red salsa

Philly Cheese Empanada

Philly Cheese Empanada

$5.75

Philly style empanada with mushrooms, peppers and seitan (wheat protein) served with homemade zesty mayo

Elote Empanada

Elote Empanada

$5.75

Elote empanada with creamy corn served with homemade zesty mayo

Crispy Chicharrones w/ Lime & salsa roja

Crispy Chicharrones w/ Lime & salsa roja

$9.50

Blackbird seitan prepared with our secret vegan chicharron recipe!

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

Breaded cauliflower smothered in our medium buffalo sauce, served with vegan blue cheese

Sweet Maduro Plantain Supreme

Sweet Maduro Plantain Supreme

$12.00Out of stock

Sweet plantain covered

Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$15.00

Homemade tri-color chips covered in beans, seitan carne molida, vegan sour cream, avocado, salsa and pico de gallo

Rice & Beans

$7.00

Mains

Avocado Caesar Salad

Avocado Caesar Salad

$18.00Out of stock
VSPOT Burrito

VSPOT Burrito

$15.00

Whole wheat wrap filled with brown rice, beans, seitan carne molida, sour cream, salsa, avocado and pico de gallo

Cauliflower Burrito

Cauliflower Burrito

$17.00

Whole wheat wrap filled with brown rice, beans, breaded cauliflower, sour cream, salsa, avocado and pico de gallo

Chicharron Burrito

Chicharron Burrito

$17.00

Whole wheat wrap filled with brown rice, beans, seitan chicharron, sour cream, salsa, avocado and pico de gallo

Quesadilla Supreme

Quesadilla Supreme

$17.00

Whole wheat wrap pressed with Violife cheddar and mozzarella, refried beans & sweet plantain served with pico de gallo and sour cream

"Bandeja Paisa" Colombian plate

"Bandeja Paisa" Colombian plate

$25.00Out of stock

VSPOT Burrito Bowl

$15.00

Bowl filled with brown rice, beans, seitan carne molida, sour cream, salsa, avocado and pico de gallo

Chicharron Bowl

$17.00

Bowl filled with brown rice, beans, seitan chicharron, sour cream, salsa, avocado and pico de gallo

Cauliflower Bowl

$17.00

Bowl filled with brown rice, beans, breaded cauliflower, sour cream, salsa, avocado and pico de gallo

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Speakeasy Comedy Club with some of NYCs best comedians and best vegan munchies!

Location

464 Newark Street, Connected with VegBar, Hoboken, NJ 07030

Directions

Gallery
St. Marks Comedy Club image
St. Marks Comedy Club image
St. Marks Comedy Club image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pranakhon Thai Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
88 University Place New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
The Bronx Brewery & Bastard Burgers - East Village - 64 2nd Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
64 2nd Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Ruby's Cafe - East Village
orange starNo Reviews
198 East 11th Street New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Wild Mirrors - 95 2nd Ave
orange starNo Reviews
95 2nd Ave New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
TLK by Tigerlily Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
58 3rd Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
The Chippery - NYC - 85 1st Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
85 1st Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Han Dynasty - East Village
orange star4.5 • 9,450
90 3rd Ave New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Veselka
orange star4.3 • 7,527
144 2ND AVE New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Mighty Quinn's Barbeque - East Village
orange star4.1 • 4,653
103 2nd Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Bobwhite Counter
orange star4.6 • 4,153
94 Avenue C New York, NY 10009
View restaurantnext
Madame Vo
orange star4.5 • 2,822
212 E 10th St New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Malai Marke
orange star4.2 • 2,756
318 E 6th Street New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Nolita
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Morningside Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
West Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Little Italy
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
Theater District
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Midtown West
review star
Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)
East Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston