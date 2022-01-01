American
Bars & Lounges
McHenry VFW
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Support your local Veterans of Foreign Wars! The public is welcome. Warm and friendly staff with a full service bar, beer garden, patio dining, weekly live music and a private gaming area. Our menu includes: Appetizers, sandwiches, pizza, Fish Frydays, and daily specials.
Location
3002 W Route 120, McHenry, IL 60051
