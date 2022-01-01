Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

McHenry VFW

review star

No reviews yet

3002 W Route 120

McHenry, IL 60051

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Beer-Battered Chicken Tenders
House Burger
Bacon Cheddar Burger

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

$8.00

House made chips and salsa!

House Nacho's

$13.00

Home made tortilla chips topped with queso, pico de gallo, lettuce, jalapenos, black olives, with a side of sour cream. Upgrade to pulled pork, chicken, or steak

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Basket of fried cheese curds served with home made marinara

Boneless Wings

$13.00

10oz of Boneless Wings-Hand Breaded, Served with celery and ranch dipping sauce. Choose between one of our 8 house made sauces Sauces

Grilled Avocados

$17.00

**Gluten free Three avocado halves Grilled and Stuffed with Roasted Tomatoes Fresh Basil, And Garlic, topped with a sweet mustard drizzle

Beer-Battered Chicken Tenders

$13.00

4 Piece Beer-Battered Chicken Tenders, Served with Ranch and Sweet Mustard Dipping Sauce

Potato Skins

$10.00

3 Potato skins topped with cheddar cheese, and green onions, served with sour cream Add chili $3, Add bacon $2

Traditional smoked wings

$13.00

8 smoked wings tossed in your choice of sauce.

Salads & Wraps

Side Salad

$4.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Crispy romaine lettuce tossed in homemade dressing, topped with garlic croutons and parmesan cheese. Add chicken $5.00

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Crisp mix greens topped with bacon, avocado, egg, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded mozzarella. Choice of dressing. Add chicken $5.00

BIG House Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens topped with tomato, cucumber, croutons, green pepper, and red onion. Choice of dressing. Add chicken $5.00

Southwest Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Crisp mixed greens topped with shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, green onion, tortilla strips, and fried shrimp. Served with chipotle ranch

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Crispy chicken breast ,shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes, tossed with our Buffalo sauce and ranch dressing, wrapped in a sun dried tomato tortilla. Served with fries and slaw.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

fresh hand cut marinated chicken served blackened, grilled or fried, tossed with crisp romaine lettuce and tomato, wrapped in a sun dried tomato tortilla

Cajun Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Fresh hand cut chicken served blackened, grilled, or fried with cajun spices, pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream wrapped in a sun dried tomato tortilla

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$16.00

3 tacos with lettuce, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo, in a flour tortillas. Topped with chipotle aioli and served with rice and beans

Steak Tacos

$18.00

3 tacos with lettuce, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo, in a flour tortillas. Topped with chipotle aioli and served with rice and beans

Fried Avocado Tacos

$15.00

3 tacos with lettuce, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo, in a flour tortillas. Topped with chipotle aioli and served with rice and beans

Grilled Shrimp Taco's

$18.00

3 tacos with lettuce, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo, in a flour tortillas. Topped with chipotle aioli and served with rice and beans

Fried Shrimp Taco's

$18.00

3 tacos with lettuce, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo, in a flour tortillas. Topped with chipotle aioli and served with rice and beans

Burgers and Sandwiches

House Burger

$14.00

8oz of brisket, short rib, and chuck hand blended and packed, grilled to order. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle and a side of fries and slaw.

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$15.00

8oz of brisket, short rib, and chuck hand blended and packed, grilled to order. Topped with Applewood smoked bacon and sharp cheddar cheese. with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle and a side of fries and slaw.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

8oz of brisket, short rib, and chuck hand blended and packed, grilled to order and topped with sautéed mushrooms and grilled onions; with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle with a side of fries and slaw.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$15.00

Our house burger Burger grilled to order with swiss and sautéed onions on grilled marble rye with a side of fries and slaw

A BLT

$13.00

Thick cut bacon , gem lettuce, and tomato with mayo on your choice of bread and a side of fries and slaw

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

8oz chicken breast: hand beer-battered or grilled, with your choice of sauce or plain, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle; a side of fries and slaw

Black Bean Burger

$12.00

Vegetarian burger cooked to order, served with fries and slaw.

Italian Panini Sand

$15.00

Smoked ham, pepperoni, prosciutto, salami, shredded lettuce, red onion, sliced pepperoncini, sliced tomato and mozzarella cheese with Italian dressing on grilled panini bread; served with fries and slaw.

Roasted Veggie Panini

$13.00

Roasted tomato, shredded lettuce, zucchini, red peppers, onion, and avocado topped with a chipotle ranch sauce, on grilled panini bread. Served with fries and slaw

ENTREES

Short Rib Ravioli

$19.00Out of stock

8 jumbo cheese ravioli, braised short rib, tossed in our homemade marinara sauce. Topped with fresh parmesan and basil.

Pork Chops

$16.00

2 Breaded pork chops, served with choice of potato, vegetable of the day and applesauce.

Filet Medallions

$29.00

4 filet medallions topped with mushrooms and red wine sauce. Served over rice with a side of vegetable of the day, and your choice of soup or salad.

Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Marinated chicken, fettuccine tossed in our home made alfredo sauce. With your choice of soup or salad. Upgrade to shrimp for $2

Pizza

House made and freshly prepared with your choice of quality toppings

12" pizza

$10.00

House made and prepared with your choice of quality toppings

16" Pizza

$15.00

House made and prepared with your choice of quality toppings

10" Cheese Cauliflower Crust

$13.00

**Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza

$7.00

7" mini pizza with cheese, served with fries or fresh fruit For dine in customers that are 12 and under, include free fountain drink

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

2 hand breaded Chicken fingers, served with fries or fresh fruit For dine in customers that are 12 and under, include free fountain drink

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.00

kids serving of mac n cheese, served with fries or fresh fruit For dine in customers that are 12 and under, include free fountain drink

Corn Dog Bites

$7.00

8 corn dog bites, served with fries or fresh fruit For dine in customers that are 12 and under, include free fountain drink

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kid sized burger, served with fries or fresh fruit For dine in customers that are 12 and under, include free fountain drink

Sides

Cup SOD

$4.00

Bowl SOD

$6.00
Cup Chili

Cup Chili

$4.00

Bowl Chili

$6.00

Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Veg of the day

$4.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Baked Potato

$4.00

Side of Potato Pans Cake(2)

$4.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$8.00

Crem Brulee

$8.00

Split Plate $2.00

Split Plate

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Support your local Veterans of Foreign Wars! The public is welcome. Warm and friendly staff with a full service bar, beer garden, patio dining, weekly live music and a private gaming area. Our menu includes: Appetizers, sandwiches, pizza, Fish Frydays, and daily specials.

Location

3002 W Route 120, McHenry, IL 60051

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
McHenry VFW image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Metalwood Grille - The Metalwood Grille at The McHenry Country Club
orange starNo Reviews
820 N John St McHenry, IL 60050
View restaurantnext
D.C. Cobb's - Mchenry
orange star4.5 • 1,390
1204 N Green St McHenry, IL 60050
View restaurantnext
Cullom Knoll - 3018 N Hickory Dr
orange starNo Reviews
3018 N Hickory Dr McCullom Lake, IL 60050
View restaurantnext
Alibi Pub and Grub
orange star4.6 • 158
4117 E Wonder Lake Rd Wonder Lake, IL 60097
View restaurantnext
Billy’s Beef Hot Dogs
orange starNo Reviews
2020 N US Hwy 12 Spring Grove, IL 60081
View restaurantnext
The Grove Pub & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2008 Main Street Rd. Spring Grove, IL 60081
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in McHenry

D.C. Cobb's - Mchenry
orange star4.5 • 1,390
1204 N Green St McHenry, IL 60050
View restaurantnext
Plum Garden McHenry
orange star4.1 • 825
3917 Main St McHenry, IL 60050
View restaurantnext
The Village Squire - McHenry
orange star4.0 • 54
4512 W Elm St Mc Henry, IL 60050
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near McHenry
Fox Lake
review star
Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Crystal Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Wauconda
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Lake Villa
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Algonquin
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Grayslake
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Huntley
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston