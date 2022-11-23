V-Grits & Chimera Brewing imageView gallery
Southern
Vegan
Food Trucks

V-Grits & Chimera Brewing

253 Reviews

$$

1025 Barret Ave

Louisville, KY 40245

Order Again

Popular Items

Crunchwrap
Animal Burger
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Salads

Autumn Harvest Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, vegan turkey, fried brussels, blueberries, chopped candied nuts, pear dijon dressing. -- Gluten-Free Allergens: Soy, Nuts

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine tossed with house caesar dressing and topped with buffalo chicken, banana peppers, capers, pickled red onion, shaved parm, and fried chickpeas. -- Gluten-Free Allergens: Soy

Snacks

BBQ Nachos

$10.00

House fried tortilla chips, cheese-wiz, sloppy josh beef, diced tomatoes, pickled red onion, pickled jalapeños, chipotle ranch, spiced apple butter BBQ sauce drizzle. -- Gluten-Free Allergens: Cashews, Soy

Scott's Tots

Scott's Tots

$10.00

Tater tots, cheese-wiz, sloppy joe, honey mustard slaw, spiced apple butter BBQ drizzle, green onions --- Gluten-Free Allergens: Cashews, Soy

Big Whiz Fries

$10.00

House seasoned fries smothered in cheese-whiz, with bacon bits, caramelized onions, Alabama BBQ drizzle, and green onions --- Gluten-Free Allergens: Cashews, Soy

Chips & Cheese Whiz

$8.00

House fried chips, cup of warm, creamy cheese whiz. --- Gluten- Free Allergens: Nuts, Soy

Sandwiches

Pretzel Pub Burger

$14.00

Grilled Beyond patty, cheese whiz, A1 steak sauce, crispy onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato, on a pretzel pun. -- Allergens: Wheat, Cashews, Soy

Shroom Noir Burger

$14.00

Grilled beyond patty, melted mozzarella, pinot noir herbed onion & mushroom medley, lettuce, tomato & roasted garlic truffle aioli, toasted pretzel bun. -- Allergens: wheat, soy, coconut

Animal Burger

$14.00

Beyond burger with lettuce, tomato, melted vegan cheddar, caramelized onions, thousand island dressing, pickles, on a toasted pretzel bun. Allergens: wheat, soy

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

House made vegan chicken battered & fried, dipped in Nashville hot chicken seasoning, with lettuce, tomato, ranch, pickles, on a toasted pretzel bun. -- Allergens: wheat, almonds, soy

Crunchwrap

Crunchwrap

$13.00

Vegan taco beef, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, chili lime crema, tostada shell, in a grilled flour tortilla - Allergens: wheat, cashews, corn, soy

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

BBQ chicken, caramelized onions, honey mustard slaw, and pickles, on a toasted pretzel bun. -- Allergens: Wheat, Soy

BBQ Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Corn tortillas filled BBQ chicken, caramelized onions, honey mustard slaw, and chopped pickles. --- Gluten-Free Allergens: Soy

Sloppy Josh Tacos

$13.00

Corn tortillas filled with sloppy joe beef, red cabbage slaw, sufferin’ succotash, ranch, and chopped pickles. -- Gluten-Free Allergens: Soy

Big Whiz Burrito

$15.00Out of stock

Large flour tortilla stuffed with seared Philly style chicken, grilled peppers & onions, french fries, Alabama white BBQ sauce, and topped with cheese wiz and green onions. --- Allergens: Wheat, Cashews, Soy

Autumn Harvest Wrap

$13.00

Flour tortilaa filled with mixed greens, turkey, fried brussels, blueberries, chopped candied nuts, pear dijon dressing. --- Allergens: Wheat Soy, Nuts

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Flour tortilla filled with chopped romaine tossed with house caesar dressing and topped with buffalo chicken, banana peppers, capers, pickled red onion, shredded parm, and fried chickpeas. --- Allergens: Wheat, Soy

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Tossed in house seasoning --- Gluten-Free, Nut-Free Allergens: Soy

Tater Tots

$5.00

Tossed in house seasoning --- Gluten-Free, Nut-Free Allergens: Soy

Chili Cup

$5.00Out of stock

Cup of hearty chili topped with shredded cheese, pickled jalapeños, and fine diced white onions — Gluten-Free Allergens: soy, corn, coconut

Macaroni Salad

$5.00

Chilled macaroni noodles with creamy house mayo, mustard, spicy tapenade, celery, onion, and bacon bits -- Allergens: Wheat, Soy

Honey Mustard Slaw

$4.00

Chopped mixed cabbage & carrots, tossed in house honey mustard slaw dressing. --- Gluten-Free, Nut-Free Allergens: Soy

Quinoa

$5.00

Gluten-free, oil-free, soy-free, nut-free

Chickpea Salad

$5.00

Chickpeas with creamy house mayo, mustard, spicy tapenade, celery, onion, bacon bits. --- Gluten-Free, Nut-Free Allergens: Soy

Beans & Greens

$5.00

Mix of collard & kale greens, onions, pinto beans, and bacon bits, slow cooked to perfection. -- Gluten-Free, Nut-Free Allergens: Soy

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Flash fried brussel sprouts tossed in truffle salt, with caramelized onions, bacon pieces, and a honey mustard drizzle. --- Gluten-Free Allergens: Soy

Pumpkin Curry Cup

$5.00

Pumpkin yellow curry broth, fried tofu, sweet potatoes, carrots, onions, celery, red bell peppers --- gluten-free allergens: soy, coconut

Dressings Etc

Mains

Thanksgiving Hot Brown

Thanksgiving Hot Brown

$15.00

Toasted pretzel bread topped with turkey, caramelized onions, melted mozzarella, gravy, and bacon. -- Allergens: wheat, soy, almonds, coconut

Popcorn Chicken Country Bowl

Popcorn Chicken Country Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

Rustic mashed potatoes, brown gravy, hot spiced fried chicken strips, sufferin’ succotash, shredded cheddar, green onions, and bacon bits. --- Gluten-Free Allergens: Soy, Almonds, Coconut

Pumpkin Curry with Jasmine Rice

Pumpkin Curry with Jasmine Rice

$13.00Out of stock

Large serving of pumpkin curry - pumpkin yellow curry broth, fried tofu, sweet potatoes, carrots, onions, celery, red bell pepper - with jasmine rice --- gluten-free allergens: soy, coconut

Sweet & Sour Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$14.00Out of stock

Lightly battered and fried vegan chicken, with seared red and green bell peppers, onions, and pineapple in a house made sweet and sour sauce. Served with white rice. --- Gluten-Free Allergens: Soy

Winter Waldorf Bowl

Winter Waldorf Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Mixed greens, quinoa, fried brussels, waldorf chicken salad, chopped candied nuts, sweet peppers, and feta. With pear dijon vinaigrette. --- Gluten-Free Allergens: Soy, Nuts

Half Peach Bakery

Choco Chip Cookie - Half Peach

$3.00

salted chocolate chip cookie from Half Peach Bakery & Cafe

Julian’s Kitchen

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Soft and chewy oatmeal cookie with a rich vanilla buttercream filling. Contains wheat, nuts, and soy.

Gingersnap

$4.00

Pumpkin Snickerdoodle

$4.00

Cookie Platter

$35.00

An assortment of gingersnap, oatmeal raisin, and pumpkin snickerdoodle cookies. *contains nuts, wheat, and soy*

Pecan Pie Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Chimera Bottles

Evolution 22oz Bottle

$20.00

1 Year Bourbon Barrel Aged Rye Porter. Velvet oak with a light semi sweet chocolate flavor. 7% ABV. Hand Bottled, 22oz. Keep Refrigerated.

Crowler Cans 32oz **To-Go Only**

32oz Benefactor Cascara Crowler

$12.00

32oz Interior People

$11.00

32oz Qilin Crowler

$12.00

32oz Galena Crowler

$11.00

32oz Tea Lime Titan Crowler

$11.00

32oz What Ales You Crowler

$11.00

32oz Sidekick Crowler

$11.00

32oz Shangri-La Crowler

$11.00

32oz Village Crowler

$11.00

32oz St. Hyena Crowler

$11.00

32oz Sanctuary Crowler

$11.00

Growler Fills ((To Go Only))

Cascara Benefactor 64oz

$19.00

Interior People Growler Fill 64oz

$17.00

Qilin Growler Fill 64oz

$19.00

Galena Growler Fill 64oz

$16.00

Tea Lime Titan Growler Fill 64oz

$16.00

Sidekick Growler Fill 64oz

$16.00

Shangri La Growler Fill 64oz

$16.00

Quicksilver Growler Fill 64oz

$17.00Out of stock

It Takes a Village Growler Fill 64oz

$17.00

Sanctuary Growler Fill 64oz

$16.00

St. Hyena Growler Fill 64oz

$17.00
Chimera Growler

Chimera Growler

$6.00

Signature Cocktails

Last Gasp "Summer" Punch

$9.00

A sweet summery blend of guava, passion fruit, orange, and pineapple with zesty tequila. Enjoy the warm weather while it lasts!

Cranberry Sage Gin Fizz

$8.00

Tangy cranberry and sweet sage compliment Bombay Sapphire for a fall twist on a classic.

Ginger Pear Martini

$9.00Out of stock

Sweet pear juice and spicy housemade ginger syrup in a vodka martini with a gingersnap rim. Served with a pineapple ring.

Fall Festival Sangria

$9.00Out of stock

Pomegranate, peach, and rose wine filled with crisp apples and sweet cinnamon.

Mezcal Cider Margarita

$10.00

Smoky Casa Amigos Mezcal, lime juice, and crisp apple cider with a spicy salt rim.

Maple Old Fashioned

$9.00

Smooth Elijah Craig bourbon with decadent maple syrup and a dash of orange and Angostura bitters. Served with an apple pie spice cherry.

Pumpkin Pie Martini

$10.00

A spicy mix of pumpkin puree syrup, vanilla vodka, and creamy coconut milk with a cocoa rim. Decadent, sweet and spicy, a true autumn delight!

Kentucky Mule

$9.00Out of stock

Housemade peach syrup with Elijah Craig small batch bourbon and lime, topped with spicy ginger beer.

Southern Mimosa

$6.00

St Hyena Sour Pale Ale and Orange Juice

Classic Mimosa

$6.00

Orange Juice & Prosecco

Damn Good Bloody Mary

$9.00

House Infused Vodka with Worcestershire, Horseradish, Cholula Hot Sauce, Garlic, Pickle Juice, Paprika, and Tomato Juice, served with Tomato, Pickled Onion, Vegan Ham, and a Pickle.

Classic Cocktails & Spirits

Cosmopolitan

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Lemon infused vodka, triple sec, lime juice, cranberry juice, with a lime garnish.

French 45

French 45

$8.00

Gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, prosecco, with a twist of lemon.

Margarita

$8.00

Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Salted Rim & Lime Garnish

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Bourbon, Sugar, Angostura Bitters, on the rocks with an Orange Twist

Vodka Cranberry

$6.00

Vodka and cranberry juice

Wine

Josh Rose 6oz

$7.00

Prosecco

$7.00

Bottled Boozy Beverages

Blake's "Flannel Mouth" Cider 12oz Can

$5.00

Blake's Flannel Mouth Classic Semi-Sweet Apple Cider. 12oz Can. 6.5% ABV

Blake's Mango "Habanero Cider" 12oz Can

$5.00

Blake's "Grizzly Pear" Cider 12oz Can

$5.00

Blake's "Triple Jam" Cider 12oz can

$5.00

Volley "Zesty Lime" Tequila Seltzer 12oz Can

$5.50

Volley "Tropical Mango" Tequila Seltzer 12oz Can

$5.50

Volley "Sharp Grapefruit" Tequila Seltzer 12oz Can

$5.50

Volley "Spicy Ginger" Tequila Seltzer 12oz Can

$5.50

Sodas & Kombucha

Bottled Water

$1.25

Acqua Panna Spring Water

$3.00Out of stock

Coffee

$3.00

Drip Coffee, 8oz Mug

Phocus Mixed Berry Caffeinated Sparkling Water

$3.00

Phocus Blood Orange Caffeinated Sparkling Water

$3.00

Phocus Peach Caffeinated Sparkling Water

$3.00

Phocus Yuzu & Lime Caffeinated Sparkling Water

$3.00

Phocus Grapefruit Caffeinated Sparkling Water

$3.00

Phocus Strawberry Kiwi Caffeinated Sparkling Water

$3.00

Phocus Watermelon Caffeinated Sparkling Water

$3.00

Phocus Crisp Apple Sparkling Caffeinated Water

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin Soda

$3.00Out of stock

Jarritos Lime Soda

$3.00

Jarritos Guava

$3.00

Pineapple Jarritos

$3.00

Elixir Harvest Cider Kombucha 12 oz can

$4.50

Draft Elixir Kombucha Harvest Cider

$5.00

Elixir Grapefruit Kombucha 12 oz can

$4.50

Elixir Pineapple Ginger Kombucha 12 oz can

$4.50

Elixir Lav Lem Kombucha 12 oz can

$4.50

Elixir Blueberry Pom Kombucha 12 oz can

$4.50

Orange Juice 6 oz

$3.00

NA Bevs & Mocktails

Creamy Vanilla Rose Fizz

$7.00

Black Chai Tea "Old Fashioned"

$4.00

Cold brewed black tea with a housemade chai spice mix, including turmeric, cinnamon, and ginger, with a teaspoon of sugar and a dash of orange bitters. Sophistication without the booze.

Pumpkin Pie Cream Soda

$5.00

Sparkling Peach Cream Soda

$5.00

Strawberry Syrup, Seltzer, and Plant-Based Half & Half Made using handcrafted syrups by SnoWhat!

Sparkling Lavendar Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Hibiscus Pineapple Fizz

$5.00Out of stock

Hibiscus tea, pineapple juice, and hibiscus ginger beer. Served with two pineapple chunks

Half Tea Half Lemonade 10 oz

$3.00

Lemonade 10 oz

$3.00

Sweet Tea 10 oz

$3.00

Shirts & Hats

Chimera Hat

$20.00

VGrits Orange Hat

$20.00

VGrits Grey Hat

$20.00Out of stock

Stickers, Sunnies, Etc

Sunglasses Chimera

$8.00

Patch Chimera

$3.00

Patch VGrits

$3.00

Sticker Chimera

$0.50

Sticker V-Grits

$0.50Out of stock

Dog Collar VGrits

$12.00

Ale Trail Passport

$10.00

Louisville Vegan Jerky

Maple Bacon Jerky

$7.00

Smoky Carolina BBQ Jerky

$7.00

Buffalo Dill Jerky

$7.00

Perfect Pepperoni Jerky

$7.00

Smoked Black Pepper Jerky

$7.00

Renshoku Ramen Spices

Large Vegan Chicken Stock Spice Jar

$10.00Out of stock

Large Rekka Spice Jar

$10.00Out of stock

Mezcla Puff-Crispy Protein Bars

Mexican Hot Chocolate Protein Bar

$3.50

Japanese Matcha Vanilla Protein Bar

$3.50

Pop Art Gourmet Popcorn

Dill Pickle Vegan Ranch Popcorn 4.5oz bag

$5.00

Rosemary Truffle Popcorn 4.5oz bag

$5.00

Outstanding Puffs & Crunchies

White Cheddar Puffs 3oz bag

$5.25

Pizza Party Puffs 3oz Bag

$5.25

Hella Hot Pig Out Crunchies

$5.25

Pig Out Pigless Nacho Cheese Pork Rinds

$5.25

Welpdale Chocolates

Peppermint White Chocolate Bar

$6.75

Bourbon Smoked Sea Salt White Chocolate Bar

$6.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Vegan Restaurant & Brewery

Website

Location

1025 Barret Ave, Louisville, KY 40245

Directions

Gallery
V-Grits & Chimera Brewing image

Map
