V-Grits & Chimera Brewing
253 Reviews
$$
1025 Barret Ave
Louisville, KY 40245
Salads
Autumn Harvest Salad
Mixed greens, vegan turkey, fried brussels, blueberries, chopped candied nuts, pear dijon dressing. -- Gluten-Free Allergens: Soy, Nuts
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine tossed with house caesar dressing and topped with buffalo chicken, banana peppers, capers, pickled red onion, shaved parm, and fried chickpeas. -- Gluten-Free Allergens: Soy
Snacks
BBQ Nachos
House fried tortilla chips, cheese-wiz, sloppy josh beef, diced tomatoes, pickled red onion, pickled jalapeños, chipotle ranch, spiced apple butter BBQ sauce drizzle. -- Gluten-Free Allergens: Cashews, Soy
Scott's Tots
Tater tots, cheese-wiz, sloppy joe, honey mustard slaw, spiced apple butter BBQ drizzle, green onions --- Gluten-Free Allergens: Cashews, Soy
Big Whiz Fries
House seasoned fries smothered in cheese-whiz, with bacon bits, caramelized onions, Alabama BBQ drizzle, and green onions --- Gluten-Free Allergens: Cashews, Soy
Chips & Cheese Whiz
House fried chips, cup of warm, creamy cheese whiz. --- Gluten- Free Allergens: Nuts, Soy
Sandwiches
Pretzel Pub Burger
Grilled Beyond patty, cheese whiz, A1 steak sauce, crispy onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato, on a pretzel pun. -- Allergens: Wheat, Cashews, Soy
Shroom Noir Burger
Grilled beyond patty, melted mozzarella, pinot noir herbed onion & mushroom medley, lettuce, tomato & roasted garlic truffle aioli, toasted pretzel bun. -- Allergens: wheat, soy, coconut
Animal Burger
Beyond burger with lettuce, tomato, melted vegan cheddar, caramelized onions, thousand island dressing, pickles, on a toasted pretzel bun. Allergens: wheat, soy
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
House made vegan chicken battered & fried, dipped in Nashville hot chicken seasoning, with lettuce, tomato, ranch, pickles, on a toasted pretzel bun. -- Allergens: wheat, almonds, soy
Crunchwrap
Vegan taco beef, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, chili lime crema, tostada shell, in a grilled flour tortilla - Allergens: wheat, cashews, corn, soy
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
BBQ chicken, caramelized onions, honey mustard slaw, and pickles, on a toasted pretzel bun. -- Allergens: Wheat, Soy
BBQ Chicken Tacos
Corn tortillas filled BBQ chicken, caramelized onions, honey mustard slaw, and chopped pickles. --- Gluten-Free Allergens: Soy
Sloppy Josh Tacos
Corn tortillas filled with sloppy joe beef, red cabbage slaw, sufferin’ succotash, ranch, and chopped pickles. -- Gluten-Free Allergens: Soy
Big Whiz Burrito
Large flour tortilla stuffed with seared Philly style chicken, grilled peppers & onions, french fries, Alabama white BBQ sauce, and topped with cheese wiz and green onions. --- Allergens: Wheat, Cashews, Soy
Autumn Harvest Wrap
Flour tortilaa filled with mixed greens, turkey, fried brussels, blueberries, chopped candied nuts, pear dijon dressing. --- Allergens: Wheat Soy, Nuts
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap
Flour tortilla filled with chopped romaine tossed with house caesar dressing and topped with buffalo chicken, banana peppers, capers, pickled red onion, shredded parm, and fried chickpeas. --- Allergens: Wheat, Soy
Sides
Fries
Tossed in house seasoning --- Gluten-Free, Nut-Free Allergens: Soy
Tater Tots
Tossed in house seasoning --- Gluten-Free, Nut-Free Allergens: Soy
Chili Cup
Cup of hearty chili topped with shredded cheese, pickled jalapeños, and fine diced white onions — Gluten-Free Allergens: soy, corn, coconut
Macaroni Salad
Chilled macaroni noodles with creamy house mayo, mustard, spicy tapenade, celery, onion, and bacon bits -- Allergens: Wheat, Soy
Honey Mustard Slaw
Chopped mixed cabbage & carrots, tossed in house honey mustard slaw dressing. --- Gluten-Free, Nut-Free Allergens: Soy
Quinoa
Gluten-free, oil-free, soy-free, nut-free
Chickpea Salad
Chickpeas with creamy house mayo, mustard, spicy tapenade, celery, onion, bacon bits. --- Gluten-Free, Nut-Free Allergens: Soy
Beans & Greens
Mix of collard & kale greens, onions, pinto beans, and bacon bits, slow cooked to perfection. -- Gluten-Free, Nut-Free Allergens: Soy
Fried Brussel Sprouts
Flash fried brussel sprouts tossed in truffle salt, with caramelized onions, bacon pieces, and a honey mustard drizzle. --- Gluten-Free Allergens: Soy
Pumpkin Curry Cup
Pumpkin yellow curry broth, fried tofu, sweet potatoes, carrots, onions, celery, red bell peppers --- gluten-free allergens: soy, coconut
Dressings Etc
Mains
Thanksgiving Hot Brown
Toasted pretzel bread topped with turkey, caramelized onions, melted mozzarella, gravy, and bacon. -- Allergens: wheat, soy, almonds, coconut
Popcorn Chicken Country Bowl
Rustic mashed potatoes, brown gravy, hot spiced fried chicken strips, sufferin’ succotash, shredded cheddar, green onions, and bacon bits. --- Gluten-Free Allergens: Soy, Almonds, Coconut
Pumpkin Curry with Jasmine Rice
Large serving of pumpkin curry - pumpkin yellow curry broth, fried tofu, sweet potatoes, carrots, onions, celery, red bell pepper - with jasmine rice --- gluten-free allergens: soy, coconut
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Lightly battered and fried vegan chicken, with seared red and green bell peppers, onions, and pineapple in a house made sweet and sour sauce. Served with white rice. --- Gluten-Free Allergens: Soy
Winter Waldorf Bowl
Mixed greens, quinoa, fried brussels, waldorf chicken salad, chopped candied nuts, sweet peppers, and feta. With pear dijon vinaigrette. --- Gluten-Free Allergens: Soy, Nuts
Half Peach Bakery
Julian’s Kitchen
Oatmeal Cream Pie
Soft and chewy oatmeal cookie with a rich vanilla buttercream filling. Contains wheat, nuts, and soy.
Gingersnap
Pumpkin Snickerdoodle
Cookie Platter
An assortment of gingersnap, oatmeal raisin, and pumpkin snickerdoodle cookies. *contains nuts, wheat, and soy*
Pecan Pie Slice
Chimera Bottles
Crowler Cans 32oz **To-Go Only**
32oz Benefactor Cascara Crowler
32oz Interior People
32oz Qilin Crowler
32oz Galena Crowler
32oz Tea Lime Titan Crowler
32oz What Ales You Crowler
32oz Sidekick Crowler
32oz Shangri-La Crowler
32oz Village Crowler
32oz St. Hyena Crowler
32oz Sanctuary Crowler
Growler Fills ((To Go Only))
Cascara Benefactor 64oz
Interior People Growler Fill 64oz
Qilin Growler Fill 64oz
Galena Growler Fill 64oz
Tea Lime Titan Growler Fill 64oz
Sidekick Growler Fill 64oz
Shangri La Growler Fill 64oz
Quicksilver Growler Fill 64oz
It Takes a Village Growler Fill 64oz
Sanctuary Growler Fill 64oz
St. Hyena Growler Fill 64oz
Chimera Growler
Signature Cocktails
Last Gasp "Summer" Punch
A sweet summery blend of guava, passion fruit, orange, and pineapple with zesty tequila. Enjoy the warm weather while it lasts!
Cranberry Sage Gin Fizz
Tangy cranberry and sweet sage compliment Bombay Sapphire for a fall twist on a classic.
Ginger Pear Martini
Sweet pear juice and spicy housemade ginger syrup in a vodka martini with a gingersnap rim. Served with a pineapple ring.
Fall Festival Sangria
Pomegranate, peach, and rose wine filled with crisp apples and sweet cinnamon.
Mezcal Cider Margarita
Smoky Casa Amigos Mezcal, lime juice, and crisp apple cider with a spicy salt rim.
Maple Old Fashioned
Smooth Elijah Craig bourbon with decadent maple syrup and a dash of orange and Angostura bitters. Served with an apple pie spice cherry.
Pumpkin Pie Martini
A spicy mix of pumpkin puree syrup, vanilla vodka, and creamy coconut milk with a cocoa rim. Decadent, sweet and spicy, a true autumn delight!
Kentucky Mule
Housemade peach syrup with Elijah Craig small batch bourbon and lime, topped with spicy ginger beer.
Southern Mimosa
St Hyena Sour Pale Ale and Orange Juice
Classic Mimosa
Orange Juice & Prosecco
Damn Good Bloody Mary
House Infused Vodka with Worcestershire, Horseradish, Cholula Hot Sauce, Garlic, Pickle Juice, Paprika, and Tomato Juice, served with Tomato, Pickled Onion, Vegan Ham, and a Pickle.
Classic Cocktails & Spirits
Cosmopolitan
Lemon infused vodka, triple sec, lime juice, cranberry juice, with a lime garnish.
French 45
Gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, prosecco, with a twist of lemon.
Margarita
Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Salted Rim & Lime Garnish
Old Fashioned
Bourbon, Sugar, Angostura Bitters, on the rocks with an Orange Twist
Vodka Cranberry
Vodka and cranberry juice
Bottled Boozy Beverages
Blake's "Flannel Mouth" Cider 12oz Can
Blake's Flannel Mouth Classic Semi-Sweet Apple Cider. 12oz Can. 6.5% ABV
Blake's Mango "Habanero Cider" 12oz Can
Blake's "Grizzly Pear" Cider 12oz Can
Blake's "Triple Jam" Cider 12oz can
Volley "Zesty Lime" Tequila Seltzer 12oz Can
Volley "Tropical Mango" Tequila Seltzer 12oz Can
Volley "Sharp Grapefruit" Tequila Seltzer 12oz Can
Volley "Spicy Ginger" Tequila Seltzer 12oz Can
Sodas & Kombucha
Bottled Water
Acqua Panna Spring Water
Coffee
Drip Coffee, 8oz Mug
Phocus Mixed Berry Caffeinated Sparkling Water
Phocus Blood Orange Caffeinated Sparkling Water
Phocus Peach Caffeinated Sparkling Water
Phocus Yuzu & Lime Caffeinated Sparkling Water
Phocus Grapefruit Caffeinated Sparkling Water
Phocus Strawberry Kiwi Caffeinated Sparkling Water
Phocus Watermelon Caffeinated Sparkling Water
Phocus Crisp Apple Sparkling Caffeinated Water
Jarritos Mandarin Soda
Jarritos Lime Soda
Jarritos Guava
Pineapple Jarritos
Elixir Harvest Cider Kombucha 12 oz can
Draft Elixir Kombucha Harvest Cider
Elixir Grapefruit Kombucha 12 oz can
Elixir Pineapple Ginger Kombucha 12 oz can
Elixir Lav Lem Kombucha 12 oz can
Elixir Blueberry Pom Kombucha 12 oz can
Orange Juice 6 oz
NA Bevs & Mocktails
Creamy Vanilla Rose Fizz
Black Chai Tea "Old Fashioned"
Cold brewed black tea with a housemade chai spice mix, including turmeric, cinnamon, and ginger, with a teaspoon of sugar and a dash of orange bitters. Sophistication without the booze.
Pumpkin Pie Cream Soda
Sparkling Peach Cream Soda
Strawberry Syrup, Seltzer, and Plant-Based Half & Half Made using handcrafted syrups by SnoWhat!
Sparkling Lavendar Lemonade
Hibiscus Pineapple Fizz
Hibiscus tea, pineapple juice, and hibiscus ginger beer. Served with two pineapple chunks
Half Tea Half Lemonade 10 oz
Lemonade 10 oz
Sweet Tea 10 oz
Louisville Vegan Jerky
Renshoku Ramen Spices
Mezcla Puff-Crispy Protein Bars
Pop Art Gourmet Popcorn
Outstanding Puffs & Crunchies
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Vegan Restaurant & Brewery
1025 Barret Ave, Louisville, KY 40245