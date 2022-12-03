Roasted Clove Food Co.
28 Reviews
$$
917 Commerce St
Portland, TX 78374
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Meatball Marinara App
Six House made 1 oz meatballs served in or marinara sauce.
Rosemary Garlic Focaccia with /marinara and roasted garlic oil
Homemade bread with roasted garlic and rosemary
Fried Mozzarella
Fresh mozzarella medallions fried to cheesy perfection and served with marinara
Roasted Garlic Cheesy Bread
homemade pizza crust topped with roasted garlic oil and mozzarella cheese
Caprese Bread
Toasted focaccia bread topped with fresh mozzarella, roasted tomato and finished basil pesto
Fried Tortellini with marinara
Fried three cheese tortellini with homemade marinara
SALADS
GARDEN SALAD
Chopped Romaine lettuce with cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes red onion and croutons with your choice of dressing
CAESAR SALAD
Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Anchovies. Perfect for a dinner portions or to split.
BRUTUS SALAD
Et Tu?.... Brute'... it's a Caesar Salad 'stabbed' with canadian bacon, pepperoni, bell pepper, olive, mushroom, onion, tomato and mozzarella.
GREEK SALAD
Romaine Lettuce with Cucumber, Bell pepper, tomato, onion, olive and feta cheese with Red Wine Vinaigrette
SPINACH SALAD
PIZZA
Small Cheese Pizza
Small Pizzas are 12 inches and come with red sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese. ADD ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS TO MAKE YOUR PIZZA YOUR VERY OWN CREATION
Medium Cheese Pizza
14 inches of Homemade dough made with 00 flour topped with our herb-a-liscious pizza sauce and shredded mozzarella. **** Add your favorite toppings to make the best pizza you ever ate.
Large Cheese Pizza
For a big appetite or to feed a crowd our large 16 inch pizza is cut into 8 pieces and is topped with our tomato sauce and shredded cheese. Add your favorite toppings from the list to create your unique pizza
SPECIALTY PIZZA
Margarita Small
WE top our Margarita pizza with fresh mozzarella, a little shredded mozzarella, and roasted tomatoes. when it comes out of the oven we finish it with fresh basil and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.
Margarita Medium
WE top our Margarita pizza with fresh mozzarella, a little shredded mozzarella, and roasted tomatoes. when it comes out of the oven we finish it with fresh basil and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.
Margarita Large
WE top our Margarita pizza with fresh mozzarella, a little shredded mozzarella, and roasted tomatoes. when it comes out of the oven we finish it with fresh basil and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.
Italian Meat, Small
Its a meat treat to satisfy the carnivore in all of us. We load it with Genoa salami, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage and a spicy ham called Capicola. of course we put the sauce and cheese on there to for good measure
Italian Meat, Medium
Its a meat treat to satisfy the carnivore in all of us. We load it with Genoa salami, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage and a spicy ham called Capicola. of course we put the sauce and cheese on there to for good measure
Italian Meat, Large
Its a meat treat to satisfy the carnivore in all of us. We load it with Genoa salami, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage and a spicy ham called Capicola. of course we put the sauce and cheese on there to for good measure
The Nate, Small
We start this pie with a layer of white sauce, top it with spinach and cheese then finish it with chicken and roasted tomato. It is delicious
The Nate, Medium
We start this pie with a layer of white sauce, top it with spinach and cheese then finish it with chicken and roasted tomato. It is delicious
The Nate, Large
We start this pie with a layer of white sauce, top it with spinach and cheese then finish it with chicken and roasted tomato. It is delicious
Veggie, Small
Even if you are not a vegetarian you gotta try this one- tomato sauce and spinach topped with shredded mozzarella, black olive, mushrooms and onions. Its good, and good for you too.
Veggie, Medium
Even if you are not a vegetarian you gotta try this one- tomato sauce and spinach topped with shredded mozzarella, black olive, mushrooms and onions. Its good, and good for you too.
Veggie, Large
Even if you are not a vegetarian you gotta try this one- tomato sauce and spinach topped with shredded mozzarella, black olive, mushrooms and onions. Its good, and good for you too.
Americano, Small
Some places call it a Supreme we call it the Americano! Loaded with pepperoni, sausage, olives, mushrooms, bell pepper and onion its a tasty treat and our most popular pizza.
Americano, Medium
Some places call it a Supreme we call it the Americano! Loaded with pepperoni, sausage, olives, mushrooms, bell pepper and onion its a tasty treat and our most popular pizza.
Americano, Large
Some places call it a Supreme we call it the Americano! Loaded with pepperoni, sausage, olives, mushrooms, bell pepper and onion its a tasty treat and our most popular pizza.
4 Cheesy, small
If you like a cheese pizza this the cheesiest 4 sure. Provolone, fresh and shredded mozzarella, as well as fresh grate Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. Melty, cheesy delicious-ness.
4 Cheesy, Medium
If you like a cheese pizza this the cheesiest 4 sure. Provolone, fresh and shredded mozzarella, as well as fresh grate Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. Melty, cheesy delicious-ness.
4 Cheesy, Large
If you like a cheese pizza this the cheesiest 4 sure. Provolone, fresh and shredded mozzarella, as well as fresh grate Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. Melty, cheesy delicious-ness.
XX Pepperoni, Small
XX Peperoni, Medium
XX Pepperoni, Large
PASTA
Penne Bolognesse (Meat Sauce)
Our homemade meat sauce made with ground beef, fresh cut veggies, assorted herbs and spices and crushed tomatoes simmered for 8 hours to make a sauce that will soothe your Italian Soul. Try with your choice of pasta or have some cheese baked on top "al forno" style. WE suggest Penne pasta but it goes well with Spaghetti or Tortellini pasta with this sauce.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Our house made meatballs are made with ground beef and assorted cheeses and spices. WE give 6 to the order and each one is about 1 oz. We cook them in our marinara sauce and serve them on top of spaghetti but let us know and we will serve them up with whatever pasta you like.
Spaghetti Marinara
A simple light pasta dish with 9 oz of pasta and a healthy ladel of our marinara sauce. Enjoy as is or top with a seared chicken breast or add on a serving of the vegetable of the day for PrimaVera style pasta.
Fettucine Alfreddo
THIS POPULAR DISH IS OUR OWN SPECIAL RECIPE WITH ROASTED GARLIC AND PARMESAN CREAM SAUCE TOSSED WITH FETTUCINE NOODLES. ADD A PROTEIN FOR A FULL MEAL, OR A DIFFERENT PASTA FOR SOMETHING NEW. iF YOU WANT CHICKEN IN IT THERE IS A MENU ITEM JUST FOR THAT.
Fettucine Mushroom Cream
Sauteed Mushrooms and pinch of thyme, white wine and a hearty cream sauce tossed with fettucine noodles. Simplicity at its best. Goes great with a grilled chicken breast or sliced Italian Sausage added on. Or try with our 3 cheese Tortellini
Penne Bacon Tomato
Angel Hair Basil Pesto
Kids Pasta
LASAGNA
SANDWICHES
Italiano Sandwich
The Italian style Cubano, a pressed sandwich with with mozzarella cheese, roasted tomato, pickled peppers, Spicy Capicola Ham, Genoa Salami, and Pepperoni. served with a bag of chips and a pickled pepper garnish
Meatball Sandwich
Our beefy homemade meatballs with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese on a hoagie roll served with chips and a pickled pepper
Chicken Parm Sandwich
This is a big mouth sandwich. 6oz chicken breast breaded and pan fried crispy then topped with tomato sauce and two cheeses and served in a warm hoagie roll with chips and a pickled pepper.
Flounder Po'Boy
Caprese Sandwich
ENTREES
Chicken Parm Entrée
Crispy- Herb and Parmesan crusted chicken breast, pan fried to perfection and topped with marinara sauce, provolone and mozzarella cheeses served over your choice pasta with with marinara sauce, and served with the vegetable of the day and and a slice of our home made roasted garlic bread
Chicken Piccata
Pan Seared Chicken Breast finished in a lemon, caper, red onion and white wine butter sauce served over pasta with vegetables and bread.
Chicken Marsala
Pan seared Chicken Breast with lightly sweetened Marsala and Mushroom butter sauce over pasta with vegetables homemade bread.
Chicken Florentine
Pan seared Chicken Breast with a spinach and mushroom cream sauce over pasta with vegetables and bread.
Shrimp Piccata
Shrimp Marsala
Shrimp Florentine
DESSERTS
Tiramisu
This Italian Classic translates to "pick me up" and ours promises not to disappoint. An Italian cream cheese mousse layered with coffee and brandy dipped cookies with a dusting of cocoa powder . Now that's Amore'
Death By Chocolate Cake (Flourless)
This Decadant and aptly named dessert will delight even the most picky choco-holic. With no flour added this fudgy chocolate cake will make your sweet tooth sing.
Nutella Mousse Cup
Hazelnut and chocolate in a light airy mousse topped with oreo cookie crumbs... Yes, Please.
Cheesecake
ALA CARTE & SIDES
Chicken Breast Ala Carte
Italian Sausage Ala Carte
Meatballs Ala Carte ( no sauce)
Shrimp Ala Carte 3oz
Side Alfreddo Sauce
Side Bolognesse (Meat Sauce)
Side Pasta
Side Marinara
Side Veggie Of The Day
Side White Sauce (Beschmel)
Side Ranch Dressing
Side Pesto (2oz)
Flounder
Jalepeno Ranch 4oz
Daily Specials
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Portland's Italian Connection Home Cooking Delivered- Curb-Side Pick up Open- Tuesday-Saturday 4pm-8 pm May be closed for catering
917 Commerce St, Portland, TX 78374