Roasted Clove Food Co.

28 Reviews

$$

917 Commerce St

Portland, TX 78374

Order Again

Popular Items

Fettucine Alfreddo
Chicken Piccata
Large Cheese Pizza

APPETIZERS

Meatball Marinara App

Meatball Marinara App

$8.00

Six House made 1 oz meatballs served in or marinara sauce.

Rosemary Garlic Focaccia with /marinara and roasted garlic oil

Rosemary Garlic Focaccia with /marinara and roasted garlic oil

$5.50

Homemade bread with roasted garlic and rosemary

Fried Mozzarella

$9.50

Fresh mozzarella medallions fried to cheesy perfection and served with marinara

Roasted Garlic Cheesy Bread

$11.00

homemade pizza crust topped with roasted garlic oil and mozzarella cheese

Caprese Bread

$8.00

Toasted focaccia bread topped with fresh mozzarella, roasted tomato and finished basil pesto

Fried Tortellini with marinara

$8.50

Fried three cheese tortellini with homemade marinara

SALADS

GARDEN SALAD

$7.50

Chopped Romaine lettuce with cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes red onion and croutons with your choice of dressing

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$7.50

Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Anchovies. Perfect for a dinner portions or to split.

BRUTUS SALAD

BRUTUS SALAD

$11.00

Et Tu?.... Brute'... it's a Caesar Salad 'stabbed' with canadian bacon, pepperoni, bell pepper, olive, mushroom, onion, tomato and mozzarella.

GREEK SALAD

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce with Cucumber, Bell pepper, tomato, onion, olive and feta cheese with Red Wine Vinaigrette

SPINACH SALAD

$9.00

PIZZA

Homemade dough with the best ingredients our pizzas are a thin style crust that come with tomato sauce and cheese. The rest is up to you add toppings and change the sauce to create your perfect pie
Small Cheese Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Small Pizzas are 12 inches and come with red sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese. ADD ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS TO MAKE YOUR PIZZA YOUR VERY OWN CREATION

Medium Cheese Pizza

Medium Cheese Pizza

$13.00

14 inches of Homemade dough made with 00 flour topped with our herb-a-liscious pizza sauce and shredded mozzarella. **** Add your favorite toppings to make the best pizza you ever ate.

Large Cheese Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

$15.00

For a big appetite or to feed a crowd our large 16 inch pizza is cut into 8 pieces and is topped with our tomato sauce and shredded cheese. Add your favorite toppings from the list to create your unique pizza

SPECIALTY PIZZA

In the mood for something special? Give some of these a try, you will not be disappointed.
Margarita Small

Margarita Small

$14.00

WE top our Margarita pizza with fresh mozzarella, a little shredded mozzarella, and roasted tomatoes. when it comes out of the oven we finish it with fresh basil and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

Margarita Medium

Margarita Medium

$16.00

WE top our Margarita pizza with fresh mozzarella, a little shredded mozzarella, and roasted tomatoes. when it comes out of the oven we finish it with fresh basil and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

Margarita Large

Margarita Large

$18.00

WE top our Margarita pizza with fresh mozzarella, a little shredded mozzarella, and roasted tomatoes. when it comes out of the oven we finish it with fresh basil and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

Italian Meat, Small

Italian Meat, Small

$16.00

Its a meat treat to satisfy the carnivore in all of us. We load it with Genoa salami, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage and a spicy ham called Capicola. of course we put the sauce and cheese on there to for good measure

Italian Meat, Medium

Italian Meat, Medium

$18.00

Its a meat treat to satisfy the carnivore in all of us. We load it with Genoa salami, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage and a spicy ham called Capicola. of course we put the sauce and cheese on there to for good measure

Italian Meat, Large

Italian Meat, Large

$20.00

Its a meat treat to satisfy the carnivore in all of us. We load it with Genoa salami, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage and a spicy ham called Capicola. of course we put the sauce and cheese on there to for good measure

The Nate, Small

The Nate, Small

$16.00

We start this pie with a layer of white sauce, top it with spinach and cheese then finish it with chicken and roasted tomato. It is delicious

The Nate, Medium

The Nate, Medium

$18.00

We start this pie with a layer of white sauce, top it with spinach and cheese then finish it with chicken and roasted tomato. It is delicious

The Nate, Large

The Nate, Large

$20.00

We start this pie with a layer of white sauce, top it with spinach and cheese then finish it with chicken and roasted tomato. It is delicious

Veggie, Small

Veggie, Small

$15.00

Even if you are not a vegetarian you gotta try this one- tomato sauce and spinach topped with shredded mozzarella, black olive, mushrooms and onions. Its good, and good for you too.

Veggie, Medium

$17.00

Even if you are not a vegetarian you gotta try this one- tomato sauce and spinach topped with shredded mozzarella, black olive, mushrooms and onions. Its good, and good for you too.

Veggie, Large

Veggie, Large

$19.00

Even if you are not a vegetarian you gotta try this one- tomato sauce and spinach topped with shredded mozzarella, black olive, mushrooms and onions. Its good, and good for you too.

Americano, Small

$16.00

Some places call it a Supreme we call it the Americano! Loaded with pepperoni, sausage, olives, mushrooms, bell pepper and onion its a tasty treat and our most popular pizza.

Americano, Medium

$18.00

Some places call it a Supreme we call it the Americano! Loaded with pepperoni, sausage, olives, mushrooms, bell pepper and onion its a tasty treat and our most popular pizza.

Americano, Large

$20.00

Some places call it a Supreme we call it the Americano! Loaded with pepperoni, sausage, olives, mushrooms, bell pepper and onion its a tasty treat and our most popular pizza.

4 Cheesy, small

4 Cheesy, small

$14.00

If you like a cheese pizza this the cheesiest 4 sure. Provolone, fresh and shredded mozzarella, as well as fresh grate Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. Melty, cheesy delicious-ness.

4 Cheesy, Medium

4 Cheesy, Medium

$16.00

If you like a cheese pizza this the cheesiest 4 sure. Provolone, fresh and shredded mozzarella, as well as fresh grate Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. Melty, cheesy delicious-ness.

4 Cheesy, Large

4 Cheesy, Large

$18.00

If you like a cheese pizza this the cheesiest 4 sure. Provolone, fresh and shredded mozzarella, as well as fresh grate Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. Melty, cheesy delicious-ness.

XX Pepperoni, Small

$14.00

XX Peperoni, Medium

$16.00

XX Pepperoni, Large

$18.00

PASTA

CHOOSE FROM SOME OF OUR ITALIAN FAVORITES. MADE WITH FRESHLY PREPARED INGREDIENTS.
Penne Bolognesse (Meat Sauce)

Penne Bolognesse (Meat Sauce)

$12.00

Our homemade meat sauce made with ground beef, fresh cut veggies, assorted herbs and spices and crushed tomatoes simmered for 8 hours to make a sauce that will soothe your Italian Soul. Try with your choice of pasta or have some cheese baked on top "al forno" style. WE suggest Penne pasta but it goes well with Spaghetti or Tortellini pasta with this sauce.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.00

Our house made meatballs are made with ground beef and assorted cheeses and spices. WE give 6 to the order and each one is about 1 oz. We cook them in our marinara sauce and serve them on top of spaghetti but let us know and we will serve them up with whatever pasta you like.

Spaghetti Marinara

$8.00

A simple light pasta dish with 9 oz of pasta and a healthy ladel of our marinara sauce. Enjoy as is or top with a seared chicken breast or add on a serving of the vegetable of the day for PrimaVera style pasta.

Fettucine Alfreddo

Fettucine Alfreddo

$10.00

THIS POPULAR DISH IS OUR OWN SPECIAL RECIPE WITH ROASTED GARLIC AND PARMESAN CREAM SAUCE TOSSED WITH FETTUCINE NOODLES. ADD A PROTEIN FOR A FULL MEAL, OR A DIFFERENT PASTA FOR SOMETHING NEW. iF YOU WANT CHICKEN IN IT THERE IS A MENU ITEM JUST FOR THAT.

Fettucine Mushroom Cream

Fettucine Mushroom Cream

$11.00

Sauteed Mushrooms and pinch of thyme, white wine and a hearty cream sauce tossed with fettucine noodles. Simplicity at its best. Goes great with a grilled chicken breast or sliced Italian Sausage added on. Or try with our 3 cheese Tortellini

Penne Bacon Tomato

$9.00

Angel Hair Basil Pesto

$11.00

Kids Pasta

$5.00

LASAGNA

Homemade meat sauce with three cheeses served with garlic focaccia and vegetable of the day. Please allow us 35 minutes to heat through.

LASAGNA

$14.00

SANDWICHES

Italiano Sandwich

$9.00

The Italian style Cubano, a pressed sandwich with with mozzarella cheese, roasted tomato, pickled peppers, Spicy Capicola Ham, Genoa Salami, and Pepperoni. served with a bag of chips and a pickled pepper garnish

Meatball Sandwich

$9.00

Our beefy homemade meatballs with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese on a hoagie roll served with chips and a pickled pepper

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$11.00

This is a big mouth sandwich. 6oz chicken breast breaded and pan fried crispy then topped with tomato sauce and two cheeses and served in a warm hoagie roll with chips and a pickled pepper.

Flounder Po'Boy

$10.50

Caprese Sandwich

$11.00

ENTREES

All Entrees served over Spaghetti pasta unless other wise noted, with a portion of the vegetable of the day and our homemade bread

Chicken Parm Entrée

$15.00

Crispy- Herb and Parmesan crusted chicken breast, pan fried to perfection and topped with marinara sauce, provolone and mozzarella cheeses served over your choice pasta with with marinara sauce, and served with the vegetable of the day and and a slice of our home made roasted garlic bread

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$12.00

Pan Seared Chicken Breast finished in a lemon, caper, red onion and white wine butter sauce served over pasta with vegetables and bread.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$13.00

Pan seared Chicken Breast with lightly sweetened Marsala and Mushroom butter sauce over pasta with vegetables homemade bread.

Chicken Florentine

Chicken Florentine

$13.00

Pan seared Chicken Breast with a spinach and mushroom cream sauce over pasta with vegetables and bread.

Shrimp Piccata

$15.00

Shrimp Marsala

$16.00

Shrimp Florentine

$16.00

DESSERTS

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.00

This Italian Classic translates to "pick me up" and ours promises not to disappoint. An Italian cream cheese mousse layered with coffee and brandy dipped cookies with a dusting of cocoa powder . Now that's Amore'

Death By Chocolate Cake (Flourless)

Death By Chocolate Cake (Flourless)

$6.50

This Decadant and aptly named dessert will delight even the most picky choco-holic. With no flour added this fudgy chocolate cake will make your sweet tooth sing.

Nutella Mousse Cup

$5.00

Hazelnut and chocolate in a light airy mousse topped with oreo cookie crumbs... Yes, Please.

Cheesecake

$6.50

ALA CARTE & SIDES

Chicken Breast Ala Carte

$6.00

Italian Sausage Ala Carte

$6.00

Meatballs Ala Carte ( no sauce)

$7.00

Shrimp Ala Carte 3oz

$8.00

Side Alfreddo Sauce

$4.00

Side Bolognesse (Meat Sauce)

$6.50

Side Pasta

$6.00

Side Marinara

$4.00

Side Veggie Of The Day

$4.00

Side White Sauce (Beschmel)

$4.00

Side Ranch Dressing

$1.50

Side Pesto (2oz)

$4.00

Flounder

$8.00

Jalepeno Ranch 4oz

$2.00

Daily Specials

Pumpkin Roll

$4.00

1lb Of Buffalo Wings

$13.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Tea 20oz

$2.00

Sweet Tea 20oz

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCooking Classes
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBuffet
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Portland's Italian Connection Home Cooking Delivered- Curb-Side Pick up Open- Tuesday-Saturday 4pm-8 pm May be closed for catering

Website

Location

917 Commerce St, Portland, TX 78374

Directions

Gallery
Roasted Clove Food Co. image
Roasted Clove Food Co. image
Roasted Clove Food Co. image
Roasted Clove Food Co. image

Map
