Via 313 - Bee Cave, TX Bee Cave

Restaurant info

Via 313 Pizza proudly serves genuine Detroit Style Square Pizza out of several brick-and-mortar locations and two customized pizza trailers. We make all of the traditional Detroit style pizza topping combinations as well as feature gluten and dairy free options. Via 313 was dubbed “one of the very best pizzas” by Food and Wine Magazine, named “Independent Pizzeria of the Year” by Pizza Today™ and recognized as one of the “Top 10 Pizzas in America” by Food Network.

Website