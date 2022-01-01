Restaurant header imageView gallery

Via 313 Cedar Park

review star

No reviews yet

1335 E Whitestone Blvd,

Suite 200

Cedar Park, TX 78613

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Bread
Small Detroiter
Large Detroiter

Appetizers

Hot appetizers.
Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$6.00

Small, Detroit-style dough, baked with garlic, oregano, and four cheese blend. Topped with grated parmesan, served with marinara.

GF Cheese Bread

GF Cheese Bread

$9.00

Gluten Free Small, Detroit-style dough, baked with garlic, oregano, and four cheese blend. Topped with grated parmesan, served with marinara.

Artichokes

Artichokes

$8.00

Marinated artichokes, served in a bed of marinara, topped with mozzarella and goat cheese. Served with four crostini.

Meatballs (3)

Meatballs (3)

$6.00

Three meatballs in marinara, topped with grated parmesan. Served with crostini. MEATBALLS CONTAIN GLUTEN AND DAIRY!!

Broccoli & Cauliflower

Broccoli & Cauliflower

$7.00

Broccoli and cauliflower, roasted with garlic and olive oil. Topped with balsamic glaze and smoked salt.

Sides

Side: D-Sauce

$0.50

Side: Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Side: Mike's Hot Honey

$2.00

Side: Balsamic Glaze

$0.50

Side: Ranch Dressing

$2.00

Proceeds from every side of Ranch go to our monthly donation. Thank you for your support! Ask your server about this month's charity.

Side: Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side: Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side: Italian Dressing

$0.50

Side: Zesty Orange vinaigrette

$0.50

Side: Jalapenos

$1.50

Side: Pepperoncini

$1.50

Small

8 x 10", 4 Squares. Feeds 1-2.
Small Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

Small Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!

Small Build Your Own

Small Build Your Own

$12.00

Build Your Own pizza from a list of our toppings on top of a Classic Cheese Pizza.

Small Cheese

Small Cheese

$12.00

Plain cheese with red sauce.

Small Pepperoni

Small Pepperoni

$13.00

Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under cheese) and Detroit sauce.

Small Marinara

Small Marinara

$9.00

Detroit sauce, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. NO CHEESE ON THIS PIZZA. Note: All added toppings, including cheese, will be on top of sauce.

Small Detroiter

Small Detroiter

$14.00

Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.

Small Four Cheese

Small Four Cheese

$14.00

Proprietary four cheese blend, red sauce.

Small Carnivore

Small Carnivore

$16.00

Bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano.

Small Omnivore

Small Omnivore

$15.00

Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Detroit sauce.

Small Herbivore

Small Herbivore

$14.00

Black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, Detroit sauce, and oregano.

Small Rocket

Small Rocket

$16.00

Hot calabrese, arugula, shaved parmesan, and Detroit sauce.

Small Hawaiian

Small Hawaiian

$15.00

Bacon, ham, pineapple rings, and Detroit sauce.

Small Cadillac

Small Cadillac

$17.00

Gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No red sauce.

Small Ambassador Bridge

Small Ambassador Bridge

$17.00

Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese, garlic, and Detroit sauce.

Small 500

Small 500

$17.00

Pickled jalapenos, pineapple, natural casing pepperoni, and Detroit sauce.

Small Bobo

Small Bobo

$17.00

Hot Calabrese, Sausage, Red Pepper Flakes and Mike's Hot Honey (no red sauce).

Small Margherita

$16.00Out of stock

Classic cheese pizza with a house made margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil leaves and shaved pecorino romano.

Gluten Free

8 x 10", 4 Squares. Feeds 1-2. Sorry, Gluten Free pizzas only come in small.
Gluten Free Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

Gluten Free Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

$4.00

Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!

Gluten Free Build Your Own

Gluten Free Build Your Own

$16.00

Build Your Own pizza from a list of our toppings on top of a Gluten Free Classic Cheese Pizza.

Gluten Free Cheese

Gluten Free Cheese

$16.00

Plain cheese with red sauce.

Gluten Free Pepperoni

Gluten Free Pepperoni

$17.00

Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under cheese) and Detroit sauce.

Gluten Free Marinara

Gluten Free Marinara

$13.00

Detroit sauce, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. NO CHEESE ON THIS PIZZA. Note: All added toppings, including cheese, will be on top of sauce.

Gluten Free Detroiter

Gluten Free Detroiter

$18.00

Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.

Gluten Free Four Cheese

Gluten Free Four Cheese

$18.00

Proprietary four cheese blend and red sauce.

Gluten Free Carnivore

Gluten Free Carnivore

$20.00

Bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano

Gluten Free Omnivore

Gluten Free Omnivore

$19.00

Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Detroit sauce.

Gluten Free Herbivore

Gluten Free Herbivore

$18.00

Black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, Detroit sauce, and oregano.

Gluten Free Rocket

Gluten Free Rocket

$20.00

Hot calabrese, arugula, shaved parmesan, and Detroit sauce.

Gluten Free Hawaiian

Gluten Free Hawaiian

$19.00

Bacon, ham, pineapple rings, and Detroit sauce.

Gluten Free Cadillac

Gluten Free Cadillac

$21.00

Gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No red sauce.

Gluten Free 500

Gluten Free 500

$19.00

Pickled jalapenos, pineapple, natural casing pepperoni, and Detroit sauce.

Gluten Free Ambassador Bridge

Gluten Free Ambassador Bridge

$21.00

Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese, garlic, and Detroit sauce.

Gluten Free Bobo

Gluten Free Bobo

$21.00

Hot Calabrese, Sausage, Red Pepper Flakes and Mike's Hot Honey (No Detroit sauce).

Gluten Free Margherita Pizza

$19.00

It is a brisket BBQ pizza drizzled with tangy BBQ sauce and topped with bright pickled red onions.

Large

10 x 14", 8 Squares. Feeds 3-4.
Large Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

Large Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

$1.00

Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!

Large Build Your Own

Large Build Your Own

$22.00

Build Your Own pizza from a list of our toppings on top of a Classic Cheese Pizza.

Large Cheese

Large Cheese

$22.00

Plain cheese with Detroit sauce.

Large Pepperoni

Large Pepperoni

$24.00

Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under cheese) and Detroit sauce.

Large Marinara

Large Marinara

$16.00

Detroit sauce, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. NO CHEESE ON THIS PIZZA. Note: All added toppings, including cheese, will be on top of sauce.

Large Detroiter

Large Detroiter

$26.00

Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.

Large Four Cheese

Large Four Cheese

$26.00

Proprietary four cheese blend, red sauce.

Large Carnivore

Large Carnivore

$30.00

Bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano.

Large Omnivore

Large Omnivore

$28.00

Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Detroit sauce.

Large Herbivore

Large Herbivore

$26.00

Black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, Detroit sauce, and oregano.

Large Rocket

Large Rocket

$30.00

Hot calabrese, arugula, shaved parmesan, and Detroit sauce.

Large Hawaiian

Large Hawaiian

$28.00

Bacon, ham, pineapple rings, and Detroit sauce.

Large Cadillac

Large Cadillac

$32.00

Gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No red sauce.

Large 500

Large 500

$28.00

Pickled jalapenos, pineapple, natural casing pepperoni, and Detroit sauce.

Large Ambassador Bridge

Large Ambassador Bridge

$32.00

Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese, garlic, and Detroit sauce.

Large Bobo

Large Bobo

$32.00

Hot Calabrese, Sausage, Red Pepper Flakes and Mike's Hot Honey (No Detroit sauce).

Bar Pies

Thin crust, 12" round pie, 6 slices.
Bar Style Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

Bar Style Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

Customize a bar style pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!

Build Your Own Bar Style

Build Your Own Bar Style

$11.00

Build Your Own bar style pizza from a list of our toppings on top of a Plain Cheese Pizza.

Plain Cheese

Plain Cheese

$11.00

Plain cheese with red sauce.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$12.00

Just cheese and natural casing pepperoni.

MC5

MC5

$13.00

Five cheese blend and red sauce.

Supreme(s)

Supreme(s)

$15.00

Bacon, sausage, green pepper, red onion, and red sauce.

Temptation(s)

Temptation(s)

$15.00

Bacon, sausage, natural casing pepperoni, and red sauce.

Stooges (v)

Stooges (v)

$14.00

Artichokes, spinach, shallots, parmesan crisps, and red sauce.

Funkadelic

Funkadelic

$15.00

Chicken, Gorgonzola, Bacon, Red Onion, Ranch Drizzle (no red sauce)

Desserts

Sweet treats, Detroit-style.
Cinnamon Sticks

Cinnamon Sticks

$6.00

Small, Detroit-style dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with house-made cream cheese icing.

GF Cinnamon Sticks

GF Cinnamon Sticks

$9.00

Small, Gluten Free dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with house-made cream cheese icing.

Hockey Sticks

Hockey Sticks

$6.00Out of stock

Small, Detroit-style dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with maple syrup..

GF Hockey Sticks

GF Hockey Sticks

$9.00Out of stock

Small, Gluten Free dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with maple syrup.

Superman Scoop

Superman Scoop

$4.00

Cherry-cream, lemon-cream, and marshmallow flavors in a colorful swirl. Custom made at Austin Scoops.

Vanilla Scoop

$3.00

Plain ol' vanilla.

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Bar Pies (DD)

Thin crust, 12" round pie, 6 slices.

Plain (DD)

$11.00

Plain cheese with red sauce.

Pepperoni (DD)

$12.00

Plain cheese with red sauce.

MC5 (DD)

$13.00

Five cheese blend and red sauce.

Supreme (DD)

$15.00

Bacon, sausage, green pepper, onion, and red sauce.

Temptation (DD)

$15.00

Bacon, sausage, natural casing pepperoni, and red sauce.

Stooges (DD)

$14.00

Artichokes, spinach, shallots, parmesan crisps, and red sauce.

All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The pizza at Via 313 is inspired by our memories of traditional Detroit-Style pies from our youths (Cloverleaf, Buddy's, Loui's, Niki's) and the best traditional pizzas in the region. We're proud to serve Austin genuine Detroit Style Pizza out of our two customized pizza trailers and three brick-and-mortar locations, with our signature dough prepared daily using the finest flours and classic baking techniques. If you're new to Detroit Style Pizza, stop by and let us show you what it's all about.

Website

Location

1335 E Whitestone Blvd,, Suite 200, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

SLAB BBQ & Beer
orange starNo Reviews
905 E Whitestone Blvd Ste A Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
JuiceLand Cedar Park *Inside Whole Foods*
orange star4.5 • 159
5001 183A Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes - 104-Cedar Park
orange starNo Reviews
1335 E. Whitestone Blvd. Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Sushi Fever
orange star4.7 • 989
905 E Whitestone Blvd,Ste F Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken - Cedar Park
orange starNo Reviews
4501 183A Toll Road Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
ZZZ-Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes - Cedar Park
orange starNo Reviews
1335 E. Whitestone Blvd. Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cedar Park

Damiano's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,561
13010 W. Parmer Lane Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Serranos - Cedar Park
orange star4.5 • 2,402
1900 E Whitestone BlvD Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
PhoNatic - Cedar Park
orange star4.4 • 1,667
1468 E Whitestone Blvd #200 Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Levant Cafe & Grill
orange star4.7 • 1,429
1320 Cypress Creek Road, #105 Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Sushi Fever
orange star4.7 • 989
905 E Whitestone Blvd,Ste F Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Mouton's Bistro & Bar - Cedar Park
orange star4.3 • 836
1821 S. Lakeline Blvd Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cedar Park
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (930 restaurants)
Spicewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston