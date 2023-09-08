Appetizers

Hot appetizers.

Cheese Bread

$7.00

GF Cheese Bread

$11.00

Small, Detroit-style dough, baked with garlic, oregano, and four cheese blend. Topped with grated parmesan, served with marinara.

Artichokes

$8.00

Marinated artichokes, served in a bed of marinara, topped with mozzarella and goat cheese. Served with four crostini.

Meatballs (3)

$6.00

Three meatballs in marinara, topped with grated parmesan. Served with crostini. MEATBALLS CONTAIN GLUTEN AND DAIRY!!

Broccoli & Cauliflower

$7.00

Broccoli and cauliflower, roasted with garlic and olive oil. Topped with balsamic glaze and smoked salt.

Salads

Cold salads.

Small House

$6.00

Romaine, cherry tomato, shallot, carrot, and sliced cucumber. Served with Italian vinaigrette.

Large House

$9.00

Romaine, cherry tomato, shallot, carrot, and sliced cucumber. Served with Italian vinaigrette.

Small Caesar

$6.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan crisps, shaved parmesan. Served with house-made creamy Caesar.

Large Caesar

$9.00
Antipasto

$12.00

Romaine, Calabrese, cherry tomato, ham, pepperoncini, white cheddar. Served with Italian vinaigrette.

Beet

$10.00

Arugula, marinated beets, candied pecans, gorgonzola. Served with Lemon Dijon vinaigrette.

Arugula

$10.00

Arugula, spinach, candied pecans, orange zest, shallots. Served with Zesty Orange Vinaigrette. Add Goat Cheese $2.

Small

8 x 10", 4 Squares. Feeds 1-2.
Small Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!

Small Build Your Own

$13.00

Build Your Own pizza from a list of our toppings on top of a Classic Cheese Pizza.

Small Cheese

$13.00

Plain cheese with red sauce.

Small Pepperoni

$14.00

Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under cheese) and Detroit sauce.

Small Marinara

$10.00

Detroit sauce, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. NO CHEESE ON THIS PIZZA. Note: All added toppings, including cheese, will be on top of sauce.

Small Detroiter

$15.00

Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.

Small Four Cheese

$15.00

Proprietary four cheese blend, red sauce.

Small Carnivore

$17.00

Bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano.

Small Omnivore

$16.00

Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Detroit sauce.

Small Herbivore

$15.00

Black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, Detroit sauce, and oregano.

Small Rocket

$17.00

Hot calabrese, arugula, shaved parmesan, and Detroit sauce.

Small Hawaiian

$16.00

Bacon, ham, pineapple rings, and Detroit sauce.

Small Cadillac

$18.00

Gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No red sauce.

Small Ambassador Bridge

$18.00

Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese, garlic, and Detroit sauce.

Small 500

$16.00

Pickled jalapenos, pineapple, natural casing pepperoni, and Detroit sauce.

Small Bobo

$18.00

Hot Calabrese, Sausage, Red Pepper Flakes and Mike's Hot Honey (no red sauce).

Large

10 x 14", 8 Squares. Feeds 3-4.
Large Build Your Own

$22.00

Build Your Own pizza from a list of our toppings on top of a Classic Cheese Pizza.

Large Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

$1.00

Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!

Large Cheese

$22.00

Plain cheese with Detroit sauce.

Large Pepperoni

$24.00

Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under cheese) and Detroit sauce.

Large Marinara

$16.00

Detroit sauce, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. NO CHEESE ON THIS PIZZA. Note: All added toppings, including cheese, will be on top of sauce.

Large Detroiter

$26.00

Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.

Large Four Cheese

$26.00

Proprietary four cheese blend, red sauce.

Large Carnivore

$30.00

Bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano.

Large Omnivore

$28.00

Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Detroit sauce.

Large Herbivore

$26.00

Black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, Detroit sauce, and oregano.

Large Rocket

$30.00

Hot calabrese, arugula, shaved parmesan, and Detroit sauce.

Large Hawaiian

$28.00

Bacon, ham, pineapple rings, and Detroit sauce.

Large Cadillac

$32.00

Gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No red sauce.

Large 500

$28.00

Pickled jalapenos, pineapple, natural casing pepperoni, and Detroit sauce.

Large Ambassador Bridge

$32.00

Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese, garlic, and Detroit sauce.

Large Bobo

$32.00

Hot Calabrese, Sausage, Red Pepper Flakes and Mike's Hot Honey (No Detroit sauce).

Bar Pies

Thin crust, 12" round pie, 6 slices.
Build Your Own Bar Style

$11.00

Build Your Own bar style pizza from a list of our toppings on top of a Plain Cheese Pizza.

Bar Style Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

Customize a bar style pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!

Plain Cheese

$11.00

Plain cheese with red sauce.

Pepperoni

$12.00

Just cheese and natural casing pepperoni.

MC5

$13.00

Five cheese blend and red sauce.

Supreme(s)

$15.00

Bacon, sausage, green pepper, red onion, and red sauce.

Temptation(s)

$15.00

Bacon, sausage, natural casing pepperoni, and red sauce.

Stooges (v)

$14.00

Artichokes, spinach, shallots, parmesan crisps, and red sauce.

Funkadelic Chicken

$15.00

Gluten Free

8 x 10", 4 Squares. Feeds 1-2. Sorry, Gluten Free pizzas only come in small.
Gluten Free Build Your Own

$17.00

Build Your Own pizza from a list of our toppings on top of a Gluten Free Classic Cheese Pizza.

Gluten Free Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

$4.00

Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!

Gluten Free Cheese

$17.00

Plain cheese with red sauce.

Gluten Free Pepperoni

$18.00

Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under cheese) and Detroit sauce.

Gluten Free Marinara

$14.00

Detroit sauce, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. NO CHEESE ON THIS PIZZA. Note: All added toppings, including cheese, will be on top of sauce.

Gluten Free Detroiter

$19.00

Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.

Gluten Free Four Cheese

$19.00

Proprietary four cheese blend and red sauce.

Gluten Free Carnivore

$21.00

Bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano

Gluten Free Omnivore

$20.00

Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Detroit sauce.

Gluten Free Herbivore

$19.00

Black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, Detroit sauce, and oregano.

Gluten Free Rocket

$21.00

Hot calabrese, arugula, shaved parmesan, and Detroit sauce.

Gluten Free Hawaiian

$20.00

Bacon, ham, pineapple rings, and Detroit sauce.

Gluten Free Cadillac

$22.00

Gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No red sauce.

Gluten Free 500

$20.00

Pickled jalapenos, pineapple, natural casing pepperoni, and Detroit sauce.

Gluten Free Ambassador Bridge

$22.00

Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese, garlic, and Detroit sauce.

Gluten Free Bobo

$22.00

Hot Calabrese, Sausage, Red Pepper Flakes and Mike's Hot Honey (No Detroit sauce).

Desserts

Sweet treats, Detroit-style.
Cinnamon Sticks

$6.00

Small, Detroit-style dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with house-made cream cheese icing.

GF Cinnamon Sticks

$11.00

Small, Gluten Free dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with house-made cream cheese icing.

Hockey Sticks

$6.00

Small, Detroit-style dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with maple syrup..

GF Hockey Sticks

$11.00

Small, Gluten Free dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with maple syrup.

Superman Scoop

$4.00

Cherry-cream, lemon-cream, and marshmallow flavors in a colorful swirl. Custom made at Austin Scoops.

Vanilla Scoop

$4.00

Plain ol' vanilla.

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Root Beer Faygo

$4.00

Orange Faygo

$4.00

Rock & Rye Faygo

$4.00

Red Faygo

$4.00

Vanilla Faygo

$4.00

Vernor's

$3.00

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$4.00

Liquid Death Still Water

$3.00

Flavored Lemonade

$5.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Grape Faygo

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Mr. PIBB

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Can Coke

$2.00

Can Diet Coke

$2.00

Can Sprite

$2.00

Sides

Side: Ranch Dressing

$2.00

Proceeds from every side of Ranch go to our monthly donation. Thank you for your support! Ask your server about this month's charity.

Side: Mike's Hot Honey

$2.00

Side: D-Sauce

$1.50

Side: Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Side: Jalapenos

$1.50

Side: Black Olives

$1.50

Side: Arugula

$1.50

Side: Balsamic Glaze

$1.00

Side: Italian Dressing

$1.00

Side: Lemon Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side: Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Side: Peach Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side: Pepperoncini

$1.50

Side: Ricotta Cheese

$2.50