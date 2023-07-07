Restaurant header imageView gallery

Via 313 Murray, UT

review star

No reviews yet

6163 State Street

Murray, UT 84107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Cheese Bread

$7.00
Small Detroiter

Small Detroiter

$14.00

Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.

Small Omnivore

Small Omnivore

$15.00

Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Detroit sauce.


Appetizers

Hot appetizers.

Cheese Bread

$7.00

GF Cheese Bread

$11.00

Small, Detroit-style dough, baked with garlic, oregano, and four cheese blend. Topped with grated parmesan, served with marinara.

Artichokes

Artichokes

$8.00

Marinated artichokes, served in a bed of marinara, topped with mozzarella and goat cheese. Served with four crostini.

Meatballs (3)

Meatballs (3)

$6.00

Three meatballs in marinara, topped with grated parmesan. Served with crostini. MEATBALLS CONTAIN GLUTEN AND DAIRY!!

Broccoli & Cauliflower

Broccoli & Cauliflower

$7.00

Broccoli and cauliflower, roasted with garlic and olive oil. Topped with balsamic glaze and smoked salt.

Salads

Cold salads.

Small House

$6.00

Romaine, cherry tomato, shallot, carrot, and sliced cucumber. Served with Italian vinaigrette.

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$9.00

Romaine, cherry tomato, shallot, carrot, and sliced cucumber. Served with Italian vinaigrette.

Small Caesar

Small Caesar

$6.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan crisps, shaved parmesan. Served with house-made creamy Caesar.

LG Caesar

$9.00
Antipasto

Antipasto

$12.00

Romaine, Calabrese, cherry tomato, ham, pepperoncini, white cheddar. Served with Italian vinaigrette.

Beet

Beet

$10.00

Arugula, marinated beets, candied pecans, gorgonzola. Served with Lemon Dijon vinaigrette.

Arugula

Arugula

$10.00

Arugula, spinach, candied pecans, orange zest, shallots. Served with Zesty Orange Vinaigrette. Add Goat Cheese $2.

Small

8 x 10", 4 Squares. Feeds 1-2.
Small Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

Small Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!

Small Build Your Own

Small Build Your Own

$12.00

Build Your Own pizza from a list of our toppings on top of a Classic Cheese Pizza.

Small Cheese

Small Cheese

$12.00

Plain cheese with red sauce.

Small Pepperoni

Small Pepperoni

$13.00

Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under cheese) and Detroit sauce.

Small Marinara

Small Marinara

$9.00

Detroit sauce, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. NO CHEESE ON THIS PIZZA. Note: All added toppings, including cheese, will be on top of sauce.

Small Detroiter

Small Detroiter

$14.00

Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.

Small Four Cheese

Small Four Cheese

$14.00

Proprietary four cheese blend, red sauce.

Small Carnivore

Small Carnivore

$16.00

Bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano.

Small Omnivore

Small Omnivore

$15.00

Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Detroit sauce.

Small Herbivore

Small Herbivore

$14.00

Black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, Detroit sauce, and oregano.

Small Rocket

Small Rocket

$16.00

Hot calabrese, arugula, shaved parmesan, and Detroit sauce.

Small Hawaiian

Small Hawaiian

$15.00

Bacon, ham, pineapple rings, and Detroit sauce.

Small Cadillac

Small Cadillac

$17.00

Gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No red sauce.

Small Ambassador Bridge

Small Ambassador Bridge

$17.00

Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese, garlic, and Detroit sauce.

Small 500

Small 500

$15.00

Pickled jalapenos, pineapple, natural casing pepperoni, and Detroit sauce.

Small Bobo

Small Bobo

$17.00

Hot Calabrese, Sausage, Red Pepper Flakes and Mike's Hot Honey (no red sauce).

Small Ol' Smokey

Small Ol' Smokey

$19.00

Brisket and BBQ sauce from our local BBQ joint, R&R. Topped with our pickled red onions and local tangy BBQ sauce.

Large

10 x 14", 8 Squares. Feeds 3-4.
Large Build Your Own

Large Build Your Own

$22.00

Build Your Own pizza from a list of our toppings on top of a Classic Cheese Pizza.

Large Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

Large Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

$1.00

Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!

Large Cheese

Large Cheese

$22.00

Plain cheese with Detroit sauce.

Large Pepperoni

Large Pepperoni

$24.00

Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under cheese) and Detroit sauce.

Large Marinara

Large Marinara

$16.00

Detroit sauce, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. NO CHEESE ON THIS PIZZA. Note: All added toppings, including cheese, will be on top of sauce.

Large Detroiter

Large Detroiter

$26.00

Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.

Large Four Cheese

Large Four Cheese

$26.00

Proprietary four cheese blend, red sauce.

Large Carnivore

Large Carnivore

$30.00

Bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano.

Large Omnivore

Large Omnivore

$28.00

Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Detroit sauce.

Large Herbivore

Large Herbivore

$26.00

Black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, Detroit sauce, and oregano.

Large Rocket

Large Rocket

$30.00

Hot calabrese, arugula, shaved parmesan, and Detroit sauce.

Large Hawaiian

Large Hawaiian

$28.00

Bacon, ham, pineapple rings, and Detroit sauce.

Large Cadillac

Large Cadillac

$32.00

Gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No red sauce.

Large 500

Large 500

$28.00

Pickled jalapenos, pineapple, natural casing pepperoni, and Detroit sauce.

Large Ambassador Bridge

Large Ambassador Bridge

$32.00

Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese, garlic, and Detroit sauce.

Large Bobo

Large Bobo

$32.00

Hot Calabrese, Sausage, Red Pepper Flakes and Mike's Hot Honey (No Detroit sauce).

Bar Pies

Thin crust, 12" round pie, 6 slices.
Build Your Own Bar Style

Build Your Own Bar Style

$11.00

Build Your Own bar style pizza from a list of our toppings on top of a Plain Cheese Pizza.

Bar Style Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

Bar Style Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

Customize a bar style pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!

Plain Cheese

Plain Cheese

$11.00

Plain cheese with red sauce.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$12.00

Just cheese and natural casing pepperoni.

MC5

MC5

$13.00

Five cheese blend and red sauce.

Supreme(s)

Supreme(s)

$15.00

Bacon, sausage, green pepper, red onion, and red sauce.

Temptation(s)

Temptation(s)

$15.00

Bacon, sausage, natural casing pepperoni, and red sauce.

Stooges (v)

Stooges (v)

$14.00

Artichokes, spinach, shallots, parmesan crisps, and red sauce.

Funkadelic Chicken

$15.00

Gluten Free

8 x 10", 4 Squares. Feeds 1-2. Sorry, Gluten Free pizzas only come in small.
Gluten Free Build Your Own

Gluten Free Build Your Own

$15.00

Build Your Own pizza from a list of our toppings on top of a Gluten Free Classic Cheese Pizza.

Gluten Free Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

Gluten Free Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

$4.00

Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!

Gluten Free Cheese

Gluten Free Cheese

$15.00

Plain cheese with red sauce.

Gluten Free Pepperoni

Gluten Free Pepperoni

$16.00

Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under cheese) and Detroit sauce.

Gluten Free Marinara

Gluten Free Marinara

$12.00

Detroit sauce, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. NO CHEESE ON THIS PIZZA. Note: All added toppings, including cheese, will be on top of sauce.

Gluten Free Detroiter

Gluten Free Detroiter

$17.00

Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.

Gluten Free Four Cheese

Gluten Free Four Cheese

$17.00

Proprietary four cheese blend and red sauce.

Gluten Free Carnivore

Gluten Free Carnivore

$19.00

Bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano

Gluten Free Omnivore

Gluten Free Omnivore

$18.00

Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Detroit sauce.

Gluten Free Herbivore

Gluten Free Herbivore

$17.00

Black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, Detroit sauce, and oregano.

Gluten Free Rocket

Gluten Free Rocket

$19.00

Hot calabrese, arugula, shaved parmesan, and Detroit sauce.

Gluten Free Hawaiian

Gluten Free Hawaiian

$18.00

Bacon, ham, pineapple rings, and Detroit sauce.

Gluten Free Cadillac

Gluten Free Cadillac

$20.00

Gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No red sauce.

Gluten Free 500

Gluten Free 500

$18.00

Pickled jalapenos, pineapple, natural casing pepperoni, and Detroit sauce.

Gluten Free Ambassador Bridge

Gluten Free Ambassador Bridge

$20.00

Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese, garlic, and Detroit sauce.

Gluten Free Bobo

Gluten Free Bobo

$20.00

Hot Calabrese, Sausage, Red Pepper Flakes and Mike's Hot Honey (No Detroit sauce).

Gluten Free Ol' Smokey

Gluten Free Ol' Smokey

$23.00

Brisket and BBQ sauce from our local BBQ joint, R&R. Topped with our pickled red onions and local tangy BBQ sauce.

Desserts

Sweet treats, Detroit-style.
Cinnamon Sticks

Cinnamon Sticks

$6.00

Small, Detroit-style dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with house-made cream cheese icing.

GF Cinnamon Sticks

$11.00

Small, Gluten Free dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with house-made cream cheese icing.

Hockey Sticks

Hockey Sticks

$6.00

Small, Detroit-style dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with maple syrup..

GF Hockey Sticks

$11.00

Small, Gluten Free dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with maple syrup.

Superman Scoop

Superman Scoop

$4.00

Cherry-cream, lemon-cream, and marshmallow flavors in a colorful swirl. Custom made at Austin Scoops.

Vanilla Scoop

$4.00

Plain ol' vanilla.

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Root Beer Faygo

$4.00

Orange Faygo

$4.00

Rock & Rye Faygo

$4.00

Red Faygo

$4.00

Vanilla Faygo

$4.00

Vernor's

$3.00

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$4.00

Liquid Death Still Water

$3.00

Flavored Lemonade

$5.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Grape Faygo

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Mr. PIBB

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Can Coke

$2.00

Can Diet Coke

$2.00

Can Sprite

$2.00

Sides

Side: Ranch Dressing

$2.00

Proceeds from every side of Ranch go to our monthly donation. Thank you for your support! Ask your server about this month's charity.

Side: Mike's Hot Honey

$2.00

Side: D-Sauce

$1.50

Side: Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Side: Jalapenos

$1.50

Side: Black Olives

$1.50

Side: Arugula

$1.50

Side: Balsamic Glaze

$1.00

Side: Italian Dressing

$1.00

Side: Lemon Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side: Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Side: Pepperoncini

$1.50

Side: Ricotta Cheese

$2.50
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The pizza at Via 313 is inspired by our memories of traditional Detroit-Style pies from our youths (Cloverleaf, Buddy's, Loui's, Niki's) and the best traditional pizzas in the region. We're proud to serve Austin genuine Detroit Style Pizza out of our two customized pizza trailers and three brick-and-mortar locations, with our signature dough prepared daily using the finest flours and classic baking techniques. If you're new to Detroit Style Pizza, stop by and let us show you what it's all about.

Website

Location

6163 State Street, Murray, UT 84107

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tea Rose Thai Express - 6014 State Street
orange starNo Reviews
6014 State Street Murray, UT 84107
View restaurantnext
Miyazaki - Fashion Place - 6223 S State Street
orange starNo Reviews
6223 S State Street Murray, UT 84107
View restaurantnext
Prohibition Refined Cocktails & Cuisine
orange star4.4 • 864
151 E 6100 S STE 100 Murray, UT 84107
View restaurantnext
Red Rock Place
orange starNo Reviews
6227 South State, Suite 10 Murray, UT 84107
View restaurantnext
Yoshi's Japanese Grill - Murray
orange starNo Reviews
5692 South 900 E Murray, UT 84121
View restaurantnext
Taqueria 27 Fashion Place
orange starNo Reviews
Fashion Place 6154, S Fashion Blvd #2, Murray, UT 84107
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Murray

Vessel Kitchen - 9th & 9th
orange star4.8 • 8,232
905 East 900 South Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 6,155
2731 E Parleys Way Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View restaurantnext
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
orange star4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
orange star4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Downtown
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 E 300 S Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
The Copper Onion
orange star4.2 • 3,840
111 E Broadway Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Murray
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston