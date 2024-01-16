- Home
- /
- Centennial
- /
- Via 313 Centennial, CO
Via 313 Centennial, CO
9555 East County Line Road
Centennial, CO 80112
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Salad & Appetizers
Appetizers
- Brussel Sprouts
Roasted Brussels sprouts, marinated in a blend of oil, kosher salt, pepper, garlic, red wine vinegar, and maple syrup. Finished with a balsamic glaze and a sprinkle of smoked salt.$7.00
- Artichokes
Marinated artichokes, served in a bed of marinara, topped with white cheddar, basil and goat cheese. Served with crostini.$8.00
- B&C
Broccoli and cauliflower, roasted with garlic and olive oil. Topped with balsamic glaze and smoked salt.$7.00
- Cheese Bread
Small Detroit-style dough, baked with garlic, oregano, and our four cheese blend. Topped with grated parmesan, served with marinara.$7.00
- Gluten Free-Cheese Bread
Gluten Free, Detroit-style dough, baked with garlic, oregano, and our four cheese blend. Topped with grated parmesan, served with marinara.$11.00
- Meatballs
Three meatballs in marinara, topped with grated parmesan. Served with crostini. MEATBALLS CONTAIN GLUTEN AND DAIRY!!$6.00
Salads
- Antipasto
Romaine, Calabrese, cherry tomato, ham, black olives, pepperoncini, white cheddar. Served with Italian vinaigrette.$12.00
- Arugula
Arugula, spinach, candied pecans, orange zest, shallots. Served with Zesty Orange Vinaigrette. Add Goat Cheese $2.$10.00
- Beet
Arugula, marinated beets, candied pecans, gorgonzola & green apples. Served with Lemon Dijon vinaigrette.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Caesar Large
Romaine, croutons, parmesan crisps, shaved parmesan. Served with creamy Caesar dressing.$9.00
- Caesar Small
Romaine, croutons, parmesan crisps, shaved parmesan. Served with creamy Caesar dressing.$6.00
- House Large
Romaine, cherry tomato, shallot, carrot, and sliced cucumber. Served with Italian vinaigrette.$9.00
- House Small
Romaine, cherry tomato, shallot, carrot, and sliced cucumber. Served with Italian vinaigrette.$6.00
Pizza
Small - Detroit 8x10 Inch
- Build Your Own Small
Cheese, Detroit sauce, and oregano.$13.00
- 1/2 & 1/2 SM
Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!
- 500 SM
Cheese, pickled jalapeños, pineapple, natural casing pepperoni, and Detroit sauce.$16.00
- Ambassador Bridge SM
Cheese, natural casing pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese, garlic, Detroit sauce, and oregano.$18.00
- Bobo Brazil SM
Cheese, hot Calabrese, sausage, red pepper flakes and Mike's Hot Honey (No Detroit sauce).$18.00
- Cadillac SM
Cheese, gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No Detroit sauce.$18.00
- Carnivore SM
Cheese, bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano.$17.00
- Cheese SM
Cheese, Detroit sauce, and oregano.$13.00
- Detroiter SM
Cheese, two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit sauce, and oregano.$15.00
- Four Cheese SM
Proprietary four cheese blend with Detroit sauce.$15.00
- Hawaiian SM
Cheese, bacon, ham, pineapple rings, and Detroit sauce.$16.00
- Herbivore SM
Cheese, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, Detroit sauce, and oregano.$15.00
- Marinara SM
Detroit sauce, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. NO CHEESE ON THIS PIZZA. Note: All added toppings, including cheese, will be on top of sauce.$10.00
- Omnivore SM
Cheese, natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, Detroit sauce and oregano.$16.00
- Pepperoni SM
Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under the cheese), Detroit sauce. and oregano.$14.00
- Rocket SM
Cheese, hot Calabrese, arugula, shaved parmesan, and Detroit sauce.$17.00
Large - Detroit 10x14 Inch
- Build Your Own Large
Cheese, Detroit sauce, and oregano.$22.00
- 1/2 & 1/2 LG
Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!
- 500 LG
Cheese, pickled jalapeños, pineapple, natural casing pepperoni, and Detroit sauce.$28.00
- Ambassador Bridge LG
Cheese, natural casing pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese, garlic, Detroit sauce, and oregano.$32.00
- Bobo Brazil LG
Cheese, hot Calabrese, sausage, red pepper flakes and Mike's Hot Honey (No Detroit sauce).$32.00
- Cadillac LG
Cheese, gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No Detroit sauce.$32.00
- Carnivore LG
Cheese, bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano.$30.00
- Cheese LG
Cheese, Detroit sauce, and oregano.$22.00
- Detroiter LG
Cheese, two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit sauce, and oregano.$26.00
- Four Cheese LG
Proprietary four cheese blend with Detroit sauce.$26.00
- Hawaiian LG
Cheese, bacon, ham, pineapple rings, and Detroit sauce.$28.00
- Herbivore LG
Cheese, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, Detroit sauce, and oregano.$26.00
- Marinara LG
Detroit sauce, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. NO CHEESE ON THIS PIZZA. Note: All added toppings, including cheese, will be on top of sauce.$16.00
- Omnivore LG
Cheese, natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, Detroit sauce and oregano.$28.00
- Pepperoni LG
Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under the cheese), Detroit sauce. and oregano.$24.00
- Rocket LG
Cheese, hot Calabrese, arugula, shaved parmesan, and Detroit sauce.$30.00
Gluten-Free 8x10 Inch
- Build Your Own Gluten Free
Cheese, Detroit sauce, and oregano.$17.00
- 1/2 & 1/2 Gluten Free
Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!
- 500 Gluten Free
Cheese, pickled jalapeños, pineapple, natural casing pepperoni, and Detroit sauce.$20.00
- Ambassador Bridge Gluten Free
Cheese, natural casing pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese, garlic, Detroit sauce, and oregano.$22.00
- Bobo Brazil Gluten Free
Cheese, hot Calabrese, sausage, red pepper flakes and Mike's Hot Honey (No Detroit sauce).$22.00
- Cadillac Gluten Free
Cheese, gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No Detroit sauce.$22.00
- Carnivore Gluten Free
Cheese, bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano.$21.00
- Cheese Gluten Free
Cheese, Detroit sauce, and oregano.$17.00
- Detroiter Gluten Free
Cheese, two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit sauce, and oregano.$19.00
- Four Cheese Gluten Free
Proprietary four cheese blend with Detroit sauce.$19.00
- Hawaiian Gluten Free
Cheese, bacon, ham, pineapple rings, and Detroit sauce.$20.00
- Herbivore Gluten Free
Cheese, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, Detroit sauce, and oregano.$19.00
- Marinara Gluten Free
Detroit sauce, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. NO CHEESE ON THIS PIZZA. Note: All added toppings, including cheese, will be on top of sauce.$14.00
- Omnivore Gluten Free
Cheese, natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, Detroit sauce and oregano.$20.00
- Pepperoni Gluten Free
Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under the cheese), Detroit sauce. and oregano.$18.00
- Rocket Gluten Free
Cheese, hot Calabrese, arugula, shaved parmesan, and Detroit sauce.$21.00
- Funkadelic Chicken Gluten Free
Cheese, chicken, gorgonzola, bacon, red onion, and ranch drizzle (no Detroit sauce)$21.00
Bar- Style 12 Inch
- Build Your Own Bar Style
Plain cheese with bar sauce.$11.00
- 1/2 & 1/2 BAR
Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!
- Funkadelic Chicken BAR
Cheese, chicken, gorgonzola, bacon, red onion, and ranch drizzle (no bar sauce)$15.00
- Plain BAR
Plain cheese with bar sauce.$11.00
- Plain Pepperoni BAR
Cheese, natural casing pepperoni, and bar sauce.$12.00
- MC5 BAR
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Provolone, Parmesan.$13.00
- Stooges BAR
Cheese, artichokes, spinach, shallots, parmesan crisps, and bar sauce.$14.00
- Supreme(s) BAR
Cheese, bacon, sausage, green pepper, red onion, and bar sauce.$15.00
- Temptation(s) BAR
Cheese, bacon, sausage, natural casing pepperoni, and bar sauce.$15.00
Desserts
- Cinnamon Sticks
Small Detroit-style dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with house-made cream cheese icing.$7.00
- Cinnamon Sticks Gluten Free
Small Gluten Free dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with house-made cream cheese icing.$11.00
- Hockey Sticks
Small Detroit-style dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with maple syrup.$7.00
- Hockey Sticks Gluten Free
Small Gluten Free dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with maple syrup.$11.00
- Superman Scoop
Cherry-cream, lemon-cream, and marshmallow flavors in a colorful swirl.$4.00
- Vanilla Scoop
A generous scoop of our super premium vanilla ice cream.$4.00
- Trio Hub Cap
Pick 3 flavors of Hub Caps, fresh, baked-to-order cookies topped with vanilla ice cream$15.00
- Sugar Hub Cap
Fresh, baked-to-order sugar cookie topped with vanilla ice cream.$6.00
- Rocky Road Hub Cap
Fresh, baked-to-order rocky road cookie topped with vanilla ice cream.$6.00
- Chocolate Chip Hub Cap
Fresh, baked-to-order chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream$6.00
- Macadamia Nut Hub Cap
Fresh, baked-to-order macadamia nut cookie topped with vanilla ice cream.$6.00
- Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Hub Cap
Fresh, baked-to-order gluten free chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream$6.00
Non Alcoholic Drinks
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
- Liquid Death Sparkling Water
Liquid Death sparkling water 16 oz can.$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Liquid Death Still Water
Liquid Death still water 16 oz can.$3.00
- Vernor's Ginger Ale$2.00
- Kid Drink$1.50
- Bottle Coke$3.00
- Bottle Coke Zero$3.00
- Bottle Dr. Pepper$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Bottle Sprite$3.00
- Faygo Moon Mist$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Faygo Orange$3.00
- Faygo Rock & Rye$3.00
- Faygo Root Beer$3.00OUT OF STOCK
Add- Ons
SIDES
- SIDE Ranch 4 oz$2.00
- SIDE Hot Honey 2 oz$2.00
- SIDE Garlic Parmesan 2 oz$1.50
- SIDE Marinara 2 oz$0.50
- SIDE Arugula$1.50
- SIDE Pepperonicini$1.00
- SIDE Ricotta Cheese 2 oz$2.50
- SIDE Crostini$1.00
- SIDE Glaze 1 oz$1.00
- SIDE Caesar Dressing 2 oz$1.00
- SIDE Italian Dressing 2 oz$1.00
- SIDE Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette 2 oz$1.00
- SIDE Zesty Orange Vinaigrette 2 oz$1.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The pizza at Via 313 is inspired by our memories of traditional Detroit-Style pies from our youths (Cloverleaf, Buddy's, Loui's, Niki's) and the best traditional pizzas in the region. We're proud to serve Austin genuine Detroit Style Pizza out of our two customized pizza trailers and three brick-and-mortar locations, with our signature dough prepared daily using the finest flours and classic baking techniques. If you're new to Detroit Style Pizza, stop by and let us show you what it's all about.
9555 East County Line Road, Centennial, CO 80112