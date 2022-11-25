Via 313 Riverton
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
The pizza at Via 313 is inspired by our memories of traditional Detroit-Style pies from our youths (Cloverleaf, Buddy's, Loui's, Niki's) and the best traditional pizzas in the region. We're proud to serve Austin genuine Detroit Style Pizza out of our two customized pizza trailers and three brick-and-mortar locations, with our signature dough prepared daily using the finest flours and classic baking techniques. If you're new to Detroit Style Pizza, stop by and let us show you what it's all about.
Location
13222 S Tree Sparrow Dr, #R180, Riverton, UT 84096
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Los Tapatios Taco Grill - Herriman - 5418 W Mainn St
No Reviews
5418 W Mainn St Herriman, UT 84096
View restaurant
Crave Cookies - Herriman, UT
No Reviews
11946 South Carlsbad Way, STE 200 Herriman, UT 84096
View restaurant