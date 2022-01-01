Restaurant header imageView gallery

Via 313 Sandy

150 W 10600 S

Sandy, UT 84070

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Bread
Large Detroiter
Small Detroiter

Appetizers

Hot appetizers.

Cheese Bread

$6.00

GF Cheese Bread

$9.00

Small, Detroit-style dough, baked with garlic, oregano, and four cheese blend. Topped with grated parmesan, served with marinara.

Artichokes

Artichokes

$8.00

Marinated artichokes, served in a bed of marinara, topped with mozzarella and goat cheese. Served with four crostini.

Meatballs (3)

Meatballs (3)

$6.00Out of stock

Three meatballs in marinara, topped with grated parmesan. Served with crostini. MEATBALLS CONTAIN GLUTEN AND DAIRY!!

Broccoli & Cauliflower

Broccoli & Cauliflower

$7.00Out of stock

Broccoli and cauliflower, roasted with garlic and olive oil. Topped with balsamic glaze and smoked salt.

Salads

Cold salads.

Small House

$6.00Out of stock

Romaine, cherry tomato, shallot, carrot, and sliced cucumber. Served with Italian vinaigrette.

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Romaine, cherry tomato, shallot, carrot, and sliced cucumber. Served with Italian vinaigrette.

Small Caesar

Small Caesar

$6.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan crisps, shaved parmesan. Served with house-made creamy Caesar.

LG Caesar

$9.00
Antipasto

Antipasto

$12.00

Romaine, Calabrese, cherry tomato, ham, pepperoncini, white cheddar. Served with Italian vinaigrette.

Beet

Beet

$10.00Out of stock

Arugula, marinated beets, candied pecans, gorgonzola. Served with Lemon Dijon vinaigrette.

Arugula

Arugula

$10.00Out of stock

Arugula, spinach, candied pecans, orange zest, shallots. Served with Zesty Orange Vinaigrette. Add Goat Cheese $2.

Small

8 x 10", 4 Squares. Feeds 1-2.
Small Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

Small Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!

Small Build Your Own

Small Build Your Own

$12.00

Build Your Own pizza from a list of our toppings on top of a Classic Cheese Pizza.

Small Cheese

Small Cheese

$12.00

Plain cheese with red sauce.

Small Pepperoni

Small Pepperoni

$13.00

Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under cheese) and Detroit sauce.

Small Marinara

Small Marinara

$9.00

Detroit sauce, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. NO CHEESE ON THIS PIZZA. Note: All added toppings, including cheese, will be on top of sauce.

Small Detroiter

Small Detroiter

$14.00

Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.

Small Four Cheese

Small Four Cheese

$14.00Out of stock

Proprietary four cheese blend, red sauce.

Small Carnivore

Small Carnivore

$16.00

Bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano.

Small Omnivore

Small Omnivore

$15.00

Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Detroit sauce.

Small Herbivore

Small Herbivore

$14.00

Black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, Detroit sauce, and oregano.

Small Rocket

Small Rocket

$16.00Out of stock

Hot calabrese, arugula, shaved parmesan, and Detroit sauce.

Small Hawaiian

Small Hawaiian

$15.00

Bacon, ham, pineapple rings, and Detroit sauce.

Small Cadillac

Small Cadillac

$17.00

Gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No red sauce.

Small Ambassador Bridge

Small Ambassador Bridge

$17.00Out of stock

Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese, garlic, and Detroit sauce.

Small 500

Small 500

$15.00

Pickled jalapenos, pineapple, natural casing pepperoni, and Detroit sauce.

Small Bobo

Small Bobo

$17.00

Hot Calabrese, Sausage, Red Pepper Flakes and Mike's Hot Honey (no red sauce).

LTO Vodka

$15.00

Gluten Free

8 x 10", 4 Squares. Feeds 1-2. Sorry, Gluten Free pizzas only come in small.
Gluten Free Build Your Own

Gluten Free Build Your Own

$15.00

Build Your Own pizza from a list of our toppings on top of a Gluten Free Classic Cheese Pizza.

Gluten Free Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

Gluten Free Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

$4.00

Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!

Gluten Free Cheese

Gluten Free Cheese

$15.00

Plain cheese with red sauce.

Gluten Free Pepperoni

Gluten Free Pepperoni

$16.00

Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under cheese) and Detroit sauce.

Gluten Free Marinara

Gluten Free Marinara

$12.00

Detroit sauce, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. NO CHEESE ON THIS PIZZA. Note: All added toppings, including cheese, will be on top of sauce.

Gluten Free Detroiter

Gluten Free Detroiter

$17.00

Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.

Gluten Free Four Cheese

Gluten Free Four Cheese

$17.00

Proprietary four cheese blend and red sauce.

Gluten Free Carnivore

Gluten Free Carnivore

$19.00

Bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano

Gluten Free Omnivore

Gluten Free Omnivore

$18.00

Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Detroit sauce.

Gluten Free Herbivore

Gluten Free Herbivore

$17.00

Black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, Detroit sauce, and oregano.

Gluten Free Rocket

Gluten Free Rocket

$19.00

Hot calabrese, arugula, shaved parmesan, and Detroit sauce.

Gluten Free Hawaiian

Gluten Free Hawaiian

$18.00

Bacon, ham, pineapple rings, and Detroit sauce.

Gluten Free Cadillac

Gluten Free Cadillac

$20.00

Gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No red sauce.

Gluten Free 500

Gluten Free 500

$18.00

Pickled jalapenos, pineapple, natural casing pepperoni, and Detroit sauce.

Gluten Free Ambassador Bridge

Gluten Free Ambassador Bridge

$20.00

Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese, garlic, and Detroit sauce.

Gluten Free Bobo

Gluten Free Bobo

$20.00

Hot Calabrese, Sausage, Red Pepper Flakes and Mike's Hot Honey (No Detroit sauce).

Large

10 x 14", 8 Squares. Feeds 3-4.
Large Build Your Own

Large Build Your Own

$22.00

Build Your Own pizza from a list of our toppings on top of a Classic Cheese Pizza.

Large Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

Large Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

$1.00

Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!

Large Cheese

Large Cheese

$22.00

Plain cheese with Detroit sauce.

Large Pepperoni

Large Pepperoni

$24.00

Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under cheese) and Detroit sauce.

Large Marinara

Large Marinara

$16.00

Detroit sauce, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. NO CHEESE ON THIS PIZZA. Note: All added toppings, including cheese, will be on top of sauce.

Large Detroiter

Large Detroiter

$26.00

Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.

Large Four Cheese

Large Four Cheese

$26.00

Proprietary four cheese blend, red sauce.

Large Carnivore

Large Carnivore

$30.00

Bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano.

Large Omnivore

Large Omnivore

$28.00

Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Detroit sauce.

Large Herbivore

Large Herbivore

$26.00

Black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, Detroit sauce, and oregano.

Large Rocket

Large Rocket

$30.00

Hot calabrese, arugula, shaved parmesan, and Detroit sauce.

Large Hawaiian

Large Hawaiian

$28.00

Bacon, ham, pineapple rings, and Detroit sauce.

Large Cadillac

Large Cadillac

$32.00

Gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No red sauce.

Large 500

Large 500

$28.00

Pickled jalapenos, pineapple, natural casing pepperoni, and Detroit sauce.

Large Ambassador Bridge

Large Ambassador Bridge

$32.00

Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese, garlic, and Detroit sauce.

Large Bobo

Large Bobo

$32.00

Hot Calabrese, Sausage, Red Pepper Flakes and Mike's Hot Honey (No Detroit sauce).

Bar Pies

Thin crust, 12" round pie, 6 slices.
Build Your Own Bar Style

Build Your Own Bar Style

$11.00Out of stock

Build Your Own bar style pizza from a list of our toppings on top of a Plain Cheese Pizza.

Bar Style Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

Bar Style Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

Out of stock

Customize a bar style pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!

Plain Cheese

Plain Cheese

$11.00Out of stock

Plain cheese with red sauce.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$12.00Out of stock

Just cheese and natural casing pepperoni.

MC5

MC5

$13.00Out of stock

Five cheese blend and red sauce.

Supreme(s)

Supreme(s)

$15.00Out of stock

Bacon, sausage, green pepper, red onion, and red sauce.

Temptation(s)

Temptation(s)

$15.00Out of stock

Bacon, sausage, natural casing pepperoni, and red sauce.

Stooges (v)

Stooges (v)

$14.00Out of stock

Artichokes, spinach, shallots, parmesan crisps, and red sauce.

Funkadelic Chicken

$15.00Out of stock

Desserts

Sweet treats, Detroit-style.
Cinnamon Sticks

Cinnamon Sticks

$6.00

Small, Detroit-style dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with house-made cream cheese icing.

GF Cinnamon Sticks

$9.00

Small, Gluten Free dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with house-made cream cheese icing.

Hockey Sticks

Hockey Sticks

$6.00

Small, Detroit-style dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with maple syrup..

GF Hockey Sticks

$9.00

Small, Gluten Free dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with maple syrup.

Superman Scoop

Superman Scoop

$4.00Out of stock

Cherry-cream, lemon-cream, and marshmallow flavors in a colorful swirl. Custom made at Austin Scoops.

Vanilla Scoop

$4.00

Plain ol' vanilla.

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Sides

Side: Ranch Dressing

$2.00

Proceeds from every side of Ranch go to our monthly donation. Thank you for your support! Ask your server about this month's charity.

Side: Mike's Hot Honey

$2.00Out of stock

Side: D-Sauce

$1.50

Side: Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Side: Jalapenos

$1.50

Side: Black Olives

$1.50

Side: Arugula

$1.50

Side: Balsamic Glaze

$1.00

Side: Italian Dressing

$1.00

Side: Lemon Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side: Marinara Sauce

$1.00Out of stock

Side: Peach Vinaigrette

$1.00Out of stock

Side: Pepperoncini

$1.50

Side: Ricotta Cheese

$2.50Out of stock

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Root Beer Faygo

$4.00Out of stock

Orange Faygo

$4.00

Rock & Rye Faygo

$4.00

Red Faygo

$4.00Out of stock

Vanilla Faygo

$4.00

Vernor's

$3.00Out of stock

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$4.00

Liquid Death Still Water

$3.00

Flavored Lemonade

$5.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00Out of stock

Sprite

$3.00

Grape Faygo

$4.00

Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Mr. PIBB

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$3.00

Can Coke

$2.00Out of stock

Can Diet Coke

$2.00Out of stock

Can Sprite

$2.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The pizza at Via 313 is inspired by our memories of traditional Detroit-Style pies from our youths (Cloverleaf, Buddy's, Loui's, Niki's) and the best traditional pizzas in the region. We're proud to serve Austin genuine Detroit Style Pizza out of our two customized pizza trailers and three brick-and-mortar locations, with our signature dough prepared daily using the finest flours and classic baking techniques. If you're new to Detroit Style Pizza, stop by and let us show you what it's all about.

Website

Location

150 W 10600 S, Sandy, UT 84070

Directions

