Popular Items

Pepperoni
Margherita Classica.
Enzo

Appetizers

Via Baci Herb Bread, 4 Pieces

$4.99

Garlic Infused Herb Oil, Sea Salt, Pecorino Romano

Via Baci Herb Bread, 8 Pieces

$8.59

Garlic Infused Herb Oil, Sea Salt, Pecorino Romano

GF Half Baci Bread

$6.99

Garlic Infused Herb Oil, Sea Salt, Pecorino Romano

GF Full Baci Bread

$11.99

Garlic Infused Herb Oil, Sea Salt, Pecorino Romano

Cheese Garlic Bread w/ Sauce

$10.69

Garlic-Herb oil, Fresh Mozzarella

Wood Fired Mussels

$16.49

White Wine, Butter, Garlic, Fresh Herb Broth, Garlic Bread

Hummus

$10.99

House Made Hummus, Choice of Baci Bread, Gluten Free Baci bread, Veggies (Carrots and Celery)

Wood Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$9.99

Whiskey Butter, Sea Salt, Topped with Goat Cheese

Soup of the Day - Call to find out what it is

$5.99

Topped with Basil and Crispy Priscuitto. GF - Yes Dairy Free - No Vegetarian without the Prosciutto Garnish

Spinach-Artichoke Dip

$12.69

Burratta

$14.99

Lemon-Parmesan Broccoli

$9.29

Salad - (Toast)

Mixed Greens, Side

$6.99

Fresh Baby Greens, Romaine, Tomato, Toasted Pine Nuts, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Mixed Greens, Entree

$11.99

Fresh Baby Greens, Romaine, Tomato, Toasted Pine Nuts, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caesar Side

$6.99

House Made Caesar

Caesar Entree

$11.99

House Made Caesar

Caprese

$13.49

House Made Mozzarella, Tomato, Fresh Basil, Romaine, Mixed Greens, Garlic Herb Oil, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Brussels Sprouts & Baby Kale

$14.79

Fire Roasted Sprouts, Mixed Baby Greens, Pine Nuts, Bacon, Parmesan

Antipasto

$14.79

Romaine, Baby Greens, Salami, Pepperoni, House Made Mozzarella, Provolone

Via Baci Chop

$16.79

Romaine, Rosemary Chicken Breast, Fresh Basil, Tomato, Garbanzos, Scallions, Fresh Mozzarella, Caesar Dressing

Gorgonzola Rustica

$13.49

Salmon Salad

$18.29

Steak Salad

$19.29

Pastas and Entrees*

Pasta Pomodoro - Classic Spaghetti

$10.49

Light San Marzano Sauce, Garlic, Basil, Oregano

Three Meat Lasagna

$18.99

House Made Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta, Tomato Sauce, Spicy Fennel Sausage, Ground Beef and Pork

Chicken Parmesan

$19.99

Breaded Chicken, Spaghetti, Garlic Herb Oil, San Marzano Sauce, House Made Mozzarella, Shaved Parmesan, Scallion, Basil

Bolognese

$18.99

Rich Beef & Pork Ragu, Pappardelle

Mediterranean

$15.49

Capers, Lemon, Grape Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, Light White Wine-Butter Sauce, Spaghetti

Chicken Cavatappi

$19.99

Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, Scallions and Garlic. Tossed in Creamy Cheddar Cheese

Rosemary Chicken

$19.99

Herb-Marinated and Roasted in Our Wood Fired Oven, Served with Asparagus Over Garlic Herb Oil Spaghetti

Wood Roasted Chicken Picatta

$19.99

Over Spaghetti. Roasted Asparagus, Lemon-Caper Butter Sauce

Adult Mac N Cheese

$12.99

Cavatappi noodles, Creamy Cheese Sauce

Salmon Entree

$22.49

Mixed Baby Greens, Roasted Asparagus, Marinated Tomatoes, sweet Balsamic Syrup

Eggplant Parmesan

$17.99

Crispy Breaded Slices of Fresh Eggplant, Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, Parmigiano Reggiano

Pumpkin Ravioli

$18.79

Rigatoni alla Vodka

$15.49

Pizzas (Toast)

Margherita Classica.

$15.29

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil

Bianca

$15.29

Herb & Garlic-Infused EVOO, Mozzarella

Pepperoni

$16.99

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Fresh Oregano

Diavola

$18.69

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Sopressata, Pepperoni, Pepperoncini, Red Chile Flakes, Fresh Basil

Prosciutto E Rucola

$19.69

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Arugula, Basil, Prosciutto, Shaved Parmesan

Vesuvius

$18.69

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Sausage, Crimini Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Fresh Oregano

Funghi

$17.29

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Crimini Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Oregano

Enzo

$18.69

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Sopressata Salami, Spicy Sausage, Pepperoni, Caramelized Onions, Fresh Oregano

Fig Prosciutto

$20.29

EVOO, Fig Jam, Mozzarella, Provolone, Basil, Arugula, Mascarpone, Shaved Parmigiano, Prosciutto

Adriatico

$18.69

Herb & Garlic Infused EVOO, Mozzarella, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Tomato, Toasted Pine Nuts, Fresh Herbs

Al Quattro Formaggi

$16.29

Herb & Garlic EVOO, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Provolone, Goat Cheese, Fresh Herbs

Pollo Arrosto

$18.79

Herb & Garlic-Infused EVOO, Oven-Roasted Rosemary Chicken, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Scallions

Florentine

$16.79

Extra Virgin olive oil, roasted garlic, spinach, ricotta, herbs

Food

Kid Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$6.99

Kid Spaghetti

$6.99

Kid Buttered Noodles

$4.99

Kid Mac n Cheese

$5.99

Kid PB&J

$7.99

Beverage Only With Kid's Meal

Kid Pepsi

Kid Diet

Kid Mt Dew

Kid Sierra Mist

Kid Lemonade

Kid Iced Tea

Kid Arnold Palmer

Kid Fruit Punch

Kid Milk

Kid Choc Milk

Kid apple Juice

Dolce

Classic Tiramisu

$8.49

Vanilla Tartufo

$6.99

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.29

Crème Brûlée

$7.99Out of stock

NA FOUNTAIN

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Mt Dew

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

NA Bottled Beverage

Bottled Water

$1.99Out of stock

IBC Cream Soda

$3.50

IBC Root Beer

$3.50

Pelligrino .5 Liter Sparkling

$4.75

Lissa - Still

$4.50Out of stock

Pelligrino - Lemon

$4.75

Pelligrino - Orange

$4.75

Extras

2 Meatballs W Sauce

$5.00

1 Meatball W Sauce

$2.25

1 Link W Sauce

$5.00

Cup of Spaghetti Sauce

$1.49

Dressing Togo 8 oz. (Copy)

$6.00

Pizza Kits

Dough Ball, Flour, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil

Margherita Kit

$14.99

Dough Ball, Flour, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil

Enzo Kit

$18.29

Dough Ball, Flour, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Sausage, Spicy Sopressata Salami, Pepperoni, Caramelized Onion, Oregano

Vesuvius Kit

$18.29

Dough Ball, Flour, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Sausage, Crimini Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Oregano

Pollo Arrosto Kit

$18.49

Dough Ball, Flour, Garlic Infused EVOO, Oven-Roasted Rosemary Chicken, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Scallions, Herb Mix

$36.99 Family Meal Deal- 2 Pizzas & Salad

Pizza #1 (Cheese +1 topping)

$36.99

Pizza #2 (Cheese +1 topping)

XL Caesar Salad

We are offering a limited menu of favorites for Take Out only. Give us about 20 minutes to prepare your order, when you arrive, call the restaurant , we will bring your food out to you. Thank You for Your Support!!! Stay Safe. Your Via Baci Crew.

