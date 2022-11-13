Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Steakhouses
Breakfast & Brunch

Via Brasil Steakhouse

1,893 Reviews

$$

1225 South Fort Apache Road

Las Vegas, NV 89117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Flan
Passionfruit Mousse
White Rice

Brunch

Rodizio Brunch

$29.99

*Not Available for Online Ordering* Unlimited servings from our Gourmet Salad Bar, Chefs Omelet Station and Meats carved table side. Saturdays and Sundays only for Dine In Service.

Salads

Salad Brazilian Berry

Salad Brazilian Berry

$10.99

Strawberry, avocado, hearts of palm, spring mix, champagne vinaigrette

Salad Caesar

Salad Caesar

$9.99

Romaine, Parmesan, homemade Caesar dressing and croutons.

Salad Caprese

Salad Caprese

$10.99

Mozzarella, tomato, basil, balsamic reduction

Salad Spinach

Salad Spinach

$10.99

Granny smith apples, raspberries, goat cheese, sunflower seed, raspberry vinaigrette

Salad Wedge

Salad Wedge

$10.99

Romaine, avocado, tomato, egg, bacon, bleu cheese, ranch

Apps

Pao De Queijo

$4.99

Gluten free Brazilian Parmesan cheese bread rolls.

Balsamic Beets

Balsamic Beets

$7.99

Balsamic beets with goat cheese, mint

Bruschetta Tomato

$7.99

Tomato, basil, red onion and parmesan cheese

Brazilian Chicken

$8.99

Fried chicken the Brazilian way without breading, skin on, marinated in garlic and spice.

Fried Zucchini

$7.99

Zucchini fries with spicy mango sauce

Meatballs

$8.99

All beef homemade meatballs from our hand ground sirloin with marinara sauce.

Risotto

$16.99

Arborio rice, chicken broth, parmesan. Choice of Asparagus or Mushroom

Salgadinhos

$8.99

Assorted Brazilian Appetizers breaded minced chicken, shrimp empanada, potato bites & breaded cheese balls

Meats

12oz Picanha

$24.99

(12 oz) House special brazilian cut top sirloin

Beef Short Rib

$19.99

(6oz) Beef Rib served with caramelized onion and honey mustard

Turkey Wrapped In Bacon

$9.99

(6oz) served with dijon mustard

Lamb Chop Lollipops

$24.99

(6oz) balsamic-honey glazed lamb chops

Ribeye

$28.99

(12oz) grilled ribeye

Garlic Churrasco

$19.99

(6oz) grilled flank steak in a garlic sauce served with caramelized onion and sautéed banana

Feijoada

$16.99

"National Dish of Brazil" black bean stew, smoked meats & pork, brazilian vinaigrette. Add Traditional Sides for Only $2 more.

Seafood

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$19.99

(7oz) Blackened salmon with spinach and passionfruit sauce

Popcorn Calamari

$10.99

Bite sized calamari strips, breaded, fried and tossed in honey sriracha sauce or served with a side of marinara

Sliders

Angus Sliders

$10.99

Homemade freshly ground beef with mozzarella, caramelized onion and creamy, mushroom bourbon sauce. Comes 2 Sliders with side of Fires

Filet Sliders

$16.99

Blue cheese, portobello mushroom, port wine reduction. Comes 2 Slider with side of fries

Soup

Lobster Bisque

$7.99

Homemade velvety, creamy bisque

Side Dishes

Asparagus

$4.99

Banana Fried

$4.99

Banana Sauteed

$4.99

Black Beans

$4.99

Broccoli

$4.99

Collard Greens

$4.99

Farofa

$4.99

Feijao Tropeiro

$4.99

French Fries

$4.99

Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Spinach Sauteed

$4.99

White Rice

$4.99

Yucca Fries

$4.99

Dessert

Baked Coconut

$8.99

Warm, baked, coconut cake

Cheesecake

$7.99

New York Style Cheesecake

Chocolate Mousse

$8.99

Chocolate Tres Leche Cake

$8.99

Chocolate cake made with three types of milk.

Doughnuts Brazilian

$8.99

Brazilian Doughnut holes sprinkled with sugar and cinnamon, with caramel sauce.

Flan

$7.99

Traditional, rich, creamy baked custard pudding topped with caramel sauce.

Grilled pineapple

$12.99

Pineapple caramelized with cinnamon and sugar

Kids Cookie

$5.99

Kids cookie kit: includes edible cookie dough and candies, as well as , baking instructions.

Passionfruit Mousse

$8.99

Beverages

Guarana

$4.50

1 can of Brazilian Soda

Passion fruit juice

$5.99

16oz Passionfruit Juice

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

The authentic Brazilian Steakhouse experience featuring fire roasted meats, homemade dishes made from scratch and using only the highest quality ingredients.

Website

Location

1225 South Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas, NV 89117

Directions

Gallery
Via Brasil Steakhouse image
Via Brasil Steakhouse image
Via Brasil Steakhouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Waffle Brothers - Denver Uptown
orange starNo Reviews
7905 W Sahara Ave Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
Strip View Cafe - Las Vegas
orange star4.5 • 348
3225 S Rainbow Blvd STE 106 Las Vegas, NV 89146
View restaurantnext
YOURWAY Breakfast + Lunch
orange starNo Reviews
6121 W Lake Mead St Las Vegas, NV 89108
View restaurantnext
Black and Blue Diner
orange starNo Reviews
315 S Decatur Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89107
View restaurantnext
Toast Society
orange starNo Reviews
6005 S. Fort Apache Road Las Vegas, NV 89148
View restaurantnext
Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar
orange star4.0 • 75
5587 S RAINBOW BLVD LAS VEGAS, NV 89118
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Siena Italian Trattoria & Deli
orange star4.2 • 2,095
9500 W Sahara Ave Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender's #293
orange star4.1 • 1,852
8175 W Sahara Ave Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
The Martini - The Martini
orange star4.2 • 1,166
1205 South Fort Apache Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara - Las Vegas, NV
orange star4.3 • 1,124
9350 W Sahara Ave Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
Texas Meltz - W. Sahara
orange star4.6 • 1,065
4604 W Sahara Ave Las Vegas, NV 89102
View restaurantnext
POTs - Las Vegas
orange star5.0 • 1,035
333 West Saint Louis Avenue Las Vegas, NV 89102
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
Eastside
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Sunrise
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
South Summerlin
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Centennial
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
The Strip
review star
Avg 4 (33 restaurants)
Summerlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston