Via Capri Pizzeria

3262 Vineland Rd

Kissimmee, FL 34746

Popular Items

Marguerita Pizza

$11.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, oregano

Cheese Pizza

$9.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella, oregano

40 Pieces of Wings

$43.99

Served with four 2oz side sauces


Appetizers

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Fried chicken nuggets (8 pieces)

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Fried chicken tenders with marinara ( 5 pieces)

French Fries Large

$6.99

French Fries Small

$4.99

Garlic Cheese Breadsticks

$7.99

Brushed with garlic butter, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, served with marinara (8 pieces)

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Fried mozzarella sticks with marinara ( 6 pieces)

Pepperoni Stuffed Breadsticks

$10.99

Oven-baked housemade dough brushed with garlic butter generously stuffed with mozzarela & pepperoni and covered with mozzarela. served with marinara (8 pieces)

Beverages

Soda Can

$1.99

Soda Bottle

$2.99

Water Bottle

$1.69

Sparkling Water

$3.49

Apple Juice

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.49

Pulp Juice

$3.49

Guarana Can

$3.49

Iced Tea Bottle

$2.49

Lemonade Bottle

$3.49

2 Liter Beverage (Take Out Only)

$3.99

Brazilian Pizzas

4 Cheese (w/ Catupiry) Pizza

$26.99+

Broccoli Bacon Pizza

$11.99+

Calabresa Catupiry Pizza

$19.99+

Calabresa Sausage

$14.99+

Canadian Bacon Catupiry Pizza

$17.99+

Chicken Catupiry Cheese PIzza

$17.99+

Hearts Of Palm Catupiry Pizza

$17.99+

Hearts Of Palm Pizza

$13.99+

Mineira Pizza

$18.99+

Napolitana Pizza

$11.99+

Paulistana Pizza

$13.99+

Portuguesa Pizza

$13.99+

Shrimp Catupiry Pizza

$19.99+

Shrimp Pizza

$14.99+

Via Capri Pizza

$15.99+

Calzones

Medium Calzone

$13.99

You can choose up to 3 toppins from the regular toppings list (additional or speciality toppings will be charged extra)

Large Calzone

$15.99

You can choose up to 3 toppins from the regular toppings list (additional or speciality toppings will be charged extra)

Chicken Wings

10 Pieces of Wings

$13.99

Served with a 2oz side sauce

20 Pieces of Wings

$23.99

Served with two 2oz side sauces

40 Pieces of Wings

$43.99

Served with four 2oz side sauces

60 Pieces of Wings

$63.99

Served with six 2oz side sauces

Classic Pizzas

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella, red onions, chicken, BBQ sauce, oregano

Buffalo Chiken Pizza

$11.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella, chicken, mild buffalo sauce, gorgonzola, ranch drizzle, oregano

Cheese Pizza

$9.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella, oregano

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$11.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella, chicken, smoked bacon, ranch drizzle, oregano

Classic Hawaiian Pizza

$11.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple tidbits, oregano

Italian Sausage Pizza

$11.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella, red onions, italian sausage, raosted red peppers, oregano

Marguerita Pizza

$11.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, oregano

Meat Lovers Pizza

$11.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, smoked bacon, italian sausage, ham, oregano

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, oregano

Quattro Formaggio Pizza

$11.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, provolone, parmesan, oregano

Super Veggie Pizza

$11.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives,red onions, oregano

Supreme (Deluxe) Pizza

$13.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, smoked bacon, italian sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives,red onions, oregano

Desserts

Churro Breadsticks (8 pieces)

$9.99

Includes 8 oven-baked pieces of our delicious housemade bread generously stuffed with our flovorful dulce de leche and acoated with a mix of sugar & cinnamon

Dulce de Leche Honey Bread

$3.99

Two layers of spiced chocolate and honey cake sandwiching a generous layer of dulce de leche coated with chocolate

Vanilla Pudding

$4.99

Housemade vanilla pudding with hits of real vanilla bean covered in a smooth shiny caramel sauce. This family pudding recipe is mind-blowing

Gourmet Pizzas

Aloha Hawaii Pizza

$12.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella,ham, smoked bacon, pineapple tidbits, oregano

Bianca Pizza

$11.99+

Garlic butter, ricotta, EVOO, mozzarella. parmesan, oregano

Capricciosa Pizza

$13.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, black olives, oregano

Pescatarian Pizza

$12.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, red onions, seasoned shrimp, tomatoes, green peppers, oregano

Half and Half

1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizzas

House Specials

1 Large Pizza 14'' + 20 Wings + Free Cheese Bread

$42.99

1 Large Pizza 14'' + 10 Wings + 2 Liter Beverage

$32.99

1 Medium Pizza 12" + 10 Wings

$24.99

1 Medium Pizza 12" + 20 Wings

$34.99

Kids Menu

Kid's 8'' Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Oven-baked cheese pizza

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

Fried chicken nuggets (5 pieces)

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Fried chicken tenders with marinara (3 pieces)

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Delicious creamy mac and cheese

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing

Caprese Salad

$9.99

Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Leaves, Balsamic Vinegar

Chef Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens, Marinated Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese, EVOO

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing

House Salad

$9.99

Romaine, tomatoes, black olives, red onions, parmesan cheese, Italian dressing

Via Capri Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, fresh mozzarella, black olives, parmesan crisps, balsamic vinegar

Signature Pizzas

Botticelli Pizza

$13.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella, peperoni, meatballs, provolone, smoked bacon, roasted red peppers, ranch drizzle, oregano

Caravaggio Pizza

$12.99+

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, spinach, smoked bacon, black olives, tomatoes, EVOO, parmesan, oregano

Da Vinci Pizza

$13.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella, italian sausage, proscciutta, green peppers, tomatoes, ricotta, fried garlic, oregano

Michelangelo Pizza

$12.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, oregano

Vivaldi Pizza

$12.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella, canadian bacon, red onions, tomatoes, black olives, ricotta, oregano

Sweet Pizzas

Banana Cinnamon Pizza

$14.99+

Mozzarella, banana, cinnamon, condensed milk

Brigadeiro Chocolate Pizza

$16.99+

Brigadeiro chocolate, strawberry, condensed milk, chocolate sprinkles

Brigadeiro Coconut Pizza

$16.99+

Brigadeiro chocolate, coconut flakes

Carolina Pizza

$16.99+

Dulce de leche, brigadeiro chocolate

Nutella M&Ms Pizza

$15.99+

Nutella & M&Ms

Nutella Strawberry Pizza

$15.99+

Nutella, strawberry, ghirardelli fudge

Romeo & Juliet Pizza

$12.99+

Mozzarela, soft guava

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

At Via Capri Pizzeria we are proud to use only the finest ingredients available to create meals that are made with passion, love and care. Our dough is made fresh daily!

Website

Location

3262 Vineland Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Directions

