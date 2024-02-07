Via Caravaggio 147
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Via Caravaggio 147 is an authentic Neapolitan pizzeria located in the Paso Robles Market Walk, providing the highest quality pizzas paired with a unique selection of imported and local wine and beer.
Location
1803 Spring St, Paso Robles, CA 93446
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Thomas Hill Organics - Downtown Paso Robles
No Reviews
1313 Park Street Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurant