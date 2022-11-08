Restaurant header imageView gallery

Via Della Pace 87 E 4th St

87 E 4th St

New York, NY 10003

Order Again

ANTIPASTI

POLPETTE

$14.00

CAPRESE DI BUFALA

$17.00

BURRATA

$16.00

BURRATA CON ALICI

$19.00

BURRATA CON PROSCIUTTO

$20.00

TARTARE DI TONNO

$19.00

TAGLIERE DI SALUMI E FORMAGGI

$21.00

CARPACCIO DI MANZO

$19.00

BURRATA AL TARTUFO

$20.00

MELANZANE ALLA PARMIGIANA

$19.00

PINSA

PINSA MARGHERITA

$15.00

PINSA ALICI E BUFALA

$18.00

PINSA PROSCIUTTO E RUCOLA

$19.00

FRITTI

SUPPLI POMODORO-MOZZARELLA

$11.00

OLIVE ASCOLANA

$11.00

SUPPLI CACIO E PEPE

$11.00

SUPPLI FUNGHI-TARTUFO

$11.00

SUPPLI AMATRICIANA

$11.00

Extra rice ball

$4.00

BRUSCHETTE

ROMANA

$8.00

EMILIANA

$12.00

FRIULANA

$13.00

PUGLIESE

$12.00

UMBRA

$12.00

ABRUZZESE

$11.00

SARDA

$11.00

INSALATE

CAMPO DEI FIORI

$11.00

PANTHEON

$15.00

LUNGOTEVER

$16.00

PASTE

RIGATONI AL POMODORO

$16.00

SPAGHETTI CACIO E PEPE

$18.00

SPAGHETTI CARBONARA

$19.00

RIGATONI AMATRICIANA

$20.00

SPAGHETTI ALLA GRICIA

$19.00

TAGLIATELLE AL PESTO

$20.00

RIGATONI DEL PIRATA

$23.00

RAVIOLI ALL'ARAGOSTA

$24.00

LASAGNA

$22.00

RIGATONI BRUCIO

$18.00

Tagliatelle nonna Munda

CONTORNI

INSALATINA

$7.00

PATATINE FRITTE

$8.00

FAGIOLINI

$9.00

CIME DI RAPA

$9.00

SECONDI PIATTI

MILANESE DI POLLO

$23.00

BISTECCA RUCOLA E GRANA

$29.00

TONNO ALLA GRIGLIA

$29.00

Hamburger

$20.00

DOLCI

TIRAMISU

$9.00

PANNACOTTA

$9.00

TORTINO AL CIOCCOLATO

$10.00

GELATO VANIGLIA

$9.00

GELATO CIOCCOLATO

$9.00

GELATO PISTACCHIO

$9.00

AFFOGATO

$8.00

SPECIAL

ASPARAGI SPECIAL

$20.00

INSALATA SPECIAL

$17.00

ZUPPA SPECIAL

$11.00

POLLO SPECIAL

$25.00

GNOCCHI SPECIAL

$25.00

BISTECCA SPECIALE

$31.00

BURGER SPECIAL

$20.00

DOLCE SPECIAL

$10.00

COCKTAIL SPECIAL

$13.00

Prefix

$80.00

RED WINE BY GLASS

Cabernet Gl

$10.00

Montepulciano GL

$10.00

Chianti Classico GL

$12.00

Salice Salentino Riserva GL

$13.00

Nebbiolo Casata Monticello

$17.00

WHITE WINE BY GLASS

Pinot Grigio Zenato Gl

$12.00

Rose' Cantele Gl

$12.00

Prosecco Gl

$12.00

Sauvignon Gl

$10.00

Chardonnay Gl

$11.00

Moscato Gl

$12.00

BEERS

Peroni Spina

$6.00

Peroni Bottiglia

$7.00

Brooklyn Lager

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Menabrea Rossa

$8.00

COCKTAIL

Sangria Rossa

$9.00

SANGRIA RED PITCHER

$38.00

Sangria Bianca

$9.00

SANGRIA WHITE PITCHER

$38.00

Spritz Aperol

$11.00

Spritz Antico

$11.00

Spritz Milano

$11.00

Spritz Hugo

$11.00

Spritz Al Carciofo

$11.00

Negroni Classico

$13.00

Negroni Sbagliato

$13.00

Negroski

$13.00

Negroni Al Mescal

$13.00

Pera Peperita

$13.00

Old Fashion

$13.00

Ginger Margarita

$13.00

Cappuccino Martini

$13.00

Italian Greyhound

$13.00

Godfather

$13.00

Painkiller

$13.00

Mint Julep

$13.00

Dark and Stormy

$13.00

COCKTAIL

$13.00

MOCKTAIL

$8.00

RED WINE BY BOTTLE

Salice Salentino BTL

$46.00

Villa Antinori Toscana

$55.00

Montecarlo Rosso - Fattoria del Teso BTL

$38.00

Nebbiolo Casata Monticello

$65.00

Barolo Da Milano BTL

$72.00

Amarone Vecchio Marone BTL

$88.00

Tignanello Antinori 2015 BTL

$600.00

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo BTL

$40.00

Chianti Classico BTL

$45.00

Lacrima di Morro Velenosi

$45.00

Cabernet BTL

$38.00

Brunello di Montalcino COLLINA DEI LECCI

$95.00

Brunello di Montalcino CAMIGLIANO

$90.00

WHITE WINE BY BOTTLE

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$40.00

Pinot Grigio ZENATO BTL

$42.00

Prosecco BTL

$40.00

Rose Cantele BTL

$43.00

Chardonnay BTL

$42.00

Vermentino Argiolas

$45.00

Gavi La Doria

$44.00

Ca' de Bosco Cuvée Prestige

$85.00

Moscato

$40.00

NON - ALCHOLIC

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Limonata

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Acqua Panna

$7.00

San Pellegrino

$7.00

VODKA

Stolichnaya

$11.00

Stolichnaya Orange

$11.00

Stolichnaya Lemon

$11.00

Stolichnaya Rasberry

$11.00

Stolichnaya Vanilla

$11.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Tito's

$12.00

Greygoose

$14.00

Belvedere

$16.00

Chopin

$16.00

GIN

Beefeater

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

Hendrick's

$15.00

Malfy Lemon

$12.00

Malfy Blood Orange

$12.00

Malfy Grapefruit

$12.00

Gin Mare

$15.00

RUM

Bacardi Silver

$12.00

Capitan Morgan

$13.00

Malibu

$12.00

Pompero Anniversario

$15.00

Matuzalem 18Y

$16.00

Zacapa 23Y

$20.00

Bacardi Gold

$13.00

WHISKEY

Bulleit Burbon

$14.00

Bulleit Rey

$14.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Jack Daniel's

$13.00

Jameson

$14.00

Jhonnie Walker Red

$12.00

Jhonnie Walker Black

$15.00

Dalwhinnie

$22.00

Glenmorangie

$14.00

Chivas Regal 12Y

$14.00

Lagavulin

$24.00

Oban 14Y

$26.00

Talisker

$23.00

Laphroig

$19.00

TEQUILA - MEZCAL

ESPOLON SILVER

$10.00

ESPOLON REPOSADO

$11.00

DON JULIO SILVER

$13.00

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$15.00

MEZCAL ILLEGAL

$25.00

CASAMIGO BLANCO

$16.00

CASAMIGO REPOSADO

$19.00

CLASE AZUL REPOSADO

$28.00

HOUSE TEQUILA

$9.00

GRAPPE

Nonnino La Chardonnay

$16.00

Banfi

$13.00

Alexander

$11.00

Candolini

$10.00

Poli Secca

$13.00

Poli Morbida

$13.00

Poli Sarpa

$13.00

Poli Sarpa Barricata

$16.00

Poli Solera Barricata

$18.00

BRANDY

Vecchia Romagna

$11.00

Stock 84

$10.00

Calvados Dupont 12Y

$15.00

COGNAC - ARMAGNAC

Hennessy VS

$14.00

Remy Martin

$18.00

Courvosieur VS

$14.00

Larressingle VSOP

$14.00

AMARI - LIQUORS

Sambuca

$8.00

Limoncello

$8.00

Amaro Del Capo

$8.00

Caffe Borghetti

$9.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Amaro Ciociaro

$9.00

Amaro Nonnino

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Branca Menta

$10.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

Amaro Montenegro

$10.00

Amaro Ramazzotti

$10.00

Amaro Averna

$10.00

Jagermaister

$10.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

Baileys

$9.00

Cynar

$10.00

Vecchia Romagna

$10.00

Campari

$12.00

COFFEE

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Caffe' Americano

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

HAPPY HOUR

RED WINE HH

$8.00

WHITE WINE HH

$8.00

BEER ON TAP HH

$5.00

COCKTAIL HH

$10.00

HAPPY HOUR BITES

HAPPY HOUR ROMANA

$6.00

HAPPY HOUR POLPETTE

$8.00

HAPPY HOUR SUPPLI

$7.00

HAPPY HOUR MARGHERITA

$12.00

HAPPY HOUR PATATE FRITTE

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

ITALIAN RESTAURANT SERVING TRADITIONAL FOOD

Location

87 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003

Directions

