Via Emilia Italian Restaurant

Popular Items

Wedge Salad
Spaghetti Classico
Ravioli Di Formaggio

Appetizers

Avocado E Gamberi

$23.00

Six jumbo cocktail shrimp, diced avocado, diced pineapple, salsa rosa, served on a hollowed pineapple shell.

Burrata E Prosciutto

$21.00

Burrata cheese, Prosciutto, fresh figs, candied pecans, arugula, fig reduction, balsamic drizzle.

Datteri Ripieni

$15.00

Applewood-smoked bacon-wrapped dates, filled with Goat cheese, Mascarpone cheese, green onion.

Parmesan-Crusted Asparagus

$19.00

Breaded, fried asparagus, parmesan-crusted, lemon butter caper sauce, jumbo lump crab meat.

Pere E Gorgonzola

$15.00

Broiled pears, Gorgonzola cheese, candied pecans, spinach, balsamic vinaigrette.

Polpo

$19.00

Grilled octopus, bell pepper vinaigrette, arugula, fingerling potatoes.

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

Lightly fried squid, Pomodoro sauce.

Saute Di Cozze

$15.00

Mussels sautéed in white wine, garlic, and fresh basil.

Fig Gorgonzola

$18.00

Four fresh figs stuffed with Gorgonzola and wrapped with prosciutto, served over arugula with balsamic drizzle and candied pecans

Stuffed Artichokes

$19.00

Three Artichoke bottoms, stuffed with Parmesan Cheese, pine nuts, and breadcrumbs. Topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and lemon butter.

Gamberi Di Brandy

$22.00

Sausage and Peppers

$14.00

Soups & Salads

Beet Salad

$15.00

Roasted beets, arugula, goat cheese, toasted walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette.

Insalata Caprese

$14.00

Buffalo Mozzarella, tomatoes, olive oil, Balsamic reduction, and fresh basil.

Insalata Caprese with Prosciutto

$19.00

Buffalo Mozzarella, tomatoes, olive oil, Balsamic reduction, fresh basil, and Sliced Prosciutto Di Parma

Insalata Cesare

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, croutons, and Parmesan cheese.

Insalata Della Casa

$9.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, red onion, cucumber, and Italian vinaigrette.

Insalata Di Spinaci

$9.00

Spinach, strawberries, blueberries, candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, and raspberry vinaigrette.

Wedge Salad

$9.00

Iceberg lettuce wedge, bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onion, Applewood-smoked bacon.

Zuppa Di Pasta e Fagioli

$10.00

Traditional Northern Italian soup with cannellini, red beans, and ditalini pasta.

Zuppa Di Minestrone

$10.00

Fresh vegetables, cannellini beans, ditalini pasta, in a light tomato and chicken broth.

Pasta

Carbonara

$18.00

Spaghetti tossed with pancetta, egg yolk, Parmesan cheese, and fresh black pepper.

Gnocchi Quattro Formaggi

$19.00

Homemade ricotta dumplings, four-cheese cream sauce, toasted walnuts.

Lasagna Della Nonna

$21.00

Oven baked homemade pasta layered with Bolognese, Béchamel, Parmesan cheese, & Pomodoro Sauce.

Melanzane Alla Parmigiana

$17.00

Breaded eggplant, Pomodoro sauce, Mozzarella cheese, linguini Pomodoro.

Penne Alla Parma

$19.00

Penne pasta tossed in a gorgonzola and parmesan cream sauce, mushrooms, Prosciutto, and peas.

Ravioli Di Formaggio

$18.00

Homemade ravioli filled with ricotta cheese & spinach with tomato vodka cream sauce, toasted pine nuts, fresh basil.

Ravioli Di Vitello Osso Buco

$27.00

Homemade ravioli filled with braised veal & parmesan cheese with white wine Pomodoro sauce, mushrooms, peas.

Spaghetti Classico

$18.00

Fettucini Alfredo

$16.00

Pasta Pomodoro

$15.00

Pasta Primavera

$17.00

Pumpkin Ravioli

$26.00

Homemade pumpkin and ricotta ravioli, sautéed in brown butter sage sauce, with crumbled Italian sausage, dried cranberries and toasted walnuts.

Gnocchi W/ Wildboar

$33.00

Ricotta dumplings sautéed in a gorgonzola cream sauce with grilled wild boar sausage, Topped with Arugula and balsamic drizzle.

Braised Meats

Agnello Brasato

$42.00

Lamb shank slowly braised with white wine, tomatoes, carrots, served over parmesan risotto.

Costolette Brasato

$36.00

Braised beef short rib, red wine reduction, parmesan risotto, crispy shallots.

Vitello Osso Buco

$43.00

Veal shank slowly braised with white wine, tomatoes, served over parmesan risotto.

Braised Wild Boar

$38.00

Red wine braised wild boar served over mushroom risotto and drizzled with a light touch of truffle oil.

Meats & Chicken

Braciola Di Maile

$36.00

Grilled double-cut pork chop (16 oz), topped with a peppercorn brandy cream sauce, served with broccolini and baby carrots.

Costolette Di Agnello

$41.00

Grilled, double-cut New Zealand lamb chops, served with sautéed rosemary potatoes and balsamic roasted cipollini onions.

Filetto Di Manzo Alla Griglia

$46.00

Grilled center-cut filet mignon (8 oz), served with sautéed rosemary potatoes and balsamic roasted cipollini onions.

Medaglioni Di Filetto Di Maiale

$24.00

Pork Tenderloin medallions, peppercorn brandy cream sauce, parmesan risotto, crispy shallots.

Pollo Al Limone

$22.00

Breaded pan-seared chicken, white wine lemon butter sauce, artichoke hearts, capers, Linguine Aglio e Olio with spinach.

Pollo Alla Parmigiana

$22.00

Breaded chicken breast, Pomodoro sauce, Mozzarella cheese, linguine Pomodoro.

Vitello Alla Milanese

$29.00

Breaded, pan-seared veal cutlet topped with caramelized onion & blue cheese sauce. Served with broccolini and baby carrots.

Antelope Filet

$42.00

Grilled South Texas Antelope filet with our red wine reduction with cherries and served with Parmesan Polenta

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Veal Marsala

$29.00

Vitello Alla Parmesan

$29.00

Vitello Alla Limone

$29.00

Seafood

Dentice Rosso Al Limone

$37.00

Grilled Red Snapper, white wine, lemon butter sauce, artichoke hearts, capers, linguine Aglio e Olio with spinach.

Fettuccine Al Nero Di Seppia

$38.00

Homemade squid ink fettuccini, white wine Pomodoro sauce, scallop, shrimp, squid, octopus, clams, and mussels.

Linguine Alla Vongole

$23.00

Linguine with clams in the shell, garlic, tomato, white wine lemon butter sauce, fresh basil.

Salmone Alla Griglia

$27.00

Fennel-crusted Grilled Atlantic Salmon, lemon tarragon cream sauce, roasted tomatoes, grilled asparagus.

Saute Di Gamberoni

$26.00

Sautéed shrimp, served over linguini pasta with tomato, garlic, white wine lemon butter sauce, capers, and fresh basil.

Spigola Alla Griglia

$39.00

Grilled filet of Chilean Sea Bass, topped with our lemon butter and caper sauce. Served with grilled asparagus.

Sides

Broccolini

$7.00

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Italian Sausage

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00Out of stock

Meatballs

$7.00

Parmesan Risotto

$7.00

Rosemary Potatoes

$7.00

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Side Bolognese

$7.00

Side Pasta

$7.00

Side Mixed Vegatables

$7.00

Bread (4pc)

$2.00

Chicken Breast

$10.00

Side Pomodoro

$4.00

Side Alfredo

$5.00

Desserts

Amaretto Cake

$11.00

Cannoli

$9.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Crème Brulee

$9.00

Ice Cream

$7.00

Limoncello Cake

$11.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Tres Leches Cake

$10.00

White Chocolate & Raspberry Bread Pudding

$12.00

Espresso Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Birthday Dessert

Tiramisu Di Limone

$11.00

Kids Menu

Kids Ice Cream

$3.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Kids Fettuccini Alfredo

$10.00

Kids Fettuccini Alfredo Chicken

$16.00

Kids Fettuccini Alfredo Shrimp

$17.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$12.00

Kids Spaghetti Bolognese

$15.00

Kids Spaghetti Butter Noodles

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti Pomodoro

$10.00

Food Retail

Spicy Sauce

$16.00

House Dressing 750ml

$25.00

Employee Meal

Spaghetti Pomodoro w/ Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Cesar Salad w/ Grilled Chicken

$15.00

House Salad w/ Grilled Chicken

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

10700 Kuykendahl Rd. Suite F, The Woodlands, TX 77381

Directions

