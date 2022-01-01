Restaurant header imageView gallery

Via Mare

1,151 Reviews

$$

17 Broad St

Nantucket, MA 02554

Order Again

Whites

Benjamin Laroux La Piece Sous Le Bois Meursault Blagny

$292.00

Bodega Chacra Mainque

$121.00

Bodega Maranones Picarana

$69.00

Borgo Del Tiglio

$95.00

Cave Caloz Heida-Paien

$152.00

Chateau Yvonne

$102.00

Claude Riffault Sancerre

$72.00

Conreria D'Scala Dei Priorat Blanc

$81.00

Domaine Du Pelican Savagnin Ouille

$114.00

Didier Dagueneau Pur Sang Pouilly-Fume

$295.00

Carston Saalwachter Alte Reben

$76.00

Dom Huet Le Mont

$98.00

Dom. Leflaive Les Purcelles Puligny Montrachet

$1,267.00

Dom. Leflaive Macon-Verze Les Chenes

$169.00

Dom. Sylvain Morey 'Champs-Gains' 1er Cru Chassagne-Montrachet

$270.00

Dom. Sylvain Pataille Aligote

$70.00

Domaine Bruno Clair Marsannay Rose

$85.00

Domaine De Ardoisieres Argile Blanc

$78.00

Domaine du Collier Saumer Blanc

$103.00

Domaine Laroche Les Vaudevey

$144.00

Domaine Marquis d'Angerville Aligote

$120.00

Domaine Roulot 'Clos des Boucheres' Meursault

$1,065.00

Domaine Roulot Meursault Villages

$470.00

Domaine Vacheron Les Paradis Sancerre

$174.00

Domaine Vacheron Sancerre

$98.00

Donelan Genevieve's Block 2014

$325.00

Donelan Genevieve's Block 2015

$485.00

Donelan Genevieve's Block 2016

$485.00

Donelan Genevieve's Block 2017

$325.00

Donelan Nancie

$130.00

Donelan Venus

$143.00

Emidio Pepe Trebbiano

$270.00

Ermes Pavese Blanc de Morgex

$85.00

Evening Land La Source

$184.00

Gaja Vistamare

$162.00

Genot-Boulanger Meis Chavaux Meursault

$238.00

Gut Oggau Theodora 1.5L

$173.00

Henri Maire Vin Jaune 375 ml

$65.00

Idda Etna Bianco

$130.00

JB Becker Spatlese Trocken

$116.00

Joh Jos Prum Riesling

$148.00

Kelley Fox Nerthus

$78.00

L'Aitonnement Vin d'Envie La Grand

$70.00

Lackner-Tinnacher 'Reid Flamberg'

$76.00

Maison de Montille Les Coeres Montagny

$108.00

Masseria Setteporte N'Ettaro

$68.00

Paul Pernot Clos Des Folatieres

$267.00

Racines Chardonnay

$119.00

SA Prum Wehlener Sonnenuhr

$98.00

Scala Ciro Rosato

$65.00

Sebastien Riffault Skeveldra Sancerre

$92.00

Tschida Gruner Non Tradition

$145.00

Vincent Girardin Corton Bressands Grand Cru

$308.00

Vodopivec T

$178.00

Vodopivec Vitovska

$166.00

Jean-Francois Ganevat Arces

$165.00

Greys Peak

$70.00

Claude Riffault Les Boucauds

$91.00

Bodega Maranones Picarana

$69.00

Moreau Naudet Chablis

$91.00

Moreau Naudet Vaillons 1er Cru Chablis

$136.00

Marc Morey Rully

$87.00

Brett Brothers La Soufrandiere Pouilly Vinzelles

$145.00

Thibaud Boudignon La Vigne Cendree

$165.00

Domaine Du Collier La Charpenterie

$195.00

Domaine Jean Marc Morey Les Caillerets Chassagne Montrachet

$220.00

Domaine Alphonse Mellot Satellite

$144.00

Chateau Clarke Le Merle Blanc

$104.00

Domaine De La Soufrandiere La Bonnode Saint Veran

$109.00

Quantico Etna Bianco

$75.00

Nanclares y Prieto Dandelion

$70.00

Chateau De Masse Bourgogne

$74.00

Reds

Bodega Chacra Sin Azufre

$90.00

Antoine Sanzay Le Poyeux

$116.00

Dom Lignier-Michelot Gevrey-Chambertin

$163.00

Elvio Congo Vigna Elena Ravera Riserva Barolo

$825.00

Envinate Lousas 1.5L

$190.00

Eugenio Bocchino Tom

$70.00

Fontanafredda Centosessanta Anni Riserva

$341.00

Gaja Pieve Santa Resituta

$212.00

Gaja PSR Brunello Magnum

$512.00

Georges Remy Bouzy Rouge

$152.00

Granit 30

$98.00

Domaine Danjou Banessy Les Myrs

$120.00

Dominio De Pingus PSI

$81.00

La Grange Aux Belles Princé

$65.00

Laitonnement Le Cirque De Lamoureuse

$70.00

Les Vignes Herbal

$90.00

Marquis D'Angerville Volnay Caillerets

$357.00

Monastero Cistercensi Benedic

$65.00

Bartolo Mascarello

$422.00

Ornellaia La Tensione

$550.00

Paolo Bea Cerette

$368.00

Paolo Bea Pagliaro

$220.00

Passopisciaro Rampante

$176.00

Pierre Gelin Fixin

$136.00

Prunierr-Bonheur 1er Cru Monthelie

$130.00

Quintarelli Ca'del Merlo

$240.00

Quintarelli Rosso Dei Bepi

$460.00

San Felice Vigorello

$156.00

Stein Cabernet

$114.00

Sylvain Pataille Marsannay

$308.00

Terre De L'elu

$80.00

Terre Nere Rampante

$176.00

Tignanello

$406.00

Timo Mayer Nebbiolo

$195.00

Tissot Amphorae

$123.00

Tissot Singulier

$270.00

Tschida Himmel Auf Erden Rot

$93.00

Vega Sicilia Unico

$1,137.00

Yvon Metras Madame Placard

$123.00

Vincent Paris Granit 30

$98.00

Chateau Le Puy

$130.00

Erbaluna Langhe Nebbiolo

$70.00

Francois Crochet Sancerre Rouge

$88.00

Stein Vom Berg Cabernet

$114.00

Chateau Clos Petit-Corbin St Emilion

$85.00

Beppe Marino Quattrofillari

$138.00

Domaine Lecheneaut Chambolle-Musigny

$249.00

Bruno Clair Marsannay Les Vaudenelles

$124.00

GD Vajra Bricco delle Viole Barolo

$180.00

Bereche Les Montees Coteaux Champenois Rouge

$195.00

Davies Nobles Vineyard

$160.00

Jean Foillard Cote De Py Morgon

$114.00

Bonnet Cotton La Chapelle Cotes De Brouilly

$92.00

Simon Bize 1er Cru Aux Vergelesses

$216.00

Simon Bize Aux Vergelesses Savigny Les Beaune

$216.00

Andrew Will Champoux Vineyard

$180.00

Cht Moulin A Vent Clos de Londres

$240.00

2010 Marquis Dangerville Volnay

$285.00

Ganevat Rouge Croix De Batailles

$108.00

Arpepe Rosso Di Valtellina

$91.00

Jean Francois Ganevat Les Chalasses

$202.00

Corison Cabernet

$246.00

Nicolas Potel Les Boudots Nuits Saint Georges

$277.00

Knights Bridge Cabernet Sauvignon

$271.00

Beppe Marino Quattrofilari

$138.00

Domaine Du Pelican Beranger Trousseau

$195.00

Aurelio Settimo Rocche DellAnnunziata

$190.00

Kelley Fox Mirabai

$98.00

Nicolas Potel Les Boudots Nuits Saint Georges 1er Cru

$277.00

Antoine Sanzay Les Poyeux

$116.00

Rose

Bruno Clair Marsannay

$85.00

Chatesu Peyrassol

$99.00

Kelley Fox Maresh Vineyard

$68.00

Kelley Fox Nerthus

$70.00

La Spinetta Il Rose Di Casanova 1.5

$175.00

Scala Ciro Rosato

$65.00

Chateau Pradeaux

$78.00

Sparkling

'16 Frederic Savart Haute Couture Grand Cru Blanc de Blanc

$536.00

09 Bruno Paillard

$195.00

14 Pascal Agrapart Avizoise Grand Cru Extra Brut

$390.00

14 Pascal Agrapart Venus Grand Cru Brut Nature

$585.00

2009 Louis Roederer Cristal

$555.00Out of stock

375 Ml Ruinart Brut Rose Nv Champagne

$150.00

96 Lenoble

$293.00

Adrien Renoir La Terroir

$156.00

Anima Mundi Cami del Xops

$55.00

Bereche & Fils Brut Reserve

$126.00

Bichi Pet Mex

$80.00

Billecart Salmon Brut Rose

$204.00

Billecart-Salmon Brut Reserve Champagne Magnum

$299.00

Casebianche Il Fric

$64.00

Christoph Mignon Blanc de Noirs Brut Nature

$120.00

Cidrerie Du Vulcain Belle Cider

$65.00

Frederic Savart L'Ouverture

$152.00

Hughes Godme 1er Cru Reserve Brut Verzenay

$130.00

Hure Freres Invitation

$114.00

I Clivi RBL

$62.00

Jacquessan Cuvee 740 Extra Brut

$244.00

NV Jacques Selosse Initial Brut

$636.00

Ruinart Brut Rose 275mL

$150.00

Tissot BBF Cremant Du Jura

$86.00

Les Mesnil Blanc De Blanc

$108.00

NYE

Frutti di Mare

Sicilian Citrus Salad

$150.00

Caesar

$150.00

Rigatoni

Tortelloni di Zucca

Chicken

Pesce

Bistecca

$20.00

Budino

Panna Cotta

FIRE DESSERT

————————

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday1:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

A fun-loving little Venetian-inspired restaurant established 2019 providing our island community with italian-ish small plates highlighting garden & sea! (We also make a mean Nashville-style hot chicken)

Website

Location

17 Broad St, Nantucket, MA 02554

Directions

Gallery
Via Mare image
Via Mare image

