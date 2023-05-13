Restaurant header imageView gallery

Via Roma Cafe Worth Avenue

No reviews yet

329 Worth Ave Ste 5

Palm Beach, FL 33480

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards


Sandwiches

The Catcher in the Rye

$10.50

Italian Tramezzino with whole grain thin sliced rye bread, tuna, capers, cornichons, mayo, and boiled eggs

A Brie Grows in Brooklyn

$17.00

Toasted ciabatta with parma ham, brie, tomato, arugula, eggplant, cornichons, basil, and pesto

The Monte Cristo

$11.50

A Croque Monsieur with whole grain bread stuffed with ham, melted swiss cheese, and bechamel. Oven grilled

The Hawthorne

$15.50

Toasted baguette with roast chicken, tomato, lettuce. grilled onions, swiss cheese, bacon, and tarragon mayo

The Book Club

$13.50

A club sandwich on baguette with chicken, bacon, tomato, swiss cheese, lettuce, and mayo

The Three Musketeers

$8.00

A ham & cheese croissant

The Goldie Lox

$12.50

Bagel with cream cheese, tomato, red onion, capers, and smoked salmon

The Lord of the Rings

$2.00+

Plain bagel with butter. For cream cheese add $1.50

Salads

The Victor Hugo

$16.00

Nicoise salad with tomatoes, peppers, lettuce, tuna, celery, anchovies, eggs, and vinaigrette

Zorba the Greek

$14.00

A Greek salad with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, olives, and feta cheese

The Lime Machine

$18.00

Salmon ceviche, crudites, cucumber, black olives, and ginger lime dressing on a bed of kale

Kale of Two Cities

$16.00

Kale, roasted chicken, tomatoes, mozzarella, bacon, tarragon vinaigrette

The Catch-22

$20.00

Arugula, sundried tomatoes, grilled octopus, feta cheese, grilled eggplant, pesto

The French Chef

$14.00

Mixed salad, tomato, ham, gruyere, sweet corn, vinaigrette

Smoothies

The Clockwork Orange

$10.00

Orange juice, banana, oatmilk

Adventures of Huckleberry Slim

$10.00

Strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, almond milk

The Ginger Man

$10.00

Ginger, banana, pineapple, turmeric, orange, coconut milk

Leaves of Grass

$10.00

Cucumber, kale, lime juice, coconut milk, ginger, honey

Pastries & Sweets

The Tell Tale Tart

$6.00

Much ado about Muffin

$4.75

Cante-berry Tales

$10.00

The Jungle Book

$10.00

Cookie

$2.50+

Coffees & Teas

Murder on the Orient Espresso

$2.50+

Espresso

The Metamochasis

$4.00+

Mocha Latte

To Kill a Macchiato

$2.65+

Macchiato

The Great Gatsbean

$3.75+

Cappuccino

Foamlandia

$3.75+

Latte

The Quiet Americano

$3.00+

Americano

The Taming of the Brew

$2.75+

Tinker Tailor Soldier Chai

$4.00+

Matcha do About Nothing

$5.00+

Charlie's Chocolate Factory

$3.00

The Old Man and the Tea

$2.25+

A Bubble in the Sun

$9.00

Grab & Go Beverages

Celsius Kiwi Guava

$5.00

Celsius Sparkling Watermelon

$5.00

Celsius Sparkling Peach Vibe

$5.00

Coconut Water 330 ml

$5.50

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.50

Evian Water

$3.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$3.50

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Milk 1%

$3.00

Watermelon Tsamma

$4.00

Pure Leaf Tea

$4.00

Honest Kids Juice

$1.50

Saint James Tea

$4.95
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Literary Themed Cafe with European Flavor and Island Style

Location

329 Worth Ave Ste 5, Palm Beach, FL 33480

Directions

