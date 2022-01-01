Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

VIA VAI

137 Reviews

$$

1483 East Valley Road #20

Santa Barbara, CA 93108

Margherita
Insalata Via Vai
Fettuccini Alla Bolognese

Insalate

Insalata Via Vai

$9.95

Baby lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons & house dressing

Insalata Di Crescione

$13.95

Watercress, shredded Asiago cheese & house dressing

Insalata Romana

$13.95

Romaine, parmesan, croutons & creamy caesar style dressing

Insalata Di Spinaci

$15.95

Baby spinach, tomato, pancetta, egg, parmesan & balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Insalata Cappuccina

$15.95

Whole butter head lettuce, fresh tomato, Asiago, parmesan & house dressing

Insalata Di Pollo Arrosto

$18.95

Mixed greens, radicchio, roasted chicken, Asiago cheese & house dressing

Insalata Mediterranea

$14.95

Primi

Cappellini Con Pomodoro Fresco

$19.95

Angel hair pasta, fresh tomato, garlic, basil & extra virgin olive oil

Penne Alla Puttanesca

$19.95

Small tube pasta, spicy tomato sauce, capers & olives

Farfalle Con Salmone e Piselli

$22.95

Bow-tie pasta, fresh salmon & peas in a tomato-cream sauce

Penne Rigate Con Salsiccia E Cipolla

$22.95

Small tube pasta, sausage, onions & tomato sauce

Fettuccini Alla Bolognese

$24.95

Flat egg noodles & Italian style meat ragout

Pappardelle Alla Contadina

$24.95

Wide egg noodles, chicken, porcini mushrooms, fresh tomato & cream sauce

Linguini Con Vongole

$25.95

Thin, flat noodles, fresh clams, white wine & garlic sauce

Rigatoni Al Sugo Di Pomodoro

$19.95

Large tube pasta, tomato sauce & fresh basil

Spaghetti Con Polpette

$25.95

Spaghetti & homemade meatballs, tomato sauce & sauteed onion

Spaghetti Al Coccio Con Frutti Di Mare

$27.95

Spaghetti, fresh seafood & shellfish in spicy tomato broth, covered & finished in wood burning oven

Risotto Con Funghi

$24.95

Vialone Nano rice, assorted mushrooms & parmesan cheese

Melanzane Alla Parmigiana

$23.95

Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

Secondi

Costine D'Agnello Alla Griglia

$48.95

Lamb chops grilled with rosemary & garlic, served with vegetables

Pollo Allo Spiedo

$23.95

Half roasted chicken with rosemary, garlic & sage, served with vegetables

Paillard Di Pollo

$24.95

Chicken breast grilled & topped with fresh tomato, garlic & basil, served with vegetables

Petto Di Pollo Alla Parmigiana

$25.95

Breaded chicken topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmesan, served with vegetables

Salsiccia Con Polenta

$25.95

Italian sausage grilled, polenta & sauteed spinach

Bistecca Di Manzo

$48.95

Natural fed Angus New York steak grilled with garlic & rosemary, served with vegetables

Salmone Alla Grigla

$32.95

Fresh grilled Scottish salmon fillet, served with vegetables

Zuppa Di Pesce

$29.95

Assorted fish & shellfish in a spicy tomato broth

Pizze

Margherita

$14.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano & basil

Napoletana

$14.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, capers, anchovies, & oregano

Diavola

$17.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, spicy calabrese salami & oregano

4 Formaggi

$17.95

Mozzarella, fontina, ricotta & goat cheese

Boscaiola

$17.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms & oregano

Salsiccia

$17.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mild Italian sausage & oregano

Melanzane E Provola

$18.95

Fresh sliced tomatoes, smoked mozzarella, grilled eggplant & oregano

Zingara

$18.95

Fresh sliced tomato, mozzarella, mushrooms, olives, roasted peppers, oregano & basil

Capricciosa

$18.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto, mushrooms, artichokes, olives, red onion & oregano

Cotto E Funghi

$18.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Italian ham, mushrooms & oregano

Quattro Stagioni

$18.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Italian ham, mushrooms, artichokes & anchovies

Siciliana

$18.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, spicy Italian sausage, capers, olives & oregano

Tirolese

$18.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, smoked prosciutto & rucola

Frutti Di Mare

$20.95

Fresh sliced tomato, mozzarella, shrimp, scallops, calamari, mussels, clams, garlic & olive oil

Calzone Cotto E Funghi

$20.95

Folded pizza with fresh tomato, mozzarella, ricotta, cooked Italian ham & mushrooms

Dolci

Gelati Artigenali

$8.50

Italian-style gelato

Tiramisú

$9.50

Layers of espresso soaked ladyfingers & mascarpone (cream & cocoa)

Crostata Di Mele

$9.50

Homemade apple tart

Torta Di Cioccolato

$9.50

Almond chocolate torte

Torta Di Formaggio

$9.50

Cheesecake with strawberry passata

Coppa Di Fragole

$9.50

Strawberries served with whipped cream

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Via Vai has offers a great variety of food, ranging from pizza and pasta to natural beef, lamb chops, poultry and the freshest seafood. The thin crust pizza and homemade bread are baked in a wood burning oven daily. As for vegetables, most are local and fully organic products, which is why our specials are seasonal.

Location

1483 East Valley Road #20, Santa Barbara, CA 93108

Directions

Gallery
Via Vai Trattoria Pizzeria image
Via Vai Trattoria Pizzeria image
Via Vai Trattoria Pizzeria image

Map
