Via Vite Ristorante 520 Vine St

520 Vine St

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Popular Items

Tagliatelle Bolognese
Pint of Sauce
Half Pan Lasagne

Appetizers

Allez Sourdough Baguette

$8.00

handcrafted local bakery, California olive oil, Irish butter

Arancini "Cacio E Pepe"

$14.00

risotto / fontina / Parmigiano Reggiano / black pepper

Bruschetta "Fichi E Caprino"

$12.00

fig and goat cheese / almonds / chives

Bruschetta "Stracciatella E Pomodoro"

$11.00

smashed burrata / tomato / prosciutto / basil

Burrata Panzanela

$17.00

Tuscan Panzanella / charred broccolini / tomato / croutons / calabrian vinaigrette

Frito Misto

$17.00

crispy calamari / shrimp / fresno chili / lemon

Giardiniera

$8.00

Italian pickled vegetables / Tuscan special olive oil

Grilled Artichokes

$12.00

Italian marinated artichokes / garlic / parsley / olive oil / prosciutto

Octopus

$25.00

crispy potatoes / citrus gremolata / tonnato / frisee / saba / smoked sea salt

Prosciutto Service

$18.00

600 day cured prosciutto di Parma / grilled bread / butter

Veal Ricotta Meatballs

$14.00

veal / ricotta / Parmigiano Reggiano / lemon zest in tomato-butter sauce

Soup & Salad

Antipasto Salad

$14.00

Roma crunch lettuce / ciliegine mozzarella / tomato / soppressata salami / giardiniera / spicy shallot vinaigrette

Boucheron Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

spring mix / frisee / pistachio / raspberry-truffle vinaigrette

Classic Caesar

$13.00

lettuce / caesar dressing / housemade croutons / Parmigiano Reggiano

Silky Potato-Leek Soup

$11.00

housemade croutons / Parmigiano Reggiano / white truffle oil

Pasta

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$23.00

traditional beef meat sauce Bologna style

Bucatini "Pomodoro"

$17.00

San Marzano tomatoes / fresh basil

Handmade Crispy Gnocchi

$29.00

fonduta / chive / truffle

Carbonara Angolotti

$25.00

ricotta filled pasta / egg / black pepper / pancetta

Lumache Alla Vodka

$23.00

spicy tomato / salsiccia / stracciatella / pane fritto

Lobster Tortelloni Al Nero

$30.00

fresh cold water lobster / ricotta / lemon / hazelnuts gremolata

Pappardelle "Pasta E Fagioli"

$21.00

rosemary infused ribbon pasta / cannellini beans / black pepper / my mom’s tomato sauce / olio

Risotto "Frutti Di Mare"

$31.00

soffritto / shrimp / lobster / mussels / Boston bay clams

Entree

Chicken "Milanese"

$26.00

Amish country chicken cutlet / breadcrumb / arugula / heirloom tomato / lemon-butter vinaigrette

Faroe Island Salmon

$37.00

roasted carrot puree / caramelized brussels sprouts / frisee / truffle-brown butter-balsamic vinaigrette

Halibut "Piccata"

$38.00

Jerusalem artichokes / hen of the woods mushrooms / brown butter / capers / lemon

Lamb Shank

$40.00

12 hour braised lamb / natural jus / creamy polenta / Parmigiano / rosemary

Mama's Eggplant Parmigiana

$22.00

pomodoro / basil / Parmigiano Reggiano

Steak Filet Pepe

$46.00

center cut filet / roasted potatoes / black pepper-shallot sauce

Lasagne Friday

$23.00Out of stock

Yes, only on Friday and they go fast! traditional meat sauce bolognese / bechamel / Parmigiano Reggiano

Sides

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

A Via Vite classic / caramelized / shallots / Pecorino Toscano

Mushrooms Au Gratin

$12.00

roasted oyster, portobello mushrooms / bechamel / Parmigiano Reggiano

Potato Soufflé

$11.00

soft yukon potato / herbs / melted irish butter / trapanese pesto

Side Pomo

$3.00

Desserts

“VIA-MISU”

$12.00

Our twist on the Italian favorite! Served with espresso caramel

VALRHONA DARK CHOCOLATE CREME BRULEE

$12.00

candied hazelnuts

“WORLD’S BEST” VANILLA RISOTTO

$12.00

vanilla, pineapple, mango, mint

BRIOCHE BREAD PUDDING

$12.00

Bourbon soaked golden raisins, bourbon caramel, banana gelato, bruleed bananas

LEMON TART

$12.00

lemon curd, Italian merengue, Amarena cherries, mint

Family Meals To Go

Half Pan Lasagne

$80.00

Get a pan of our delicious 5 layer lasagne to share with the family! Traditional meat sauce bolognese / bechamel / Parmigiano Reggiano. 24 hours notice required for pickup.

Full Pan Lasagne

$150.00

Get a pan of our delicious 5 layer lasagne to share with the family! Traditional meat sauce bolognese / bechamel / Parmigiano Reggiano. 24 hours notice required for pickup.

Half Pan Veggie Lasagne

$75.00

Full Pan Veggie Lasagne

$140.00

Pint of Sauce

$12.00

bolognese / pomodoro / vodka

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Via Vite offers the most authentic Italian cuisine without getting on an airplane. Chef Cristian Pietoso invites you to enjoy the menu, have fun and most of all- savor the food and experience for years to come.

520 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202

