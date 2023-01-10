Via Vite Ristorante 520 Vine St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Via Vite offers the most authentic Italian cuisine without getting on an airplane. Chef Cristian Pietoso invites you to enjoy the menu, have fun and most of all- savor the food and experience for years to come.
Location
520 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Cincinnati
More near Cincinnati