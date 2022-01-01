Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Via 313 Rainey St - Trailer

review star

No reviews yet

96 Rainey St.

Austin, TX 78701

Popular Items

The Detroiter
Classic Cheese (v)
Omnivore

PIZZA

Classic Cheese (v)

Classic Cheese (v)

$11.00

Features Via 313's unique cheese blend, baked right into the crust.

Original Pepperoni

Original Pepperoni

$12.00

Smoked Pepperoni under the cheese

The Marinara (vegan)

The Marinara (vegan)

$8.00

NO CHEESE! Red Sauce, Garlic, Oregano

The Detroiter

The Detroiter

$13.00

Smoked Pepperoni under the cheese, Natural Casing Pepperoni on top

Four Cheese (v)

Four Cheese (v)

$14.00Out of stock

Our special four-cheese blend. **This pizza cannot be made dairy-free.**

Carnivore

Carnivore

$15.00

Smoked Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Natural Casing Pepperoni, Sausage

Omnivore

Omnivore

$14.00

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Natural Casing Pepperoni, Sausage

Herbivore (v)

Herbivore (v)

$13.00

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$14.00

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple Rings

Cadillac

Cadillac

$16.00

Gorgonzola, Fig Preserves, Prosciutto di Parma, Parmesan, Balsamic Glaze

Meatball

Meatball

$14.00Out of stock

Sliced Meatballs, Green Peppers *Our Meatballs are NOT Gluten Free, Dairy Free, or Egg Free

500

500

$14.00

Natural Casing Pepperoni, Jalapeno, Pineapple Rings

Ambassador Bridge

Ambassador Bridge

$16.00

Sausage, Natural Casing Pepperoni, Garlic, House-Made Ricotta

Rocket

Rocket

$15.00

Calabrese, Arugula, Shaved Parmesan

Continental

Continental

$15.00Out of stock

Prosciutto, Arugula, Parmesan

Bobo Brazil

Bobo Brazil

$16.00

Hot Calabrese, Sausage, Red Pepper Flakes, Mike's Hot Honey (no sauce)

Funkadelic Chicken

$15.00

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA

GF M-28 *Monthly Special*

$20.00Out of stock

Sundried Tomato Pesto, Sundried Tomatoes, Salami or Tempeh (v), Goat Cheese, Rosemary - $1 from every M-28 sold benefits Austin Threads

GF Classic Cheese (v)

GF Classic Cheese (v)

$14.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Crust, Via 313's unique cheese blend baked right into the crust

GF Original Pepperoni

GF Original Pepperoni

$15.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Crust, Smoked Pepperoni under the cheese

GF Marinara (vegan)

GF Marinara (vegan)

$11.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Crust, NO CHEESE, Red Sauce, Garlic, Oregano

GF Detroiter

GF Detroiter

$16.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Crust, Smoked Pepperoni under the cheese, Natural Casing Pepperoni on top

GF Four Cheese (v)

GF Four Cheese (v)

$16.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Crust, Via 313's Special Four-Cheese Blend *Cannot be made Dairy Free*

GF Carnivore

GF Carnivore

$18.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Crust, Smoked Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Natural Casing Pepperoni, Sausage

GF Omnivore

GF Omnivore

$17.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Crust, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Natural Casing Pepperoni, Sausage

GF Herbivore (v)

GF Herbivore (v)

$16.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Crust, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives

GF Rocket

GF Rocket

$18.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Crust, Calabrese, Arugula, Shaved Parmesan

GF Hawaiian

GF Hawaiian

$17.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Crust, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple Rings

GF Cadillac

GF Cadillac

$19.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Crust, Gorgonzola, Fig Preserves, Prosciutto di Parma, Parmesan, Balsamic Glaze

GF 500

GF 500

$17.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Crust, Natural Casing Pepperoni, Jalapeno, Pineapple Rings

GF Meatball !NOT GF!

GF Meatball !NOT GF!

$17.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Crust, Sliced Meatballs* (NOT GF), Green Peppers *Our Meatballs are NOT Gluten Free, Dairy Free, or Egg Free

GF Ambassador Bridge

GF Ambassador Bridge

$19.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Crust, Sausage, Natural Casing Pepperoni, Garlic, House-Made Ricotta

GF Continental

GF Continental

$18.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Crust, Prosciutto, Arugula, Parmesan

GF Bobo Brazil

GF Bobo Brazil

$19.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Crust, Calabrese, Sausage, Red Pepper Flakes, Mike's Hot Honey (no sauce)

GF Hawaii 5-0

$18.00Out of stock

Ham, bacon, jalapeno, natural casing pepperoni, and pineapple.

HALF & HALF

1/2 & 1/2

1/2 & 1/2

Build your own half and half pizza!

Gluten Free 1/2 & 1/2

Gluten Free 1/2 & 1/2

Out of stock

Build your own Half and Half on a Gluten Free Crust!

SIDES

Side of Buttermilk Ranch

Side of Buttermilk Ranch

$2.00Out of stock

Proceeds benefit Austin Threads

Side of Mike's Hot Honey

Side of Mike's Hot Honey

$2.00

Side of Red Sauce

$0.50

Side of Balsamic Glaze

$1.00

Side of Fig Preserves

$1.00Out of stock

Side of Jalapenos

$1.00

Side of Arugula

$1.00Out of stock

Set of Utensils

DRINKS

Bottled Water

$1.00
Richard’s Sparkling Rainwater

Richard’s Sparkling Rainwater

$3.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00Out of stock
Vernors Ginger Ale

Vernors Ginger Ale

$2.00Out of stock

A Detroit classic since 1866

Faygo Pop - Grape

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The pizza at Via 313 is inspired by our memories of traditional Detroit-Style pies from our youths (Cloverleaf, Buddy's, Loui's, Niki's) and the best traditional pizzas in the region. We're proud to serve Austin genuine Detroit Style Pizza out of our two customized pizza trailers and three brick-and-mortar locations, with our signature dough prepared daily using the finest flours and classic baking techniques. If you're new to Detroit Style Pizza, stop by and let us show you what it's all about.

Location

96 Rainey St., Austin, TX 78701

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Via 313 image

