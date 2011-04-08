Restaurant header imageView gallery

Via 313 North Campus

3016 Guadalupe St #100

Austin, TX 78705

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Small Detroiter
Large Detroiter
Cheese Bread

Appetizers

Hot appetizers.
Artichokes

Artichokes

$8.00

Marinated artichokes, served in a bed of marinara, topped with mozzarella and goat cheese. Served with four crostini.

Broccoli & Cauliflower

Broccoli & Cauliflower

$7.00

Broccoli and cauliflower, roasted with garlic and olive oil. Topped with balsamic glaze and smoked salt.

Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$6.00

Small, Detroit-style dough, baked with garlic, oregano, and four cheese blend. Topped with grated parmesan, served with marinara.

Gluten-Free Cheese Bread

Gluten-Free Cheese Bread

$9.00

Gluten Free, Detroit-style dough, baked with garlic, oregano, and four cheese blend. Topped with grated parmesan, served with marinara.

Meatballs (3)

Meatballs (3)

$6.00

Three meatballs in marinara, topped with grated parmesan. Served with crostini. MEATBALLS CONTAIN GLUTEN AND DAIRY!!

Sides

Side: D-Sauce

$0.50

Side: Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Side: Mike's Hot Honey

$2.00

Side: Balsamic Glaze

$0.50

Side: Ranch Dressing

$2.00

Proceeds from every side of Ranch go to our monthly donation. Thank you for your support! Ask your server about this month's charity.

Side: Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side: Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side: Italian Dressing

$0.50

Side: Peach Vinaigrette

$0.50Out of stock

Side: Jalapenos

$1.50

Side: Pepperoncini

$1.50

Salads

Cold salads.
Small House

Small House

$6.00

Romaine, cherry tomato, shallot, carrot, and sliced cucumber. Served with Italian vinaigrette.

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$9.00

Romaine, cherry tomato, shallot, carrot, and sliced cucumber. Served with Italian vinaigrette.

Small Caesar

Small Caesar

$6.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan crisps, shaved parmesan. Served with house-made creamy Caesar.

Large Caesar

Large Caesar

$9.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan crisps, shaved parmesan. Served with house-made creamy Caesar.

Beet

Beet

$10.00

Arugula, marinated beets, candied pecans, gorgonzola. Served with Lemon Dijon vinaigrette.

Arugula

Arugula

$10.00

Arugula, spinach, candied pecans, orange zest, shallots. Served with Zesty Orange Vinaigrette. Add Goat Cheese $2.

Antipasto

Antipasto

$12.00

Romaine, Calabrese, cherry tomato, ham, pepperoncini, white cheddar. Served with Italian vinaigrette.

Small

8 x 10", 4 Squares. Feeds 1-2.
Small Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

Small Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!

Small Build Your Own

Small Build Your Own

$12.00

Build Your Own pizza from a list of our toppings on top of a Classic Cheese Pizza.

Small Cheese

Small Cheese

$12.00

Plain cheese with red sauce.

Small Pepperoni

Small Pepperoni

$13.00

Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under cheese) and Detroit sauce.

Small Detroiter

Small Detroiter

$14.00

Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.

Small Four Cheese

Small Four Cheese

$14.00

Proprietary four cheese blend, red sauce.

Small Carnivore

Small Carnivore

$16.00

Bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano.

Small Omnivore

Small Omnivore

$15.00

Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Detroit sauce.

Small Bobo

Small Bobo

$17.00

Hot Calabrese, Sausage, Red Pepper Flakes and Mike's Hot Honey (no red sauce).

Small Herbivore

Small Herbivore

$14.00

Black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, Detroit sauce, and oregano.

Small Rocket

Small Rocket

$16.00

Hot calabrese, arugula, shaved parmesan, and Detroit sauce.

Small Hawaiian

Small Hawaiian

$15.00

Bacon, ham, pineapple rings, and Detroit sauce.

Small Cadillac

Small Cadillac

$17.00

Gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No red sauce.

Small Marinara

Small Marinara

$9.00

Detroit sauce, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. NO CHEESE ON THIS PIZZA. Note: All added toppings, including cheese, will be on top of sauce.

Small 500

Small 500

$15.00

Pickled jalapenos, pineapple, natural casing pepperoni, and Detroit sauce.

Small Ambassador Bridge

Small Ambassador Bridge

$17.00

Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese, garlic, and Detroit sauce.

Vodka Pizza

Vodka Pizza

$16.00

Cheese pizza topped with our signature Vodka sauce and sprinkled with freshly grated parmesan cheese and fresh basil.

Gluten Free

8 x 10", 4 Squares. Feeds 1-2. Sorry, Gluten Free pizzas only come in small.
Gluten Free Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

Gluten Free Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

$4.00

Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!

Gluten Free Build Your Own

Gluten Free Build Your Own

$15.00

Build Your Own pizza from a list of our toppings on top of a Gluten Free Classic Cheese Pizza.

Gluten Free Cheese

Gluten Free Cheese

$15.00

Plain cheese with red sauce.

Gluten Free Pepperoni

Gluten Free Pepperoni

$16.00

Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under cheese) and Detroit sauce.

Gluten Free Detroiter

Gluten Free Detroiter

$17.00

Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.

Gluten Free Four Cheese

Gluten Free Four Cheese

$17.00

Proprietary four cheese blend and red sauce.

Gluten Free Carnivore

Gluten Free Carnivore

$19.00

Bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano

Gluten Free Omnivore

Gluten Free Omnivore

$18.00

Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Detroit sauce.

Gluten Free Bobo

Gluten Free Bobo

$20.00

Hot Calabrese, Sausage, Red Pepper Flakes and Mike's Hot Honey (No Detroit sauce).

Gluten Free Herbivore

Gluten Free Herbivore

$17.00

Black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, Detroit sauce, and oregano.

Gluten Free Rocket

Gluten Free Rocket

$19.00

Hot calabrese, arugula, shaved parmesan, and Detroit sauce.

Gluten Free Hawaiian

Gluten Free Hawaiian

$18.00

Bacon, ham, pineapple rings, and Detroit sauce.

Gluten Free Cadillac

Gluten Free Cadillac

$20.00

Gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No red sauce.

Gluten Free 500

Gluten Free 500

$18.00

Pickled jalapenos, pineapple, natural casing pepperoni, and Detroit sauce.

Gluten Free Ambassador Bridge

Gluten Free Ambassador Bridge

$20.00

Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese, garlic, and Detroit sauce.

Gluten Free Dough

$4.00

Large

10 x 14", 8 Squares. Feeds 3-4.
Large Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

Large Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

$1.00

Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!

Large Build Your Own

Large Build Your Own

$20.00

Build Your Own pizza from a list of our toppings on top of a Classic Cheese Pizza.

Large Cheese

Large Cheese

$22.00

Plain cheese with Detroit sauce.

Large Pepperoni

Large Pepperoni

$24.00

Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under cheese) and Detroit sauce.

Large Detroiter

Large Detroiter

$26.00

Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.

Large Four Cheese

Large Four Cheese

$26.00

Proprietary four cheese blend, red sauce.

Large Carnivore

Large Carnivore

$30.00

Bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano.

Large Omnivore

Large Omnivore

$28.00

Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Detroit sauce.

Large Bobo

Large Bobo

$32.00

Hot Calabrese, Sausage, Red Pepper Flakes and Mike's Hot Honey (No Detroit sauce).

Large Herbivore

Large Herbivore

$26.00

Black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, Detroit sauce, and oregano.

Large Rocket

Large Rocket

$30.00

Hot calabrese, arugula, shaved parmesan, and Detroit sauce.

Large Hawaiian

Large Hawaiian

$28.00

Bacon, ham, pineapple rings, and Detroit sauce.

Large Cadillac

Large Cadillac

$32.00

Gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No red sauce.

Large Marinara

Large Marinara

$16.00

Detroit sauce, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. NO CHEESE ON THIS PIZZA. Note: All added toppings, including cheese, will be on top of sauce.

Large 500

Large 500

$28.00

Pickled jalapenos, pineapple, natural casing pepperoni, and Detroit sauce.

Large Ambassador Bridge

Large Ambassador Bridge

$32.00

Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese, garlic, and Detroit sauce.

Bar Style

Thin crust, 12" round pie, 6 slices.
Bar Style Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

Bar Style Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2

Customize a bar style pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!

Build Your Own Bar Style

Build Your Own Bar Style

$11.00

Build Your Own bar style pizza from a list of our toppings on top of a Plain Cheese Pizza.

Plain Cheese

Plain Cheese

$11.00

Plain cheese with red sauce.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$12.00

Just cheese and natural casing pepperoni.

MC5

MC5

$13.00

Five cheese blend and red sauce.

Supreme(s)

Supreme(s)

$15.00

Bacon, sausage, green pepper, red onion, and red sauce.

Temptation(s)

Temptation(s)

$15.00

Bacon, sausage, natural casing pepperoni, and red sauce.

Stooges (v)

Stooges (v)

$14.00

Artichokes, spinach, shallots, parmesan crisps, and red sauce.

Bar Funkadelic Chicken

Bar Funkadelic Chicken

$15.00

Chicken, Gorgonzola, Bacon, Red Onion, Ranch Drizzle (no red sauce)

Desserts

Sweet treats, Detroit-style.
Cinnamon Sticks

Cinnamon Sticks

$6.00

Small, Detroit-style dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with house-made cream cheese icing.

GF!!! Cinnamon Sticks

GF!!! Cinnamon Sticks

$9.00

Small, Gluten Free dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with house-made cream cheese icing.

Hockey Sticks

Hockey Sticks

$6.00

Small, Detroit-style dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with maple syrup..

GF!!! Hockey Sticks

GF!!! Hockey Sticks

$9.00

Small, Gluten Free dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with maple syrup.

Superman Scoop

Superman Scoop

$4.00

Cherry-cream, lemon-cream, and marshmallow flavors in a colorful swirl. Custom made at Austin Scoops.

Vanilla Scoop

Vanilla Scoop

$4.00

Plain ol' vanilla.

Boston Cooler

Boston Cooler

$6.00

Vernor's Ginger Ale and vanilla ice cream, blended and topped with ginger snaps.

Pumpkin Sticks

Pumpkin Sticks

$6.00

Small, Detroit-style dough, baked with pumpkin spice and raw sugar. Topped with house-made pumpkin cream cheese icing.

Gluten free Pumpkin Sticks

Gluten free Pumpkin Sticks

$9.00

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Root Beer Faygo

Root Beer Faygo

$3.00Out of stock
Vanilla Faygo

Vanilla Faygo

$3.00
Orange Faygo

Orange Faygo

$3.00
Grape Faygo

Grape Faygo

$3.00
Vernor's

Vernor's

$2.00
Liquid Death Sparkling Water

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$4.00

Liquid Death Sparkling Water 16oz Can

Liquid Death Still Water

Liquid Death Still Water

$3.00

Liquid Death Still Water 16oz Can

Iced Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$3.00Out of stock

Red Cream Soda

$3.00Out of stock

Coke Zero

$3.00Out of stock

Cherry Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$1.50Out of stock

Orange Juice

$1.00Out of stock

Pineapple Juice

$1.00Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$1.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The pizza at Via 313 is inspired by our memories of traditional Detroit-Style pies from our youths (Cloverleaf, Buddy's, Loui's, Niki's) and the best traditional pizzas in the region. We're proud to serve Austin genuine Detroit Style Pizza out of our two customized pizza trailers and three brick-and-mortar locations, with our signature dough prepared daily using the finest flours and classic baking techniques. If you're new to Detroit Style Pizza, stop by and let us show you what it's all about.

Website

Location

3016 Guadalupe St #100, Austin, TX 78705

Directions

