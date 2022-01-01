Via 313 W. 6th St - Trailer

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Detroiter
Original Pepperoni
Omnivore

PIZZA

Classic Cheese (v)

Classic Cheese (v)

$11.25

Via 313's unique cheese blend - bakes right to the crust.

Original Pepperoni

Original Pepperoni

$12.25

Cheese, Smoked Pepperoni (under the cheese to prevent charring)

Detroiter

Detroiter

$13.25

Cheese, Double Pepperoni (Smoked Pepperoni underneath the cheese & Natural Casing Pepperoni on top of the cheese)

Four Cheese (v)

Four Cheese (v)

$12.25Out of stock

Our special four-cheese blend. **This pizza cannot be made dairy-free.**

Carnivore

Carnivore

$15.25

Smoked Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Natural Casing Pepperoni, Italian Sausage

Omnivore

Omnivore

$14.25

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Natural Casing Pepperoni, Italian Sausage

Herbivore (v)

Herbivore (v)

$13.25

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives

Meatball

Meatball

$14.25Out of stock

Sliced Meatballs, Green Peppers, Parmesan *MEATBALLS CONTAIN DAIRY, GLUTEN, EGGS, BEEF, AND PORK.

Rocket

Rocket

$15.25

Hot Calabrese, Arugula, Shaved Parmesan

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$14.25

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple Rings

Cadillac

Cadillac

$16.25

Gorgonzola, Fig Preserves, Prosciutto, Shaved Parmesan, Balsamic Glaze (no red sauce)

Continental

Continental

$15.25

Prosciutto, Arugula, Shaved Parmesan

500

500

$14.25

Natural Casing Pepperoni, Jalapeno, Pineapple Rings

Ambassador Bridge

Ambassador Bridge

$15.25Out of stock

Natural Casing Pepperoni, Sausage, Garlic, and Ricotta

Marinara (vegan)

Marinara (vegan)

$8.25

*NO CHEESE* Red Sauce, Minced Garlic, Oregano, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Bobo Brazil

Bobo Brazil

$16.25

Hot Calabrese, Sausage, Red Pepper Flakes, Mike's Hot Honey (no sauce)

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA

GF Classic Cheese (v)

GF Classic Cheese (v)

$14.25Out of stock

Gluten Free Crust, Via 313's unique cheese blend

GF Original Pepperoni

GF Original Pepperoni

$15.25Out of stock

Gluten Free Crust, Cheese, Smoked Pepperoni (under the cheese to prevent charring)

GF Marinara (vegan)

GF Marinara (vegan)

$11.25Out of stock

Gluten Free Crust, *NO CHEESE* Red Sauce, Minced Garlic, Oregano, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

GF Detroiter

GF Detroiter

$16.25Out of stock

Gluten Free Crust, Cheese, Double Pepperoni (Smoked Pepperoni underneath the cheese & Natural Casing Pepperoni on top of the cheese)

GF Four Cheese (v)

GF Four Cheese (v)

$15.25Out of stock

Gluten Free Crust, Our special four-cheese blend. **This pizza cannot be made dairy-free.**

GF Carnivore

GF Carnivore

$18.25Out of stock

Gluten Free Crust, Smoked Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Natural Casing Pepperoni, Italian Sausage

GF Omnivore

GF Omnivore

$17.25Out of stock

Gluten Free Crust, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Natural Casing Pepperoni, Italian Sausage

GF Herbivore (v)

GF Herbivore (v)

$16.25Out of stock

Gluten Free Crust, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Olives

GF Rocket

GF Rocket

$18.25Out of stock

Gluten Free Crust, Hot Calabrese, Arugula, Shaved Parmesan

GF Hawaiian

GF Hawaiian

$17.25Out of stock

Gluten Free Crust, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple Rings

GF Cadillac

GF Cadillac

$19.25Out of stock

Gluten Free Crust, Gorgonzola, Fig Preserves, Prosciutto, Shaved Parmesan, Balsamic Glaze

GF Meatball !NOT GF!

GF Meatball !NOT GF!

$17.25Out of stock

Gluten Free Crust, Meatballs (NOT GF), Green Peppers, Parmesan *MEATBALLS CONTAIN DAIRY, GLUTEN, EGGS, BEEF, AND PORK.

GF 500

GF 500

$17.25Out of stock

Gluten Free Crust, Jalapenos, Natural Casing Pepperoni, Pineapple Rings

GF Ambassador Bridge

GF Ambassador Bridge

$18.25Out of stock

Gluten Free Crust, Natural Casing Pepperoni, Garlic, Sausage, House-Made Ricotta

GF Continental

GF Continental

$18.25Out of stock

Gluten Free Crust, Prosciutto, Arugula, Shaved Parmesan

GF Bobo Brazil

GF Bobo Brazil

$19.25Out of stock

Gluten Free Crust, Hot Calabrese, Sausage, Red Pepper Flakes, Mike's Hot Honey (no red sauce)

HALF & HALF

1/2 & 1/2

1/2 & 1/2

$0.25Out of stock
Gluten Free 1/2 & 1/2

Gluten Free 1/2 & 1/2

$0.25Out of stock

SIDES

Side of Buttermilk Ranch

Side of Buttermilk Ranch

$2.00Out of stock

Proceeds benefit Austin Threads

Side of Mike's Hot Honey

Side of Mike's Hot Honey

$2.25

Side of Red Sauce

$0.75

Side of Balsamic Glaze

$1.25

Side of Fig Preserves

$1.25

Side of Jalapenos

$1.25

Side of Arugula

$1.25

DRINKS

Faygo Pop - Root Beer

Faygo Pop - Root Beer

$4.00

Detroit’s Soda Pop since 1907

Bottled Water

$1.25

Mexican Coke

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

The pizza at Via 313 is inspired by our memories of traditional Detroit-Style pies from our youths (Cloverleaf, Buddy's, Loui's, Niki's) and the best traditional pizzas in the region. We're proud to serve Austin genuine Detroit Style Pizza out of our two customized pizza trailers and three brick-and-mortar locations, with our signature dough prepared daily using the finest flours and classic baking techniques. If you're new to Detroit Style Pizza, stop by and let us show you what it's all about. "Better Living Through Pizza."

Website

Location

600 W. 6th., Austin, TX 78701

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Search similar restaurants

