Viaje 5224 2nd St

review star

No reviews yet

5224 2nd St

Long Beach, CA 90803

Order Again

Starters

Camarones Zarandeados

$24.00

shrimp, adobo, habanero lime emulsion

Ceviche de Pescado

$12.00

fish, onion, cilantro, serrano

Empanada de Mariscos

$14.00

octopus, shrimp, clam, avocado emulsion

Ensalada de Arugula

$12.00

butter lettuce, kale, bacon, mushrooms

Ensalada de Tomates

$16.00

heirloom tomatoes, cotija, sherry vinaigrette

Flautas de Barbacoa

$16.00

brisket, consome, crema, queso fresco

Kale Salad

$12.00

lemon aioli, epazote, cotija

Pulpo ala Parrilla

$24.00

octopus, black beans, onion, radish, cilantro

Sopa de Tortilla

$12.00

epazote, avocado, queso fresco

Taco de Pescado

$10.00

cured fish, avocado, onion, radish

Tetela

$22.00

corn masa, black beans, filet mignon, nopal, asparagus

Tlayuda de Carne

$21.00

tostada, skirt steak, black beans, queso Oaxaca, avocado

Tostada de Atun

$16.00

smoked salmon, serrano aioli, radish

Main Course

Salmon al Pastor

$28.00

adobo, pineapple, onion, tomatillo emulsion

Robalo con Almejas

$48.00

sea bass, clams, squid ink rice, chile ahumado

Pescado Zarandeado

$68.00

red snapper, adobo, guacamole

Pollito de Leche

$28.00

rice, shrimp, squid, octopus, clams, mussels

Enchiladas de Mole Oaxaqueno

$25.00

duck confit, plantain puree, chard

Barbacoa de Cordero

$36.00

lamb shank, garbanzo puree, chile morita

Cochinita Pibil

$40.00

pork, axiote, black beans

Cordero en Birria

Out of stock

lamb chops, guajillo, arbol

Prime Ribeye

$80.00

Prime Filet Mignon

$55.00

Center Cut

Vegetables

$15.00

Dessert

Churros con Chocolate

$12.00

dark chocolate, mix berry sauce

Cremoso de Mango

$12.00

mango mousse, coconut cookie

Esfera de Chocolate

$14.00

Merengue de Limon

$12.00

Sides

Black Beans

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Guacamole

$12.00

Tortillas

$2.00

Sliced Avocado

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Take a viaje with us with the unique flavors of Mexico!

Location

5224 2nd St, Long Beach, CA 90803

Directions

Main pic

