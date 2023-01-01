Viaje 5224 2nd St
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Take a viaje with us with the unique flavors of Mexico!
Location
5224 2nd St, Long Beach, CA 90803
Gallery
