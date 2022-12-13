Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Viale Pizza and Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

1390 S Colorado Blvd #190

Denver, CO 80222

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your own 12" Pizza
Kids Cheese Pizza 10"
Chicken Parmesan

Intro

smoked ham, red onions, garlic butter, grana padano, aged balsamic glaze
Calamari Fritti*

Calamari Fritti*

$14.00

calabrian chili butter, arugula salad, giardiniera peppers, giardiniera aioli & marinara.

Garlic Mozzarella Cheese Bread

Garlic Mozzarella Cheese Bread

$7.00

served with marinara

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$6.00

served with marinara

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$8.00

fresh garlic, parmesan cheese, marinara

House-made Burrata

House-made Burrata

$17.00

cherry tomatoes, house-made pesto, giardinaire peppers, aged balsamic vinegar, grilled bread

Meatball Skillet

Meatball Skillet

$10.00

house-made meatballs, marinara sauce, ricotta cheese, grana padano, basil

Mushroom & Truffle Arancini

Mushroom & Truffle Arancini

$13.00Out of stock

mushrom & truffle risotto cakes, marinara, house-made pesto

Mussels

Mussels

$17.00Out of stock

carmine lonardo's italian sausage, shallots, white wine, garlic, grana padano, grilled bread

Oven Roasted Chicken Wings

Oven Roasted Chicken Wings

$14.00

Wayne farm chicken wings, dry calabrian chili garlic sauce, grana padano, basil

Sausage and Peppers

Sausage and Peppers

$13.00

sliced italian sausage, green & red peppers, red onion, marinara sauce, grana padano, parley

Traditional Bruschetta

Traditional Bruschetta

$10.00

roma tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil, onion, parmesan cheese, aged balsamic vinegar

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$7.00

garlic lemon aioli

Grilled Artichoke

$15.00

Grilled with lemon, topped with parsley, and served with garlic lemon aioli

Soup Of The Day -French Onion

$8.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Mid

Viale House Starter Salad (small)

Viale House Starter Salad (small)

$8.00

mixed greens, baby radishes, cherry tomatoes, house-made croutons, toasted pine nuts, parmesan, giardiniera vinaigrette

Little Gem Caesar (small)

Little Gem Caesar (small)

$7.00

little gem romaine, house-made croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

Spinach Salad (small)

Spinach Salad (small)

$9.00

parmesan, dried cherries, candied pecans, red onion, house-made croutons, giardiniera vinaigrette

Italian Salad (small)

Italian Salad (small)

$9.00

arugula, moxed greens, crispy pancetta, salami, pepperoni toasted pine nuts, whole castelvetrano olives, red onion, house-made croutons, giardiniera vinaigrette

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$12.00

sherry roasted beets, arugula, red wine vinaigrette, goat cheese, prosciutto, pecan butter, roasted beet puree, candied pecans

Viale House Starter Salad (large)

Viale House Starter Salad (large)

$14.00

mixed greens, baby radishes, cherry tomatoes, house-made croutons, toasted almonds, parmesan cheese, giardiniera vinaigrette

Little Gem Caesar (large)

Little Gem Caesar (large)

$13.00

little gem romaine, house-made croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

Spinach Salad (large)

Spinach Salad (large)

$15.00

spinach, parmesan cheese, dried cherries, candied pecans, red onion, cherry tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette

Italian Salad (large)

Italian Salad (large)

$15.00

arugula, mixed greens, crsipy pancetta, salami, pepperoni, toasted pine nuts, whole castelvetrano olives, red onion, house-made croustons, giardiniera vinaigrette

The Wedge

The Wedge

$12.00

iceburg lettuce, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, red onion, candied bacon, blue cheese dressing

Pasta

Bison Ravioli

Bison Ravioli

$20.00

braised colorado bison, marinara, shallots, onons, grana padano, parsley

OG Cheese Ravioli

OG Cheese Ravioli

$17.00

marinara, grana padano, parsley

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$21.00

linguine pasta, white wine cream sauce, lemon, shallots, garlic, capers,grana padano, parsley

House-Made Lasagna

House-Made Lasagna

$21.00

spinach, bolognese sauce, marinara, mozzarella cheese, grana padano, parsley

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$22.00

Lobster Ravioli with vodka sauce, parmesan, and basil

Mushroom Rigatoni

Mushroom Rigatoni

$18.00

rigatoni pasta, white wine cream sauce, fresh mushrooms, onions, shallots, garlic, grana padano, parsley

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$28.00

mussels, shrimp, and scallop tossed with linguine and fra diavolo sauce and topped with parmesan and basil

Shrimp Alla Vodka

Shrimp Alla Vodka

$20.00

Penne Pasta, "Viale Farms" san marzano tomato vodka sauce, grana padano, basil

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$21.00

linguine pasta, blistered cherry tomatoes, red pepper flakes, white wine, garlic cream sauce, red onions, lemon, grana padano, basil

Spaghetti Carbonara

Spaghetti Carbonara

$18.00

Spaghetti pasta, fresh pancetta, parmesan cheese, white wine cream sauce, garlic butter, red onion, egg yolk, grana padano, basil

Spaghetti Marinara

Spaghetti Marinara

$14.00

spaghetti pasta, marinara sauce, grana padano, basil

Traditional Bolognese

Traditional Bolognese

$19.00

pappardelle pasta, traditional meat sauce, grana padano, parsley

Caprese Cheese Ravioli

$22.00

cheese ravioli, house made pesto, cherry tomatoes, breadcrumbs, fresh mozzarella, grana padano, basil.

Kitchen

Braised Salmon*

Braised Salmon*

$29.00

lemon caper cream sauce, roasted fingerling potaotes, seasonal vegetables

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$25.00

Garlic mashed red potatoes, sauteed broccolini, marsala mushroom sauce

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

rigatoni pasta, breaded chicken, marinara, mozzarella cheese, crispy pancetta, grana padano, parsley

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$18.00

breaded eggplant-from viale's "Harvest 56 Farm", penne pastra, marinara, mozzarella, grana padano, micro greens

Viale Braised Short Ribs

Viale Braised Short Ribs

$32.00

slow cooked tender short rib, cacio e Pepe gnocchi, heirloom carrots and garlic butter

Pizza

Build Your own 12" Pizza

Build Your own 12" Pizza

$12.00

red sauce, grande mozzarella cheese, grana padano, fresh ribbon basil

The Bonnie Brae Bronx 12"

The Bonnie Brae Bronx 12"

$18.00

red sauce, calabrese salami, carmine lonardo's italian sausage, cup & char pepperoni, grana padano, fresh ribbon basil

The Denver Diavola 12"

The Denver Diavola 12"

$17.00

spicy red sauce, carmine lonardo's italian sausage, spicy salami, cup & char pepperoni, jalapeno, grana padano, fresh ribbon basil

The Virginia Village Veggie 12"

The Virginia Village Veggie 12"

$16.00

red sauce, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, red onions, oven roasted tomatoes, grana padano, fresh ribbon basil

The Margherita 12"

The Margherita 12"

$16.00

red sauce, house-made mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil leaves, grana padano

The Glendale Pesto 12"

The Glendale Pesto 12"

$17.00

house-made pesto, chicken, smoked mozzarella cheese, red onion, oven roasted roma tomatoes, grana padano, fresh ribbon basil

The Truffle Shuffle 12"

The Truffle Shuffle 12"

$16.00

olive oil base, mushrooms, caramelized onions, smoked mozzarella, truffle oil, grana padano, fresh basil

The Spinach & Meatball Bianca 12"

$18.00

house made white sauce, red pepper flakes, spinach, meatballs, garlic, roasted red peppers, black olives, red onions.

The Heirloom Pizza 12"

$18.00

olive oil base, heirloom tomatoes, burrata, house made fresh mozzarella, chili flakes, arugula, aged balsamic glaze, himalayan pink salt.

Kids

Kids Penne with Marinara

Kids Penne with Marinara

$7.00

grana padano

Kids Penne with Butter & Parmesan

Kids Penne with Butter & Parmesan

$7.00

grana padano

Kids Cheese Pizza 10"

Kids Cheese Pizza 10"

$7.00

grana padano

Kid Chicken Fingers w/Fries

Kid Chicken Fingers w/Fries

$8.00

Dessert

Tiramasu

Tiramasu

$10.00

lady fingers, marscapone, espresso, kahlua, cocao

Grande Chocolate Chip Cookie

Grande Chocolate Chip Cookie

$8.00

freshly baked, vanilla ice-cream, house-made chocolate & caramel sauces

Cannoli

Cannoli

$8.00

chocolate dipped, mascarpone cream filling, chocolate chips, powdered sugar

Scoop Vanilla

$4.00
Seasonal Bread Pudding

Seasonal Bread Pudding

$10.00

cinnamon crunch bread pudding topped with vanilla ice cream, home-made caramel sauce, and a brûléed graham cracker

Bomboloni

$10.00

cinnamon sugar knots topped with raspberry compote

Rotating Cheesecake

$9.00

Cocktails

Barrel Aged Negroni

$7.00+Out of stock

Boulder Gin ~ Campari ~ Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth ~ Orange Peel.

Viale Manhattan

$7.00+Out of stock

Bulliet Rye Whisky ~ Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth ~ Angostura Bitters ~ Bordeaux Cherry.

Margarita

$7.00+Out of stock

Azunia Blanco Tequila ~ Triple Sec ~ Fresh Lime Juice ~ Simple Syrup.

George The Revelator

George The Revelator

$7.00+Out of stock

George Dickel Tennessee Whiskey ~ St George Pear Brandy ~ Averna ~ Campari ~ Vanilla Simple Syrup ~ Lemon Juice

Drinks

Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Bottle Water

$3.00

Pelegrino

$5.00

Retail

10 oz House-made Caesar Dressing

10 oz House-made Caesar Dressing

$5.99Out of stock
10 oz House-made Giardiniera Vinaigrette

10 oz House-made Giardiniera Vinaigrette

$5.99

10 oz House-made Ranch Dressing

$5.99Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver, CO 80222

Directions

Gallery
Viale Pizza and Kitchen image
Viale Pizza and Kitchen image
Viale Pizza and Kitchen image

