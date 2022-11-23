Viand Cafe imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Greek

Viand Cafe

1,784 Reviews

$$

2130 Broadway

New York, NY 10023

EGGS & MORE

2 EGGS

$11.50

any style, served with homefries, toast & homemade jams

LOX & EGGS

$21.50

any style served with potatoes, toast & homemade jams

STEAK & EGGS

$27.50

any style served with potatoes, toast & homemade jams

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$19.00

eggs, crispy tortillas, refried beans, avocado, pico de gallo, shredded cheese & lettuce

EGGS BENEDICT

$19.00

poached eggs, canadian bacon, on a english muffin with hollandaise sauce

SALMON BENEDICT

$22.50

poached eggs, lox on a english muffin with hollandaise sauce

AVOCADO TOAST

$19.00

sunnyside up eggs, smashed avocado, red onion, cherry tomatoes & lemon on multigrain

OMELETTES

MAKE YOUR CUSTOM OMELETTE

$15.00

3 eggs, served with potatoes, toast & homemade jams

WESTERN OMELETTE

$17.00

ham, onion & pepper served with potatoes, toast & homemade jams

GREEK OMELETTE

$18.50

feta & tomatoes served with potatoes, toast & homemade jams

MEXICAN OMELETTE

$18.50

pico de gallo & shredded cheese served with potatoes, toast & homemade jams

MEDITERRANEAN OMELETTE

$18.50Out of stock

ITALIAN OMELETTE

$18.00

pesto & mozzarella, served with homefries, toast & homemade jams

HERBS DE PROVENCE OMELETTE

$19.00

herb de provence, goat cheese, asparagus & shiitake mushrooms served with potatoes, toast & homemade jams

LEO OMELETTE

$22.00

nova scotia lox with onions served with potatoes, toast & homemade jams

SPANISH OMELETTE

$18.50

chorizo, avocado & queso served with potatoes, toast & homemade jams

CALIFORNIA OMELETTE

$19.00

avocado, goat cheese & cherry tomatoes served with potatoes, toast & homemade jams

PLAIN OMELETTE

$13.00

3 eggs served with potatoes, toast & homemade jams

GRIDDLE FAVORITES

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$14.50

3 jumbo pancakes served with butter & syrup

FRENCH TOAST

$14.50

served with butter & syrup

SILVER DOLLAR PANCAKES

$14.50

served with butter & syrup

GLUTEN-FREE PANCAKES

$14.50

served with butter & syrup

NUTELLA PANCAKES

$20.00

nutella, walnuts, banana & whip cream served with butter & syrup

NUTELLA FRENCH TOAST

$20.00

nutella, walnuts, banana & whip cream served with butter & syrup

CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES

$18.50

served with butter & syrup

PANCAKES with FRUIT

$18.25

served with butter & syrup

BELGIAN WAFFLE

$14.50

served with butter & syrup

CHICKEN & WAFFLE

$22.00

crispy chicken served with butter & syrup

SHORT STACK PANCAKES

$11.00Out of stock

served with butter & syrup

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

BACON, EGG & CHEESE

$10.25

SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEESE

$10.25

HAM, EGG & CHEESE

$10.25

EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

$8.00

2 EGGS SANDWICH

$8.00

MEAT & EGG SANDWICH

$8.75

GOOD MORNING QUESADILLA

$16.50

scrambled eggs, jack cheese, chorizo, onions & peppers

COWBOY WRAP

$16.50

eggs with ham, onions, peppers, pico de gallo and cheese on a tortilla with potatoes.

FRUITS & YOGURT

FRESH FRUIT SALAD

$8.00

BERRY SALAD

$9.00

MELON

$7.50

GRAPEFRUIT

$7.50

GRANOLA, FRUIT & YOGURT

$17.00

granola, fruits, greek yogurt & honey

GREEK YOGURT

$11.00

walnuts & honey

OATMEAL till 11am

$8.00

GREEK YOGURT & FRUIT

$14.00

BAKERY & BAGELS

JUMBO BAGEL

$3.50

RUSSIAN COFFEE CAKE

$8.00

POUND CAKE

$4.25

BISCOTTI

$4.00

JUMBO COOKIE

$4.50

ASSORTED DANISHES

$4.50

FRESHLY BAKED MUFFINS

$4.50

CROISSANT

$4.50

BIALY

$3.50

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$3.00

ROLL

$3.00

PITA

$3.00

TOAST

$2.50

GLUTEN-FREE TOAST

$3.00

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$8.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$8.50

WAFFLE FRIES

$8.50

ONION RINGS

$9.00

FULL ORDER BACON

$8.75

FULL ORDER HAM

$8.75

FULL ORDER SAUSAGE

$8.75

FULL ORDER CHICKEN SAUSAGE

$9.00

FULL ORDER TURKEY BACON

$9.00

FULL ORDER CORNED BEEF HASH

$10.00

HOME FRIES FULL SIDE

$8.00

SIDE OF POTATO SALAD

$7.50

FULL SIDE of COLESLAW

$7.50

FETA CHEESE

$8.00

SIDE OF COTTAGE CHEESE

$6.00

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$10.00

FULL SIDE OF AVOCADO

$9.00

HOUSE SALAD

$11.00

SIDE CREAM CHEESE

$3.00

BANANA

$2.00

PEANUT BUTTER SIDE

$3.00

NUTTELA SIDE

$3.75

STARTERS

MAC & CHEESE

$16.00

BUFFALO WINGS

$13.00

bleu cheese & celery

NACHOS TORTILLA CHIPS

$16.50

chili, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese & sour cream

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$12.00

marinara sauce

CALAMARI

$17.00

marinara sauce

STUFFED BAKED POTATO

$13.00

broccoli & cheddar

HUMMUS

$10.00

pita

BOWL OF CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

$9.75

BOWL OF MATZOH BALL SOUP

$9.75

BOWL OF VEGETABLE SOUP

$9.75

BOWL of SOUP du JOUR

$9.75

Monday: Yankee Bean Tuesday: Lentil Wednesday: Beef Barley Thursday: Split Pea (bacon fat) Friday: New England Clam Chowder Weekends: Cream of Turkey

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$12.00

BOWL OF CHILI

$15.00

rice & cheese

CLASSIC SANDWICHES

served with pickle & coleslaw

GRILLED CHEESE

$11.50

served with pickle & coleslaw

TUNA FISH SALAD

$14.00

served with pickle & coleslaw

CHICKEN SALAD

$14.00

served with pickle & coleslaw

ROAST BEEF

$16.00

served with pickle & coleslaw

CORNED BEEF

$16.00

served with pickle & coleslaw

PASTRAMI

$16.00

served with pickle & coleslaw

TURKEY SANDWICH

$16.50

served with pickle & coleslaw

GRILLED CHICKEN

$16.00

served with pickle & coleslaw

B.L.T.

$13.00

served with pickle & coleslaw

EGG SALAD

$11.00

served with pickle & coleslaw

FRIED FISH SANDWICH

$20.00

served with pickle & coleslaw

SHRIMP SALAD

$19.00

served with pickle & coleslaw

HAM & CHEESE

$14.00

served with pickle & coleslaw

INDIVIDUAL TUNA

$13.00

served with pickle & coleslaw

MEATLOAF SANDWICH

$16.00

served with pickle & coleslaw

CLUB/SPECIALTY SANDWICHES

TURKEY CLUB

$22.50

bacon, lettuce & tomato served with french fries, pickle & coleslaw

CHICKEN SALAD MELT

$19.50

melted swiss & tomato served with french fries, pickle & coleslaw

TUNA MELT

$19.00

melted swiss & tomatoes served with french fries, pickle & coleslaw

TURKEY MELT

$21.00

melted swiss & tomato served with french fries, pickle & coleslaw

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$22.00

onions & peppers served with french fries

CHICKEN FINGERS

$20.00

with french fries

REUBEN

$21.00

pastrami or corned beef, melted swiss, sauerkraut on rye. served with potato salad or french fries, pickle & coleslaw

GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB

$22.00

avoado, lettuce & tomato served with french fries, pickle & coleslaw

HOT OPEN TURKEY

$26.00Out of stock

HOT OPEN ROAST BEEF

$26.00Out of stock

PANINIS & WRAPS

GRILLED VEGETABLE PANINI

$20.00

grilled vegetables, red peppers, arugula & goat cheese on thin panini. served with mixed greens

GREEK PANINI

$21.50

grilled chicken, kalamata olives, feta, onion, tomato & tzantiki on thin panini. served with french fries

ROMAN EMPIRE WRAP

$21.50

grilled chicken, romaine, pecorino romano & caesar dressing in a wrap. served with the french fries

ITALIANO PANINI

$21.50

grilled chicken, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella & pesto on thin panini. served with fries

WALDORF WRAP

$21.00

chicken salad, walnuts, raisins, apples, lettuce. served with french fries

RENAISSANCE WRAP

$21.00

turkey, bacon, swiss, dijon mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion. served with fries

QUESADILLAS

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$16.00

Guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$17.50

Guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$18.50

Guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream

STEAK QUESADILLA

$20.00

Guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream

GREEK SPECIALTIES

GYRO PLATTER

$22.00

pita, greek salad, french fries & tzantiki

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI PLATTER

$22.00

pita, greek salad, french fries & tzantiki

SPINACH PIE

$20.00

greek salad

BURGERS

served with pickle & coleslaw select DELUXE for french fries, lettuce & tomato

JUMBO BURGER

$14.00

served with pickle & coleslaw

CHEESE BURGER

$15.00

served with pickle & coleslaw

HOMEMADE TURKEY BURGER

$15.00

served with pickle & coleslaw

THE IMPOSSIBLE VEGGIE BURGER

$15.00

served with pickle & coleslaw

BLACKENED BBQ BURGER

$17.50

served with pickle & coleslaw. cajun spices, bbq & crumbled bacon

PATTY MELT

$16.00

served with pickle & coleslaw. melted swiss, sauteed onions on rye bread

SANTA FE BURGER

$17.50

served with pickle & coleslaw. shredded cheese, guacamole & pico de gallo

HOMEMADE SALMON BURGER

$23.00

served with pickle & coleslaw. brioche bun, fries or mesculin salad

GRILLED PORTOBELLO BURGER

$19.00

served with pickle & coleslaw. portobello mushrooms topped with provolone, basil, grilled tomato, garlic aioli on a brioche bun

GREEK BURGER

$17.00

served with pickle & coleslaw.

SALADS

MYKONOS SALAD

$18.00

shredded romaine, scallions, dill, cherry tomatoes, olives tossed with extra virgin olive oil & red vinegar

CAESAR SALAD

$17.00

romaine, seasoned croutons, pecorino romano tossed with caesar dressing

CHOPPED KALE SALAD

$19.00

apple, raisins, walnuts & goat cheese

TEX-MEX SALAD

$24.00

grilled chicken, black beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, guacamole & tortilla chips over mixed greens

GREEK SALAD

$19.00

mixed greens, onions, peppers, feta, tomato, olives, stuffed grape leaves & anchovies

COBB SALAD

$24.00

grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, corn, tomato, boiled egg, bleu cheese, mixed greens

VIAND SALAD

$22.00

fresh roast turkey, peppers, tomato & cucumber over mixed greens

PORTOBELLO SALAD

$21.00

grilled chicken, portobello mushrooms & fresh mozzarella over mesclun greens

CHEF SALAD

$24.00

ham, turkey, roast beef, swiss, tomato, cucumber over mixed greens

TUNA SALAD PLATTER

$19.00

coleslaw & potato salad

CHICKEN SALAD PLATTER

$19.00

coleslaw & potato salad

STUFFED TOMATO SALAD PLATTER

$20.00

STUFFED AVOCADO SALAD PLATTER

$22.00

SHRIMP SALAD PLATTER

$24.00

coleslaw & potato salad

LARGE HOUSE SALAD

$15.50

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

$11.50

MAINS & SEAFOOD

ST. PATRICK's DAY - CORNED BEEF AND CABBAGE

$29.00Out of stock

cabbage & potatoes, carrots, mustard

ROAST TURKEY DINNER

$29.00

served with salad or soup. white or dark meat, stuffing, gravy, cranberry, potato & vegetable

HALF-ROASTED CHICKEN

$27.50

served with salad or soup. apple-walnut stuffing, potato & vegetable

GRILLED CHICKEN PAILLARD

$25.00

served with salad or soup. potato & vegetable

MAMA'S MEATLOAF

$25.00

served with salad or soup. gravy, potato & vegetable

NY STRIP STEAK

$40.00

16oz, potato & vegetable served with salad or soup.

SHRIMPS & SCALLOPS

$34.00

couscous & grilled vegetables served with salad or soup.

GRILLED FILET OF SALMON

$31.00

potato & vegetable served with salad or soup.

FILET OF LEMON SOLE

$35.00

served with salad or soup. light lemon sauce, potato & vegetable

BROILED SEA SCALLOPS

$35.00

served with salad or soup. potato & vegetable

JUMBO SHRIMP SCAMPI

$34.00

served with salad or soup. light garlic sauce over rice

FISH & CHIPS

$24.00

served with salad or soup. with tartar sauce

GRILLED PORK CHOPS

$26.00Out of stock

CHICKEN KE BOB

$27.00

served with salad or soup. over rice

GRILLED HANGER STEAK

$34.00Out of stock

CHOPPED STEAK

$27.00

served with salad or soup. grilled onions, potato & vegetable

PASTAS & SAUTEES

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$28.00

served with salad or soup. asparagus, broccoli, tomato cream sauce

SPAGHETTI with MEATBALLS

$24.00

served with salad or soup.

PENNE MARSALA

$24.00

served with salad or soup. chicken, sundried tomatoes, spinach, marsala cream sauce

PENNE BOLOGNESE

$24.00

served with salad or soup.

PENNE A LA VODKA

$22.00

served with salad or soup.

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$28.00

served with salad or soup. served with pasta

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$25.00

served with salad or soup. served with pasta

STIR-FRY VEGETABLES

$20.00

served with salad or soup. in light soy sauce over rice

CHICKEN FRANCAISE

$28.00

served with salad or soup. over pasta

CHICKEN MARSALA

$28.00

served with salad or soup. over pasta

CAPELLINI PESTO

$23.00

served with salad or soup.

CAPELLINI POMODORO

$22.00

served with salad or soup.

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$7.50

BAKED POTATO

$7.50

MASHED POTATOES

$7.50

BAKED SWEET POTATO

$8.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$8.50

WAFFLE FRIES

$8.50

ONION RINGS

$9.00

POTATO SALAD

$7.50

COLE SLAW

$7.50

VEGETABLE OF THE DAY

$9.00

FETA CHEESE

$8.00

FULL ORDER HAM

$8.50

FULL ORDER BACON

$8.50

FULL ORDER SAUSAGE

$8.50

FULL ORDER CHICKEN SAUSAGE

$9.00

FULL ORDER TURKEY BACON

$9.00

FULL ORDER CORNED BEEF HASH

$9.50

COTTAGE CHEESE

$6.00

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$10.00

AVOCADO

$9.00

HOUSE SALAD

$11.00

SIDE CREAM CHEESE

$2.75

SIDE RICE

$7.50

KIDS MENU

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE with FRIES

$13.00

KIDS PASTA

$13.00

KIDS BURGER with FRIES

$13.50

KIDS CHEESEBURGER with FRIES

$14.50

KIDS MACARONI & CHEESE

$14.50

KIDS HOT DOG with FRIES

$11.00

KIDS PIZZA BAGEL

$9.50

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES

$13.75

DESSERT

PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$9.00

RED VELVET CAKE

$9.00

CARROT CAKE

$9.00

CHOCOLATE CHIP CAKE

$9.00

HOMEMADE NY STYLE CHEESECAKE

$9.50

FRESH BERRIES ADD

$3.00

RICE PUDDING

$7.50

JELLO

$7.00

7 LAYER CAKE

$9.00Out of stock

MISSISSIPPI MUDE PIE

$9.00

KEY LIME ISLAND PIE

$9.00

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE

$9.00

TIRAMISU CAKE

$9.00

LEMON COCONUT CAKE

$9.00Out of stock

HOMEMADE FRUIT PIES

$8.00

ICE CREAM 1 SCOOP

$4.00

ICE CREAM 2 SCOOPS

$8.00

BANANA SPLIT ROYALE

$13.00

ICE CREAM SUNDAE

$10.00

ALA MODE

$2.00

WEDNESDAY CHEF SPECIALS

CHICKEN POT PIE

$28.00

TURKEY MEAT LOAF

$28.00

Beef Barley Soup

$9.75

Chicken Noodle Soup

$9.75

Vegetable Soup

$9.75

Carrot Ginger Soup

$9.75

Pork Souvlaki

$23.00

Crabmeat Qusadillas

$18.00

Grilled Lamb Chops

$38.00

Broiled Brook Trout Almondine

$30.00

Filet of Sole Special

$35.00

Linguini with clams

$27.00

Grilled Octopus

$24.00

Italian Steak Sandwich

$35.00

COFFEE/TEA

COFFEE

$3.00

DECAF COFFEE

$3.00

LARGE COFFEE

$3.50

TEA

$3.00

DECAF TEA

$3.00

HERBAL TEA

$3.50

ESPRESSO

$3.25

ICED COFFEE

$4.25

ICED TEA

$4.25

CAPPUCCINO

$5.25

MILK

$3.50

CHOCOLATE MILK

$4.00

ICED CAPPUCINO

$5.25

FRAPPE

$5.25

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.00

HOT CHOCOLATE W/WHIP

$4.50

NA BEVERAGES

HOT COCOA

$4.00

MILK

$3.50

CHOCOLATE MILK

$4.00

FOUNTAIN SODA

$3.75Out of stock

CLUB SODA

$2.50

LEMONADE

$5.00

SODA CAN TO GO

$3.50

BOTTLED WATER

$2.25

PELLEGRINO

$3.50

PERRIER

$3.50

FRESH SQUEEZED OJ

$7.70+

FRUIT JUICE

$5.50+

MILK SHAKE

$8.00

ICE CREAM SODA

$8.00

ROOT BEER FLOAT

$8.00

NY EGG CREAM

$4.00

FRAPPE

$5.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$5.00

SMOOTHIES

TROPICAL HEALTH SHAKE

$10.00

fresh blueberries, fresh strawberries, banana, orange juice & greek low fat yogurt

BERRY ENEGIZER

$10.00

fresh blueberries, fresh strawberries, banana & cranberry juice

HIGH C

$10.00

fresh strawberries, fresh pineapple, banana, orange juice & frozen yogurt

TUTTI FRUTTI

$10.00

mixed fresh fruit, orange juice & greek low fat yogurt

BERRY

$10.00

BANANA

$10.00

PINEAPPLE

$10.00

FROZEN MOCHACCINO

$10.00

FROZEN CAPPUCINO

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Location

2130 Broadway, New York, NY 10023

Directions

Gallery
Viand Cafe image

Map
