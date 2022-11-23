- Home
Viand Cafe
1,784 Reviews
$$
2130 Broadway
New York, NY 10023
EGGS & MORE
2 EGGS
any style, served with homefries, toast & homemade jams
LOX & EGGS
any style served with potatoes, toast & homemade jams
STEAK & EGGS
any style served with potatoes, toast & homemade jams
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
eggs, crispy tortillas, refried beans, avocado, pico de gallo, shredded cheese & lettuce
EGGS BENEDICT
poached eggs, canadian bacon, on a english muffin with hollandaise sauce
SALMON BENEDICT
poached eggs, lox on a english muffin with hollandaise sauce
AVOCADO TOAST
sunnyside up eggs, smashed avocado, red onion, cherry tomatoes & lemon on multigrain
OMELETTES
MAKE YOUR CUSTOM OMELETTE
3 eggs, served with potatoes, toast & homemade jams
WESTERN OMELETTE
ham, onion & pepper served with potatoes, toast & homemade jams
GREEK OMELETTE
feta & tomatoes served with potatoes, toast & homemade jams
MEXICAN OMELETTE
pico de gallo & shredded cheese served with potatoes, toast & homemade jams
MEDITERRANEAN OMELETTE
ITALIAN OMELETTE
pesto & mozzarella, served with homefries, toast & homemade jams
HERBS DE PROVENCE OMELETTE
herb de provence, goat cheese, asparagus & shiitake mushrooms served with potatoes, toast & homemade jams
LEO OMELETTE
nova scotia lox with onions served with potatoes, toast & homemade jams
SPANISH OMELETTE
chorizo, avocado & queso served with potatoes, toast & homemade jams
CALIFORNIA OMELETTE
avocado, goat cheese & cherry tomatoes served with potatoes, toast & homemade jams
PLAIN OMELETTE
3 eggs served with potatoes, toast & homemade jams
GRIDDLE FAVORITES
BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
3 jumbo pancakes served with butter & syrup
FRENCH TOAST
served with butter & syrup
SILVER DOLLAR PANCAKES
served with butter & syrup
GLUTEN-FREE PANCAKES
served with butter & syrup
NUTELLA PANCAKES
nutella, walnuts, banana & whip cream served with butter & syrup
NUTELLA FRENCH TOAST
nutella, walnuts, banana & whip cream served with butter & syrup
CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES
served with butter & syrup
PANCAKES with FRUIT
served with butter & syrup
BELGIAN WAFFLE
served with butter & syrup
CHICKEN & WAFFLE
crispy chicken served with butter & syrup
SHORT STACK PANCAKES
served with butter & syrup
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
BACON, EGG & CHEESE
SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEESE
HAM, EGG & CHEESE
EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH
2 EGGS SANDWICH
MEAT & EGG SANDWICH
GOOD MORNING QUESADILLA
scrambled eggs, jack cheese, chorizo, onions & peppers
COWBOY WRAP
eggs with ham, onions, peppers, pico de gallo and cheese on a tortilla with potatoes.
FRUITS & YOGURT
BAKERY & BAGELS
SIDES
FRENCH FRIES
SWEET POTATO FRIES
WAFFLE FRIES
ONION RINGS
FULL ORDER BACON
FULL ORDER HAM
FULL ORDER SAUSAGE
FULL ORDER CHICKEN SAUSAGE
FULL ORDER TURKEY BACON
FULL ORDER CORNED BEEF HASH
HOME FRIES FULL SIDE
SIDE OF POTATO SALAD
FULL SIDE of COLESLAW
FETA CHEESE
SIDE OF COTTAGE CHEESE
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS
FULL SIDE OF AVOCADO
HOUSE SALAD
SIDE CREAM CHEESE
BANANA
PEANUT BUTTER SIDE
NUTTELA SIDE
STARTERS
MAC & CHEESE
BUFFALO WINGS
bleu cheese & celery
NACHOS TORTILLA CHIPS
chili, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese & sour cream
MOZZARELLA STICKS
marinara sauce
CALAMARI
marinara sauce
STUFFED BAKED POTATO
broccoli & cheddar
HUMMUS
pita
BOWL OF CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
BOWL OF MATZOH BALL SOUP
BOWL OF VEGETABLE SOUP
BOWL of SOUP du JOUR
Monday: Yankee Bean Tuesday: Lentil Wednesday: Beef Barley Thursday: Split Pea (bacon fat) Friday: New England Clam Chowder Weekends: Cream of Turkey
FRENCH ONION SOUP
BOWL OF CHILI
rice & cheese
CLASSIC SANDWICHES
GRILLED CHEESE
served with pickle & coleslaw
TUNA FISH SALAD
served with pickle & coleslaw
CHICKEN SALAD
served with pickle & coleslaw
ROAST BEEF
served with pickle & coleslaw
CORNED BEEF
served with pickle & coleslaw
PASTRAMI
served with pickle & coleslaw
TURKEY SANDWICH
served with pickle & coleslaw
GRILLED CHICKEN
served with pickle & coleslaw
B.L.T.
served with pickle & coleslaw
EGG SALAD
served with pickle & coleslaw
FRIED FISH SANDWICH
served with pickle & coleslaw
SHRIMP SALAD
served with pickle & coleslaw
HAM & CHEESE
served with pickle & coleslaw
INDIVIDUAL TUNA
served with pickle & coleslaw
MEATLOAF SANDWICH
served with pickle & coleslaw
CLUB/SPECIALTY SANDWICHES
TURKEY CLUB
bacon, lettuce & tomato served with french fries, pickle & coleslaw
CHICKEN SALAD MELT
melted swiss & tomato served with french fries, pickle & coleslaw
TUNA MELT
melted swiss & tomatoes served with french fries, pickle & coleslaw
TURKEY MELT
melted swiss & tomato served with french fries, pickle & coleslaw
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
onions & peppers served with french fries
CHICKEN FINGERS
with french fries
REUBEN
pastrami or corned beef, melted swiss, sauerkraut on rye. served with potato salad or french fries, pickle & coleslaw
GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB
avoado, lettuce & tomato served with french fries, pickle & coleslaw
HOT OPEN TURKEY
HOT OPEN ROAST BEEF
PANINIS & WRAPS
GRILLED VEGETABLE PANINI
grilled vegetables, red peppers, arugula & goat cheese on thin panini. served with mixed greens
GREEK PANINI
grilled chicken, kalamata olives, feta, onion, tomato & tzantiki on thin panini. served with french fries
ROMAN EMPIRE WRAP
grilled chicken, romaine, pecorino romano & caesar dressing in a wrap. served with the french fries
ITALIANO PANINI
grilled chicken, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella & pesto on thin panini. served with fries
WALDORF WRAP
chicken salad, walnuts, raisins, apples, lettuce. served with french fries
RENAISSANCE WRAP
turkey, bacon, swiss, dijon mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion. served with fries
QUESADILLAS
GREEK SPECIALTIES
BURGERS
JUMBO BURGER
served with pickle & coleslaw
CHEESE BURGER
served with pickle & coleslaw
HOMEMADE TURKEY BURGER
served with pickle & coleslaw
THE IMPOSSIBLE VEGGIE BURGER
served with pickle & coleslaw
BLACKENED BBQ BURGER
served with pickle & coleslaw. cajun spices, bbq & crumbled bacon
PATTY MELT
served with pickle & coleslaw. melted swiss, sauteed onions on rye bread
SANTA FE BURGER
served with pickle & coleslaw. shredded cheese, guacamole & pico de gallo
HOMEMADE SALMON BURGER
served with pickle & coleslaw. brioche bun, fries or mesculin salad
GRILLED PORTOBELLO BURGER
served with pickle & coleslaw. portobello mushrooms topped with provolone, basil, grilled tomato, garlic aioli on a brioche bun
GREEK BURGER
served with pickle & coleslaw.
SALADS
MYKONOS SALAD
shredded romaine, scallions, dill, cherry tomatoes, olives tossed with extra virgin olive oil & red vinegar
CAESAR SALAD
romaine, seasoned croutons, pecorino romano tossed with caesar dressing
CHOPPED KALE SALAD
apple, raisins, walnuts & goat cheese
TEX-MEX SALAD
grilled chicken, black beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, guacamole & tortilla chips over mixed greens
GREEK SALAD
mixed greens, onions, peppers, feta, tomato, olives, stuffed grape leaves & anchovies
COBB SALAD
grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, corn, tomato, boiled egg, bleu cheese, mixed greens
VIAND SALAD
fresh roast turkey, peppers, tomato & cucumber over mixed greens
PORTOBELLO SALAD
grilled chicken, portobello mushrooms & fresh mozzarella over mesclun greens
CHEF SALAD
ham, turkey, roast beef, swiss, tomato, cucumber over mixed greens
TUNA SALAD PLATTER
coleslaw & potato salad
CHICKEN SALAD PLATTER
coleslaw & potato salad
STUFFED TOMATO SALAD PLATTER
STUFFED AVOCADO SALAD PLATTER
SHRIMP SALAD PLATTER
coleslaw & potato salad
LARGE HOUSE SALAD
SMALL HOUSE SALAD
MAINS & SEAFOOD
ST. PATRICK's DAY - CORNED BEEF AND CABBAGE
cabbage & potatoes, carrots, mustard
ROAST TURKEY DINNER
served with salad or soup. white or dark meat, stuffing, gravy, cranberry, potato & vegetable
HALF-ROASTED CHICKEN
served with salad or soup. apple-walnut stuffing, potato & vegetable
GRILLED CHICKEN PAILLARD
served with salad or soup. potato & vegetable
MAMA'S MEATLOAF
served with salad or soup. gravy, potato & vegetable
NY STRIP STEAK
16oz, potato & vegetable served with salad or soup.
SHRIMPS & SCALLOPS
couscous & grilled vegetables served with salad or soup.
GRILLED FILET OF SALMON
potato & vegetable served with salad or soup.
FILET OF LEMON SOLE
served with salad or soup. light lemon sauce, potato & vegetable
BROILED SEA SCALLOPS
served with salad or soup. potato & vegetable
JUMBO SHRIMP SCAMPI
served with salad or soup. light garlic sauce over rice
FISH & CHIPS
served with salad or soup. with tartar sauce
GRILLED PORK CHOPS
CHICKEN KE BOB
served with salad or soup. over rice
GRILLED HANGER STEAK
CHOPPED STEAK
served with salad or soup. grilled onions, potato & vegetable
PASTAS & SAUTEES
LOBSTER RAVIOLI
served with salad or soup. asparagus, broccoli, tomato cream sauce
SPAGHETTI with MEATBALLS
served with salad or soup.
PENNE MARSALA
served with salad or soup. chicken, sundried tomatoes, spinach, marsala cream sauce
PENNE BOLOGNESE
served with salad or soup.
PENNE A LA VODKA
served with salad or soup.
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
served with salad or soup. served with pasta
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
served with salad or soup. served with pasta
STIR-FRY VEGETABLES
served with salad or soup. in light soy sauce over rice
CHICKEN FRANCAISE
served with salad or soup. over pasta
CHICKEN MARSALA
served with salad or soup. over pasta
CAPELLINI PESTO
served with salad or soup.
CAPELLINI POMODORO
served with salad or soup.
SIDES
FRENCH FRIES
BAKED POTATO
MASHED POTATOES
BAKED SWEET POTATO
SWEET POTATO FRIES
WAFFLE FRIES
ONION RINGS
POTATO SALAD
COLE SLAW
VEGETABLE OF THE DAY
FETA CHEESE
FULL ORDER HAM
FULL ORDER BACON
FULL ORDER SAUSAGE
FULL ORDER CHICKEN SAUSAGE
FULL ORDER TURKEY BACON
FULL ORDER CORNED BEEF HASH
COTTAGE CHEESE
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS
AVOCADO
HOUSE SALAD
SIDE CREAM CHEESE
SIDE RICE
KIDS MENU
DESSERT
PEANUT BUTTER PIE
RED VELVET CAKE
CARROT CAKE
CHOCOLATE CHIP CAKE
HOMEMADE NY STYLE CHEESECAKE
FRESH BERRIES ADD
RICE PUDDING
JELLO
7 LAYER CAKE
MISSISSIPPI MUDE PIE
KEY LIME ISLAND PIE
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE
TIRAMISU CAKE
LEMON COCONUT CAKE
HOMEMADE FRUIT PIES
ICE CREAM 1 SCOOP
ICE CREAM 2 SCOOPS
BANANA SPLIT ROYALE
ICE CREAM SUNDAE
ALA MODE
WEDNESDAY CHEF SPECIALS
CHICKEN POT PIE
TURKEY MEAT LOAF
Beef Barley Soup
Chicken Noodle Soup
Vegetable Soup
Carrot Ginger Soup
Pork Souvlaki
Crabmeat Qusadillas
Grilled Lamb Chops
Broiled Brook Trout Almondine
Filet of Sole Special
Linguini with clams
Grilled Octopus
Italian Steak Sandwich
COFFEE/TEA
NA BEVERAGES
HOT COCOA
MILK
CHOCOLATE MILK
FOUNTAIN SODA
CLUB SODA
LEMONADE
SODA CAN TO GO
BOTTLED WATER
PELLEGRINO
PERRIER
FRESH SQUEEZED OJ
FRUIT JUICE
MILK SHAKE
ICE CREAM SODA
ROOT BEER FLOAT
NY EGG CREAM
FRAPPE
ARNOLD PALMER
SMOOTHIES
TROPICAL HEALTH SHAKE
fresh blueberries, fresh strawberries, banana, orange juice & greek low fat yogurt
BERRY ENEGIZER
fresh blueberries, fresh strawberries, banana & cranberry juice
HIGH C
fresh strawberries, fresh pineapple, banana, orange juice & frozen yogurt
TUTTI FRUTTI
mixed fresh fruit, orange juice & greek low fat yogurt
BERRY
BANANA
PINEAPPLE
FROZEN MOCHACCINO
FROZEN CAPPUCINO
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
2130 Broadway, New York, NY 10023