Bunz and Dumpz 1960 NEW JERSEY 35

review star

No reviews yet

1960 NEW JERSEY 35

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ 08751

Popular Items

Shrimp Dumpz (6 PCS)
Pork Dumpz (6 PCS)
Fried Tofu Bunz (3 PCS)

Tapas

Braciole (Spanish Style)

Braciole (Spanish Style)

$16.00
Charcuterie Wrap

Charcuterie Wrap

$12.00
Penne Alla Vodka (Indian Style)

Penne Alla Vodka (Indian Style)

$18.00
Empanadas (Italian Style)

Empanadas (Italian Style)

$10.00
Fried Pizza

Fried Pizza

$15.00

Bunz

Pork Bunz (3 PCS)

Pork Bunz (3 PCS)

$15.00Out of stock
Fried Tofu Bunz (3 PCS)

Fried Tofu Bunz (3 PCS)

$13.00
Lobster Bunz (3 PCS)

Lobster Bunz (3 PCS)

$28.00Out of stock
Coconut Shrimp Bunz (3 PCS)

Coconut Shrimp Bunz (3 PCS)

$18.00
Fried Shrimp Bunz (3 PCS)

Fried Shrimp Bunz (3 PCS)

$17.00
NYC Chop Cheese Bunz (3PCS)

NYC Chop Cheese Bunz (3PCS)

$15.00Out of stock
Fried Chicken Bunz (3 PCS)

Fried Chicken Bunz (3 PCS)

$16.00Out of stock

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.00Out of stock

Dumpz

Chicken Dumpz (6 PCS)

Chicken Dumpz (6 PCS)

$12.00
Pork Dumpz (6 PCS)

Pork Dumpz (6 PCS)

$12.00
Veggie Dumpz (6 PCS)

Veggie Dumpz (6 PCS)

$12.00
Shrimp Dumpz (6 PCS)

Shrimp Dumpz (6 PCS)

$13.00

Appz

Seasoned Potato Stick

Seasoned Potato Stick

$5.00Out of stock
Karage Bitez

Karage Bitez

$13.00Out of stock

Edamame

$8.00Out of stock
Street Corn Kernelz

Street Corn Kernelz

$10.00Out of stock
Fried Clam Stripz

Fried Clam Stripz

$8.00Out of stock
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$10.00Out of stock
Crab Wontons 5 PCS

Crab Wontons 5 PCS

$8.00Out of stock
Chopped Cheese Fries

Chopped Cheese Fries

$12.00Out of stock
Chef Wayne Hot Sauce

Chef Wayne Hot Sauce

Out of stock
Chef Waynes Hottt Sauce

Chef Waynes Hottt Sauce

$10.00Out of stock

Fried Shrimp App

$10.00Out of stock

Chef Wayne Shirt

$20.00

Bunz Combo

Pork Bunz Combo

Pork Bunz Combo

$20.00Out of stock
Fried Tofu Bunz Combo

Fried Tofu Bunz Combo

$18.00Out of stock
Lobster Bunz Combo

Lobster Bunz Combo

$33.00Out of stock
Coconut Shrimp Bunz Combo

Coconut Shrimp Bunz Combo

$23.00Out of stock
Fried Shrimp Bunz Combo

Fried Shrimp Bunz Combo

$22.00Out of stock
NYC Chop Cheese Bunz Combo

NYC Chop Cheese Bunz Combo

$20.00Out of stock
Fried Chicken Bunz Combo

Fried Chicken Bunz Combo

$22.00Out of stock

Ramen Burger & Fries

$18.00Out of stock

Drinkz

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mtn Dew

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ice Tea (Sweetened)

$3.00

Ice Tea (Unsweetened)

$3.00

Fountain Water

Fountain Club Soda

Bottled Water

$3.00

Bubly Sparkling Water

$3.00

Coffee (Hot)

$4.00

Coffee (Iced)

$4.00

Snapple

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Coconut Water

$3.00

Melon Soda

$3.00

Stewarts Orange Soda

$3.00

Energy Drink

$3.00

Ramune

$3.00

Bunz N Dumpz Charity Fundrasier

$50.00

Bottle Drink

$3.00

Dessertz

MochiDoki

MochiDoki

$12.00

Breakfast Bunz

Pork Roll, Egg, & Cheese Bun

Pork Roll, Egg, & Cheese Bun

$5.00Out of stock
Pork Belly, Egg & Cheese Bun

Pork Belly, Egg & Cheese Bun

$5.00Out of stock
Egg & Cheese Bun

Egg & Cheese Bun

$4.00

Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen (Pork Bone Broth)

$12.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Chef Wayne presents Japanese fusion grab n go!

Location

1960 NEW JERSEY 35, SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ 08751

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

