Vibe N Slurp Toms River NJ

1776 Hooper Avenue

Suite 107

Tom's River, NJ 08757

Popular Items

Tonkotsu Ramen
Chicken Tonkotsu Ramen
Pork Belly Bao Buns (3 pcs)

Starters

Chicken Dumplings (6 pcs)

$12.00

Dumplings Topped With Sliced Scallions, Dumpling Sauce, and Sesame Seeds.

Veggie Dumplings (6 pcs)

$12.00

Dumplings Topped with Sliced Scallions, Dumpling Sauce, and Sesame Seeds.

Pork Belly Bao Buns (3 pcs)

$15.00

Steamed Bao Bun with Spicy Mayo, Sliced Cucumber, and Pork Belly.

Fried Tofu Bao Buns (3 pcs)

$15.00

Steamed Bao Bun with Spicy Mayo, Sliced Cucumber, and Fried Tofu.

Oxtail Bao Buns (3 pcs)

$19.00

Steamed Bao Bun with Spicy Mayo, Sliced Fried Plantain, and Shredded Oxtail.

Seaweed Salad

$9.00

Seaweed Salad Topped With A Lemon Wedge and Sesame Seeds.

Shrimp Dumpling (6 pcs)

$13.00

Dumplings Topped With Sliced Scallions, Dumpling Sauce and Sesame Seeds.

Edamame

$8.00

Topped with Crushed Sea Salt

Fried Shrimp Bao Buns (3 pcs)

$17.00

Steamed Bao Bun with Spicy Mayo, Sliced Cucumber, and Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp Bao Bun

$7.00

Ribs

$17.00Out of stock

Five BBQ Ribs Topped with Sliced Scallions and Sesame Seeds.

Pork Bao Bun

$7.00Out of stock

Oxtail Bao Bun

$8.00

Tofu Bao Bun

$5.00

Pork Dumplings (6 pcs)

$12.00

Dumplings Topped With Sliced Scallions, Dumpling Sauce, and Sesame Seeds.

Karage

$12.00

Coconut Shrimp Bao Buns (3 PCS)

$18.00

Steamed Bao Bun with your choice of Spicy Mayo or Sweet Chili Sauce, Sliced Cucumber, and Fried Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp Bun

$7.00

Jerk Chicken Buns ( 3pcs )

$17.00

Jerk Chicken Bun

$7.00

Lobster Buns (3 pcs)

$28.00

Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$18.00

Pork Bone Broth Topped with 2 Pieces of Braised Chashu Pork Belly, Scallions, Bamboo Shoots, Half Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)

Chicken Tonkotsu Ramen

$18.00

Pork Bone Broth Topped with Sauteed Chicken Pieces, Scallions, Bamboo Shoots, Half Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)

Shoyu Ramen

$18.00Out of stock

Soy-Ginger Broth Topped with 2 Pieces of Braised Chashu Pork Belly, Scallions, Bamboo Shoots, Half Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)

Chicken Shoyu Ramen

$18.00

Soy-Ginger Broth Topped with Sautéed Chicken Pieces, Scallions, Bamboo Shoots, Half Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)

Plain Ramen

$16.00

Your Choice of Pork Bone, Soy-Ginger, or Miso Broth with Noodles

Jerk Veggie Ramen

$19.00

Miso Broth with Jerk Base Topped with 2 Pieces of Fried Tofu, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Bok Choy, Half Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)

Curry Veggie Ramen

$19.00

Miso Broth with Curry Base Topped with 2 Pieces of Fried Tofu, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Bok Choy, Half Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)

Jerk Chicken Ramen

$20.00

Pork Bone Broth with Jerk Base Topped with Jerk Chicken, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Mushrooms, Half Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)

Curry Chicken Ramen

$20.00

Pork Bone Broth with Curry Base Topped with Curry Chicken, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Half Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)

BBQ Chicken Ramen

$20.00

Pork Bone Broth with BBQ Sauce Topped with BBQ Chicken, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Half Boiled Seasoned Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)

Curried Oxtail Ramen

$25.00

Pork Bone Broth with Curry Base Topped with 2 to 3 Pieces of Curried Oxtail, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Half Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)

Spicy Boneyard BBQ Rib Tip Ramen

$22.00Out of stock

Pork Bone Broth with BBQ Sauce Topped with 5 to 6 BBQ RibTips, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Half Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)

BBQ Shrimp Ramen

$21.00

Pork Bone Broth with BBQ Base Topped with 5 to 6 BBQ Shrimp, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Half Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)

Curry Shrimp Ramen

$21.00

Pork Bone Broth with Curry Base Topped with 5 to 6 Curry Shrimp, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Mushrooms, Half Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)

Jerk Shrimp Ramen

$21.00

Pork Bone Broth with Jerk Base Topped with 5 to 6 Jerk Shrimp, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Mushrooms, Half Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)

Shrimp Scampi Ramen

$25.00

Miso Broth Served on the Side with Noodles Topped with 5 to 6 Scampi Shrimp, Scallions, Edible Orchid Flower, and Sesame Seeds

Veggie Ramen

$18.00

Miso Broth Topped with 2 Pieces of Fried Tofu, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Bok Choy, Half Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)

Loster Ramen

$30.00

Kid Ramens

Kids Curry Shrimp Ramen

$16.00Out of stock

Pork Bone Broth with Curry Base Topped with 3 to 4 Curry Shrimp, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Mushrooms, Quarter Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)

Kids Jerk Shrimp Ramen

$16.00Out of stock

Pork Bone Broth with Jerk Base Topped with 3 to 4 Jerk Shrimp, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Mushrooms, Quarter Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)

Kids Shrimp Scampi Ramen

$16.00Out of stock

Miso Broth Served on the Side with Noodles Topped with 3 to 4 Scampi Shrimp, Scallions, Edible Orchid Flower, and Sesame Seeds

Kids Oxtail Ramen

$16.00

Pork Bone Broth with Curry Base Topped with 1 to 2 Pieces of Curried Oxtail, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Quarter Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)

Kids RibTip Ramen

$16.00Out of stock

Pork Bone Broth with BBQ Sauce Topped with 3 to 4 BBQ RibTips, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Quater Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)

Kids BBQ Chicken Ramen

$14.00

Pork Bone Broth with BBQ Sauce Topped with BBQ Chicken, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Quarter Boiled Seasoned Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)

Kids Curry Chicken Ramen

$14.00

Pork Bone Broth with Curry Base Topped with Curry Chicken, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Quarter Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)

Kids Jerk Chicken Ramen

$14.00

Pork Bone Broth with Jerk Base Topped with Jerk Chicken, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Mushrooms, Quarter Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)

Kids Veggie Ramen

$13.00

Miso Broth Topped with 1 Piece of Fried Tofu, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Bok Choy, Quarter Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)

Kids Shoyu Ramen

$14.00Out of stock

Soy-Ginger Broth Topped with 1 Piece of Braised Chashu Pork Belly, Scallions, Bamboo Shoots, Quarter Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)

Kids Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.00Out of stock

Pork Bone Broth Topped with 1 Piece of Braised Chashu Pork Belly, Scallions, Bamboo Shoots, Quarter Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)

Kids Plain Ramen

$12.00

Your Choice of Pork Bone, Soy-Ginger, or Miso Broth with Noodles

Rice Bowls

The "O" - Oyako Don

$18.00

Sauteed Chicken Pieces and Scrambled Eggs Over White Rice and Topped with Sweet Soy Sauce, Scallions, Pickled Ginger, Edible Orchid Flower, and Sesame Seeds

Chashu Don

$18.00Out of stock

2 to 3 Pieces of Braised Pork Belly and Fried Eggs Over White Rice and Topped with Sweet Soy Sauce, Scallions, Pickled Ginger, Edible Orchid Flower, and Sesame Seeds

Veggie Don

$14.00

Carrots, Corn, Broccoli, Mushrooms, and Bok Choy Sauteed with Butter Over White Rice and Topped with Sweet Soy Sauce, 2 Pieces of Fried Tofu, Scallions, Pickled Ginger, Edible Orchid Flower, and Sesame Seeds

BBQ Chicken Don

$18.00

BBQ Chicken Over White Rice and Topped with Sweet Soy Sauce, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Pickled Ginger, Edible Orchid Flower, and Sesame Seeds

BBQ Riptip Don

$20.00Out of stock

5 to 6 BBQ RibTips Over White Rice and Topped with Sweet Soy Sauce, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Pickled Ginger, Edible Orchid Flower, and Sesame Seeds

Shrimp Scampi Don

$22.00Out of stock

5 to 6 Scampi Shrimp Over White Rice and Topped with Sweet Soy Sauce, Scallions, Pickled Ginger, Edible Orchid Flower, and Sesame Seeds

Curry Shrimp Don

$22.00Out of stock

Curried Oxtail Don

$22.00Out of stock

2 to 3 Pieces of Curried Oxtail Over White Rice and Topped with Sweet Soy Sauce, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Pickled Ginger, Edible Orchid Flower, and Sesame Seeds

Catering

Catering

Soda

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Mountian Dew

$3.00Out of stock

Orange Soda

$3.00Out of stock

Ramune Japanese Grape Soda

$4.00Out of stock

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Brisk Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Brisk Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Black Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Sparkling Blood Orange Juice

$4.00

Tangerine Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Fuji Apple Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Water

$2.00Out of stock

Employee Soda

$1.50Out of stock

Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Mt.Dew

$3.00

Water and Others

Bottled Water

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

All Merchandise

Coffee Mug

$10.00

Chef Wayne's Hottt Sauce

$10.00

Glittery Wine Bottles

$50.00

Fundraiser Champagne

$75.00

Additional Noodles & Soup

Kaedama (Extra Noodles)

$2.00

Extra Broth Half

$2.50

Extra Broth Whole

$5.00

Dessert

Mochi Party Pack

$10.00Out of stock

Mochi Sundae

$15.00
All hours
Sunday2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Location

1776 Hooper Avenue, Suite 107, Tom's River, NJ 08757

