Vibe N Slurp Toms River NJ
1776 Hooper Avenue
Suite 107
Tom's River, NJ 08757
Starters
Chicken Dumplings (6 pcs)
Dumplings Topped With Sliced Scallions, Dumpling Sauce, and Sesame Seeds.
Veggie Dumplings (6 pcs)
Dumplings Topped with Sliced Scallions, Dumpling Sauce, and Sesame Seeds.
Pork Belly Bao Buns (3 pcs)
Steamed Bao Bun with Spicy Mayo, Sliced Cucumber, and Pork Belly.
Fried Tofu Bao Buns (3 pcs)
Steamed Bao Bun with Spicy Mayo, Sliced Cucumber, and Fried Tofu.
Oxtail Bao Buns (3 pcs)
Steamed Bao Bun with Spicy Mayo, Sliced Fried Plantain, and Shredded Oxtail.
Seaweed Salad
Seaweed Salad Topped With A Lemon Wedge and Sesame Seeds.
Shrimp Dumpling (6 pcs)
Dumplings Topped With Sliced Scallions, Dumpling Sauce and Sesame Seeds.
Edamame
Topped with Crushed Sea Salt
Fried Shrimp Bao Buns (3 pcs)
Steamed Bao Bun with Spicy Mayo, Sliced Cucumber, and Fried Shrimp
Ribs
Five BBQ Ribs Topped with Sliced Scallions and Sesame Seeds.
Pork Dumplings (6 pcs)
Dumplings Topped With Sliced Scallions, Dumpling Sauce, and Sesame Seeds.
Karage
Coconut Shrimp Bao Buns (3 PCS)
Steamed Bao Bun with your choice of Spicy Mayo or Sweet Chili Sauce, Sliced Cucumber, and Fried Coconut Shrimp
Jerk Chicken Buns ( 3pcs )
Lobster Buns (3 pcs)
Ramen
Tonkotsu Ramen
Pork Bone Broth Topped with 2 Pieces of Braised Chashu Pork Belly, Scallions, Bamboo Shoots, Half Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)
Chicken Tonkotsu Ramen
Pork Bone Broth Topped with Sauteed Chicken Pieces, Scallions, Bamboo Shoots, Half Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)
Shoyu Ramen
Soy-Ginger Broth Topped with 2 Pieces of Braised Chashu Pork Belly, Scallions, Bamboo Shoots, Half Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)
Chicken Shoyu Ramen
Soy-Ginger Broth Topped with Sautéed Chicken Pieces, Scallions, Bamboo Shoots, Half Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)
Plain Ramen
Your Choice of Pork Bone, Soy-Ginger, or Miso Broth with Noodles
Jerk Veggie Ramen
Miso Broth with Jerk Base Topped with 2 Pieces of Fried Tofu, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Bok Choy, Half Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)
Curry Veggie Ramen
Miso Broth with Curry Base Topped with 2 Pieces of Fried Tofu, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Bok Choy, Half Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)
Jerk Chicken Ramen
Pork Bone Broth with Jerk Base Topped with Jerk Chicken, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Mushrooms, Half Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)
Curry Chicken Ramen
Pork Bone Broth with Curry Base Topped with Curry Chicken, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Half Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)
BBQ Chicken Ramen
Pork Bone Broth with BBQ Sauce Topped with BBQ Chicken, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Half Boiled Seasoned Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)
Curried Oxtail Ramen
Pork Bone Broth with Curry Base Topped with 2 to 3 Pieces of Curried Oxtail, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Half Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)
Spicy Boneyard BBQ Rib Tip Ramen
Pork Bone Broth with BBQ Sauce Topped with 5 to 6 BBQ RibTips, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Half Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)
BBQ Shrimp Ramen
Pork Bone Broth with BBQ Base Topped with 5 to 6 BBQ Shrimp, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Half Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)
Curry Shrimp Ramen
Pork Bone Broth with Curry Base Topped with 5 to 6 Curry Shrimp, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Mushrooms, Half Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)
Jerk Shrimp Ramen
Pork Bone Broth with Jerk Base Topped with 5 to 6 Jerk Shrimp, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Mushrooms, Half Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)
Shrimp Scampi Ramen
Miso Broth Served on the Side with Noodles Topped with 5 to 6 Scampi Shrimp, Scallions, Edible Orchid Flower, and Sesame Seeds
Veggie Ramen
Miso Broth Topped with 2 Pieces of Fried Tofu, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Bok Choy, Half Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)
Loster Ramen
Kid Ramens
Kids Curry Shrimp Ramen
Pork Bone Broth with Curry Base Topped with 3 to 4 Curry Shrimp, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Mushrooms, Quarter Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)
Kids Jerk Shrimp Ramen
Pork Bone Broth with Jerk Base Topped with 3 to 4 Jerk Shrimp, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Mushrooms, Quarter Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)
Kids Shrimp Scampi Ramen
Miso Broth Served on the Side with Noodles Topped with 3 to 4 Scampi Shrimp, Scallions, Edible Orchid Flower, and Sesame Seeds
Kids Oxtail Ramen
Pork Bone Broth with Curry Base Topped with 1 to 2 Pieces of Curried Oxtail, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Quarter Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)
Kids RibTip Ramen
Pork Bone Broth with BBQ Sauce Topped with 3 to 4 BBQ RibTips, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Quater Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)
Kids BBQ Chicken Ramen
Pork Bone Broth with BBQ Sauce Topped with BBQ Chicken, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Quarter Boiled Seasoned Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)
Kids Curry Chicken Ramen
Pork Bone Broth with Curry Base Topped with Curry Chicken, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Quarter Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)
Kids Jerk Chicken Ramen
Pork Bone Broth with Jerk Base Topped with Jerk Chicken, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Mushrooms, Quarter Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)
Kids Veggie Ramen
Miso Broth Topped with 1 Piece of Fried Tofu, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Bok Choy, Quarter Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)
Kids Shoyu Ramen
Soy-Ginger Broth Topped with 1 Piece of Braised Chashu Pork Belly, Scallions, Bamboo Shoots, Quarter Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)
Kids Tonkotsu Ramen
Pork Bone Broth Topped with 1 Piece of Braised Chashu Pork Belly, Scallions, Bamboo Shoots, Quarter Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)
Kids Plain Ramen
Your Choice of Pork Bone, Soy-Ginger, or Miso Broth with Noodles
Rice Bowls
The "O" - Oyako Don
Sauteed Chicken Pieces and Scrambled Eggs Over White Rice and Topped with Sweet Soy Sauce, Scallions, Pickled Ginger, Edible Orchid Flower, and Sesame Seeds
Chashu Don
2 to 3 Pieces of Braised Pork Belly and Fried Eggs Over White Rice and Topped with Sweet Soy Sauce, Scallions, Pickled Ginger, Edible Orchid Flower, and Sesame Seeds
Veggie Don
Carrots, Corn, Broccoli, Mushrooms, and Bok Choy Sauteed with Butter Over White Rice and Topped with Sweet Soy Sauce, 2 Pieces of Fried Tofu, Scallions, Pickled Ginger, Edible Orchid Flower, and Sesame Seeds
BBQ Chicken Don
BBQ Chicken Over White Rice and Topped with Sweet Soy Sauce, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Pickled Ginger, Edible Orchid Flower, and Sesame Seeds
BBQ Riptip Don
5 to 6 BBQ RibTips Over White Rice and Topped with Sweet Soy Sauce, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Pickled Ginger, Edible Orchid Flower, and Sesame Seeds
Shrimp Scampi Don
5 to 6 Scampi Shrimp Over White Rice and Topped with Sweet Soy Sauce, Scallions, Pickled Ginger, Edible Orchid Flower, and Sesame Seeds
Curry Shrimp Don
Curried Oxtail Don
2 to 3 Pieces of Curried Oxtail Over White Rice and Topped with Sweet Soy Sauce, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Pickled Ginger, Edible Orchid Flower, and Sesame Seeds
Soda
Ginger Ale
Mountian Dew
Orange Soda
Ramune Japanese Grape Soda
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Brisk Unsweetened Iced Tea
Brisk Sweet Iced Tea
Seltzer
Ginger Beer
Black Tea
Sparkling Blood Orange Juice
Tangerine Juice
Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Fuji Apple Juice
Water
Employee Soda
Coke
Diet Coke
Mt.Dew
Water and Others
|Sunday
|2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
1776 Hooper Avenue, Suite 107, Tom's River, NJ 08757