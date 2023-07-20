Bowls

Power Bowls

Acai House Bowl

$13.00

Blue Majik Bowl

$13.00

Chocolate Protein Bowl

$13.00

Pitaya Bowl

$13.00

Deluxe Acai Bowl

$15.00

Earth Bowl

$13.00

Buddha Bowl

$9.00

Soups

Tomato Soup

$7.50

Veggies Soup

$7.50

OatMeal

$8.00

Smoothies

Acai Berry Detox

$11.00

Blue Majik Smoothie

$11.00

Cacao Coffee

$10.00

Coconut Collagen

$11.00

Glow Green Smoothie

$13.00

Legit

$10.00

Matcha Chip

$10.00

Pina Colada Smoothie

$12.00

Pitaya Paradise

$11.00

Pumpkin Smoothie

$12.00

Strawberry Fields

$10.00

Thats My Jam (PB&J)

$10.00

The CHRONIC

$11.00

Tropical Vibes

$10.00

Viking Smoothie

$13.00

Juices

Cold Press Juices

Celery

$7.00

Beet it

$9.50

Beets, lemon, ginger

Charcoal LemonAid

$11.50

Ginger, Lemon, Red apple, activated charcoal

Glow Green

$9.00

Kale, cucumber, celery, green apple, lemon, ginger

Orange Blossom

$13.00

Orange, pineapple, ginger, lemon

The Melon

$10.00

Watermelon, ginger, melon

VC Blast

$8.75

Carrot, red apple, pineapple, ginger, red beet, lemon

“Majik” LemonAid

$14.00

Ginger, Lemon, Red Apple, Pineapple, Blue Majik

Squeezed Juice

Fresh Orange Juice

$9.00

Salads

Rainbow Salad

$13.00

Superfood Salad

$13.00

Massaged Kale

$13.00

Vegan Caesar

$13.00

Build-A-Salad

$11.00

Sandwiches/Wraps/Toast/Pizza

Pizza

Raw Pizza

$11.00

Sandwich

PB&J Sandwich

$8.00

Pesto Panino

$14.00

The Vibe

$11.00

Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Hummus Toast

$6.00

Peanut Butter Toast

$6.00

Wraps

Spicy Raw Wrap

$11.00

Raw Wrap

$11.00

Wellness Shot/Coffee/Tea

Coffee

Bulletproof Latte

$6.00

Coconut Collagen Latte

$4.00

Bulletproof Coffee

$3.00

Mushroom Coffee

$4.00

Tea

Dandelion Tea

$4.00

Wellness Shot

Fireball

$3.00

Immunity Shot

$3.00

Hot Lemon ACV Water

$3.00

Lemon/Ginger Shot

$3.00

Wheatgrass

$4.00

Retail

Bar/Nuts/Others

Healthy Truth - Protein bar

$4.00

Smoked Almonds

$4.00

Honey waffle

$1.49

Hummus

$7.00

Protein Bite

$2.00

Coconut Cashews

$6.50

Life by Chocolate Mix

$6.50

Life's Nuts

$6.50

Crunch Time

$6.50

Drinks

Kombucha

$6.00

Rise Coffee- Oat Milk

$4.00

Rise Coffee-Nitro Coffee

$4.00

Water

$0.50

Merchandise

Black & White Organic T shirt

$20.00

Black Sweatshirt

$40.00

CBD Oil 240 mg

$38.50

CBD Oil 750 mg

$99.00

Gold Insulated Mug

$15.00

Grey Sweatshirt

$20.00

Reusable Bag

$5.00