Vibe Organic Juice Bar 4720 Excelsior Blvd
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fresh Cold Pressed Organic Juices, organic smoothies, acai bowls, salads, rice bowls, sandwiches and raw pizza. We make our juice daily on site and use all organic ingredients always.
Location
4720 Excelsior Blvd, St Louis Park, MN 55416
Gallery
