Vibe Dive Lounge

5439 South Tacoma Way

Tacoma, WA 98409

Order Again

Popular Items

Curried Hummus

Today's Menu

Potato Wedges

Potato Wedges

$7.00

house-cut russets with ranch on the side

Secret Menu Deluxe Wedges

Secret Menu Deluxe Wedges

$11.00

wedges loaded with cheddar, bacon, green onion & sour cream

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$7.00

Curried Hummus

$8.00

with fresh veggies & pita

Lemon Pepper Freestyle

$8.00

two thick oven-roasted chicken drumsticks add house-cut potato wedges and carrot sticks. treat yoself.

Coconut Shrimp & Pineapple Sweet Stuff

Coconut Shrimp & Pineapple Sweet Stuff

$11.00

(5) golden-brown fried shrimp served with a sweet dipping sauce. Add french toast cubes for full effect.

Pan-Seared Steak Bites

$9.00

served medium in jus, ala carte add cheesy grits & broccoli for the full meal experience

Cheesy Grits

$6.00

topped with green onion

Broccoli

$6.00

sauteed with garlic, topped with cheese

Lil' Salad

$7.00

shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, green onion & sunflower seeds add bleu cheese crumbles and bacon bits if you're feeling sassy balsamic - 1000 island - ranch - bleu cheese

French Toast Cubes

French Toast Cubes

$11.00

with tart apples, sticky dates, peanut butter & syrup

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
authenticity brands intention manifests empathy connects gratitude is bounty It's a Vibe.

5439 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA 98409

